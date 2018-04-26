Bleached Hardwood Kraft Pulp Prices: Supply And Demand Analysis

The effect on valuation

Why Pulp Prices Increased.

As touched upon in my article on the Brazilian silviculture industry ("Brazilian Paper And Pulp Industry Overview"), pulp is generally an export market for Brazil. The market is driven by exports to China, Europe, and the US, but the biggest market is China by far.

Just like any other price, the level is determined through supply and demand.

Supply, This Year:

Supply contracted this year due to several factors. The largest by far was unexpected downtime, which contributed 0.96 million tons of capacity reduction. Net capacity expansion was -0.23 million tons. To give a some perspective the full hardwood market pulp market is 34 million tons, so capacity contracted approximately 0.67%.

Gross capacity expansion was 1.67 million tons, a million tons of that from Brazil (Klabin’s PUMA and Fibria).

Capacity reduction (ex downtime) was 1 million tons. A majority (81.5%) of the reduction was from APRIL (a major asian pulp producer). APRIL had its forestry permits revoked due to environmental non-compliance in Indonesia. It also closed down material capacity in China. The China closure was the continually problematic Rizhao mill (also experienced extended downtime in 2014, link) and the Jiangmen operations (unable to find information on said closures). The additional 0.96m ton downtime led to a gross reduction of 1.945m ton.

Excluding unexpected downtime supply expanded ~0.68m ton.

The large, unexpected, capacity reduction was a material part of the acceleration in price levels.

Demand, This year:

Demand for BHKP was strong this year. China “led the charge”, but actually faltered from 2016 levels. China grew ~11.5%. The developed world (NA + Europe) was approximately flat, but on an aggregate basis demand increased 4.3% - same as 2016, but with markedly less reliance on China. Demand grew 1 million tons between January and September.

The results should be seen as favorable. China has an enormous population, but ⅔rds are still rural. The growth, moving forward, is going to come from the urbanization of emerging markets. At the same time having a non-declining market in the rest of the world is obviously preferable as a “foundation” if China should grow less than expected.

Overall prices mainly appreciated due to Chinese demand, unexpected capacity downtime, and Europe and NA remaining flat (better than last years results).



Demand growth actually came in BELOW expected (at least by Fibria), but the supply situation saved the day. If there had been 0 unexpected downtime and closure (when does that ever happen though?) supply and demand differences would still have been excess demand grow of ~700k tons. Instead we saw net supply -230k and demand grow over a million tons.



The disparity lead to prices increasing almost 50% on a stable cost of production.

2. Price Stability?

Before calculating the effect of above factors, let us briefly pause to consider the permanence. As outlined previously a large part of the appreciation was due to excess unexpected closures. Unexpected closures always happen, but often in lower quantities. Another important point is cost-structure and Forex. A large part of the costs incurred are in BRL, while the wood trades as USD.

The essential question is how demand and supply will act in 2018. The nice thing is that the growth of Chinese demand is secular in nature, so mean-reversion on prices due to marginal cost isn’t necessarily an accurate model given the supply constraints on good soil and multi-year (8, usually) growth period on Eucalyptus.

Supply:



The unexpected downtime of ‘17 will not be present, which represents supply growth of almost 1 million tons. There are two primary projects on the docket, one run by Fibria and one by “Asia Pulp & Paper group”. The Fibria project has been shelved due to the recent merger (the one described in my article "Fibria: No Longer A Bidding War, Merger Arbitrage Edition")

Excluding the Fibria project, supply is expected to expand (gross) by 1.8 million tons. The vast majority (1.3m tons) can be read about in this press release. The mill is located in Indonesia.

Gross capacity reduction is ~0.7m tons. The vast majority is from APRIL (partly their Indonesian activities, partly other). Fibria Aracruz is also expected to have maintenance downtime resulting in a 200k ton reduction.

I usually throw in 300k of unexpected downtime, which is quite conservative.

Net the supply expands by 1.1 million tons. Incorporating 300k of downtime net capacity expansion is only 0.8 million tons.





Demand:

Demand is the truly interesting component. China is the main driver, so lets start there.

First of all, new paper mills increase demand if the population continues to experience economic growth. The demand-increase in hardwood could range from 1-1.5m. Fibria themselves estimate that combined closures of old pulp mills combined with new paper capacity should equal a 2 million ton demand increase. To be conservative, I use 1.2 million tons as closures can be tricky to predict.

The “joker” is the waste paper ban. I have written extensively on the topic related to waste stocks (here and here). The effect is assumed to be in excess of 5 million tons. The number in the paper community is 22 million tons in 2018. Previous numbers are hard to come by, but in 2012 China imported 28 million tons of waste paper. Certain sources indicate pre-cutoff LTM numbers are around 27-28 million tons. Fibria internally expects the recycled imports to decrease by 5 million tons.

Even a 50% swap to virgin pulp would result in increased demand. One needs less virgin pulp than recyclate, so the shift decreases tonnage by approximately 40%. 2.5 million tons of recyclate requires 1.5m tons of virgin pulp. The majority will be softwood, but around 20% should be Hardwood. The total increase affecting BHKP would be around 320k. The total Chinese demand increase should be around 1.520 million tons.

I expect NA and Europe to be roughly flat, even with higher growth expectations the general market seems to be structurally declining due to regulation and “software eating the world” removing the need for paper in many activities.

The rest of the world is too hard to analyze, but a flat prediction is extremely conservative.

Overall:

Expected supply increases 0.8-1.1 mt. Demand increase of 1.5 mt just from China. If the rest of the world is just flat, demand will outpace capacity. Fibria expects 3 mt in demand expansion, so it should be noted that the price level seems at least fairly stable over the next year. Multiple years is harder to account for, but the market outlook for the next few years looks incredibly promising.



The biggest risk is the Chinese waste-ban being amended or global growth slowing down.