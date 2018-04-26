Agriculture: The Most Vulnerable To Trade Tariffs

The sector, as seen by the GSCI Agriculture Index, has already been beaten up, with soybeans and pork most vulnerable.

As China and the U.S. edge closer to a trade war, agriculture may be one of the sectors most vulnerable to higher tariffs. In the U.S., the sector is shrinking as the overall economy increases. The consequences of a trade war would be most damaging to soybeans, pork and corn where we could see an additional 25% price drop from today’s prices. To a lesser extent, wheat and dairy prices could slide an additional 10-15%.

Commodity investors should be concerned as the U.S. is a major exporter of such products as soybeans, corn, ethanol and eggs. A trade war with China that coincides with a renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and escalating sanctions against Russia would be a toxic cocktail for agriculture. After all, China has a significant direct impact on agricultural prices. With a population of 1.38 billion, it consumes about 20 percent of the global food supply.

Agriculture seems to be President Donald Trump’s least favorite sector. It took him longer to nominate an agriculture secretary (Sonny Perdue) than it did to fill any other cabinet post. Then, Trump ignored Perdue’s calls for caution in February, when the agriculture secretary urged the administration to be careful not to create an “action-reaction” situation with trading partners because U.S. farm exports are the “tip of the spear when it comes to retaliatory measures.” The decisions to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and renegotiate (NAFTA) also are evidence that agriculture is a low priority for Trump.

China has responded aggressively and without hesitation to U.S. trade actions. It launched an investigation on U.S. sorghum’s countervailing duties and threatened to place tariffs on U.S. soybeans, a $14 billion per annum export market to China. Its third retaliation against the U.S China threatened to put tariffs on 128 U.S. products including pork.

S&P GSCI (Goldman Sachs) Agriculture Index (10-year)

Source: SPGSCI

Even before the trade tensions erupted, agriculture had been beaten down. Sagging global commodity prices were largely due to greater efficiencies, despite a growing world population. Longstanding U.S. subsidy and insurance programs for certain crops have become less generous. Today, corn is trading around $3.75 per bushel, well below its $4 while soybeans are clinging just about their $10 breakeven prices making it difficult for smaller U.S. farmers with less control over their cost structures.

Since World War II, the trend has been to relax trade barriers, enhance and facilitate trade across nations. The 1947 General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) established procedures that substantially reduced tariffs between member nations. Now the Trump Administration has shifted the rhetoric - reversing the trend while ignoring the crucial fact that agriculture has evolved to rely on exports or survival. Twenty percent of U.S. agriculture is exported while soybean exports are sixty percent. The U.S. exports 17% of its meat (beef, pork and poultry), with pork exports (27%) having increased 52-fold since the 1980s, despite China producing 97% of their own pork.

As agricultural goods are mostly fungible, China can reduce U.S imports and turn to other exporting nations. If those nations export more to China they may leave other markets in need of U.S. goods but that is no guarantee, particularly in light of the U.S. backing out of the TPP. President Trump has now stated that he may reconsider the TPP decision.

China produces 13% of its soybeans, importing 87%, with the U.S. contributing 30% of total bean consumption in China. But Brazil and Argentina don’t have the ability to replace all those soybeans, particularly now when Argentina’s crop faces a drought. China is an importer of U.S. wheat, which it could source in Russia and Ukraine. While China is currently awash in corn supplies, it will need to resume imports to meet the government’s 2020 target of 10 percent ethanol content in gasoline. Demand for fuel ethanol could potentially explode in 2019 and 2020 when there won’t be sufficient domestic supply. In the long term, China may be faced to ease soybean and corn tariffs should it face food and energy shortages.

Tariffs would be counterproductive for the agricultural economy, penalizing small businesses and consumers, and forcing already weak agriculture commodity prices lower. China’s retaliation will disadvantage U.S. producers to the benefit of foreign competitors. The U.S. will shift from being the preferential supplier (the number one source) to the world to a residual supplier, a position the U.S. does not like to be in.

Much of the price effects will stem from currency moves between the renminbi and the U.S. dollar. When a large economy shrinks or expands the prices of energy and industrial metals move first, affecting global currencies like the Canadian Dollar, the Brazilian Rial and Russian Ruble versus the U.S. Dollar, thus having a delayed effect on global trade in agricultural. Nevertheless, while the tariffs have not yet been imposed, they are already having a knock-on effect on both the spot prices and along the forward curves.

The U.S. and China have until the end of May – according to Trump – to come to a deal. Otherwise, the U.S. will impose $150 billion worth of tariffs. China’s President Xi recently announced a plan to ‘open’ China and lower tariffs on imported autos, a good sign that he’s ready to negotiate. China would only impose its tariffs if the US does.

If prices fall further farmers will again be pressured to drive down costs, or pray for lower cash rents and land values, or just give up the farm. Price pressure will have a domino effect. Because approximately 75% of soybeans are used for animal feed, lower soy prices equate to lower meat and poultry prices. This is not to say that we should ignore Chinese theft of intellectual property. But agriculture is entirely different. Trade in agriculture, like all sectors, requires tactical and strategic negotiations. Until then, agriculture is not a sector to hold long positions.

One can short the agriculture sector via ETFs and ETNs such as ADZ - PowerShares DB Agriculture Short ETN, AGA - PowerShares DB Agriculture Double Short ETN and AGF - PowerShares DB Agriculture Long ETN. Note that these are trades, not investments, and need to be monitored vigilantly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.