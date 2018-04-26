Starbucks Can Succeed In China

Starbucks continues to push for double digit growth over the next few years, and the company identifies China as a key market for its expansion.

In Starbucks' (SBUX) 2018 Q1 press release, one of the highlights was the company's continued accelerated growth in China. Tremendous figures included 6% comparable store growth (which is the same as quarter over quarter growth) as well as 30% revenue growth for its Chinese segment, making it Starbucks' largest growing region. The growth potential is obvious, but other questions loom over whether such growth can be sustainable, and if the segment can be profitable long term. While these are valid risks, I remain optimistic that Starbucks will be able to realize the potential and develop China into a significant operating segment.

Source: Brand Channel

Starbucks Clearly Indicates Its Chinese Focus

The great emphasis Starbucks has placed on expanding its presence in China is no secret. Looking at its 2017 Annual Report, one of its key objectives stated is to maintain its place as one of the most recognized and respected brands in the world. How does it plan on doing it?

To achieve this, we are continuing the disciplined expansion of our global store base, adding stores in both existing, developed markets such as the U.S., and in newer, higher growth markets such as China, as well as optimizing the mix of company-operated and licensed stores in each market.

While Starbucks continues to grow in other markets as well, such as Japan, Thailand, and the U.S., make no mistake: China is the grand prize. And Starbucks has shown an aggressive expansion plan in the Chinese market.

Source: Flickr

In fiscal 2017 (which ended October 1st, 2017), China saw a 21% increase in Starbucks stores (net increase of 268 stores), bringing the total to 1,540 in the country. But even more important was the announcement in December (fiscal 2018) that Starbucks had finally acquired the remaining 50% of its East Asia business from joint venture partners Uni-President and President Chain Store Corporation.

This joint venture dates back to 1999, when Starbucks opened its first store in China through licensing agreements; the idea behind this (rather than a foreign direct investment) was because of the complexity of China's markets by region. Instead, partnerships for China's northern, eastern, and southern regions (via Beijing Mei Da Coffee Company, Taiwan-based Uni-President, and Maxim Caterers, respectively) allowed Starbucks to localize to these diverse markets by being able to acquire consumer insights into Chinese tastes and preferences.

And now, as expansion hits full gear, Starbucks made the decision to fully acquire these joint ventures for approximately $1.3 billion in cash considerations, bringing the total number of stores owned in China to over 3,100. This is keeping in plan with Starbucks' goal for over 5,000 stores by 2021, supporting its aggressive growth strategy. The move is not simply to continue expansion, but also to counter potentially weak North American growth. There are also strategic motives to this move as well; as per Starbucks China CEO Belinda Wong,

This is the beginning of yet another exciting new chapter for Starbucks in China. Full ownership will give us the opportunity to fully leverage our robust business infrastructure to deliver an elevated coffee, in-store third place experience and digital innovation to our customers, and further strengthen the career development opportunities for our people... Our East China partners' relentless pursuit of operational excellence and leadership has provided us a solid foundation to maximize the unprecedented growth opportunities ahead.

Source: Statista

As we can see, growth leading up to the acquisition has been massive, leading me to believe that the 5,000 store goal is within reach for Starbucks.

Chinese Growth Shows Up in the Financials

Fiscal 2017 proved to be a solid year for Starbucks' expansion in China. On 10% revenue growth year over year, Chinese stores also saw 3% increases in comparable store sales, as well as 1% increases in transactions and tickets; tickets indicate the average check a customer pays per visit. The growth is healthy because of growth on all fronts - ~20% increase in number of stores, higher traffic per store, and higher average prices paid per visit as well, all of which contributed towards the double digit revenue growth.

It is no surprise that operating margins increased 210 basis points to 23.5% for fiscal 2017. A large factor that helped profits included the Chinese government's 2016 change to the new value added tax structure (VAT), which Starbucks acknowledges in its 10-K.

Source: China Briefing

Note the description - while the overall tax rate may appear higher, the opportunities to claim VAT credit is greater, and Starbucks has benefited from this change (to what extent it does not specify). But the new tax structure is not the only tailwind for growing margins, as Starbucks also acknowledged improving operations in East Asia which also contributed to increased margins.

Source: Starbucks' Q1 Fiscal 2018 Results

And looking at fiscal 2018 Q1 results, we can see that such operating margins continue to hold, continuing its ~10% revenue growth (not including the Chinese acquisition) that was seen at the end of fiscal 2017.

But will the market become saturated?

A concern could be that as Starbucks continues to open more and more stores at a rapid pace, revenue growth would eventually be unstable and profits could fall. But here are a few important considerations to ponder over regarding the Chinese demographic, in no particular order:

China is expected to average 18% annual growth in cups per capita coffee consumption through 2019, compared to 0.9% growth for the U.S. In Starbucks' Q1 2018 earnings call, management expects China's GDP to exceed $15 billion (compared to $11 billion in 2014) and reach 600 million middle class consumers by 2021 (up 100% from 3 years ago, and almost double the U.S. population) - important when considering whether consumers would be willing to pay the premium for Starbucks' products By 2020, Chinese consumers will be spending over $150 billion on foreign made goods Starbucks has the capacity for close proximity of stores; Washington D.C. has 1.181 stores per 10,000 people, whereas Shanghai by contrast has merely 0.064 stores per 10,000 people (155 stores and a population of over 24 million)

It would appear that Starbucks has plenty of room to run. But perhaps most important to the success is its brand identity as a premium roaster from America.

The Strength of Starbucks' Brand

In its 2018 Q1 earnings call transcript, Starbucks management discussed the unprecedented success with the opening of the Shanghai Reserve Roastery (pictured below). To put it in perspective, the roastery on average generates the same amount of revenue in half a day as the average U.S. store does in a week - equating to nearly $64,000 in revenue per day. While the numbers are impressive, the true purpose of the roastery is to demonstrate itself as the premier roaster of coffee, and to justify paying such a premium for its products.

Source: CNBC

An interesting article in the Financial Times discusses this type of soft power, which Starbucks has by being associated with a premier American culture. Quoting Terence Tsai, a professor at the China Europe International Business School,

Starbucks stands for American lifestyle... It's allied with status. People in lower-tier cities would aspire to this kind of leisure lifestyle. Lower tier cities are ready for this kind of thing.

It shows that Starbucks is much more than simply a coffee company. It has positioned the brand to be an affordable luxury, and offers a unique experience for each customer. As Professor Arthur Dong of Georgetown University discusses,

One of the things that the Chinese like about Starbucks is that there's always a seating area. In most urban environments in China, you can hardly find a seat... Starbucks is a place where you can sit down and have a coffee and chat with your friends.

Dong goes into greater length about why the Chinese love American chain restaurants. For one, he points out the "trust arbitrage in China" where customers do not trust anything because of a history of scandals. In contrast, there is a belief among Chinese consumers that American brands provide a higher standard, such as more systematic approaches to service, greater accountability of store managers, and ghost shoppers to ensure quality of service and products.

But Starbucks benefits from the Chinese fascination of American culture, too. Dong points to the start of the WWII era as what triggered such an interest in American products,

You're dealing with a civilization that pretty much closed itself off to the outside world for the greater part of the post-World War II period...and even before WWII, they did not have a lot of exposure to the West. So as a result, there was a huge fascination with foods that are completely foreign to the Chinese palate.

As a result, we can see that companies like Starbucks have the ability to leverage its products as a status symbol, a foreign luxury which the Chinese crave in order to experience an "American" lifestyle. These advantages are what allow Starbucks to implement their premium pricing strategy - it allows them to dominate the $3.8 billion specialist coffee shop sector, with 55% of the market (its closest rival, McDonald's (MCD), has a paltry 7% by comparison).

The Future Looks Bright

There are still some risks to consider. Regulations in China can be tricky for foreign companies, and Starbucks' success is still quite dependent on urban regions of China. It also remains to be seen if artisanal competitors might rise and challenge Starbucks' dominant market share.

But I remain optimistic that Starbucks will continue to see major growth in China, with the potential to perhaps one day be its major operating segment. I will definitely be paying attention to the Q2 earnings call on April 26th, which should provide insight on Starbucks' continued progress in China.

