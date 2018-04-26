Think Twice Before Signing On For DocuSign IPO

DocuSign's numbers tell a good story but its expansion growth rate of 36 percent will probably slow and competition may cause it to lower its prices. There are better investments available.

Analysts who advise IT buyers don't necessarily favor DocuSign over the competition which may lead to slowing growth. It's also curious why 26% of DocuSign insiders are looking to sell.

DocuSign, the granddaddy of the eSignatures, had a big head start on competitors Adobe Sign, SignNow, VASCO and HelloSign whose products may now be easier to use or are less expensive.

DocuSign looks like a hot tech IPO. It raised its initial range from $24-26 to $26-28 the day before pricing. It will likely price higher before trading begins on Friday.

Background:

DocuSign (DOCU) was founded in 2003 and is a pioneer in the eSignature marketplace. It began by providing realtors with capabilities they hadn’t seen before. Instead of relying on printers, overnight mail and faxes to gather signatures from bankers, brokers, home buyers and sellers, it suddenly became possible to securely sign and send documents electronically from anywhere, at any time, provided there was an internet connection available.

DocuSign's users liked the capability so much that they wanted to use it in other areas of their lives, including the workplace. DocuSign's biggest competitor for a very long time was the pen and paper. However that has now changed, digital signatures are everywhere and the capability is becoming commoditized. More on this later.

Today DocuSign has more than 370,000 customers in industries ranging from Automotive to Banking to Commerce to Healthcare to Real Estate to Wholesale...I could keep going. It is the current market leader.

DocuSign also has strong partnerships and pre-built integrations with tech vendors such as Box, Dropbox, Google, Microsoft, NetSuite, Oracle, Salesforce, SAP, SAP SuccessFactors, and Workday among others. However, many of the aforementioned vendors have similar relationships with DocuSign competitors.

Competition

In order to separate itself out from the crowd, DocuSign now has its sights on going beyond eSignatures to automating the agreement process. This is an area where Adobe's Document Cloud, which includes Adobe (ADBE) Sign, PDF and advanced workflow capabilities, may have a leg up. It's also worth noting that tech analyst firm Gartner qualified nine vendors --Adobe, Ascertia, Barracuda Networks, Citrix, HelloSign, Lexmark, RPost, SIGNiX and Vasco--to its eSignature Magic Quadrant report which includes DocuSign.

Product Pricing

Tech industry analyst firm Gartner, which advises IT managers as to which technologies best meet their needs, warned customers against buying DocuSign because of the buzz around the IPO. In a report to customers, Gartner senior research analyst Neil Wynne wrote, "Don’t let IPO buzz affect your view of e-signature’s business value or plans to leverage it. E-signature is a mainstream technology with predictable, broadly acknowledged benefits that you should be reaping today."

Wynne also noted that "the number one reason why Gartner clients asked to speak with us about DocuSign was because of pricing. Prospective customers wondered why they would pay DocuSign’s higher price given that competitors were less expensive and had relatively slight differences in capabilities. Existing customers found their renewal proposals jarring, with an average of 30% price uplift."

Above: DocuSign pricing

Given commentary like Gartner's, it's not too big a leap to caution that, in order to compete, Docusign might need to lower its prices.

The Financials

Though much has already been published on Seeking Alpha where DocuSign's financials are concerned, here's a summary:

In the last fiscal year top line revenues grew from $381.5 million (FY 2017) to $518.5 million (FY 2018) an expansion of around 36 percent.

In the fiscal year ending January 31, 2017, Docusign's GAAP net loss fell from $115.4 million to $52.3 million.

In fiscal year ending January 31, 2017, DocuSign’s free cash flow rose from -$48.1 million to a positive $36.1 million in its most recent fiscal year.

Souce: DocuSign S-1

The trends here are impressive and on the surface it seems that DocuSign would be a great buy if the financials were the only consideration. But they are not.

My concern is that DocuSign's competition will slowly eat away at its current customer base given that its functionalities are almost indistinguishable from its competitors (see G2 Crowd analysis), that it is more expensive than most of its competitors, and that important tech analysts aren't saying that Docusign is the way to go, even though it is the currently industry leader.

If you want to invest in a young tech company, there are better, less risky bets. Unless, of course, DocuSign, for some reason, became incredibly inexpensive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.