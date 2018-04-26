General Electric At The Annual Meeting: Getting Control?

Investors seem less than impressed as GE stock price remains less than 50 percent of value one year ago.

GE chief executive officer John Flannery says that GE has some "very, very good businesses."

General Electric shareholder's elected a smaller, revamped board at its annual meeting and sent a warning shot across the bow of the company's auditor KPMG.

General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) held its annual meeting on Wednesday. There were three major takeaways from the meeting.

First, shareholders elected a “smaller, revamped board.” The leadership of GE is attempting to strengthen the board. One of the criticisms being leveled upon the structure of guidance and oversight is that the board was to large and contained members that were not as readily engaged as they should be.

The hope is that with a smaller board, one made up of more active participants, General Electric shareholders will be more represented in the future decisions of the management.

Furthermore, GE has been subject to some concern over its accounting practices. For example, General Electric “has said the Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating some of its accounting practices, including its need for increased reserves in its insurance operations and its account for long-term service agreements.”

GE’s auditing firm, KPMG “didn’t flag any of the problems.” And, so nothing got done about the problems and GE is now under investigation. The new board is expected to be more responsive to situations like these.

Second, although KPMG was re-elected as GE’s auditor for another year, only 64.9 percent of the shareholders voted to ratify the company. This weak vote is an anomaly:

“According to the Audit Analytics data, in more than 15,000shareholders votes to ratify auditors at public companies from 2013 to 2017, there were only 22 cases, less than 0.2 percent in which more than 25 percent of shareholders were opposed.”

In fact, the GE case represents one of the very highest levels of opposition to ratifying an auditor in recent years. This is something the GE board must deal with and step up for its shareholders.

Further, although GE has had KPMG as its auditor for 109 years and to switch to another auditor would be expensive and would be disruptive in the near-term, the GE board must be very careful about further lapses in the work of its auditors.

And, GE is not the only major firm KPMG services that is experiencing similar lapses. Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) has also not been served well by the auditing firm. It should be noted that KPMG is also adding outside directors to its board, something that is highly unusual for an auditing firm. My third point relates to the performance at the meeting of GE Chief Executive Officer John Flannery.

I have received a lot of negative comments on my assessment of Mr. Flannery's performance up to this time, and given the current situation of the company and the uncertainties about the future, viewpoints can differ.

I have been a part of three major (successful) turnaround situations in my career and I am speaking about corporate turnarounds from my personal experience.

Turnarounds are not easy and the General Electric turnaround can be seen as being extremely difficult given the size and complexity of the company.

However, I have found that one of the most important things a leader needs to do in guiding a company through a turnaround is to build trust in what he and the current management is doing to successfully execute the turnaround. The leader must gain the confidence of his/her management team, the leader must gain the confidence of his/her customers, the leader must gain the confidence of his/her regulators, and, the leader must gain the confidence of his/her shareholders.

It is my belief that Mr. Flannery has not achieved this, at this point of time. John Flannery has been the CEO of General Electric for eight months. At the annual meeting, the only impression Mr. Flannery left on the Wall Street Journal reporter was this:

Mr. Flannery “told shareholders he was ‘keenly aware’ of the pain caused by a dividend cut and the troubles of the past year….”

In other words…”I feel your pain.”

Mr. Flannery then added that “the best way to make amends was to ‘fix the business.’” Later on he added:

“I strongly feel we have very, very good businesses that need to be the center of gravity of the company going forward.”

Then he said,

“It is a lot of change. Change is not easy in any organization…the company is going to come out stronger.”

This was the impression that Mr. Flannery made on the press. I continue to believe that Mr. Flannery is not getting his story across.

And, GE’s stock price continues to hover around $14 per share, down more than 50 percent from one year ago. It seems to me that Mr. Flannery is also not getting his story across to investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.