Intel Earnings Preview

Chatter is out there that AAPL may make some of its chips in house.

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich

Intel (INTC) reports quarterly earnings after hours. Analysts expect revenue of $15.05 billion and EPS of $0.72. The revenue estimate implies low single-digit growth Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items:

Management Is Slowly Regaining Credibility

Under former CEO Andrew Grove Intel was considered one of the world's best-run businesses. Intel appeared to have lost its touch after becoming too PC centric and ceding the mobile chip space to Qualcomm (QCOM). The company burned through billions in cash trying to execute its own failed mobile strategy. Management may have lost some credibility in the process.

In my opinion, management gained some of that credibility back with its new data-centric strategy. Technology from Intel's data-centric businesses allow clients to make analysis and store data remotely. Last quarter revenue from data-centric businesses (excluding McAfee) was up 21% Y/Y vs. 4% for the entire company:

Revenue from the Data Center Group ("DCG") was up 20% and has benefited from explosive growth in the cloud at the expense of legacy IT systems. The more data that's stored remotely, the more important DCG becomes. At $5.6 billion in quarterly revenue DCG is Intel's second-largest revenue segment, and represents over 30% of total revenue.

The largest segment is still the Client Computer Group at 53% of total revenue. Its revenue fell 2% as windows-based computers become less important in the era of mobile devices. The segment is still important due to its cash flow generating ability. Intel can use this cash cow to fund future acquisitions in other growth areas. The company's $17 billion in cash and securities can be a competitive advantage on the acquisition front.

I expected the decline in CCG revenue and the shift to data-centric businesses to hurt Intel's margins. That has not been the case thus far. Gross margin was 63% last quarter, up from 62% in the year earlier period. Operating income margins ticked up 400 basis points. Heightened competition and declining margins for the data center segment has not materialized like I once thought. Management is executing on its strategy and growing earnings simultaneously.

Will Apple Walk?

Apple (AAPL) is a major player in computers and mobile devices. It can grow by spurring its top line or increasing margins. One way Apple increases margins is by squeezing suppliers and playing suppliers against one another to extract better pricing. Chatter now suggests Apple may want to supply its own processors for Mac computers within two years, replacing Intel processors. We have heard this type of chatter in the past and I will believe it when I see it.

I believe a more real risk is that Apple may take the design for certain iPhone chips in-house due to their complexity or specificity:

The rise of custom chips by Apple (AAPL) and other electronics giants is a risk to chip makers such as Qualcomm (QCOM), writes Wells Fargo analyst David Wong in a note to clients yesterday afternoon. Wong is referring to parts such as the “A11 Bionic” processor running Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone X, which is designed by Apple and used only by itself, a practice known in the industry as a "captive" part, vs. chips sold on the open market for use by anyone, known as "merchant" sales. In addition to an overall slowing smartphone market Wong writes that "we think that the growing using of internally designed chips by the biggest smartphone companies is creating a headwind to growth for merchant chip companies that make smartphone applications processors and baseband chips,” writes Wong.

Intel has battled Qualcomm (QCOM) to provide chips for Apple's iPhone and has had some modicum of success in doing so. Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) has already taken certain of its smartphone chips in house. If Apple follows suit then it could hurt earnings for Qualcomm and create negative sentiment for Intel which wants more of Apple's mobile business.

Conclusion

I expect more single-digit revenue growth and flat to improving margins this quarter from Intel. Management needs to speak to the "Apple issue" on the earnings call or investors could assume the worst. I rate INTC a hold into earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.