Central European Media Enterprises' (CETV) CEO Michael Del Nin on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mark Kobal

During this call, we will also refer to certain financial information that is not in U.S. GAAP. A description of these non-GAAP financial measures, as well as reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures, is available on our website in the appendix to the earnings call presentation. Additional information that may also be found in Note 19 to our financial statements in the Form 10-Q.

Lastly, following the previously announced agreement to the sale of our operations in Croatia and Slovenia, these businesses are classified as held for sale and presented as discontinued operations for all periods. Our discussion today relates to our continuing operations in the 4 remaining operating segments. And with that I'll hand the call over to Michael and Christoph.

Michael Del Nin

Thanks, Mark, and as always, thanks to everyone for joining us for the call today. Today we have a great deal of news to cover. I don't think it's an exaggeration to say that it's one of the most important days since we joined the company over 4.five years ago. Important, because once again, we delivered an outstanding set of results that speak to the growing operating performance of CME. In fact, this has been the company's strongest thought to any year in a decade. Important also because yesterday, Time Warner exercised its warrants, resulting in over $100 million in new funds. That will allow us to complete another step in the ongoing plan to improve our leverage profile.

But perhaps most importantly, today we announced the new financing package with Time Warner that both extends the maturities of our 2 longer dated loans. And also significantly reduces our borrowing costs going forward. This reflects the remarkable progress that we have made in the last few years. And puts in place a capital structure for the next phase of the company's future.

So let's get into it. Starting with our impressive financial results, driven by a broad improvement across our entire portfolio of businesses. On a consolidated basis, net revenues reached $139 million, a 7% increase at constant rates. With a significant year-on-year FX gains of our operating currencies against the dollar, this translated to growth of 25% at actual rates. As we emphasized every chance we get, the high degree of operating leverage in the business continues to present a great opportunity for further OIBDA growth and margin expansion. We saw it again this quarter, as OIBDA improved dramatically to $31 million. That resulted in impressive growth of 26% at constant rates on the corresponding period last year, and thanks to the favorable FX trends, represented growth of 45% at actual rates. It also equated to an OIBDA margin of 22%, well over 300 basis points higher than Q1 last year. And that strong performance extended to cash flow generation. With unleveraged free cash flow from continuing operations surpassing $67 million, an increase of 37% on last year. The benefits of this growth in cash flow and profitability drove our leverage ratio below 5x at the end of March, a decline of more than half a turn in just one quarter. This drop in our leverage also allowed us to immediately benefit from a significant decline in our borrowing costs due to the financing transactions that we announced today, which are another big win for our shareholders.

Following this new arrangement, we have agreed to extend the all-in grid to reward even lower levels of net leverage, while reducing the pricing across the board. To give you an example, since October of last year, we've been paying an all-in cost of 6% on outstanding debt. Given the strong performance we announced today, and our net leverage ratio dipping below 5x at the end of Q1, this would have resulted in a 100 basis point reduction in our boring cost under the old grid to 5%. With the new grid, however, our average borrowing cost will fall almost twice as fast to just over 4%.

Furthermore, while the pricing on the previous grid bottomed out at 4.5%, with the new refinancing, our all-in borrowing cost can ultimately go as low as 3%. This is an incredible improvement from the 15% interest that we were still paying on some debt as little as just two years ago.

In addition, we have significantly improved our debt maturity profile. The 2019 Euro Term Loan has been extended by two years and will now mature in November 2021. We can repay portions of the loan at any time with excess cash and we'll also target this instrument with proceeds from our planned divestitures.

Meanwhile, the Euro Term Loan that previously matured in 2021, will now be in April 2023, five years from now. Our other debt instrument, the 2018 Euro Term Loan is still set to mature in May 2019, however, given the cash we have on hand and the proceeds from the warrant exercises, we will repay €110 million of this loan in the coming days, reducing the outstanding balance to around €40 million. Even in the absence of divestiture proceeds, we would expect that we could pay it off in its entirety by the end of the year, with further cash generated by the business. I'll now hand the call over to Christoph.

Christoph Mainusch

Thank you, Michael, and good afternoon, and morning to everyone. Our first quarter results are very successful, both financially and operationally. We continue to invest in popular local content, while remaining focused on controlling cost overall and maintained clear audience leadership in our countries during the first quarter. In fact our portfolio of channels in each country won the prime time grid in the first target demographic for the respective market nearly every night during the quarter. Also noteworthy, in Slovakia, we significantly improved our position following the launch of our new access prime telenovela with its recent share reaching as high as 44%. This also benefited the prime time format, including the news programming, which saw its audience grow about 20% in the quarter. This all contributed to significant growth in our television advertising revenues in the first quarter of 2018. And overall, we estimate spending for ads on TV in the countries in which we operate increased by 9% at constant rates compared to the same period in 2017.

In the Czech Republic, estimated market growth of 6% was driven primarily by selling more GRPs. Advertisers brought forward some spending to earlier in the year to take advantage of lower seasonality for officials and there was also more advertising around the Olympics and the earlier timing of the Easter holiday. The market grew by 11% in Romania, due to higher average prices as well as more GRPs sold related to a new prime time format on competing channel. This high level of ads spending in Romania follows double-digit market growth in each of the last two years. While the economy there continues to expend rapidly, we do not expect this level of growth in spending on advertising for the full year. In addition to that, we have seen some spending so far in Q2 shift to the lower price competition since it has marked inventory to serve.

In Slovakia, 12% market growth resulted from higher average prices as well as more GRPs sold, which included higher government spending around completed infrastructure project. We also regained audience share and generated high ratings compared to last year when we exited DTT. And in Bulgaria, we estimate the market grew by 10% due to the selling more GRPs, which was partially offset by lower average market prices.

In addition to strong TV ad revenue growth, we continue to see improvement in carriage fees and subscription revenues, which increased by 8% in the first quarter of '18. This reflected further growth in Slovakia from the change in our distribution strategy and contract time during the course of last year, but it's also reflected the continued trend of our subscriber growth in the region as well as higher prices. And now I'll turn it over to Dave, to walk us through the segment results.

David Sturgeon

Thanks, Christoph. Our segment results begin on Slide 12 of our presentation. In the Czech Republic, TV ad revenues increased by 6% at constant rate in the first quarter of 2018, primarily due to an increase in the volume of GRP sold, but some spending has brought forward to earlier in the year.

Carriage fees and subscription revenues increased by 21%, due to an increase in the number of subscribers as well as new contracts with higher prices. Cost increased due to an increase in the number of episodes of fiction production this year compared to the schedule in 2017. This was partially offset by net entertainment programming as well as lower marketing expenses following the rebranding of our news channels in the first quarter of 2017.

In Romania, TV ad revenues increased by 6% due to higher prices. Carriage fees and subscription revenues grew due to an increase in the number of subscribers. Cost decreased from the lower production cost by locally produced formats this year when compared to the schedule in 2017 as well as savings on foreign acquired programming.

TV ad revenues in Slovakia increased by 8% during the quarter from selling more GRPs, which included higher governmental spending. If this spending is excluded, our TV ad revenues increased by 5% as we have more inventories than in the prior year. We regained audience share and generated high rates compared to last year when our reach was lower. The change in the way our channels are distributed also resulted in a significant increase in carriage fees and subscription revenues this year from higher prices as well as certain contracts, which was signed during the course of 2017. Cost increased due to higher spending on content, with more cost associated with the new series launch this year, which was partially offset by savings on foreign acquired content. They were also higher legal costs.

In Bulgaria, TV ad revenues increased by 17% due to selling more GRPs. This was driven by strong demand for advertising on television, as well as an earlier start to some campaigns on our channel when compared to the same period of last year. There was also an increase in average prices. Higher content cost resulted from the launch of the new telenovela, and our main channel that was partially offset by lower personal costs and professional fees.

Now I'll hand the call back to Michael.

Michael Del Nin

Thanks, Dave. With these great results in the first three months of the year behind us, let's run through what we expect for the rest of 2018. First an update on the divestiture on our Croatian and Slovenian assets. Last month, we received sign off from the electronic media agency in Croatia, an important step in the regulatory approval process there. And the transaction continues to be reviewed by both Slovenian and Croatian competition authorities. While this approval process has taken longer than we hoped, we have agreed to extend the Long Stop Date to the end of June and expect the transaction to close during the second quarter. While we have already made significant progress in lowering our gross debt over the last year, and we'll add to that in the coming days by deploying cash received from warrant exercises, we expect the proceeds from the closing in this transaction would allow us to repay nearly a third of the remaining outstanding principal and push our net leverage ratio well below 4x. At that point, with the new grid from the financing transactions announced today, our cost of borrowing would fall about another 80 basis points to approximately 3.2%. And when combined with the results of operations expected for the remainder of 2018, we continue to anticipate a net leverage ratio near 3x by year-end.

The results in the first quarter were obviously strong, but as always, we caution not to read too much into any given quarter. Some of the strength in Q1 is the result of phasing, either due to the timing of the Easter this year or a continuation of a trend that has developed in recent years of additional money flowing to traditionally acquired months of the year. We expect strong growth at actual rates in Q2. And constant currency OIBDA more or less in line with last year.

OIBDA growth should pick up strongly again in the second half of the year. And today, we are reiterating our expectation for constant currency growth in the mid-teens during 2018. And with the euro still significantly stronger than the dollar compared to last year, at these FX rates, actual OIBDA in 2018 would be around $205 million, representing annual growth in excess of 20%. We also expect strong cash conversion in 2018. So the anticipated OIBDA growth should result in unleved free cash flow growth of 20% to 25% at actual rates.

Putting these pieces together, presents a unique opportunity, to capitalize on strong growth and rapid deleveraging. We have demonstrated quarter after quarter over the last 4.five years that we're committed to improving the financial position of the company and pursuing opportunities to unlock more value for our shareholders. We look forward to continued execution of those goals in 2018. And I'll now turn things back over to Mark, so that we can take your questions.

Mark Kobal

Thank you, Michael. That concludes our prepared remarks, and we will now move to the Q&A portion of the call. So operator, please open the lines for questions.

Pavel Ryska

I will have probably more than one question today. The first one concerns Romania, where you explained that there might be, maybe some slowdown in the growth of revenues in the current quarter. I would just like to ask, if overall this implies that the growth in revenues in Romania this year should be significantly lower than last year when it was of course still pretty swift? The second question concerns the warrant conversion by Time Warner, which as you said, happened yesterday. So I'm just going to ask if this implies from the accounting point of view, the consolidation of your revenues up to earnings into Time Warner's? And if in your opinion this could have an impact on, for example, your debt ratings from the rating agencies? And the last 2 questions, is there any indication that you could provide on the warrant conversion now apart from Time Warner. So what portion of the remaining warrants have been converted so far and which is still awaiting conversion? And the very final question in regards to the preference shares of type A and B, which Time Warner still holds. So if you could provide any indication, if they are willing to or planning to convert them into ordinary shares this year, maybe in late June? Okay, so that would be it.

Mark Kobal

Okay. Thanks, Pavel, we will start on the Romania question with Christoph.

Christoph Mainusch

To Romania, as you could see Q1, the market was 11% up and we were 6% up. Overall, as Michael has said it, we shouldn't take too much focus in the individual quarter because there's some phasing. As well as this year, we have seen that Easter was earlier. So Q2 therefore, we expect to bit in the growth lower than what we see in Q1. But overall, there will be obviously an H1 a solid growth as well in Romania. Over the entire period of the year, you saw last year an incredible growth rate as well as in consumer spending that has slowed down and we expect that that will slow down in this year. So there remains good growth in Romania, but it won't be as strong as we have seen it last year.

Mark Kobal

And the question on warrants and [indiscernible], Michael?

Michael Del Nin

Thanks, Kobal. As you point out, they have exercised the warrants that brings in about $100 million of additional funds as we said. We're going to use that money together with cash on hand to pay down another $110 million of 2018. The economic interest that Time Warner hasn't seen in the -- on a fully diluted basis does not change the result of the exercise. And to your point on consolidation, I think that the way that we operate the business, the way that our business performs, and I think it would be completely unchanged, irrelevant of any decision to consolidate or not by our largest shareholder. We will continue to run the business in the interest of all the shareholders of CME. And as a result of Time Warner agreeing to this refinancing transaction that we announced today, I think it speaks to; a, the ongoing support that they've demonstrated to the company over an extended period of time. And it relates, I think, to your question a little bit about the ratings agencies. I mean, what we've basically done now is put in place capital structure that will serve us well for the foreseeable future, set this up nicely to benefit from further deleveraging going forward, I think, allows us to, kind of, lock in the benefits that we've seen from all of the gains that we've made in the last few years in terms of earnings improvement, in terms of deleveraging, allows us to benefit from further deleveraging going forward, which as you know, we think there's still a considerable amount to come just in the coming 3 quarters of this year.

And so I think that, that speaks a lot to the benefit of that transaction. That said, our understanding is, the Time Warner will continue to account for its investment in CME's Asia under the equity method of accounting. But as I said before, I don't think that, that impacts us at all.

On the preference shares, I don't have anything to announce there, as there is no change on those and we do not have any information as to whether that will -- whether those shares will be converted into Asia's at any point in the future.

On the warrants, we -- as of Tuesday, I'll give you the latest update -- numbers. As of Tuesday, the 24, which I think is the latest information that we have, 83% of the non-Time Warner warrants had been exercised. That leaves less than 2.2 million warrants unexercised as of that date. As you know, Pavel, the window to exercise closes May 2, and anyone still holding an exercise warrants, should not wait until the last minute to make their decision.

Mark Kobal

The next question is coming from David Lamac from Fio Banka.

David Lamac

First, congratulations to nice results again and further progress in cost level of borrowings. It's really impressive given the situation you had couple of years ago. I just have a question regarding the sales operations in Croatia and Slovenia. I understand in Croatia, it's a matter of time to get an approval as it has been already approved by Croatia media [indiscernible]. Can you perhaps give more light to where you are in Slovenia?

Michael Del Nin

Yes, I mean look, I think we're essentially in the same place in both of the countries in a sense that we are -- and obviously acquire is working with the authorities in both of those countries to satisfy all the information requested they have and ensure that they have all the information that's necessary to make a determination. We've been doing that obviously, for a while, as I said it's taken a little bit longer than we initially expected and would have hoped. But that is ongoing. And as we said, in terms of timing, I think we remain -- we expect that the transactions will close at some point in the second quarter, which reflects the extension of the longest update through the end of June.

Mark Kobal

Okay, thank you very much for joining us today. As a quick reminder, you can keep up-to-date and follow our progress between earnings calls on our website cme.net, since we routinely post information there about our company and its operations. We're also available for your feedback and additional questions anytime.

