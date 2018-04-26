McDonald's Corporation: A Target Price Of $147 According To The Dividend Discount Model

Notwithstanding that investors should ideally wait for a better price, I take a bullish view on this company.

In a previous article, I argued that McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) is a stock that is uniquely positioned to cater to investors seeking both income and capital appreciation. Recently, the stock has had a nice run up to a high of $175 before reverting to the current price of $156.02 at the time of writing.

In this regard, is the company still an attractive buy at this price?

To answer this question, I attempt to calculate an intrinsic value for the stock using a dividend discount model. I am making the following assumptions:

The discount rate is 7% - an assumed proxy for the long-term rate of return on the S&P 500. Dividend growth is assumed at 5%, in line with the average dividend growth per year from 2015 to 2017.

3. Earnings growth is assumed at 10%, a slightly more conservative estimate than the 3-year average growth in EPS of 14.2% from 2015 to 2017.

From the below, we see that McDonald's has an estimated target price of $147, with an estimated yearly growth rate of -1.12% today's price.

Source: Author's Calculations

From the above, it is evident that an investor would be better off waiting for a more attractive price to get in. Otherwise, a significantly higher average rate of growth in earnings would be necessary. For instance, an average earnings growth rate of 15% per annum would yield a target price of $175, while a 20% average earnings growth rate would yield a target price of $206.

Therefore, this is an example of a company which would need to see very significant growth in earnings to justify entry at this price.

With that being said, McDonald's Corporation is still in a good position for long-term growth, and would be a great investment at a more affordable price. In particular, I see McDonald's as being able to sustain at least a long-term average earnings growth of 10% per year for the following reasons:

The company's re-franchising strategy has so far proven successful, with over $300 million in savings on SG&A expenses having been realized in 2017, along with a total of $500 million savings expected by 2019. The purpose behind re-franchising is that McDonald's can further shift operations to restaurants that the company does not own per se, which results in cost savings. This, in turn, is expected to result in further growth in earnings per share and return on equity.

While McDonald's did see a temporary fall in revenue due to closure of company-operated stores last year, McDonald's still saw a rise of 5.3% in same-store sales, which is the company's strongest performance in the past five quarters.

In terms of high-growth markets, McDonald's has seen its refranchising efforts in Asia grow net income by 47.7 percent to $1.9 billion for the third quarter of 2017, which included the sale of businesses in China and Hong Kong to franchising companies. Moreover, with McDonald's planning to double the number of restaurants in China, I foresee that operating through a franchise model will allow the company significant cost savings while continuing to grow revenues in a high performing market.

To conclude, I see McDonald's as continuing to be a solid business. While I would look for a more reasonable price in order to initiate a position, continued growth in earnings and dividends would - in my opinion - make this stock a significant bargain at a price of $130 or lower. While short-term pressure on revenue as a result of re-franchising, I see this as temporary and presents a potential opportunity for investors to get in on this stock at a cheaper price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBUX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.