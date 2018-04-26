State Of Cloud And Service Delivery Management Advancements

Put out some information on new industry leaders, start-ups and technology developers in current market.

This article talks about new technological shifts in cloud solutions and cloud computing space i.e. move towards process and software centricity. Many factors have contributed to unmatched growth of information and access to “compute” power growth online and its use by the “common” man. One of the major facilitator for this unprecedented growth has been ubiquitous internet access available universally at very cheap rates along with information glut and constant access network speed increases over years.

Another main factor would be drop in pricing of compute power making it easily “farmable” and deliverable to end customers at very cheap rates. At a very high level, some numbers which would highlight the magnitude/slope of growth curve of these information age developments are:

1990 2000 2010 >=2020 Internet access speed at home 56 kbps 2 M 100 M 1 G Home internet pricing for 10m data download 10 cents 5 cents 2 cents .03 cents Latest PC processor speed 66 M 1.5 G 3.7 G 4.4 G Price per Mhz of compute power $25 $ 3 $ 8 $8 Customer care call cost $10 $18 $10 $5 % of problem solved using automated unassisted self-care 5% 15% 25% 40% Management and billing overhead per customer 20% 15% 8% 5%

Source: Internet search on microprocessor speeds/pricing Chronology of Microprocessors , internet access speed/pricing Internet access - Wikipedia, Call center data How chatbots can help reduce customer service costs by 30%.

Initial unexpected growth without proper planning and insights has resulted in lots of point products, plethora of devices, ad-hoc and un-optimized operations processes, varied human resource hiring and unplanned network, storage and compute power stacking. However, now that we have some historical growth trend data available and there is talent available to manage and plan not only the future growth but also replacements and revamps of already installed infrastructure, we can streamline processes and put in standards such as cloud model for IT resources, information management optimization, virtualization of resources and automated processes for operations management. This would need deep analysis and planning expertise as outlined in the next section.

Requirement for targeted solutions, optimized processes & centralized management thinking

Growth of the cloud model resource creation for building service delivery capacity and competition for cheaper compute, storage, networking, resource virtualization software layer products has created economies of scale for serving customers using this model.

Both technological and business innovations have fueled further convergence and lots of existing internet-based service providers have now started moving toward serving customers from the cloud delivery model by modernizing their existing infrastructure, automating management processes and operations, transforming business models along with newer state of the art customer relationship management infrastructure.

We have also seen a move towards better control over service quality and reliability with proper management of service-related data and information. Since service visibility, resource use maximization and automated customer relationship management is now also available at cheap, service providers can compete on other economies of product/service financials such as better and tiered pricing, better service level agreements, up to the decimal cost allocation management and easy access to business/profitability analytics.

With business parameters very well under control, providers can now focus on standardization of equipment and products they use as well and by doing so they would move some of the price competition towards suppliers. Control over “input” product technology direction and capacity sourcing capabilities almost on a ‘as needed” basis has given control of industry dynamics to service provider companies over equipment, devices and software platform companies. Players which play in both product and software platform development and cloud model service delivery have even more advantage.

Here is a very high level Porter’s five forces interaction diagram outlining industry dynamics and players’ relationships in cloud solutions and cloud service delivery markets:

In summary, service or solution customers mostly care about the solution feature set and price/cost/performance matrices. You would also notice that most of the newer smaller cloud solutions companies or “service delivery using cloud” players use underlying infrastructure layers as a sourced input from some brand name providers in one of the standard consumption models as outlined:

Software as a service (SaaS): Application, Data, Tenancy management + PaaS

Platform as a service (PaaS): Orchestration platform, Middleware, Operating systems + IaaS

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS): Virtualization, Compute, Storage, Networking

Technologies, protocols and processes control frameworks

As now “money” flow’s direction in this industry segment is mostly being controlled by large providers with service delivery capacity creation and capacity management control well in hand, choices for equipment, devices and software platform vendors when it comes to product and new market innovations are far and few.

As there are very few rewards available for “product or device” companies for innovating outside of guidelines tailored for new “cloud” centric delivery models and hence afterwards finding “new” customers for newly developed technologies, motivation for innovativeness is less. Customers who would help create new end user service delivery models for them would be hard to find. It would somehow make sense to new service providers now to follow the product or project management framework that is being dictated by their “new goliath market leaders.”

If you look at service or product innovation models of most popular cloud service providers and summarize innovations in a “service business” model, you would notice that following standard “Process” models will immerse over “point device or software product” innovation models which were so far being promoted and led by equipment vendors.

Some of the technologies in each of the above-mentioned stages of “service business” model framework are:

1. Modernize: Virtualization, Compute, Storage, Networking.

2. Automate: Application, Data, User management.

3. Transform: Streamline operations processes, Easy service subscription, Access to service monitors, Resource use optimization.

4. Control: SLA triggers, Quality alarms, Service logic automation, Automated backups and migrations etc.

5. Manage: Management Analytics, Visualization, KPIs, Matrices, Key ratios.

Breaking it further down in work streams and workflows and looking at products or technologies' needs along with human resource requirements for operationalization of this type of framework would give the following high level “factory floor” organization or corporate structure.

Source: Proposed Generic Framework based on manpower requirments

As you would see from the above “floor” diagram that technology “skilling” and “human resource” grading for this type of organization structure varies from low to mid end “job skilled” workers on one end to very highly skilled, educated and well-compensated employees on the other end.

Management of such organizations is not going to be an easy job. In the future, certain needs would arise for experienced and highly skilled operations and organization management talent that would focus more on organization structure, skill-set profiles and product & service creation frameworks. Focus would be more on operations and service-technology process development over product development management.

Skill sets and expertise in technologies

Most needed skills in such organizations would fall into one of the following categories:

a) Analytics, data collection and management, market and sales process management software, platforms and systems knowledge.

b) Operations and service delivery management control.

c) Applications, services or product development management and subject matter experts.

d) Software stack, service delivery platform, cloud creation and management software hands-on experts.

e) Networking, building management, utilities and sensors management, security and surveillance technologies.

Here is a categorization of skill-set groups based on how they would be valued in the “job market” by looking at current skill sets/jobs data and level of need for each of these skill set types:

Best paid: Application, product and automation development (algorithms, analytics, workflows, deep learning, machine learning, artificial intelligence)

Most needed: Management and analytics programmers (Python, Perl, Web Analytics, Network implementation and software test)

Hardest to find: Security technologies experts, Service logic and migration automation, DevOps, Database and data backup management

Some of the technologies which would help develop better controlled and managed processes with very high reliability, almost 100% survivability and “n * x” redundancy in availability are:

Virtualization

Workload migration

Orchestration

Logging and data benchmarking

Backup and retrieval technology

Skill-set development in these technology areas would be most highly needed and the most rewarded effort as leadership in these technologies would give competing players their needed edge.

Current market, competing players and technology

About 100 plus technology vendors and SP customers have already refined and developed service delivery frameworks, process control and management tool chains, systems for data and information management and business intelligence screens technologies. Here is more info on types of products/technologies and major vendors in each of the categories.

Data Management and Data Use: Organizations' intelligence “level” in data use for decision support/science can be plotted on an upward sloping trend line as follows:

Technology leaders in this space are: Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), SAP (NYSE:SAP), Tibco, Informatica (NASDAQ:INFA), Dell (NYSE:DVMT), Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR), Databricks, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Teradata (NYSE:TDC), and Software AG (OTCQX:STWRY).

Most of these vendors have full stack expertise.

Business intelligence tools:

Most used BI tools are dashboards, models, scenarios, KPIs, matrices, trend visualization, and analytics.

Technology leaders in this space are IBM (NYSE:IBM), SAP, SAS, Tableau (NYSE:DATA), MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), Pyramid, Qlik (NASDAQ:QLIK), Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), Microsoft, and Oracle.

These vendors not only provide you platforms for data visualization but also pre-built “scripting” for enabling and plotting patterns and trends in right comparison format.

Process and service management tool-chains:

Important orchestration/automation targets areas are: Release management, Configuration management, Data storage and retrieval, Source code management, Program plan management, Intelligence and analytics generation, Management reporting, Scenario analysis, Requirements management, Test automation and reporting, CI/CD devops, Sales and marketing operations, and Infrastructure automation.

Technology leaders in this space are IBM, Micro Focus (NYSE:MFGP), Puppet, Redhat (Ansible), XebiaLabs, Chef, Saltstack, Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM), Cloudbees, Asana, and Redmine.

Along with knowledge management and automation engines, these vendors provide consulting services for enabling their customers with the right tooling.

Here is a growth trend analysis of the market leaders' growth in cloud solutions and service providers segment that shows the comparison of quarterly revenue growth by companies in and around 2015. Some of the newer players showed revenue growth of up 50% quarter-over-quarter with average revenue growth of companies at around 25% making it a very high growth industry segment of current times. Even some of the bigger players such as Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Salesforce, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) have qtr-to-qtr growth rates of better than 30% in the business segment of their companies.

Source: Industry analysis

Future directions in technology competition: level of process automation expertise?

As far as technology development is considered, following skill sets is going to be benchmarking parameters for business and technology maturity level measurements of competing players:

Business planning, process and sales - marketing automation Data visualization: Scenario analysis, matrices, models, dashboards Data science and analytics: Algorithms, Machine learning, Artificial intelligence, Deep learning, Natural language processing, Ratios and KPI’s calculations, Visualization, Statistical analysis Data management: history and future, trend analysis and projection Operating Systems: multi-technologies, multi-vendors environment Open-source expertise: lots of tools, revisions, full blob vs. self development of feature sets Level of automation and sophistication of tool-chains Automation engines Process knowledge Software and equipment vendor technology experts

Top process and orchestration automation skill set users, technology developers and consulting companies in DevOps and management analytics space are shown in the following 2x2 matrix showing their market leadership and business leadership maturity levels in Gartner's “Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute” magic quadrant chart:

Conclusion

Some of the best-positioned new companies from the magic quadrant analytics are XebiaLabs, Electric Cloud, Clarive and Arcad. Newer players such as Tableau and Atlassian with their domain expertise and knowledge focus and technical experts such as Redhat in operating systems consulting and CA (NASDAQ:CA) in process and DevOps automation consulting should have good support in their business and revenue growth over generalist skills and size focused big players as core skill sets and rounded knowledge would be valued more.

