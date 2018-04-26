UnitedHealth Pioneering The Move To An Integrated Accountable Healthcare System

There’s no way around it. UnitedHealth Group (UNH) had a very strong Q1. They posted EPS of $3.04 per share, which beat estimates by $0.12. In addition, revenue beat estimates by 13%, falling at $55.2 billion.

In the video above, Ben Nye breaks down the catalyst in United’s campaign to become a “one stop shop” healthcare company.

“In their quarterly conference call they noted [and I agree] UnitedHealth is not the same company it was 5 years ago….and 5 years from now it won’t be the same company as it is today. They want to become THE healthcare provider – they want to be a one stop shop for everything healthcare. The key to all of this is Optum, their subsidiary.” -Ben Nye

Although Optum has been perceived in the past as just a pharmacy benefits manager, UNH seems to have plans to build out Optum into a more data centered operation. These initiatives would trickle down into services such as “minute clinics” and online tools for consumers to find the best providers in their network, all while making the out of pocket costs visible up front. They also have a data driven Medicare platform launching next year.

“UnitedHealth wants to lower the cost wherever it can. If that [means] getting the best service, so you don’t get readmitted…. that’s what it means. So, UNH is trying to get the best doctors they can on their platform…and incentivizing you to go see them.” -Ben Nye

Overall, it seems UNH is pushing for an integrated healthcare system in which it can benefit by improving its bottom line.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.