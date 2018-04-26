Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) Q1 2018 Earnings Call April 26, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Stacey Caravella - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

David L. Hoffmann - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Katherine Jaspon - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Scott Murphy - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Tony Weisman - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Analysts

David Palmer - RBC Capital Markets LLC

John Glass - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

David E. Tarantino - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Jeffrey Bernstein - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Nicole M. Miller-Regan - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Andrew Charles - Cowen & Co. LLC

Matthew DiFrisco - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Matthew Robert McGinley - Evercore Group LLC

Will Slabaugh - Stephens, Inc.

Gregory R. Francfort - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Andrew Marc Barish - Jefferies LLC

Peter Saleh - BTIG LLC

John William Ivankoe - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Dunkin' Brands First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Stacey Caravella, Senior Director of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Stacey Caravella - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Speaking on today's call will be Dunkin' Brands' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Nigel Travis; President of Dunkin' Donuts US, Dave Hoffmann; and Dunkin' Brands Chief Financial Officer, Kate Jaspon. Today's call is being webcast live and recorded for replay.

Before I turn the call over to Nigel I'd like to remind everyone that the language on forward-looking statements included in our earnings release also applies to our comments made during the call. Our release can be found on our website investor.dunkinbrands.com along with any reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures mentioned on the call with their corresponding GAAP measures.

Now, we'll turn the call over to Nigel.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Stacey, thank you. Thanks to everyone for joining today's call to discuss our first quarter 2018 results. These results were delivered against a tough backdrop which included the national rollout of menu simplification, continuing intense competitive activity, as well as adverse weather.

As I said on prior calls, in fact, many prior calls, we are not immune to the current macro environment. It is an increasingly challenging environment for retail and restaurants. Value wars among QSRs fighting for market share. Minimum wage increases and low unemployment. These are all realities our franchisees are seeing and feeling in the business and, of course, the consumer is changing, retail is changing and we are responding to these changes positively with the Dunkin' Donuts blueprint for growth. A three-year plan designed to transform Dunkin' US into the number one beverage led on-the-go brand. As outlined at our Investor and Analyst Day in February, Dave and his team have been hard at work operationalizing this blueprint. And while our first quarter performance was admittedly choppy, just as Dave predicted it would be, we are pleased with the progress that we along with our franchisees have made with the plan.

And let me tell you, I'm truly excited about the work being done.

Before I hand over to Dave, I would like to call out a few notable achievements for the quarter. First, our franchisees achieved strong restaurant growth in the quarter, adding 71 net new locations globally, 56 of these were domestic Dunkin' locations and we continued our trend, as well as the fastest growing retail concepts in the country in terms of net unit growth, and likely the fastest in terms of a large franchise operation. That sets us apart.

Secondly, retail sales of Dunkin' Branded CPG products grew by more than 10% in the first quarter, according to IRI data. Our total portfolio of CPG products across both brands delivered $220 million in retail sales in Q1, including $34 million in ready-to-drink sales. Our growth in CPG, again, is unique in our industry and we have a strong, solid pipeline of new products which Dave will touch on later.

Other highlights of the quarter included the unveiling of the first iteration in the U.S. of our next generation Dunkin', which many of you experienced on Investor Day. And, of course, we entered into a $650 million accelerated share repurchase program during the first quarter. The accelerated share repurchase illustrates our continued commitment to utilize our strong balance sheet to return capital to shareholders. More on that later from Kate.

Lastly, I would like to highlight that while we were confident in the 2017 menu simplification test results, and we knew it was the right thing to do if we progressed with the blueprint, we also knew it was an unprecedented effort for the Dunkin' system going from 1,000 to 9,000 restaurants with a new simplified menu. We are proud of the team effort that it took to execute this program, despite the other headwinds we were facing in the first quarter. Dave, of course, will get into this in more detail.

And with that, I'll pass you over to my friend, Dave Hoffmann, to discuss the Q1 performance of Dunkin' Donuts in the U.S.

David L. Hoffmann - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Thanks, Nigel. As we have spoken about on previous earnings calls and at our investor date, the Dunkin' U.S. blueprint for growth is all about delivering strategic sequencing that will result in a more modern and transformational expression of the brand. We are pleased with the progress we are making on this multiyear plan and on the momentum we have built with the franchisees to solidify Dunkin's positioning as a beverage-led on-the-go brand.

And as Nigel said, in the first quarter, we completed a critical element of the blueprint with the national rollout of menu simplification. This massive undertaking resulted in a 10% reduction of required menu items, as well as the elimination of another 23 optional products, most of which were slow moving, complex, and off strategy. Fundamental to the success of the rollout was our level of partnership with the franchisees during this process. Their support and collaboration was unparalleled, and we are pleased to hear from many of them about how happy they are with the streamlined restaurant.

Today, the simplified menu is in 100% of the Dunkin' U.S. system. We expect to see an impact to comparable store sales of about 100 basis points in the months following the launch, similar to what we experienced in the test markets. We continue to believe that over the long run, the simplified menu is an investment in a better environment for our people by taking complexity out of the restaurants. This in turn will enable the crew to deliver a better guest experience, improve order accuracy, drive franchisee profitability, and ultimately, increase restaurant level margins.

Okay. Looking at overall first quarter sales results, Dunkin' U.S. system-wide sales grew 3%, driven by new store growth. Comparable store sales were down 0.5% as ticket growth was offset by traffic declines. Menu simplification, combined with winter storms were the biggest headwinds to comp sales and traffic in the first quarter. We estimate that unfavorable weather accounted for roughly a 60 basis point drag to comps.

From a category standpoint, beverage sales were driven by a terrific promotion with the Girl Scouts which brought together two iconic brands and focused on our biggest categories and flavors that customers love. Q1 was also another record setting quarter for breakfast sandwich sales, benefiting from national and local value promotions and our more premium brown sugar bacon chipotle breakfast sandwich.

During the quarter, we continued to see proof that Dunkin' as a brand is a consumer destination on holidays and for celebratory events like Valentine's Day, St. Patrick's Day, Fat Tuesday, and of course, March Madness. We had our highest daily donut sales on record this past Valentine's Day, a 10% year-over-year increase with more than 70% of donut transactions with an attached product. You will continue to see us make a big deal about the holidays at Dunkin', particularly leveraging our donuts in a fun and playful way.

Looking ahead, we are committed to offering our guests great tasting cravable products at compelling prices and we will continue to explore ways to drive all-day traffic into our restaurants. We are testing everything from value offers to new product innovation, to platforms like the Dunk'n Run snack menu which began testing in a handful of shops in the Boston area a few weeks ago.

Other progress against our strategic blueprint during the first quarter included adding approximately 500,000 new members to the Perks loyalty program for a total of nearly 8.5 million guests. With our Perks program now nearly four years old, our strategic focus has shifted from using our loyalty program primarily as a tool to provide value offers to using it as an engagement platform to deepen our relationship with our customers and drive incremental sales and more profitable transactions. We will continue to navigate the balance between recruitment and engagement initiatives and focus on increasing our Perks member spend through more one-to-one marketing and personalization.

We're also focused on driving more On-the-Go mobile ordering adoption by giving it more visibility in the restaurants and through dedicated advertising like the spots we ran for mobile order and pay during the Winter Olympics in conjunction with our sponsorship of the women's U.S. hockey team. During the Olympics, our On-the-Go transactions as a percentage of our overall business reached record highs as we brought in more new users and increased usage among our existing base. As we continue to expand the number of guests who use On-the-Go, our retrial rate continues to be strong at approximately 80%.

Finally, in keeping with our strategic blueprint, we are focused on making the Dunkin' brand even more accessible. First, by growing our restaurant base; and second, by offering branded consumer packaged goods through channels outside of the restaurants. And, as Nigel mentioned, we made good progress with both during the quarter. Retail sales of branded CPG products saw double-digit growth in the first quarter. Dunkin' K-Cups continue to outpace the category, while our line of ready-to-drink bottled iced coffees remains strong.

Recently, we introduced a new ready-to-drink flavor, Cookies & Cream, which we feel is right on strategy with our flavor heritage and concurrently launched Baskin-Robbins Dunkin' flavored ice cream as well. We will continue to leverage CPG to build our brand presence in developing markets, expose new consumers to our products and ultimately bring them into our restaurants for the full Dunkin' or Baskin experience.

As for restaurant growth in Q1, Dunkin' U.S. franchisees opened 56 net new restaurants, the same as in the first quarter of 2017. Franchisees also completed 55 remodels during the quarter. We are especially excited to have unveiled the first iteration of our next generation concept restaurant in two markets during the quarter. That was Quincy, Massachusetts, and Corona, California. These restaurants offer the first look at the brands' U.S. store of the future, including the debut of the first-ever drive-thru lane dedicated exclusively to mobile ordering. We are committed to providing our guests with unparalleled convenience, and are pleased to give our customers even more choice in how they use us as an on-the-go brand.

At Investor Day, we shared that our main focus for 2018 development will be on quality openings and on validating the next generation prototype design. To-date, we have opened a handful of next-gen restaurants, both new and remodeled locations, and response to the design from the franchisees and guests has been overwhelmingly positive, on top of the many positive responses we have received from many of you at Investor Day as well.

The next-generation restaurant is the true embodiment of our blueprint for growth, and is key to transforming Dunkin' into a beverage-led on-the-go brand. The new store designs bring together all of the strategic initiatives we are making and turns them into customer noticeable change, which we know is key to driving comp sales growth and profitability for our franchisees.

Okay, so let me close by saying we are extremely, extremely excited to have recently named a new creative agency, BBDO Worldwide, to help us further articulate our brand vision to the public. We believe they are the best partner to accelerate the transformation of our brand, and will help us to think creatively about our marketing initiatives going forward. As you have heard me say before, the Dunkin' U.S. blueprint for growth is all about deliberate, strategic sequencing, and we are solidly on track to transform this iconic brand with our great, great franchisees and ensure long-term success for years to come.

And with that, I'll now turn it back over to Nigel to cover Baskin-Robbins U.S. and International.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Dave, thanks. Baskin-Robbins U.S. comparable store sales were down 1% during the first quarter. Average ticket was up for the quarter, but traffic declined largely as a result of the cold, wet weather across the country. Weather accounted for approximately 300 basis points of negative impact.

Despite the negative comp growth, we are optimistic about the strength of our beverage and dessert categories. Increases in beverages came largely from our core shakes category, which we reformulated and put renewed focus on during Q1, (14:26) the newest item in our desserts category saw double digit growth during the quarter. Importantly, our value programs performed well with Celebrate 31, and cakes starting at $12.99, all driving incremental transactions and sales.

Now, just changing a little bit of subject to Baskin-Robbins and we don't talk about this very often, but drive-thrus are a strategic opportunity for Baskin-Robbins, similar to Dunkin' as drive-thru locations consistently outperform non-drive-thru locations. BR stores with drive-thru locations have a higher beverage mix, which drives more occasions through repeat visits and we aim to add to the 100 or so currently in existence.

Additionally, we just launched a new advertising campaign called Baskin-Robbins Got Me Like that catches the joy and unabashed optimism people feel when they visit a Baskin-Robbins shop. The campaign is geared towards younger Baskin-Robbins audiences, and marks a strategic shift for the brand away from product-focused advertising to a more emotionally-driven campaign. So far, the feedback from customers has been positive, seeing a significant uptick in consumer engagement across social media channels.

Now, on to International, during the quarter, we continued our work to stabilize our International businesses, and along with our franchisees and licensees, focused on driving traffic through value offerings, product innovation, and by making the brands more accessible to customers through technologies. We continue to be encouraged by the new Dunkin' Donuts International store design with more than 50 of these newly designed restaurants located in eight different markets outside the U.S. Baskin-Robbins International had a good start to the year, particularly in terms of system-wide sales and remains focused on ice cream gallon consumption across the business through stores, through delivery, and through consumer packaged goods.

Sales outside of the restaurants have expanded the brand's touch points, making Baskin more accessible and driving incremental ice cream sales throughout the year. Delivery of ice cream continues to be an opportunity. And I talk about ice cream as that's generally more important in International than Dunkin'. But the two brands together, we have tests underway in 27 markets across both brands. Based on the success that our Middle East and Asian franchisees are experiencing, we are working with partners to roll out delivery programs in additional markets, increasing our capability and scale through the use of third-party aggregators, in-house call centers and direct. Early results have shown incremental sales and increased average tickets.

Now, I will turn it over to Kate to cover our financial results.

Katherine Jaspon - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Thanks, Nigel. Before I dive into the financials, I'd like to remind everyone that our first quarter results reflect the adoption of the new revenue recognition standards, and that the prior year period results have been revised as well. Revenues for the first quarter increased $5 million or 1.7% compared to the prior year period, due primarily to increased royalty income as a result of system-wide sales growth, as well as an increase in advertising fees and related income, offset by a decrease in sales of ice cream and other products.

Operating income and adjusted operating income for the first quarter increased approximately $3 million, or 3.5%, and $3.6 million or 3.9% respectively from the prior year period, primarily as a result of the increase in royalty income and a reduction of G&A expenses. These increases in operating income and adjusted operating income were offset by a decrease in net income from our South Korea joint venture, a decrease in net margin on ice cream due primarily to an increase in commodity costs, and rolling over a gain in the prior year period related to the sale of real estate.

Net income and adjusted net income for the first quarter increased by approximately $6 million, or 13.2%, and approximately $7 million or 14.4% respectively compared to the prior year period, primarily as a result of a decrease in income tax expense and the increases in operating income and adjusted operating income. The decrease in income tax expense was driven by a lower tax rate, due to the enactment of tax reform, as well as excess tax benefits from share-based compensation of $7.6 million, compared to $6.1 million in the prior year period. The increase in net income and adjusted net income were offset by an increase in net interest expense, driven by our refinancing in the fourth quarter of our fiscal 2017. Our effective tax rate for the quarter was 14.5%, including approximately 13 percentage points of impact from the excess tax benefits.

Diluted earnings per share and diluted adjusted earnings per share for first quarter increased by 18.8% to $0.57 and 21.6% to $0.62 respectively compared to the prior year period, as a result of the increases in net income and adjusted net income as well as a decrease in our shares outstanding. The decrease in shares outstanding from the prior year period was due primarily to the repurchase of shares since the first quarter of fiscal 2017, offset by the exercise of stock options. Excluding the impact of the recognized excess tax benefits, diluted earnings per share and diluted adjusted earnings per share for the first quarter of fiscal years 2018 and 2017 would have been lowered by $0.09 and $0.06 respectively.

At the end of the first quarter, we had a debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 5.4 to 1. During the quarter, we generated approximately $18 million in free cash flow and ended the quarter with $423 million and cash and restricted cash on the balance sheet. Of the $423 million, approximately $135 million represents cash associated with our gift card programs, and our marketing fund balances.

We used $29 million in cash during the quarter to pay our Q1 cash dividend to our shareholders. In our press release this morning, we updated and reiterated certain targets regarding our 2018 performance. We now expect full year weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 85 million which is inclusive of the $650 million share repurchase program entered into during the first quarter of fiscal 2018.

And we now expect an effective tax rate for fiscal 2018 of approximately 25%. This updated tax rate includes the impact of the $7.6 million excess tax benefit recognized during the first quarter, which reduced the expected full year effective tax rate by approximately 300 basis points. As a reminder, during the first quarter of fiscal 2017, we adopted a new accounting standard for share-based payment transactions, including excess tax benefits. Excess tax benefits will vary in our future periods and the amounts are dependent on the number of employee stock options exercise and fluctuations in our stock price. This guidance excludes any potential future impact from material excess tax benefits in subsequent quarters of fiscal 2018. As a result of these updates, we now expect diluted earnings per share of $2.49 to $2.58, and diluted adjusted earnings per share of $2.69 to $2.74, which reflects the impact of the revised share count and full year effective tax rate.

Lastly, along with our franchisees, we made important progress during the quarter regarding how we plan to deploy the $100 million investment in the blueprint for Dunkin' Donuts U.S. to support the next generation concepts and our beverage led positioning. However, there was no material impact to our P&L or to our cash flows during the quarter. When we do start to deploy the investment, we will provide updates to you to accordingly.

And with that, I will turn it over to the operator to open the call for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Our first question is from David Palmer from RBC Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

David Palmer - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Thanks, good morning. Question on the returns. I just wanted to get this out of the way first. One of the short theses that you hear out there on Dunkin' is that the returns are poor for franchisees outside of the Northeast. Could you perhaps touch on the return and investment the franchisees are seeing on units in growth markets like the West? And then the second thing I just wanted to ask about was the new prototype and the implications for their pace of reimaging and new unit growth starting in 2019, basically, will you have this prototype ready for scalability, do you think by 2019 in a good return format? Thanks.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Okay. David, there's a lot there so we're going to try and cut through that and we're going to pass you straight over to Scott Murphy.

Scott Murphy - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Hey, David, thanks for the question. In terms of cash on cash returns, we are actually very happy with what we have seen, not only in our western emerging markets but in those top 10 development states that Dave talked about at Investor Day as a focus for our growth moving forward. We actually have seen the results at the top end of all the ranges we gave at Investor Day in terms of a 20% to 25% target for those top 10 states, coming in well at the top end of that range.

David L. Hoffmann - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

And David, on the new prototype, we will have that ready for scale.

David Palmer - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from John Glass from Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.

John Glass - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Thanks very much. On the Dunkin' comps, a couple of questions. One is, can you update us on the afternoon versus morning sort of split from a comp perspective, and if you got any sort of improvement in the afternoon? I think you suggested you might have. What's been driving that?

And then when you look at the impact from menu rationalization, how much of an impact was there in the first quarter? I know at the Investor Day, you said there's a short period of duration of time when it negatively impacts comp. As you rolled that out, have you seen that come in line with your expectations in terms of the duration of negative impact – shorter, longer? Any sort of help on that would be great. Thanks.

David L. Hoffmann - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yeah, yeah, thanks for your question. And look, we feathered it in throughout the quarter. So when we're at 100%, we're still on track with how we are talking about it being a 100 basis point impact headwind for us. We've always known that we view this as a bit of short-term pain for long-term gain, but we felt like over the long haul, the investment is a better work environment for our people, a faster and more accurate experience for our customers, and ultimately, better restaurant margins for our franchisees.

It was certainly worth that. If you recall, the rigorous testing and consumer feedback that we got in 2017 on the stores that we rolled out early, everything has been in line. That was very predictive and it's been certainly in line with what we're seeing in Q1. So we will see as we go throughout the year and we start putting in more new menu innovation and other things, you will start seeing that dilute as we go throughout the year.

To your question on PM, like others, we continue to see erosion in the PM. It's a different need state than the AM. It's a different occasion for the consumer. We still believe that we will absolutely win on the consumer that's looking for a pit stop, get in, get out, get on your way at Dunkin'. That's what we're built on. Simplification eliminate a lot of complexity, and a lot of that complexity came from slow moving PM food items but it was still PM food items.

However, going forward we created room for growth with simplification. We'll test various iterations of the branded Dunk'n Run that will be very specific to the afternoon PM break. So you'll start seeing more of that as we go throughout the year. And the other thing from a deliberate sequencing standpoint, it's no accident or coincidence that after simplification was scaled, we feathered in our Go2s, our $2, $3, $5 value platform here in April. So more to come on that, but we're pleased with progress, but we have a lot more work to do.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from David Tarantino from Baird. Your line is now open.

David E. Tarantino - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Hi, good morning. Just a question on the comps outlook for 2018. You held the comps guidance despite a soft start to the year. And I'm just wondering, what is giving you the confidence in that outlook at this point in a year as it assumes some pretty good underlying trends, I guess as the year unfolds?

And I guess secondarily, if you're willing to comment, are you starting to see momentum pick up in the business underneath some of the headwinds that you mentioned earlier? Thanks.

David L. Hoffmann - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yeah, David, thanks for your question and, look, as I continue to say, the blueprint was all about deliberate and intentional sequencing. And when we look at what we wanted to do around simplification, I mentioned a bit around Perks and how we're navigating Perks from not just a coupon machine, but a true one-to-one engagement tool as well. These were all deliberate things that we put in place in Q1.

Throw in the 60 basis point headwind from weather, et cetera, but we are pleased with our progress. Nobody is celebrating a negative 0.5 in comps certainly here. We're very vigilant, but we're still on track around our guidance for 1% growth for the year. There's a lot of enthusiasm from the franchisees. And all the stuff that Tony was brought in to do, he's building a pipeline with his team, and you'll start seeing that play out as we go throughout the year. And again, we're not going to talk about our Go2s, but again, this is all part of -- Go2s, $2, $3, $5, this is all part of a deliberate plan and deliberate sequencing and nothing knocks us off that 1% for the guidance for the full year.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

So let me just add to that, I'm not involved day-to-day, as you know. Dave and his team run it. But I have to say, I think Q1 was actually excellent, given all the headwinds and what we didn't talk about is that Tony was changing team members, changing advertising agencies. There was a lot of turbulence in Q1 and I think given everything, the result we had in Q1 was really outstanding, particularly with the headwinds of just simplification in its own right, forgetting everything else. So, David, I know I have been accused of being overconfident in the past, so I'll take that on the chin. But I feel really good about the year on comps and the foundation that Dave and his team are building for Dunkin' U.S. It's really good.

David E. Tarantino - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Great. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Jeffrey Bernstein from Barclays. Your line is now open.

Jeffrey Bernstein - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Great. Thank you very much. Two questions. One, just big picture, Nigel, Dave, in the Dunkin' U.S. comp growth, you talk about the tough backdrop with the intense competition. Obviously, we can exclude weather as more one-time. But I'm just wondering if you could talk a little bit that, whether there's been any change you've seen from the competition, whether that's intensified. And more importantly, what would it take to actually ever see you remove that sentence from the press release? I'm just wondering what would have to happen that you would anticipate competition easing. That's the broad question.

And then just specifically, Dave, around the DD Perks, the 8.5 million now, that's a nice increase, the 500,000 members. I'm just wondering if you can talk a little bit about the long-term opportunity, maybe what's the – now that you say it's not just a coupon machine. Now it's all about engagement. So, I'm just wondering if you could talk about potential benefits from the – presumably you are talking about one-to-one marketing, what that might mean for comps. Thank you.

David L. Hoffmann - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yeah, Jeff, thank you. And fair poke on the competition comment. In a way, I would say is, a, we're not going to chase the competition. We're going to do what is right for the customer. Throughout 2017, we trialed – under this header of value wars, we trialed a lot of work around the two-fers program, which is where the Go2s came out of. A lot of work around what we call our afternoon PM breaks, 2:00 to 6:00, et cetera, various other bundled offers. So we did a lot of that heavy-lifting in 2017 testing.

Now that we have the simplification scale, again I'll say it's no coincidence that we introduced our $2, $3, $5 value campaign in April and that's because simplification was all about creating room for growth, not just on some of these other initiatives like value, but also for menu innovation and what we want to do around PM.

As it relates to the Perks and On-the-Go, I guess the way I'd frame that, Jeff, is it's easy for an app to turn into a coupon machine and, as Tony would say, and we're in violent agreement on this and missed the whole loyalty aspect of it. We share similar view four years into the program. We decided to tap the brakes a bit on the couponing and start making a shift towards more engagement and one-to-one marketing. A lot more work needs to be done, but we plan to move towards more targeted offers, versus open offers. And based on our frequency, we believe this is what our customers want more of. Speak to me as a Dunkin' customer is our intent.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yeah, Jeff. I have known you a long time and that's a really difficult question about competition easing. So I've been sitting here trying to think about it. I think what I would say is if you look at the competition, there are some signs that some competitors are struggling, without naming names. The big announcement – well, a lot of pressure about one particular large fast growing chain closing hundreds of stores. And I remind you, even in the recession, we've continued to hammer away without closing masses of stores at one time, which was different from just about everyone else in the industry.

So we are very focused on the unit economics. I think what we continue to do is focus on why we are different. We are truly excited about the drive-thru. I talked about Baskin earlier, but if you take Dunkin' Donuts in the quarter, I think we opened 87% of our stores had a drive-thru. So we see that as a real differentiator as we are the number one beverage-led on-the-go brand. I mean, that's the way we look at it. So I'm not sure we'll ever get to the day where the competition eases up because you're always going to have a lot of competition, but we're tackling it aggressively.

And I think Dave talked about Perks. I'd throw in value there. I think we believe that we've got a direction on value that we've linked up with our franchisees. It's truly differentiating again. It's good, and we'll continue to build our business very strongly. So I look forward to the day, though, when that headline does appear.

Jeffrey Bernstein - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Nicole Miller from Piper Jaffray. Your line is now open.

Nicole M. Miller-Regan - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Thank you. Good morning. I wanted to go back into the conversation on guest satisfaction scores. It sounds like from a prior question, maybe the PM comps are more negative still, and I wanted to see if you could confirm that, and then understand the guest satisfaction scores, how they're different in the afternoon to understand what direction they're heading and also what that customer wants. Just thinking back on the Analyst Day, I think I remember seeing or reading that it was 2.2 guests, so they spend more and they want to linger for 5 minutes to 15 (36:21) minutes. So my real question is, don't they want a little bit more of an experience over convenience? Thank you.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

We're going to give that challenging question to Scott Murphy.

Scott Murphy - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yeah, so thank you for the question. When I think about the guest experience, especially in the afternoon, you're right. They probably want a little more experience, but I think the things they want most importantly, first, are accuracy, right? So there's a lot we're doing investing in the business with our franchisees around making sure through simplification, having a simpler menu, through technology innovation, having better accuracy from our products. And then the other piece is just a friendly crew. And so the experience that we're doing in the restaurants right now is really trying to drive that improvement.

David L. Hoffmann - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yeah. The only other thing I was going to say on this – Tony's come in, we've done some really great segmentation work on the afternoon. Not all customers are created equal, as you know. So the customer that you've defined is looking for experience. And look, I think, as we talked about, there's different need states in PM than there is in the AM. We do incredibly well in the AM. And it's a different occasion that the consumer is looking for in the afternoon, but we have – with our segmentation work, we have found a consumer that is looking for a pit stop. That thought process of take 5, not 50, at Dunkin' just plays right into our advantages. We're fast and we're getting faster with things like simplification, et cetera.

But we believe there's a segment of the population that wants to get in, get out and get on their way, and we will be a transition in people's lives. And so that's what we're targeting when we talk about the Dunk'n Run and what we're doing around those food items and news in the afternoon. That's specifically what we're trying to target. We're not going to out comfy couch some of the other coffee house players. That's not our intent.

Nicole M. Miller-Regan - Piper Jaffray & Co.

And just could you explain the numbers, so on guest satisfaction scores and/or comp, they're lower than the AM, but they're steady state? Or maybe they are already headed up for some reason, or still heading down, which really just says it's an even bigger opportunity?

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Okay. So firstly, we don't ever reveal guest satisfaction numbers. All we ever talk about is when we constantly win the Brand Keys loyalty awards, which I think demonstrates a strong satisfaction. What we always know, though, as Scott alluded to, there are opportunities to improve. We're very focused on that, and I want to echo what he said about accuracy. A lot of investments going behind that, but I think increasingly, there's a lot of research that our customers want speed. And I noted that the QSR magazine recently published statistics that we were the number one on speed through the drive-thru. I think that was picked up by Bloomberg yesterday. So that's another major attribute, but we all agree the PM is an opportunity and we'll continue to work on it. And the kind of products that we're providing, I think everyone saw at our Analyst and Investor Day.

Nicole M. Miller-Regan - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Andrew Charles from Cowen & Company. Your line is now open.

Andrew Charles - Cowen & Co. LLC

Great. Thank you. I have two separate questions. One is for Dave. What was the net impact in the quarter to franchisees' gross margins as you got the benefit of the simplified menu rolling out? Obviously, a fair book coffee spot market price backdrop, but presumably increased food sales and intensified value offerings somewhat offset these favorable elements.

And then a question for Kate. You called out no impact in the quarter from the $100 million brand investment, but as you start to have better visibility into the pipeline of investments, do you have a better sense the magnitude of flow-through in CapEx versus offsets to revenue that you described at the Analyst Day? Thanks.

David L. Hoffmann - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yeah, thanks for the question. As it relates to simplification, we haven't been specific on the impact, the positive impact on food costs and margins, but as I have called out in the past, that has clearly been one of our objectives and we're pleased with what we're seeing out of that. Again, some of it is complexity, slow-moving and some of it was just higher, more complicated products to make that we have eliminated. So it's a natural that that would have improvement in food costs and gross margins. And the franchisees have been pleased with that, but more importantly, it's really about an investment and a better work environment for our people. And so that's been the primary driver of all of this so that we can deliver a faster, more accurate experience for our customers. And we think the residuals of better restaurant margins will flow from all of that. Kate?

Katherine Jaspon - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yeah. And in regards to your question on the $100 million, as I said on the call, we made significant progress between working through what the investments will be with our franchisees but we're still in the stages of testing and working with vendors, et cetera. So I don't have any updates to the guidance, or the discussion that we had at Investor Day at this time, but we will update you as soon as we do.

Andrew Charles - Cowen & Co. LLC

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Matthew DiFrisco from Guggenheim. Your line is now open.

Matthew DiFrisco - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Thank you. Dave, I wonder if you could – the question I have continues to go back to sort of that comp where there's definitely an acceleration implied in the guidance both on a one and two-year basis. I wonder if you could give us a little bit of greater comfort around what gives you the confidence for that 150 basis point to 200 basis point or so acceleration as the year goes on. I look back, I see that you guys talked about removing LTOs, menu simplification. Is there less weight in the back half of the year as the year progresses from these drags and more comparability when you start lapping some of the – what we see as higher comps? I wonder why there's not more caution in the guidance, why still maintain the 1%, just trying to get comfort around that acceleration happening.

David L. Hoffmann - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yeah, no, it's – look, as I mentioned, our biggest headwinds in Q1 deliberate around simplification, deliberate around tapping the brakes on Perks. And the other piece was what we talked about, which was unprecedented media weight flowing into Q1 from the competition and I would say unprecedented that we haven't seen before, primarily directed at value.

For us, though, what's in our netting, look, we have got a robust three-year pipeline on menu innovation that Tony and team have been working on. We have got visibility into that testing. So we have got a clear view on how that is working. We like the progress that we were making throughout the quarter. We like the stronger value voice that we're collaborating on with our franchisees, it's strong value but it's also profitable value, and we like just the overall aggressiveness of what our franchisees are committing to around investments in the blueprints. So we are not prepared to unveil all of that, but to Kate's point around $100 million, you can assume – it's safe to assume it's going to be investments that are things that are going to touch the next-gen restaurant and various elements but it's not about 50 units, it's about scale and how to get that across the system. So, look, you are going to hear more about this, but we're confident in the remainder of the year and you are going to start seeing that as we move throughout the quarters.

Matthew DiFrisco - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Matthew McGinley from Evercore ISI. Your line is now open.

Matthew Robert McGinley - Evercore Group LLC

Hi. My first question is on the sequence against implication and the transition to snacking. Given that the menu items that you are replacing are going to be lower ticket versus the ones you took off, does that make it harder to fill that 100 basis point void that you have right now until the trial and repeat builds on the snacking items? Just trying to get a sense of the gating of when we would see a re-acceleration from that hole that we have right now.

David L. Hoffmann - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yeah, no. Fair question and, again, we are not betting the farm on just PM. We think there's other things that are going to be part of that. Again, our Go2s right now is all about creating baseline momentum that we have got in place. PM is something that we are looking at from a price point of $2 price point, but what we're seeing in our test markets is we love the attachment. And so we have clear visibility into attachment and what that is delivering. And so that's how we get confidence is when we look at something like the Dunk'n Run and what we are seeing around the attachment. So, yeah, average check is always something that we consider in dilution around that but we also offset that against the testing work and the predictive nature of that testing and what it does around attachment. So that's what gives us the confidence on that.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Can I just add to that? I think Dave said it but I want to say it in a different way. That I would actually challenge the assertion that going to a lower price item is bad. It actually, in our view will bring in traffic. And then you build on top of that the attachment that they just talked about. So I think this is exactly the right way to go and going back to the previous question from the other Matthew, I want to repeat, I too am fully confident in the guidance we've given and I think the plans that Dave and Tony have put together are really strong for the year.

Tony Weisman - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yeah, I think the only thing I would add to that with respect to the PM, the way we're looking at it is with a broad variety of products which we think will drive frequency of visit, a range of sweet and savory. They pair up well with a variety of our hot and iced beverages. So I think we're going to see to Nigel's point is that that $2 price point is going to do a lot for traffic and frequency.

David L. Hoffmann - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

And that was Tony Weisman, our new CMO.

Matthew Robert McGinley - Evercore Group LLC

Great, thank you. And on the – for Kate on the G&A, your guidance for the full year is to have a 5% decline. You were a little bit lower than that in the front half of the year. Was there some expense that came in higher in the first quarter? Or is it just more of a back half weighted plan to cut the G&A?

Katherine Jaspon - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yeah, it was both, actually. So there were some non-personnel expenses that came in earlier this year and the majority of that cut, obviously coming in the back half of the year. So we are still comfortable with the guidance down, approximately 5% off of the $247 million adjustment from 2017.

Matthew Robert McGinley - Evercore Group LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Katherine Jaspon - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

You're welcome.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from (47:24) from Citigroup. Your line is now open.

Unknown Speaker

Great. Thank you. Could you – just in regards to the menu simplification, could you maybe differentiate what you are doing differently in your core markets versus your non-core markets where you have a higher food mix and maybe how you think those results have differed and just over time do they have sort of the same benefit? Or are you looking for different goals in each region?

Scott Murphy - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yeah, this is Scott. I'd say it's probably 80% or 90% the same across the country. One of the objectives of simplification was to get a more standardized menu so you have a consistent experience from Dunkin' to Dunkin' as you travel throughout the country. We do have room for some regional customization in different parts of the country. If you think about some of the sandwich mix in the South or some of the regional products in the Southwest or California, we're still keeping those open because consumers have told us those are important products that are important to the P&L.

Unknown Speaker

Great. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Will Slabaugh from Stephens, Inc. Your line is now open.

Will Slabaugh - Stephens, Inc.

Thank you. I want to ask about national value and the platform you just recently rolled out. And I assume you considered in some way including coffee and espresso beverage on the platform in the morning, in particular. And I realize these full margin sales are a big profit driver for core franchisees in particular in the Northeast. But I didn't know if some sort of bundling made sense there. If it included some sort of ticket bump and/or strong traffic component as well and if that was considered.

Tony Weisman - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yeah, hi. It's Tony. Thanks for the question. We're seeing the levels of beverage attachment that we had expected, which are very high. So it's essentially a natural pairing. And by featuring the $2, $3 and $5, as we have learned in testing, this rolling up to this moment: A, it's a great value; B, it's great variety, both at price point and on three different types of sandwiches with broad appeal; C, it's very easy for us to execute and very easy for consumers to get.

And they are naturally attaching hot and iced beverages at the rate, at a very high rate that we expected. So it's netting out to that expected level of overall basket, as we had hoped. And we're seeing high levels of consumer satisfaction as well as franchisee enthusiasm for it.

David L. Hoffmann - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

And it won't be our only lever. We were pleased during the first quarter with our PM breaks and what we did with drinks from 2:00 to 6:00, at a $2 price point and you're going to continue to see that as we drive traffic and awareness in the afternoon. So it's a big lever for us. It's not the only lever and that's why we continue to do rigorous testing around different iterations of value going forward.

Will Slabaugh - Stephens, Inc.

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Gregory Francfort from Bank of America. Your line is now open.

Gregory R. Francfort - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Hey, guys, two questions. Just one, maybe I missed it, but can you give the breakdown of check and traffic, if you didn't? And then, two, any early reads on the next-gen remodels just in terms of whether or not you plan to see a margin benefit from those stores from consolidating the back lines? And maybe any changes in customer behavior in those stores or how the customers are using the brand, any thoughts would be really helpful. Thanks.

Katherine Jaspon - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yes, I'm sorry, we didn't give the specific breakdown on the ticket versus traffic. And we haven't for a few quarters now.

Scott Murphy - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yeah, and this is Scott. I'll just talk about the next-gen remodels. First off, it's still relatively early. We've only done a handful of them. But I'll tell you, a lot of excitement, not just from the guest who loves the task. The crew loves the task, and a lot of other positive feedback around when you think about the back line, we've cut out a few process steps. We've changed the sequencing of the equipment for some of the builds and the work circles, so we've started to see some improvement in labor and productivity. Overall very positive, but I'd just say it's early with a couple done so far.

Gregory R. Francfort - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Andy Barish from Jefferies. Your line is now open.

Andrew Marc Barish - Jefferies LLC

Two quick ones, please. In the fourth quarter, you talked about breakfast traffic heading towards flattish. Can you give us some context on how that acted in the first quarter? Obviously, a lot of noise out there and breakfast value being offered by some big competitors.

And then secondly, should we think about the back half as being more of a kind of shift to innovation, and how does premium fit in there? I know there was discussion the last couple years about more espresso-based and kind of higher ticket. How should we think about that in the back half or into 2019 on more premium products?

David L. Hoffmann - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yeah. No, thanks for the question. Look, AM was a deliberate focus in 2017. We felt like we needed to reclaim that. It continues to perform well at a slightly decelerated rate than Q4, it's safe to say, but again, don't want to go through all the headwinds but, I think I called them out before. But again, AM continues to be the best performing part of our – as a daypart and drive-thru continues to be the best performing asset within our portfolio, as I also mentioned in Q4 as well.

As it relates to the back half of the year, the menu pipeline that we've been building is tailored towards beverage-led. That's why our value leading with food is what we believe is the right strategy for us, to get the attachment going forward and sell those products at full margin, but you will start seeing that play more high/low as we start building baseline. And so we think that's the right strategy whether you call it premium, but just this high/low strategy, barbell strategy of having a nice, strong value platform in the marketplace.

And, look, as we launch next week with the smoked double sausage coming in, that's the type of thing. And with more premium drinks as well, as we start iterating on our drinks as well as part of the beverage On-the-Go (54:04) brand. So that barbell, high/low strategy is going to play out very nicely, but first in that was making sure that we secure the value to get the energy in the baseline.

Andrew Marc Barish - Jefferies LLC

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Peter Saleh from BTIG. Your line is now open.

Peter Saleh - BTIG LLC

Thanks. I wanted to ask about mobile order and pay. While I recognize it's still a small piece of the overall mix, do you have stores that are mixing well above the system average on mobile order and pay? And what are you seeing in the comps, the traffic in those stores, and maybe some of the efficiencies that are coming through, given the higher mix of mobile order and pay?

Tony Weisman - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yeah, it's Tony. Thanks for the question, and you're absolutely right. We see a significantly higher mobile order and pay in markets and store locations that lend themselves to it; high density, urban locations, for example. And what we're seeing, as we mentioned before, is an incredibly high retrial rate among those who try it. It's an incredibly satisfactory experience. And what we're looking to do is make the awareness of that even greater.

So, as Dave mentioned, we ran some dedicated advertising during the Olympics. As you may have seen in some of the next-gen stores, we're making the mobile order and pay pickup area clearer for consumers to see it, so that those who are not aware are trying it, because once they try, as we see, we see a higher level of usage, satisfaction and loyalty. And so that really is among the most successful components of our entire loyalty program, and, as you would imagine, higher usage in certain locations. And, as Dave said, we're looking to segment. Consumers are also thinking about segmenting store types as well for areas where it's just a more natural part of the consumer pattern.

Scott Murphy - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

And it's – this is Scott. It's a complete unlock for the stores in terms of order efficiency and how those are handled in the restaurant. And as you would've seen at Investor Day, we're really excited about the next-gen restaurant and the innovations we're bringing with On-The-Go to the drive-thru as well.

Peter Saleh - BTIG LLC

Great. And then just last for me. Can you guys just provide the level of menu pricing that you expect – the net menu pricing you expect for 2018?

Katherine Jaspon - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

I mean, we've never typically guided on what we expect for menu pricing. I think we said previously we believe our franchisees aren't taking crazy price anywhere and understand where they can take price smart. And so you don't see any of the fluctuations we saw in previous years.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

I think we're doing a really good job, and Tony as well as his team are doing a good job getting out there, working with the franchisees. Because I've probably said 5 million times, it's the franchisee's decision. But our job is to influence them to make the right decision, and I think we're doing that.

David L. Hoffmann - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Well, to give you some confidence is we've built a proprietary pricing tool with APT. I think we've mentioned that in the past. They're a world-class organization, and we – our team and Tony's team here goes out and works with our franchisees. So we're engaged in providing them the tools to be successful in the marketplace.

Stacey Caravella - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Operator, we probably have time for one more question.

Operator

Okay. Thank you. Our next question is from John Ivankoe from JPMorgan. Your line is now open.

John William Ivankoe - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Hi, thank you. An average ticket question for me. I understand that you are not giving the average ticket in the first quarter but obviously it was positive with traffic negative. But wouldn't you expect the direction of that average ticket different than pricing for the remainder of 2018? Obviously, simplification, less perks, couponing, national value, there's a lot of different kind of pushes and pulls. Some can be positive. Some can be negative. But relative to the first quarter what direction do you think the average ticket goes?

David L. Hoffmann - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yeah, John, it's – look, traffic is – as we have mentioned before, is a primary focus of our blueprint. We are vigilant on this. As I said, we have been very deliberate in the AM. We're not going to give guidance on ticket and price, but you can assume that as we go throughout the year, whether you call it a barbell strategy, a high/low strategy, we have got those pieces in place. We were waiting to put in simplification to remove that complexity and create room for growth, but we believe the barbell, high/low strategy and we have visibility in the pipeline that gives us confidence that we are doing the right thing for our consumers, not only on the – more cost conscious, price sensitive consumer but also on the high end who is looking for a more premium offering. So it's all part of our holistic plan around the blueprint to create a better experience. And sell things at a compelling price but also a lot of work being done on getting out there with menu innovation, and great cravable products going forward.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

So I would just like to conclude the call with just a few reflections. Obviously, when you bring in terrific talent like Dave and Tony, I have more time to reflect. And I think my reflections in closing is that we are doing things differently and better. I think our Dunkin' blueprint for growth is founded on strong consumer research, excellent feedback from our franchisees, and we are starting to execute it really well. I think our global focus on digital sets us apart. Our international focus on delivery, I think, is exciting for the future. That will be a game-changer, I think, for the industry.

And I think as a company our total asset-light approach is one that others have copied but we stand still in the leadership position there. So put that all together and I feel we are setting up our company to compete extremely well for the rest of the year and over the next few years.

So with that, I thank you for listening today. I know you have all got a busy day, so good luck with the rest of your calls and thank you for listening.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference. This concludes the program. You may now disconnect.