Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited (NYSE:YGE) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2018

Pengsong Yuan

Thank you, operator, and thank you everyone, for joining us today for Yingli Green Energy's fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results conference call. The fourth quarter of full year 2017 earnings release was issued earlier today and available on company's website at www.yinglisolar.com.

On the call today from Yingli Green Energy are Mr. Miao Liansheng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Xiong Jingfeng, Vice President and Executive Director; Mr. Wang Yiyu, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Miao Qing, Vice President of Corporate Communications; Mr. Fernando Calisalvo, Managing Director of Yingli Europe; and Mr. Laurence Wang, Financial Controller.

The call today will feature a presentation from Mr. Miao, covering business and operational developments. Mr. Calisalvo will talk about the development of international markets; and then, Mr. Wang Yiyu will take you through the company's financial performance. After that, we will open the floor to questions from audience.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Miao. Please begin.

Qing Miao

[Interpreted] Good morning and thank you for joining us today. In Q4, China market maintained strong momentum, driven by the pouring demand from DG sector, the promotion PV Poverty Alleviation program and the grid connection deadline of the utility power-station by the end of 2017. We also made great achievements in overseas markets through flexible strategies and active exploration efforts, driven by the surge of shipments to India, our shipments to market out of China were more than tripled over Q3.

Therefore, our total PV module shipments reached 837 megawatts in Q4 and were close to 3 gigawatts for full year 2017, representing an increase of approximately 40% compared to Q3 financial year 2016 respectively.

With the continuous decline in cost of solar power and increasing support from government, 2017 became a milestone for the development of DG market in China. The DG projects contributed to over 30% of new PV installation of China in 2017, more than quadrupled than that in 2016.

In view of that, we adopted various means to develop the DG market. For instance, we have established the distributor network with around 100 distributors in Q4. The shipments through the distributor network have almost doubled. In addition, through the strengthening of sales management platform, we continue to improve the service efficiency to distributors and other mid, small scale customers, whose orders accounted over 30% of our total shipments to China in 2017. Moreover those orders are delivered against the payment, providing strong guarantees for the cash turnover.

The addition will continue to strengthen the corporation with developers of utility scale plants. And the contractors and priority orders with short payment term will ensure capital turnover and strong operation. In 2017, top 20 customers in China accounted for about 45 of total domestic shipments, which is an important driving force of the substantial increase in shipments year-over-year.

Meantime, we have set up sales office in Nanjing, Guangzhou and Xi'an to cover East China, South China and Northwest of China, and develop more new customers with better services for those markets.

On product and technology side, we continue to make great efforts on cost reduction and the conversion efficiency improvement through R&D projects and equipment upgrading. In Q4, we completed the introduction of diamond wire sawing, cutting in-house wafer cost down by 10% and contributing a lot through the continuous decrease of overall cost.

Also, the average conversion efficiency of cell has been improved by 0.3% in 2017 through the application of new technologies and new materials.

In terms of module, we developed and commercialized several series of high-efficiency products. For instance, the power output of the multi-crystalline module combining black silicon and proctem [ph] technology could reach 300 watts in lab. The 60-cell multi-crystalline 12 busbars panel was designed to reduce the silver paste consumption during the processing of PV cells, with approximately 5 to 7 watts increase our power output compared to our traditional multi-crystalline panels. The development and the promotion of these products will enrich our product portfolio, enhance the product competitiveness, and a better mix that diversify market demand.

Once more, the first technology standard innovation based on PV industry in China was approved by Standardization Administration of China and Yingli will lead the building of the base, which is significant for the standardization and the long-term development of China PV industry.

In 2017, China continued to support PV applications, focusing on PV Poverty Alleviation, solutions for curtailment and the technology innovation in solar. For example, various [ph] level PV Poverty Alleviation plant is designed to be main mode of PV Poverty Alleviation during the 13th Five-Year period. The policies for the renewable energy quota system and power materialization [ph] for DG projects will help address that the requirement of PV power. Top Runner program continue to enhance the requirement for product conversion efficiency and focus on indicators affecting the overall cost of PV power generation.

In addition, the transform of heating from [coal to] [ph] electricity in Northern China has been strongly supported by governments and Green [ph]. The combination of PV power and heating can not only reduce the emission of air pollutants and improve the environment, but also could further broaden the application of PV power.

Once more, the government recently published the development action plan of smart PV industry, 2018 to 2020, to encourage the integration of PV industry with Internet, Big Data, and artificial intelligence and promote to the PV application in Poverty Alleviation, agriculture, architecture, transportation and more other fields.

In terms of debt restructuring, we have made great efforts. We have been in active discussion with creditors and potential investors and is actively trying to get serious [ph] of key problem moving forward. If there is any substantial progress, we will announce the public in timely manner according to the relevant laws and requirements.

Now I will hand over the call to Fernando, Managing Director of Yingli Europe for our international market update. Thank you.

Fernando Calisalvo

Thank you, Mr. Miao. Firstly, after finishing the restructuring on the European region in terms of entities and operational resources, Yingli Green Energy Europe came back to Europe by achieving [person and company orders] [ph] and renewed some partnership agreements with Pan-European distributors. In addition, sale resources have been allocated within Europe more to come within 2018, including, other markets such as Turkey or Sweden, where market demand is relevant. We are expecting an increasing volume demand in Europe.

The after sales teams have been centralized and strengthened in order to increase the service level agreement, which has been proved to be an important sales tool as well. We have carried out the sales training of qualification of PV professionals focusing on design and OEM of systems, in collaboration with local authorities.

Regarding to Latin Americas, in Mexico we signed a distribution agreement with a strategic partner, in order to facilitate volume availability and therefore improved customer service in an efficient way across the country. In addition, we achieved [CDAC-registered] [ph] company, which facilitate the financing of our products throughout the [CDAC commission program] [ph].

In Chile, we supply extra volume into the larger scale 120-megawatt PV plant, where our modules were installed in 2015. In addition, we signed a 144-megawatt EPC contract with full of scope and working in other projects. The momentum on the EPC business unit will provide further contracts within 2018.

In Brazil, we've been developing new opportunities in the distribution segment, but we also enhancing resources to consolidate our positioning in the utility-scale one. The increasing demand in the region has been reflected in our books within 2017, and we expect a significant increase during 2018 both in Europe and LatAm. We also closed agreements with small engineering companies and installers, in order to approach several consumption opportunities with more efficient service and a higher level deployment structure.

Moving to the Americas. Our presence in the U.S. market continue to strengthening, as we close out the end of 2017 on our strategic partnerships on the residential, commercial and the utility growth even stronger moving into 2018. The high demand for Yingli modules is expanding across North America and Canada. We are starting to meet our shipment goals for the Americas in 2017.

Our sales performance in Q4 is driving our Q1 2018 pipeline and already on pace on our 2018 Q1 targets. In addition, over 2018, we are adding additional sales team members across the U.S. and operational staffs in the U.S. office in Philadelphia to support our growth plan across the U.S. In New Year, our growth in North America will continue to improve our Yingli Americas as we grow in [our post 201] [ph] Americas as a leader in the U.S. market.

In India, we reached cooperation with several key customers in 2017, and further strengthen our relationships. As a result, India accounted approximately 15% of our total PV shipments in the fourth quarter of 2017. In addition, we are conducting very closely with some with more customers and aims to promote our sales further through and expanding Indian team and diversified problem solution.

Lastly, Japan is still one of the most important international markets where the company continues to pay a lot of attention, especially in the system sales, career developing and consulting. Our shipments to Japan in the fourth quarter, more than double compared to the third quarter. Overall, the Japanese market volume in 2017 has decreased by 20% to 30% due to the delay of construction, because we - by waiting for mid-year [ph] approvals, and it's expected to give a stable momentum through 2018.

Now I will hand over the call to our CFO, Mr. Wang Yiyu. Thank you.

Yiyu Wang

Thank you, Fernando, and thanks everyone for joining our Q4 and full year 2017 earnings call. In Q4, mainly driven by the strong demand in China as well as our efforts in overseas market, including India, Japan, U.S. and Europe. We delivered 837.9 megawatts of PV modules, representing 40% increase over Q3 and enabling the company, total revenue increased to US$349.4 million in Q4 from US$252.3 million in Q3. Consequently, our total PV module shipments for full year 2017 reached 2.95 gigawatts higher than the upper end of the guidance of 2.9 gigawatts, and represents an increase of 36% compared to 2016.

In Q4, our gross margin on sales of PV modules increased to 8.1% from 3.4% in Q3. In addition, to the decrease of depreciation expense as a result of impairment provided in Q3 as a major elements drive including our great efforts on a cost of reduction through equipment upgrade and R&D projects.

And the improvement of the utilization of the production capacity in Q4. For example, majority of our manufacturing costs reduction in Q4, resulted from the introduction of the diamond sawing technology. While, brought our in-house wafer cost down by more than 10%. Although the price increase for most of the parts of material other than polysilicon in second half of 2017 partially offset our efforts on a cost reduction. Our in-house cost module - our in-house cost of PV module continue to decline by approximately US$0.01 compared to Q3.

Our total gross profit and the gross margin were US$25.1 million and 7.2% in Q4 2017, compared to US$4 million and 1.6% in Q3 2017, mainly due to the increase of the gross margin and sales of PV module and increase of the PV module shipments quarter-over-quarter.

In Q4, our total operating expenses decreased to US$85.3 million from US$344.7 million in Q3, excluding the impact of the impairment and provisions slightly increase of the operating expenses from Q3 to Q4 was mainly due to the increase of selling expenses and G&A, along with the increase of PV module shipments.

While, our operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues slightly decreased to 13.2% in Q4 from 15% in Q3. In addition, excluding the impact of provision impairment and disposals, our selling, G&A expenses for the full year 2017 slightly decreased from 2016, which was primarily due to the more strict and effective control on those expenses and the restructure of the European sales network. Net loss and loss per ADS were US$75.6 million and US$4.2 million in Q4 compared to US$352.3 million and US$19.4 million in Q3.

Now moving to the balance sheet. As of Q4, our accounts receivable has decreased to US$408.5 million from US$451.7 million as of Q3. Days sales outstanding decreased from 105 days in Q4 from 161 days in Q3, which was mainly due to the enhanced control on overdue accounts receivable and the increase of orders with some better payment terms.

As of Q4, our accounts payable has decreased to US$356.9 million from US$679.9 million in Q3. Days payable outstanding decreased to 99 days in Q4 from 138 days in Q3, which was mainly because we settled some certain long aging accounts payables in Q4.

As of Q4, our inventory has increased to US$174 million from US$159 million as of Q3. Inventory turnover days were 48 days in Q4, decreased from 58 days in Q3, which was mainly due to the increase of PV module shipments in Q4.

As of Q4, we have total shareholder deficit attributable to shareholders of YGE of US$2.8 billion and a deficit in working capital of US$1.48 billion. At December 2017, we had a short-term borrowing of US$1.59 billion and the long-term debt of US$141.4 million.

While maintaining good relationships with lending banks and other financial institutions in China, we have always in debate to find a solution to properly resolve our debt repayment issues and improve our ability and debt restructuring. We have been in active discussion with our creditors and some potential investors about a potential debt restructuring plan with certain consensus.

Currently we are doing our best to promote key issues to move the debt restructuring forward. All details about the debt restructuring has been disclosed in our Q4 and the full year 2017 earnings release announced earlier before this earnings call. If there is any further material progresses, we will announce to the public in a timely manner according to the relevant law and requirements. Our markets at [Technical Difficulty] first quarter of 2018, we have seen a continuous price decrease along the value chain, primarily as a result of the letters [ph] in China.

However, the situation has been improved in the second quarter of 2018. Based on the preliminary data, we estimate our PV module shipments in Q1 2018 were in the range from 400 to 420 megawatts. Now, I would like to move to open the call to your questions. Operator, please proceed.

