Abpro Wants To Raise $69 Million In U.S. IPO

ABP has ambitious goals but the firm is still very early stage.

Abpro has filed to raise $69 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO.

Quick Take

Abpro (ABP) intends to sell shares of common stock for gross proceeds of $69 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm strives to accelerate biological research by providing superior tools to researchers worldwide. The company has developed a proprietary technology platform that allows for faster, more efficient production of recombinant proteins and antibodies.

ABP hasn’t begun Phase 1 trials for its lead candidate yet, so the firm is still very early stage.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn further details.

Company & Technology

Woburn, MA-based Abpro was founded in 2007 to focus on novel antibody constructs for immuno-oncology, ophthalmology, and autoimmunity. The company is developing a pipeline of antibodies (independently and through collaborations with global pharmaceutical and research institutions by leveraging proprietary DiversImmune and MultiMab antibody discovery and engineering platforms).

Management is headed by Co-founder, Chairman, and CEO Ian Chan. Founding the company with his brother, current Vice Chairman Dr. Eugene Chan, Chan was previously the Co-founder and CFO of US Genomics.

The company’s lead product candidate, ABP-100, is a next-generation immuno-oncology TetraBi antibody targeting HER2 and CD3 for the treatment of HER2+ solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and endometrial cancers.

5% or greater investors in ABP include Orion Investment Holdings (18.1% pre-IPO), Apex Partners (7.1%) and Healthcare Industry Co. (6.1%). CEO Ian Chan owns 43.7% of shares and Eugene Chan owns 6.7% pre-IPO.

Abpro has developed ABP-100 and ABP-201 which bind to two different targets with two distinct binding sites per target. ABP-100 redirects a patient’s immune system to fight cancer by engaging T cells through co-targeting human epidermal growth factor receptor 2, or HER2, and cluster of differentiation 3, or CD3, T-cell co-receptor.

Below is the current status of Abpro’s drug pipeline:

Abpro’s DiversImmune™ platform generates high-quality antibodies for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies against more than 300 different targets. Using antibody building blocks arising from the DiversImmune platform, the company’s MultiMab platform helps Abpro build a diverse array of bi- and multi-specific antibodies to rapidly optimize the formats of therapeutic product candidates.

(Source: Abpro)

One of the company’s lead product candidates, ABP-100, features two potent HER2 binding sites and is engineered to target tumor cells with both high and intermediate levels of HER2 expression. ABP-100 is designed to redirect a patient’s immune system to fight cancer by engaging T cells through co-targeting human epidermal growth factor receptor 2, or HER2, and cluster of differentiation 3, or CD3, T-cell co-receptor.

The other lead product candidate, ABP-201, is designed to block blood vessel formation and normalize damaged vessels through co-targeting vascular endothelial growth factor, or VEGF, and angiopoietin-2, or ANG-2. Abpro plans to develop ABP-201 to treat vascular diseases of the eye with a focus on diabetic macular edema.

Abpro has exclusive licenses with worldwide commercialization rights to both ABP-100 and ABP-201. The company expects to initiate clinical trials for ABP-100 in the first half of 2019 and for ABP-201 in the second half of 2019. According to the S-1 statement, the company plans to follow their two lead product candidates with a broad pipeline of CD3-targeting T-cell engagers based on the differentiated format of ABP-100.

Market & Competition

According to a 2016 market research report by Technavio, the global monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% by 2020.

The main factors driving market growth are antibodies are increasingly becoming the preferred choice to treat several disorders such as respiratory diseases, oncology, and inflammatory diseases. According to the report, oncology is the largest application segment in the mAbs market and is anticipated to occupy more than 49% of the overall market share by 2020. Avastin and Herceptin are the top-selling oncology mAbs in the market.

APAC will be the fastest-growing region in the mAbs market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 17% by 2020. Growth can be attributed to the rising occurrence of diseases and healthcare investments provided by the respective governments and increased out-of-pocket expenditure by individuals.

Major competitive vendors that are developing antibodies include:

F. Hoffman-La Roche

AbbVie (ABBV)

Amgen (AMGN)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Merck (MRK)

BMS

Management believes that its DiversImmune and MultiMab platforms, their associated intellectual property, the characteristics of the antibody product candidates in development, and scientific and technical know-how gives the company a competitive advantage in the market.

Financial Performance

ABP’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increased collaboration milestone revenue

Growing R&D and G&A expenses associated with its development programs

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years (Audited GAAP):

(Source: Abpro S-1)

As of December 31, 2017, the company had $14.5 million in cash and $3.29 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

Abpro intends to raise $69 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

There is a potential expression of interest for existing shareholders to buy into IPO, but the amount of such potential support hasn’t been disclosed. It is common for biopharma IPOs to be supported by at least one existing investor.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with our existing cash resources, to fund preclinical and clinical development activities, continued investment in our technology platforms, further our business development efforts and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not currently available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are UBS Investment Bank, Wells Fargo Securities, Nomura, and Oppenheimer & Co.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on calendar.

An enhanced version of this article on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service IPO Edge includes my commentary on the IPO. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends and industry analysis. Start with a Free Trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.