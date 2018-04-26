Positive Karma For Enphase Energy

The phrase, "sell in May and go away", may hold true for some but not for Enphase (ENPH) shareholders right now; they are expecting good news, positive guidance, and definitely want to hear more of the company's karmic prophecy from its top gurus. Signs of IQ's demand are everywhere; IQ7 which was expected for August arrival by many has now arrived in force more than a quarter ahead of schedule. Companies like SanDiego Solar have "already completely switched" over to using the IQ-integrated AC Modules. Distributor Renvu now has IQ7 stock, and marketing director, Tatyana Grinenko, says IQ is "selling very well"; this signifies strong "Long Tail" interest from the local installer community. In the financial community, Roth Capital went from $5.50 to a more bullish $6.00 price for Enphase on April 4th, and B. Riley/FBR initiated coverage at $6 on March 27th.

If you correlate the revenue growth of SolarEdge (SEDG), Enphase's chief nemesis, with the increase of their TAM, it coincides with the new regions and markets they entered. Enphase's path is similar, and as they increase their TAM by entering new markets, they, too, will increase their growth. Intersolar Europe in Munich, Germany, from June 20-22, will herald a powerful entrance for Enphase into the German-Austrian market; furthermore, winning the 2018 Dutch Solar Innovation Award will provide excellent non-biased marketing ammo for their products over the competition. Consider that Enphase already has a major presence in the USA, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, India, France, Holland, Belgium, and the UK; from hubs in various regions around the globe, Enphase supports systems in over 100 countries, with plans for future expansion.

Q1-2018 guidance of ~$67.5M revenue, ~23% gross margin, and ~$20M GAAP operating expense was given in the last earnings call, but with Enphase's fiscally-conservative CEO Badri Kothandaraman at the helm, a continuation of balance sheet improvement is expected.

Over the years, Enphase revenue has been highly influenced by changes in A/R. Given the $65-70M revenue guidance, it should be expected that last year's pattern will be repeated with ~$13M reduction in A/R; this should give the following long-term revenue and A/R pattern.

Besides the wet weather in California, a lot of market shares were lost to ABB (ABB) in Q1-2017 (which can be seen in the EnergySage market share graph further below). After implementations of Rule UL1741 SA (Rule 21) and NEC2014 (rapid shutdown) and the successful transition to IQ, recapturing lost market share is expected, and that is reflected in the 23% y-o-y revenue increase. Therefore, 2018 should show market share stabilization, possibly some gains depending on installers MLPE share allocation and MLPE market share gain over the plain vanilla string inverter.

Estimating A/P and inventory at about equal for 2018, these balance sheet items have reached a ~45-day cycle, and the overall Q1 cash conversion cycle should be about ~76 days, which is ~32 days better than Q1-2017 and a definite y-o-y improvement. With a larger portion of ACM business, it should be expected that Enphase's cash conversion cycle will further improve. After the Q1 earnings call, more analysis can be done on the balance sheet to see where the February $20M capital raise was allocated and any cash acceleration resulting from increased operations.

2017 2016 y-o-y days q-o-q days Q1 revenue 54,751 64,121 COGS 47,703 52,361 DSO A/R 48,903 47,056 55.9 90.3 DIO Inventory 33,808 45,576 56.8 62.0 DPO A/P 15,858 24,293 28.2 44.9 Q1_CCC 84.5 107.5 Q1_OC 112.7 152.4

2018(est.) 2017 y-o-y days q-o-q days Q1 revenue 67,500 54,751 COGS 51,300 47,703 DSO A/R 55,869 48,903 64.1 80.8 DIO Inventory 25,999 33,808 46.7 45.6 DPO A/P 28,747 15,858 34.8 50.4 Q1_CCC 76.0 76.0 Q1_OC 110.8 126.4

With Enphase's IQ technology, cost reductions projected on Analyst Day from almost a year ago should start to be realized. Back then, Enphase stated, "we have the products to meet our 50% cost reduction; however, we are ~6 months late", which puts Q1-2018 front and center. With Enphase's latest IQ technology, a 37% part reduction was achieved, and global availability means those reductions have materialized, and gross margin expansion according to the 30-20-10 goal is within reach. Reducing Enphase's service inventory practically down to a single replacement model, with just an adapter providing legacy compatibility, will revolutionize service and further reduce OpEx. Compare that to standard, more complex service scenarios requiring a plethora of inverter models on the inventory shelves, something Enphase's competitors like SolarEdge, ABB, and SMA (OTCPK:SMTGF) must have in order to meet their service needs.

EnergySage's recent market share report (below) for solar panel and inverter companies appears to give SolarEdge the advantage. However, Enphase recently announced over 180 installer companies are now using Enphase Energized™ AC Modules. Companies like SunPower (SPWR) have already converted over 90% of their residential product portfolio to AC Modules, and with their recent acquisition of SolarWorld Americas, this only further demonstrates the direction panel and inverter companies are headed. If you combine Enphase with its growing posse of panel partners - JinkoSolar (JKS), LG (OTC:LGEAF), Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY), Solaria (OTC:SEYMF), and leading Indian panel maker Waaree Energies (Others), this changes the market share dynamics. In 2017, Enphase sold ~3M microinverters compared to SunPower's 300k and APSystem's 75k, so as ACM usage grows, the separate graphs below start to merge.

In addition to Enphase's new panel partners, Panasonic and Solaria, Flex (FLEX), the 3rd-largest global electronics manufacturer in the world, stated in a recent article they "were looking into an acquisition that would help jump-start their energy ecosystem"; three companies were mentioned - NEXTracker, the company Flex acquired in 2015, and "partners" Enphase and Varentec. Flex envisions these companies as fulfilling "their energy ecosystem", and the Enphase Energized™ branding strategy with ACM's will align very well with that vision. Like Intel Inside™, Enphase Energized™ will help grow Enphase's SAM from 4GW to 10GW and realize 2.5x revenue growth, which at 30-20-10 equates to $750M revenue, $150M OpEx, and $75M operating income.

At the upcoming shareholder meeting, the question of whether to increase share count from 125M to 150M will be voted on. That extra amount adds "growth insurance" for Enphase's future - which may be needed as signs manifest of the enormity of IQ8's market. IQ8, Enphase's next generation microinverter, is already in test phase; it will be the Holy Grail of microinverters, for no other microinverter has ever possessed microgrid capability offering "grid-independent" power. Just considering the disruption this will be to the utilities' centralized power model, you can understand the logic behind Isidoro Quiroga's $20M investment as well as TJ Rodgers and John Doerr's earlier investments in Enphase. Offering grid-independent power will be a game changer for Enphase.

Enphase has serious momentum heading into the Q1-2018 earnings call; an earlier link stated May 9th for the earnings call, however, a recent announcement has set the date for May 1st. The fact that Enphase announced this earlier date rather than a later one is a bullish sign and could mean they have great news to report, so why delay! Enphase shareholders should be confident heading into this earnings call and should expect an even greater attendance than last time.

