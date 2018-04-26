The Smart Money Is Buying Stocks Into Fear

Volatility is up this year, yes, but the smart money is buying stocks nonetheless. That much was made clear by the most recent Investor Confidence Index (NYSEARCA:ICI) published by State Street. In fact, the full-year trend of the index verifies that institutional investors are growing increasingly comfortable with equities, even despite plentiful apparent reasons for concern. The smart money understands that tangible economic factors should outlast and outweigh fear factors through time. Thus, institutions seem to be buying stocks at discount when fear factors weigh against them.

VXX data by YCharts

The chart here shows the year-to-date performance of the iPath S&P 500 VIX ST Futures ETN (VXX). Since January's sanguine surge for equities post tax reform, volatility has been on the rise. The catalyst for that has been multi-pronged in nature, including geopolitical factors, disruptive trade policy, Federal Reserve policy uncertainty and other issues. But volatility should fade as incremental fear factors fail to impede economic expansion and corporate earnings growth.

This year's increase in volatility has been driven by factors that matter, and so represent important threats to performance of the stock market. For example, if trade war between the U.S. and China expanded significantly, there would be a follow-through impact to stocks, despite risk that is already priced in.

The Smart Money is Buying into Fear

That said, the latest Investor Confidence Index, published by State Street (NYSE: STT), shows a marked 3 point increase in the index, to 114.5. And confidence gains were broad-based geographically, with consistent increases seen from North America (+3.2 points) to Europe (+8.9) to Asia (+3.1).

"Smart money" is my reference to the institutional investors State Street's index measures. The ICI measures the risk appetite of institutional investors by analyzing their actual buying and selling, where greater asset allocation to equities equates to greater risk taking. A measure above 100 indicates an increasing aggregate stake in risky assets or equities. So in April, as the index increased to a level farther above 100, it illustrated an increased appetite for equities among already hungry investors.

State Street's Investor Confidence Index

You can see in State Street's chart here that the risk appetite of institutional investors has been steadily increasing all year. In January, post tax reform passage, stocks enjoyed a sanguine surge, but as February arrived, so did new risk factors. The potential trade war with China is even mentioned in the ICI press release. But it is a fear factor that the smart money is apparently not afraid of.

I believe there is good reason for that, and it's because of tangible factors I have been pointing toward. Global synchronous economic growth, U.S. tax reform and full employment in the U.S. are factors driving robust economic expansion expectations for 2018. Economic expansion drives corporate earnings, as does the direct benefit to companies from tax reform. The smart money knows that as fear factors fade, tangible underlying economic drivers remain, and serve stock price appreciation.

