Kinder Morgan: Come For The Increased Yield, Stay For Asymmetric Returns

Analyst consensus for 12 month price of KMI implies 32% upside from here. Three to five year horizon is even more compelling.

Recent trip to the 14's marks a double-bottom with the energy market collapse of 2015, signaling limited downside. Mean reversion for beaten-down energy sector is also supportive.

KMI has delivered on the first of three planned annual dividend increases that will deliver a 2020 yield of nearly 8% at today's prices.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Au Contraire as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Let's start with this quarter's results and dividend announcement

Kinder Morgan (KMI) reported net income of $485 million for Q1-18, compared with $401 million in the year-ago period. But hey - despite KMI being a C-Corp investors must still look at DCF, for apples-to-apples comparison with its MLP peers. On that topic and others, take it away, CEO Steve Kean (from the press release):

For the quarter, we achieved distributable cash flow (DCF) of $0.56 per common share, representing 4 percent growth over the first quarter of 2017, resulting in $804 million of excess DCF above our dividend. Kinder Morgan's top priority is generating significant shareholder value and completing attractive return growth projects is a key part of that commitment. We continue to have good success in this area as we completed approximately $700 million of projects while adding approximately $900 million of new projects to our backlog during the first quarter. These new projects have attractive returns as demonstrated by our average capital-to-EBITDA multiple (excluding the CO2 segment) improving during the quarter to approximately 6.0 times.

DCF before the dividend was $1.5 billion. KMI's ability to generate cash from its operations is what has allowed it fund capex and to grow its backlog during the bloodbath in the energy sector over the past few years, without issuing debt or equity to do so. No mean feat.

Oh yeah, and they raised the dividend. Not that anyone was watching for that one, right? More on the dividend later.

Expected strong performance in 2018

The dividend announcement was paired with guidance that the company expects to meet or exceed its 2018 targets for EBITDA and distributable cash flow.

Looking forward, KMI expects to generate adjusted EBITDA of $7.5 billion and exit the year with debt-to-(adjusted) EBIDA of 5.1x.

A lot of this growth is driven by natural gas, and Kinder Morgan carries about 40% of natural gas in the US. Earnings for the Natural Gas Pipelines segment should rise 6% in 2018 over 2017. Demand for natural gas pipeline capacity remains healthy, especially in the Permian Basin, where KMI recently filled up its $1.7 billion Gulf Coast Express project. The company is already in talks with interested parties about a second pipeline in the basin.

Kinder Morgan also has a $2 billion share buyback program. The program began in December 2017 when they repurchased 14 million shares, and continued in Q1. Chairman Richard Kinder indicated that they may use excess cash flow to invest in high-return growth projects, pay down debt, or buy back shares, or all of the above.

In short, the company's premium assets, significant cash generation, and focus on conservative stewardship provide lots of levers to continue funding growth while simultaneously improving the balance sheet and returning value to shareholders.

Trans Mountain and its impact on the future

On April 8, 2018, Kinder Morgan Canada (OTCPK:KMLGF), KMI’s Canadian subsidiary, announced that it is suspending all non-essential spending related to its Trans Mountain Expansion Project (TMEP) due to the ongoing legal disputes at the provincial level. The company also said it would not commit more funds to the project until there is clarity on the project’s path forward. KML CEO Steve Kean stated that while the company wants to invest in Canada, "it's become clear this particular investment may be untenable for a private party to undertake."

If a resolution cannot be achieved by the end of May, with the legal path cleared and sufficient protection for shareholders, KMI says it is "difficult to conceive of any scenario in which we would proceed with the project."

The announcement provides a clear timeline to remove what has been a huge uncertainty for investors, and one that continues to be a big overhang on the stock price. However the market has yet to react strongly to this announcement, since the fate of TMEP is yet unknown.

Even if TMEP does not go forward, KML is interested in other assets in Western Canada. Kean noted that "it's not a large group of players there, but there are some very capable players with good midstream assets." And the long-term outlook for energy infrastructure development in North America remains strong, given the current pipeline constraints in key basins. There are a number of opportunities available, especially in natural gas where KMI already dominates.

So we have a classic "binary event" coming in May, after which investors get a clearer picture of where KMI grows from here, and analysts will have an opportunity to revisit their models and value future cash flows. Yet unlike the common binary events in the biotech space, the downside in the event TMEP is scrapped is limited for KMI given KMI's ability to replace the lost backlog with other profitable projects, despite the size of the TMEP project.

KMI’s undervaluation, both relative and absolute

Kinder Morgan's valuation is compelling relative to its peers, particularly considering KMI's historically proven cash generation ability and the strong forecasted DCF. And the company is more than happy to illustrate this for potential investors, as summarized in the following slide from KMI's most recent investor presentation:

Source: Kinder Morgan

On an absolute basis, Kinder Morgan is currently trading at a forward EV-to-EBITDA (enterprise value to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) multiple of around ~9.5x. That’s a 5-year low, and significantly lower than its five-year average multiple of ~13.5x.

Source: NYSE, Analyst Estimates, KMI financial reports

Moreover KMI's current price-to-book ratio is just over 1%, an absurd number given the strength of the business and the monopoly nature of their assets, and a historic low for the company (prior to the oil collapse in 2015 KMI's P/B ran upwards of 2.5).

KMI’s Yield

As we write this, Kinder Morgan sits less than 1% above its close heading into Q1 earnings. That closing price of $16.17 on 4/18 represented a yield of 3.1%.

KMI's intention to raise its 1Q18 dividend by 60% was long known and had been reiterated several times by the company. Yet many income investors have been (and remain) in "show me" mode regarding this stock after having been burned when KMI slashed its dividend by 75% in 2015 in response to the oil price collapse.

With the dividend raise from $.50 to $.80, the current yield rises to almost 5%. The company also reiterated its commitment to raise again to $1.00 in 2019 and $1.25 in 2010 - and demonstrated its ability to accomplish this while still funding its growth backlog, all within its current contracted cash flows. At current prices, investors can lock in a yield on capital of around 7.7%.

As backlog is completed and placed into service in future years, it is not unreasonable to expect continued dividend increases as well. And each incremental dividend increase may do much to restore faith to dividend investors who were burned in 2015 and have shied away since.

Conclusion

Kinder Morgan has been executing flawlessly against the strategy they adopted in response to the oil price collapse KMI 3 years ago. DCF continues to grow, target financial metrics have been met or exceeded, the first dividend raise has now happened as promised, and investors have clear visibility to future dividend growth.

The only significant question is now TMEP, and investors should know the answer within a month. If resolved favorably TMEP should prove to be a positive short-term catalyst and if not, KMI can replace the lost backlog with other high return projects to keep the growth posture intact.

These factors, combined with its low current price relative to intrinsic value, the inevitable mean-reversion of a beaten down energy sector, the potential of a well-earned return of KMI's relative valuation toward the median for their peer group, the eventual return of income investors seeking dividend safety and growth, and a "technical floor" in evidence under the stock, indicate asymmetrical returns from here: the downside risk is low, the potential for significant combined returns is high.

As for the next 12 months, post Q1 earnings the median price target provided by 20 surveyed analysts for Kinder Morgan is now $21.6. At its current pricing in the low 16s, this implies a upside of 32%. Just for kicks, assume the recent 3.1% yield remains constant as KMI increases its dividend from 2017's $.50 to $1.25 in 2020, and you get a $40 share price.

Buy in before the ex-div and your Yield on Capital will be approaching 8% in just 2 years. The combination of dividend growth and capital gains with margin of safety make KMI a no-brainer for a spot in your portfolio. Kinder Morgan is a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.