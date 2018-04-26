Annaly Capital: Remaining Steadfast

There are several patterns we will be watching for when Q1 is reported next week.

Annaly Capital (NYSE:NLY) remains one of our longest holdings, and comprises 2% of our overall portfolio, and in our dividend subsection of the portfolio, it accounts for 12.5% of our holdings. Let us be clear. This is a dangerous market for REITs, and for mREITs in particular.

The stock has been volatile, rising and falling with rates, dividend moves, and general market malaise. In 2017, and as we have seen through the first part of 2018, the pain of rising rates in the short term is weighing. This same short-term pain, however, should lead to long-term gain as higher rates will benefit net interest income. We remain steadfast in holding this mREIT, even through this part of the rate cycle.

We believe that the dividend, despite being thinly covered, remains safe in 2018. Right now, we are holding. We are not buying, nor selling, and we think this is appropriate. The stock has been up and down, but it continues to pay out that bountiful dividend, which we are reinvesting to harness the power of compound interest. For those looking to get in, we would argue under $10 is attractive. For those trading, there are pretty clear ups and downs in a defined range in recent weeks:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Of course, this range has been stable, and for a dividend-paying machine like Annaly, we like stability. But there are certain key metrics which we believe investors need to watch. In this column, we discuss recently reported performance and assess a number of the critical metrics investors should be aware of. Further, we offer our thoughts going forward.

Dividend coverage

As we await Q1 results next week, let us look back at Q4. In the quarter, Annaly delivered decent results that were essentially in line with our expectations. We will see that a small surprise relative to our expectations was on income metrics. What do we mean?

Well, Annaly saw GAAP net income of $746.8 million or $0.62 per share in the quarter. We think it is worth pointing out that this is up heavily from the sequential quarter's $367.2 million in net income, or $0.31 per share. This is a positive.

While this is positive, using GAAP income is not always very useful for an mREIT. We are really concerned with dividend coverage. As such, with Annaly, we prefer to use core earnings. Annaly's core earnings have been stable in 2017, while the dividend has been maintained as seen below:

Source: SEC Filings, Graphics Courtesy BAD BEAT Investing

We like to look to core earnings per share as they closely approximate net interest income. It is not perfect, but a strong indicator of dividend coverage. It is imperfect because hedging spending is not reflected here. It is important to realize that while core earnings per share came in at $0.31, up from the target $0.30, this number has been targeted by management for core income results. So, core income as a figure is being managed, and that means the management team is working to ensure core income hits this figure.

To manage core income and to ensure a $0.30 per share core income, it works on adjusting its hedges, portfolio activity etc., to generate this result. While this ensures dividend coverage, we need to ensure this is sustainable. We have been closely watching the dividend as it looks sustainable, but is it?

From what we see now, and considering 2018 as a whole, we believe the dividend will be maintained in 2018. With Annaly's core earnings remaining close to the dividend, we still have some concerns, despite the dividend being maintained the last two years. In the back half of 2017, the underlying portfolio in and of itself did not fully cover the dividend without hedging and share issuance, which offset book value gains.

We are long this stock but other investors must acknowledge that the company has issued shares above book value to raise cash and keep the dividend covered. While of course most of this capital is invested to rebalance the portfolio, it does impact book value and the erosion caused by the dividend. Keep that in mind. But what should you be looking for operationally?

Not much more to it than watching prepayments and how they weigh on the rest of operations

The constant prepayment rate is one of the most critical indicators to watch for in any mREIT that you are looking to buy. This metric weighs on so many others. Keep in mind that the level of prepayments are driven by the portfolio strategy of the underlying company (for example what they buy, the duration of holdings, the yield on holdings, etc.), but prepayments are also impacted by interest rate fluctuations and other market pressures.

We are always concerned about prepayments. Rising prepayments have really negatively impacted earnings in the last two years for Annaly. Put it this way: the higher the prepayment rate, in general the worse the results will be. The constant prepayment rate for Annaly Capital has been much higher than the sector average over the last year especially compared to similarly managed portfolios, but prepayments have been declining.

Source: SEC Filings, Graphics Courtesy BAD BEAT Investing

We are pleased with this trend. As we will see Q1 results later next week, we will be watching to see if this trend reverses, or remains intact. In Q4 2017, the prepayments dropped to 9.8% from 10.3%, and is the lowest it has been in some time. This is also down from a prepayment level of over 15% one year ago. The falling CPR is of course a huge positive given Annaly's portfolio mix:

Source: Annaly 2017 presentation

Ideally, we would like to see 5-6% on this measure given what is being held, but we are pleased with the trajectory of the metric. With rate hikes coming, prepayments could spike later this year. We will watch for clues next week. That said, the decline in prepayments helped boost yields on assets which benefited the net interest rate spread.

You've got to watch the spread

With the weight of prepayments in mind, key metrics like the net interest rate spread have been volatile in recent quarters for mREITs, and for Annaly:

Source: SEC Filings, Graphics Courtesy BAD BEAT Investing

In Q4, the yield on interest earning assets rose sharply to 2.97% from 2.79% in the sequential quarter. At the same time, the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, including interest expense on interest rate swaps used to hedge cost of funds, was essentially flat, coming in at 1.83%, versus 1.82% in Q3 2017.

Factoring in yields and costs, the net interest rate spread widened a touch from 0.97% to 1.14%. While we are pleased with this movement in the spread, recall that the spread has historically been in the high 1% range or better. As we look to Q1 results next week, we will be watching for any signs of spread compression, but expect the spread to remain over 1%.

Valuation considerations

Earlier in this column, we alluded to how book value can move through share issuances and be impacted by the payment of a dividend. When valuing an mREIT and considering a purchase of the common stock, investors should look at dividend coverage, projected performance, as well as the price of the stock versus book value. This can indicated whether shares are fairly priced, possibly overvalued, or trading at a discount. Book value has been hit hard over the last few years, though in 2017, book value rebounded and stabilized somewhat:

Source: SEC Filings, Graphics Courtesy BAD BEAT Investing

We know that book value has really been volatile in the mREIT sector in the last year. Book value fell for Annaly, although the decline was relatively small. We will point out again that Annaly has tried to manage book value through its hedges, share issuances, and repurchases over the years. If we had to present a positive to the dividend cuts over the years, we would say that those cuts did stall book value erosion as well. In Q4, book value fell to $11.34, from $11.42.

Based on a $10.32 share price at the time of this writing, the stock is once again trading at a discount-to-book. Shares are trading at a $1.02, or 9% discount-to-book. This discount is in contrast to when Annaly was trading at a slight premium-to-book in late 2017. We think some of this selloff reflects the Street pricing in impacts of rate hikes, but will state that the closer this name gets to $10, the more we are intrigued, provided book value and dividend coverage remain resolute.

Looking ahead

There could be three to four interest rate hikes from the Fed this year and that will weigh on the mREIT sector short term. We think this is being priced in. Still, we expect the dividend to remain steady for all of 2018. It may hurt in the near term, but higher rates bode well for the mREITs in the long run. Although we are holding and collecting the dividends at this point, as the discount-to-book widens, it is tempting to buy more shares.

Coming up next week, Annaly is reporting earnings and we will look to see if the trends like a declining constant prepayment rate, a widening spread, and a stable book value continue.

Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles that are time sensitive. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "email alerts" under "Follow."

There is no reason not to - Try our service for free today Ideas like this are generating our members profit daily. We've generated thousands of profitable ideas over the last 7 years, but our best ideas are reserved for our members. We want you to start winning by joining BAD BEAT Investing for free. You can try BAD BEAT Investing free, then receive lifetime access for just $1.36 per day after that. This will be a legacy price, ONLY available to YOU. Are you going to get in the game? Become a founding member of the BAD BEAT Investing Philosophy, and let's start WINNING together.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.