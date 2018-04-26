Five Steps To Launch Your Succession Plan

By Michael Futterman

Did you know that only 27% of advisors have a documented succession plan in place? Janus Henderson LabsTM recently partnered with the Financial Planning Association on a survey to understand how financial advisors are approaching succession planning, and if they haven't, to define what is holding them back. The figure increases to 41% when advisors were asked if they simply had "some form of a plan." By not having a plan, advisors risk inadvertently delaying retirement, getting less than needed out of an exit and leaving clients in a lurch.

Consulting to thousands of advisors each year, I see firsthand how many advisors struggle to address their transition, even when it includes a practice they already intend to pass it along to a junior colleague or their own children. A proactive succession plan can make all the difference, providing teams and clients with a smooth transition and giving retiring advisors greater peace of mind. Thoughtful planning is critical to creating a successful transition.

Here are five steps to help you get started:

Start as Soon as Possible The closer advisors get to retirement, the more likely they are to say they'll make a plan within two to three years. So the intention is there, but the time line is far too condensed. Advisors should begin creating a succession plan at least 10 years out from their retirement. Even better, just as advisors tell their business owner clients: They should begin exit planning the day they start their business. Determining exit goals provides clarity for how advisors want to build their practices and can guide future business decisions. Consider All the Options There's no one-size-fits-all plan. Instead, advisors should evaluate all the options for who they'll transition their business to, how that transition will work and what they'll each gain. The plan will look different depending on whether advisors plan to sell their business outright or create a partnership to cultivate a successor. While internal successions are the most common, our research shows that there's no clear trend on how advisors plan to transition their practices. Develop a Successor In creating a succession plan, most advisors focus on the value of the business instead of the transition of their practice. Consider that 72% of advisors have a figure in mind for their business value, but only 61% say their plan includes information about the client transition and 41% report their plan includes information on the team transition. A critical part of a transition is identifying a successor - information that deeply impacts the team and clients. Cultivating that person can be a long process. Much like the rest of the plan, it begins with goals. For example, if an advisor wants a successor to be there for at least 10 or 15 years after he departs, then selecting a younger partner is smart. In fact, more than half of elite teams we research hire junior advisors to not only help grow the business, but to also tee up their team's next generation of leadership. Once the successor is identified, include steps for developing the advisors' business and leadership skills accordingly. Have the Hard Conversations Procrastinating on talking about uncomfortable things is a common habit for many people. And in identifying a business successor, difficult topics abound. For instance, in the evaluation period advisors should identify their own core values - and ask the person across the table about theirs. Much like the conversations advisors have when forming advisory teams, they need to get into the potentially uncomfortable details. When will the advisor introduce the successor to clients? How and when will the advisor cede decision-making control for the practice? How will the value of the book be determined? Will all members of the team stay employed past the transition? Tackle these issues early and head-on so that there's ample time to sort out any disagreements and change course if necessary. Communicate the Plan Even if there is a plan, chances are advisory teams may not know about it. For instance, 58% of team members report that advisors have not shared any information regarding a transition or say they don't know if information has been shared. Once an advisor has a succession plan in place, communicating what that plan entails is necessary to ensure a successful transition. Team members need to know what to expect and their role in the process. As the transition approaches, advisors can set up individual meetings so that team members can ask questions in private. Communication should also extend to clients, showing that you have their best interests at heart, engendering trust and giving them the opportunity to ask questions and get comfortable with the successor.

Ready to Begin?

Yogi Berra famously said that "If you don't know where you're going, you'll end up someplace else." Advisors who start early with their succession planning will more likely end up exactly where they want. Explore options, decide on a plan, and then focus on developing the right successor. Advisors who do this will not only ensure that they meet their own retirement goals, but also provide for a smooth transition for their teams.

Janus Henderson LabsTM programs are for information purposes only. There is no guarantee that the information supplied is accurate, complete or timely, nor is there any warranty with regards to the results obtained from its use.

Disclaimer: Please consider the charges, risks, expenses and investment objectives carefully before investing. Please see a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus containing this and other information. Read it carefully before you invest or send money.

The opinions and views expressed are as of the date published and are subject to change without notice. They are for information purposes only and should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security, investment strategy or market sector. No forecasts can be guaranteed. Opinions and examples are meant as an illustration of broader themes and are not an indication of trading intent. It is not intended to indicate or imply that any illustration/example mentioned is now or was ever held in any portfolio. Janus Henderson Group plc through its subsidiaries may manage investment products with a financial interest in securities mentioned herein and any comments should not be construed as a reflection on the past or future profitability. There is no guarantee that the information supplied is accurate, complete, or timely, nor are there any warranties with regards to the results obtained from its use. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal and fluctuation of value.

Janus Henderson Investors © 2001-2018. All rights reserved.