Gold Looks To The Treasury Market For Direction

Gold prices have remained under pressure in recent days despite a growing litany of worries, from stocks and bond market weakness to continued geopolitical concerns. Gold has been unable to show the same strength as other inflation-sensitive assets like crude oil mainly because of recent strength in the dollar. In today’s report we’ll discuss what is needed to reverse gold’s flagging immediate-term fortunes and what could bring this about. The main consideration for the gold outlook is the dollar, which remains strong and as such pressuring gold in the immediate term.

Gold slumped to a 5-week low on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar index rose 0.51% and U.S. Treasury yields continued to rise. The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.0% on Tuesday for the first time in more than four years and remained above that level on Wednesday as investors continued selling U.S. government bonds and other rate-sensitive securities.

The iShares Gold Trust (IAU) dropped 0.78% on Wednesday as residual pressure from a stronger dollar continued to weigh on gold. IAU reversed an immediate-term (1-4 week) buy signal from Mar. 23 on Monday after it failed to make a new high within 30 days. This violation of the 30-day Rule, which was formulated by commodities trader Amos Hostetter, is a safeguard against additional potential weakness in the near term.

Source: BigCharts

IAU’s failure to make a new high in the requisite 30-day period isn’t necessarily a death sentence for its intermediate-term (3-6 month) upward trend. It does, however, underscore that both gold and the IAU have lost some of the forward momentum from earlier this year when rallies tended to be much livelier. What this loss of momentum means is that it will require more effort to push prices out of the 3-month lateral trend which was first established in January.

To repair IAU’s immediate-term trend will require two things: 1.) a 2-day higher close above its 15-day moving average, and 2.) a reversal of the dollar’s latest upward trend. The extent of the greenback’s recent strength can be seen in the following chart exhibit which shows the PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP). Unlike IAU, which failed in its most recent attempt at breaking out of its 3-month trading range, UUP succeeded in breaking out of its 3-month range on Apr. 23.

Source: BigCharts

Many traders have been at a loss to explain the dollar’s strength in the face of rising oil prices. June crude oil futures (below) after all have been rising since February and reached its highest level since 2014. Rising oil prices have historically accompanied, or preceded, higher gold prices as well as serving as a leading indicator for other inflation-sensitive commodities.

Source: BigCharts

So why was this time different? The answer is found in the bond market. Rising yields on U.S. Treasuries have prompted persistent and extreme levels of liquidations of interest rate-sensitive securities lately. Investors have been urgently raising cash as the 10 Year Treasury Yield approached the widely-watched 3.0% level. The demand for dollars is most likely temporary, however, and once the bond market shows the first signs of even a temporary recovery it would not be surprising to see gold and the IAU attempt a next serious attempt at breaking out above the January-April trading range.

Until we finally see a reversal in the rising Treasury yield trend, gold investors should expect more of the same as the yellow metal price remains range-bound while IAU struggles to recover above its 15-day moving average. For now patience is required as we wait for IAU to confirm its next immediate-term buy signal per the rules of the trading discipline utilized in this report (as discussed above). Conservative traders are urged to remain in a cash position until then. Meanwhile longer-term investment positions in gold can also be maintained as the fundamentals underscoring gold's two-year recovery effort are still favorable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.