Twitter's Systemic Risk - The Complete Research Report (Part 2)

The company’s model is still intact and the matching strategy can easily be implemented. But will Dorsey conform or will he wage a senseless war for streaming rights?

Why are users engaging with Twitter and what's the accomplished purpose of the platform?

In this article we discuss the latest developments on Twitter (new EU tax laws, managerial unrest and growing competition). We then answer the following questions:

After posting its first quarterly profit, Twitter TWTR) triggered the interest of investors. The added trading volume pushed its shares higher and the debate on Wall Street caught on fire. Eventually factions were formed - bulls and bears.

On the 25th of April, Q1/2018 results revealed yet another quarterly profit. The value of Twitter's shares increased by 13%, pre market. Eventually though the company announced a lower growth outlook and decline in revenue guidance, which pulled the price back down to -7% (intraday).

The timing of that statement was carefully calculated. Had it been made before Q1/2018 results were published, shares would've been sitting lower now (the same strategy was used by Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), when the company admitted that 270 million of its users were fake or clones).

In this series though we won't be analyzing such developments. We'll continue digging deeper into Twitter’s business model. But before we do, allow me to update the list of this series (Twitter, The Complete Research Report).

In Part 1 we defined Twitter’s niche markets to be (a) an aggregation of news and events, (b) hosting of public figures. Knowing which markets the company is trying to cover, allowed us to determine its competitors, at a per niche basis (i.e. with precision). This was a very important step toward creating the proper tracking list at the end of this series.

Part 2 (currently in progress):

In this article, we will take things a step further and discuss Twitter’s systemic risk. In order to be able to uncover this risk, we must first analyze and properly categorize the company’s main product. Our objective is to understand why users are engaging with the platform (need or leisure) and what could also drive them away. Determining the systemic risk will allow us to acknowledge the type of competition that could kneel Twitter, no matter its financial position. After that, we can move into the details (growth potential, financial health etc.).

So let’s get to it then. Just remember that we are not analyzing Twitter from the stock market perspective (price, trends, etc.), but rather from the business perspective (product, strategy, financials, etc.). We treat it as a private company, so that we won’t get distracted from volatile and ever changing market conditions. Because in essence, if a company/product is valuable and its managerial team capable, it will eventually prosper no matter the state of the market.

What’s new?

Since our last discussion, Twitter’s risk level has slightly increased. The company’s model and potential remains intact. Nevertheless, aside from Citron’s efforts to influence the market and a series of positive ratings (Cascend securities, Morgan Stanley, MKM partners, Zacks), certain developments have put pressure on Jack Dorsey:

1. A low profit margin, coupled with Facebook’s data scandal and new taxes:

The European Commission released information on two new tax updates. It plans to impose a 3% interim tax rate on major digital companies (Twitter is among them) and also is preparing to introduce an updated version of the EU’s comprehensive corporate tax laws.

The 3% interim tax is “charged” on revenues and is calculated on an annual basis. It is meant to only cover the very basic profitable operations of digital companies. A more comprehensive approach will follow.

To get a better understanding of what the European Commission is after, I’ve cut out a sentence from the corresponding press release:

…profits made through lucrative activities, such as selling user-generated data and content, are not captured by today's tax rules…

This could mean that new tax developments target both Twitter’s data licensing business and digital ads business. Now, as the graph below reveals, Twitter is generating close to 50% of its revenues from international markets – of course not all of that is EU based:

For a company like Twitter, this can become a problem. Twitter posted its first profitable quarter, with a ~10% profit margin, which compared to Facebook’s ~45% profit margin looks quiet miserable (for the industry). At the same time, Twitter had to cut costs attributed to research and sales/marketing to achieve the 10% profit margin.

So in short, if Twitter wants to maintain a higher profit margin (ceteris paribus, all else equal), it will have to continue cutting deeper into the research and marketing departments (due to new taxes), which is generally a bad idea for a company that is still at its growth/expansion stage. Cutting costs that relate to expansion is a strategy best used by maturing companies such as Facebook.

Alternatively, Twitter would have to ignore new changes in taxation, putting the company at risk. Jack Dorsey is aware that the ad business is volatile and filled with competitors. Facebook’s scandal adds to the pressure, putting growth of Twitter’s data licensing business on hold (at least until the storm has passed).

We should also address future risk relating to changes to the EU’s comprehensive corporate tax laws. Here's another excerpt from the European Commission’s press release:

…The new rules would ensure that online businesses contribute to public finances at the same level as traditional 'brick-and-mortar' companies...

Pretty scary. The current average effective tax rate for digital companies is 9.5%, almost half of what traditional companies have to pay. But an increasing tax rate (equal to that of traditional companies) is not the only thing Jack Dorsey needs to worry about. The European Commission has made it clear that “profits made through lucrative activities, such as selling user-generated data and content, are not captured by today's tax rules,” which not only implies a higher tax rate, but also additional taxation on revenues previously not included under the 9.5% rate.

Luckily, the U.S. can work its magic. Any changes to the EU’s corporate tax laws would require an unanimous positive vote of all 28 EU members. The U.S. maintains some close “friends” within the EU, like Ireland and Poland. It could therefore lobby them in order to veto any changes – delaying the process.

Either way, markets reacted negatively to the interim tax. On the 20th of March, Twitter’s shares declined by more than 10%. Media pointed to the Facebook scandal, but the fact that the decline came just one day before the European Commission’s announcement on the 21st (and Michael Coates resignation, Twitter’s CISO), points more toward insider information being put to work (no proof, just speculating here).

Developments relating to the Facebook data scandal (26th) and Citron’s sell rating for Twitter (27th) added to the fuzz.

2. Management issues again:

The data privacy Pandora Box has been unraveling since the day George Soros attacked large digital companies and expanded its reach after Tim Berners-Lee pushed for regulation. But it’s not all Twitter specific.

What seems to be a bad sign though, is Michael Coates, Twitter’s CISO (Chief Information Security Officer), leaving the company. The timing is just wrong.

Twitter has been an amazing ride, but as I mentioned internally a few weeks back, my time is coming to an end. I’m confident to leave the program with an amazing security team. What’s next? I’m off to co-found a security startup - hope to share more about what we’re doing soon! (From Michael Coates Twitter account, source).

According to Wikipedia, the CISO is responsible

…to ensure information assets and technologies are adequately protected. The CISO directs staff in identifying, developing, implementing, and maintaining processes across the enterprise to reduce information and information technology (IT) risks.

Michael Coates' resignation was officially announced on the 21st of March. It was said that Mr. Coates gave notice of his resignation three weeks prior to the announcement. Now I think that we can all agree that the CISO position is a rather important one – and it became of public attention right after the Facebook/Cambridge Analytica scandal broke out.

But no matter how we interpret the resignation, a three-week notice is just too little time for such a position (assuming that there was indeed a notice). Is Twitter hiding something?

3. More competition within Twitter’s niche markets:

Twitter has always been striving to be defined as the platform where live events take place. Where everything new makes its first appearance.

Facebook is moving away from the news aggregation niche (in an effort to save its social community ecosystem), which is a positive development for Twitter. But the company (Facebook) also is heavily investing in live streaming rights relating to sports. Facebook wants to make live events more social via its Facebook Watch video streaming platform.

Amazon also is investing into the live video streaming business (Amazon Prime). Apple and Google should follow.

Unfortunately, Twitter will not be able to compete with other social media and digital companies. Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon have abundant cash reserves to promote their interests and acquire live streaming rights. Twitter does not.

This is the cost of failing to generate positive cash flows for many years after the company’s IPO. While Twitter was struggling to define its platform and survive by appealing for financing, companies like Facebook were growing and improving their margins in the process. Jack Dorsey has missed that train.

So it will be hard for Twitter to maintain its mission of being the world’s main host of “live-events.” But aside from the live streaming business, Twitter is about to lose yet another train.

Google launched a new service/feature. It’s called: “Subscribe with Google.”

This new “feature” of Google (not yet fully operational) allows for a person to subscribe to a website (ex. Financial Times, see image to the right) via his/her Google account. The subscriber won’t have to fill in a form with personal details and credit card numbers. The necessary information will directly be “taken out” from the Google account. After subscribing, the user will be able to manage his/her subscriptions via Google (all subscriptions in one place).

This feature will allow Google to tighten its relationship with media groups (professional content creators) and be among the first to tap the “subscription market” – which is vast and growing.

In my previous article, we recognized Google as Twitter’s main competitor for the “news aggregation” niche market. Now, Google’s subscription feature is not the real risk here, as the market can easily be tapped if Twitter’s platform was to allow for media groups to have an important (and customizable) presence. The real risk is Twitter losing its leadership role in aggregating news. And this risk has increased, because of the way Google is integrating the new subscription feature into its network.

To elaborate, Google’s new feature (Subscribe with Google) is directly linked with Google Search and Google news. If for example I have subscribed to the Financial Times and search for “market correction news,” then Google Search and News will first show me relevant news from the Financial Times. After that, I will see all of the standard search results.

So while Twitter has the ability to aggregate news via tweets, Google is taking things a step further by combining Google subscriptions, search and news. The only “flaw” in Google's combined network (from the clients perspective, i.e. media groups) is that it does not allow for media groups to choose what they want to promote (tweets are picked, while Google search/news results are the outcome of an algorithm). But in the end, the “winner” will be the one who brings more value to the reader and subscriber.

An interim conclusion, that has many times been verified, is that technology moves fast and Twitter is not adapting fast enough. It needs to tap the media subscriptions market right now. And allow media groups to customize their presence on Twitter like Bloomberg (TicToc).

Twitter’s systemic product risk

1. Defining a company’s product type and corresponding risk

For a company, the basic purpose is to survive (which means that it adds value to society by covering a need) and subsequently to generate profits (which means that it adds value to shareholders, via managing financials/margins properly).

Twitter has for a long time managed to survive, which means that the company is adding at least some value to society (covers a need). After Q4/2017, Twitter became profitable, adding back value to its investors as well. It can now be seen as a viable and legitimate business.

This would be a good time to understand what Twitter’s success depends on. We should therefore try and define the company’s product type so that we can then ascertain the systemic risk the social medium is facing. Allow me to expand on this:

There are two very basic product types:

The need product, which is pretty much any product that covers any essential human need (survival, professional etc.) and

The leisure product, which is any product that covers non-essential needs.

Each product type has a specific (again at the very basic level) risk attached to it:

For need products the main risk is technology,

While for leisure products the main risk is trends.

To clarify the meaning of the points made so far, I will use two separate examples, one for every product type.

The internet is a need product type. Without it, our personal and professional lives would be substantially limited and surviving would be harder. Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) is a company that provides internet services (product). It faces the risk of advancing technology: If AOL was to come up with superior internet technology at the same price that Vodafone charges for its conventional services, then the latter company’s business would be at risk.

Tequila is a leisure product type. People that consume the product could also do without it. If tomorrow a new alcoholic beverage was to be introduced, superior in taste and price, the Tequila business would not necessarily witness a decline in sales. The beverage remains “trendy” and its consumers loyal. But if all of the sudden there was a change in consumer trends (a different drink becomes more popular), the Tequila business would be at risk.

So now that we understood the difference between a need and a leisure product type and the corresponding systemic risks, we can use this information to assess the social media industry as a whole, as well as Twitter separately – based on its niche markets.

#Note: To avoid confusion as we move forward, let me just point out that our perspective when discussing the product type and risk will always be that of the user and not the client (marketers using Twitter’s ad platform). If the user-base of a platform is of high quality (number of users, engagement, data precision etc.) and the ad platform is sufficient (allows for proper targeting, tracking results/conversions and ROI), clients will always be willing to “invest” their money in it. So there's no point in analyzing the clients’ perspective of the platform/product as well.

2. The social media industry - assigning the product type

Social media is essentially a newer version of telecommunications (or an extension of the sector). If coms 1.0 are the equivalent of phones and emails, then social media are coms 2.0. Their industry is based on more advanced technology, which allows for greater integration of tools that have been introduced in the digital era (e-wallets, e-shops, chat etc.).

The industry has transformed the way we communicate. At the same time, social media can be seen as a digital replica of the real world. The depth and detail of that replica (that second world) depends on how much personal data users are willing to share (ex. photos, preferences etc.).

Can we live without social media? Well, let’s compare a LinkedIn user to a non-LinkedIn user:

In a saturated professional market, an employer won’t bother looking at CVs received by email. Processing them would take up considerable time and the information presented on those documents might not always be sincere. So naturally, now that LinkedIn exists, the employer would just search the platform and find what he/she needs. The employer benefits (less effort required) and the LinkedIn user benefits as well (is more visible to employers and does not have to send out CV’s everywhere). In contrast, the non-LinkedIn user will have a lower chance of getting a job.

Based on the above example, we can “safely” conclude that social media is a need product type. What is a need product again? Well, pretty much anything that if dismissed will have a negative impact on our lives (the short definition).

At the same time though, everything aside from news aggregation capabilities, LinkedIn-type features and coms 2.0 technological advances constitutes a leisure product type. The entire industry therefore is a hybrid.

3. Twitter - assigning the product type based on its niche markets.

In Part I of this report (Twitter, barely a social media company), we presented the company’s niche markets (where it operates):

We have already ascertained that Twitter is not following the footsteps of Facebook. While some similarities might be evident, the two platforms are trying to serve a different purpose. Twitter in particular is currently: A distributor of news and live events and A host of public figures (celebrities, politicians, CEOs etc.). These two niches of the social media market paint a different picture of Twitter. The platform is not trying to facilitate the creation of social communities (Facebook) nor the formation of social networks (LinkedIn). It's mostly leaning towards becoming an "aggregation platform" - aggregating news and events into one place, where users can react to a multitude of sources.

Based on the above information then, we would naturally lean toward perceiving Twitter as a “need product type” (remember that it's important to assign the product type, so that we can then define the company’s systemic risk). But there's a different reality.

Users who wish to stay informed on local or world matters are more likely to engage with news aggregation technology. The need for such tech is almost perfectly covered by Google’s Google News platform and other news aggregation platforms like Feedly. On the other hand, users who wish to engage in professional or non-professional networking can cover their needs via LinkedIn and Facebook.

So when we try to assign a product type to Twitter, integrating competing platforms into the discussion will lead us to a more accurate conclusion. The immediate question that comes to mind is “why did Twitter survive if its niche market competitors are better covering the needs of social media users?”

Twitter’s survival so far is not related to the niche markets it is operating in. If that was the case, Twitter would not be with us today, since both niche markets are better covered by other platforms (Google News, LinkedIn, Facebook). Instead, the company managed to survive because it is in essence (primarily) a “leisure product type.”

User social “reactions” (not interactions) play an important role to the platforms survival (no networks are being created) and so does user experience and acceptance of the platform. Acceptance also needs to come from content creators since they create the content to which users are reacting to (news, celebrity posts etc.), forming and maintaining the “leisure ecosystem.”

So although initially we would have thought Twitter to be a need product type, it is in fact a “trendy” platform, where users and creators react and barely interact. It is a leisure “social” arena without a specific purpose, which managed to create a “trend.” The power of that trend can be verified by the fact that Twitter’s share button is the world’s second most popular one (after Facebook’s share button and before LinkedIn/Google+’s buttons).

Being a leisure product changes Twitter’s priorities. The company must focus on keeping the platform user friendly and minimalistic (not complex, i.e. short learning curve). It also needs to follow up on the latest technological developments (like for example Snapchat’s (NYSE:SNA) video app) and integrate whatever gains fast acceptance among users. Essentially, it needs to maintain a positive user/creator experience in order to allow for the “trend” to survive and expand.

The above graph reveals why Twitter struggles to grow its user base. It fails to address the fact that its business is all about the user experience. It fails to understand that it is a leisure product type and that user feedback (crowd-sourcing ideas and suggestions) is key for greater user acceptance.

The fact that Facebook is facing a major scandal at the moment could bring in some extra points (timely responses always do). But no “user-transfer” is going to materialize, even though many analysts would disagree with my statement. The reason for that is because:

Each platform has a different purpose to cover (Twitter is not covering the needs of a Facebook user), and

Facebook users are already deeply “networked” (they have put time into building up their profile, have uploaded pics and content, have connected to friends and family, know how to utilize the platform, have apps installed on their smartphones etc.).

Twitter and Facebook/LinkedIn are not in the same business. They simply share the same revenue source (Ads+) and have some overlapping similarities (naturally, since they are part of the same industry). If they were in the same business, Twitter would have not survived for so long, as I explained earlier.

#Note: From the perspective of clients (marketers), Twitter is extremely useful and has immense potential (Twitter’s strong foot). Aggregating tweets on certain themes/tags or tracking responses to TV shows, are data that can easily be extracted from the platform, due to its structure (limited characters, minimalistic reaction features etc.) – the reason Twitter’s data licensing business is growing.

4. Social media and Twitter – defining the systemic risk based on the assigned product type.

Hopefully I haven’t confused you by now. If I have, this sub-section will clear things up, as long as you have understood what a need product and a leisure product is.

We shall now move on and assign the systemic risk to each product type. Remember that the systemic risk is essentially the risk that relates to a company’s primary product. Being able to define it will allow us to construct the proper tracking list for the company and protect ourselves from risky developments in a timely manner (the systemic risk is of course just one of the many “items” on that list).

So let us start with the social media industry as a whole. Remember, that the industry is a “hybrid” as it is both a need and a leisure product:

(A) From the perspective of the need product type, social media will at some point come across technology related risk. Remember that we “named” social media as coms 2.0, which denotes that the industry is an extension (evolution) of coms 1.0 (phones, emails etc.). So is there a coms 3.0?

Well, the equivalent of coms 3.0 would be any “social” virtual reality platform, as it would be an extension of social media, which incorporates even more features that better reflect the real world (a more detailed replica, a more detailed second world). Facebook has already recognized the possible danger of becoming obsolete tech itself, the reason it works on establishing its own VR chat sub-platform.

But to be frank, the coms 3.0 tech risk is still a distant reality. An existing example of such a platform though already exists and it’s called Second Life. Funny enough, the platform was introduced in 2003, just one year prior to the launch of Facebook. Back then, social acceptance was not enough for Second Life to grow and attract investors. But even so, the VR platform is currently hosting about 1 million users and has recently changed its privacy settings to allow for user data to be “marketed” (sold). Second life also has its own currency, the Linden Dollars, which could easily be transformed into an actual cryptocurrency, allowing for the integration of e-wallets and other applications.

So coms 3.0 and the corresponding tech risk exists, but are still at an early development stage. Once VR tech becomes more “trendy” (better graphics, greater acceptance) and more user friendly, the risk will become a reality to contemporary social media.

(B) As far as trend risk is concerned, from the perspective of the leisure product type, there is none. The reason: No alternative industry is currently available. However, from one platform to another (within the industry), trend risk is evident – like for example when users are taking a liking to video-based communication over text-based communication.

Now let us also discuss Twitter.

(A) The company’s tech related risk is not as high as one would expect. At a scale from 1 to 10, I would assign a 3/10. Allow be to explain:

In Part I of this series, we defined Twitter’s competitors. The logical way to do that was to first determine the company’s niche markets and then based on the outcome to ascertain competition in a very specific manner (feature by feature). We then came to the conclusion that Twitter was barely a social media platform.

Through the above process, we also came to understand that pretty much every feature of the platform is covered by competing platforms. Google News for example covers Twitter’s news aggregation capabilities. And it was that piece of information that lead to the conclusion that Twitter is not a need product type at its core. Hence the 3/10 tech risk level that I assigned.

Users engage with the platform for leisure purposes and react to content, rather than interacting with users/creators (hence “barely a social media platform”). Nevertheless, some tech risk exists. And it’s pretty much relevant to any new features or applications that appear in the market. For example, when video-based communication made its first debut and especially after it started gaining user-acceptance, Twitter had to be quick and integrate this new technology into its platform. Failing to do so would shrink its user base.

(B) But that would not be enough of a strategy for the company, if it failed to recognize what it truly is, a leisure product type. As I explained earlier, Twitter users are aware that the platform features are well covered by other competing ones. They might even be using them simultaneously. And that's the reason why Twitter’s survival hinges on maintaining its “trendy” status.

The fact that it is the world’s No. 2 most popular share button reveals that Jack Dorsey’s PR skills are very strong. Being a leisure product at its core means that trend related risk stands at a 7/10 level (risk scale).

Twitter has managed to survive, even though its executives probably knew that the odds were against them. So they pushed for what the company’s mission statement so persistently promotes:

"…Twitter is where the full story unfolds with all the live commentary and where live events come to life unlike anywhere else. …" - Twitter's mission statement (quote from Twitter's annual statement).

Tracking trend risk is hard. Pretty much any new social platform that's being launched has to potential of altering user trends. Twitter, as opposed to Facebook and Google, is not a monopoly. Luckily enough, its “tweet” signature is hard to copy. Which was the reason why so many analysts got frustrated when Jack Dorsey decided to increase the number of words per tweet. They were afraid that this change might alter the platforms signature - by signature I mean for what the platform is known for, which is very important in PR.

In conclusion then:

Twitter is less of a need product, i.e. users are not engaging with it because there is no other alternative, but for other reasons. Which puts the corresponding technology risk (risk of becoming obsolete) at 3/10.

The company is more of a leisure product, meaning that users are engaging with it because it is perceived as being trendy and fun.

The required strategy then is a rather simple one: Remain user friendly, cultivate creators and integrate new features/applications as soon as possible (assuming that they gain user acceptance, otherwise Twitter risks losing its minimalistic appeal and become less user-friendly).

Final Word

I have to admit that Twitter is a very complex product. As we dig further, we will discuss the company’s growth potential, comparing traditional with social media.

We will eventually address Twitter’s strategy and separate its businesses according to revenue sources. After that we will dive into the company’s financials and assign a reasonable survival rate.

Most importantly though we will construct our tracking list, the equivalent of a “control room.” It will allow us to remain up-to-date and timely address any developments (positive or negative).

