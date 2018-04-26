Wendy's: Upside Potential?

Wendy's (WEN) stock has been hovering between $16-17 over the last few months, and is set to report earnings in early May. The stock has been on a upward trend for the most part, closing up $0.10 on Wednesday afternoon.

WEN data by YCharts

The restaurants top line has faced headwinds, slowly declining since 2013. In addition, operating expenses ("OpEx") as a percentage of sales has grown rapidly over the last several years. Yet despite the increasing OpEx, strong reductions in costs of goods sold ("COGS") has largely offset the adverse effects. As a result, operating margins (alongside net margins) have expanded over the years.

Recent remodeling efforts have had positive effects, with remodeled stores seeing increased revenue on average. Image is an important factor in this industry, as witnessed by the pressure Chipotle (CMG) faced after an onslaught of food safety incidents. We believe the improved locations appearances will increase visitation frequency among current customers, and may even attract new customers.

Financial Overview

Wendy's has witnessed several years of declining revenue, having generated just over $1.2 billion in revenue over the last year. Revenue has declined ~16% y/y on average since 2013, which may be driven by fierce competition throughout the industry.

Source: Morningstar

Operating expenses have also increased significantly, up nearly 900 basis points since 2013. Below is a chart reflecting operating expenses as a percentage of sales since 2013:

Source: Morningstar

This would typically have adverse effects on operating margins, however Wendy's COGS has decreased substantially, offsetting the increased OpEx and actually leading to a higher EBIT and net margin.

Source: Morningstar

In the last year, Wendy's operating margins have continued to expand strongly, up over 400 bps y/y. Again, this is primarily due to a heavy decrease in COGS.

Source: Morningstar

Store Remodeling Efforts

Store remodeling efforts have turned up positive results, pushing revenue higher at renovated stores on average. The improved appearance (sleek and modern) should be enticing to consumers, and may drive store traffic. Another plus to the remodeling is that franchisee's would bear the CapEx costs, leading to higher free cash flow. Dividend increases and furthering share repurchases would most likely be where the cash is used.

Source: Business Journals

We happen to believe that customers who currently eat at Wendy's may increase their visitations as a result. Wendy's is going through a transitional phase, as they attempt to position themselves to better compete with the more popular fast food restaurants: McDonald's (MCD), Yum! (YUM), and even healthy QSRs such as Chipotle (CMG).

Wendy's has pushed marketing, promoting their fresh ingredients and beef selections. At the same time, they have taken on an offensive position to perhaps steal some share from the other QSRs.

Despite what many may believe, we feel that consumers do place some weight on the quality of food as far as nutrition goes. Chipotle is one example of a company which caters to individuals who prioritize health foods over fast food. Wendy's, in our eyes, is a compromise between the two. Although it is essentially fast food, the company does a great job at emphasizing fresh ingredients, which can open doors to certain groups of consumers.

Public Comps Analysis

Source: Morningstar

When looking at Wendy's historical valuation, it has averaged ~45x earnings with a median at ~31x. The company currently trades in the 20's, which is in-line (if not below) the restaurant industry average, and as seen above, well below the historical average/median.

Conclusion

Although top line growth has been sliding, margins continue to expand as COGS remains tight. Recent remodeling stands to lift up revenue, although the extent still remains blurry. The capital intensive nature of the remodeling efforts are undertaken by franchisee's as opposed to the corporation, meaning a higher free cash flow when everything is said and done.

When comparing WEN to its historical valuation, it currently trades at a relatively low multiple. We see the stock as fairly valued at this time, with upside potential in the re-branding efforts. However, we would hesitate to invest just yet based on potential risks in WEN's OpEx, including rising labor costs along with other input costs. We would wait until after earnings are digested to get a better picture of Wendy's position in the competitive QSR landscape, as well as to look into management's outlook for the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.