QEP Resources (QEP) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) Q1 2018 Earnings Call April 26, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

William I. Kent - QEP Resources, Inc.

Richard J. Doleshek - QEP Resources, Inc.

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Analysts

Neal D. Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Gabriel J. Daoud - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Brian Corales - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Kashy Harrison - Simmons / Piper Jaffray

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Jeoffrey Restituto Lambujon - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities, Inc.

Gail Nicholson - KLR Group LLC

Kevin Moreland MacCurdy - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the QEP Resources First Quarter 2018 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. William Kent. Please go ahead, sir.

William I. Kent - QEP Resources, Inc.

Thank you, Stacy, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for the QEP Resources first quarter 2018 results conference call. With me today are Chuck Stanley, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Richard Doleshek, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Jim Torgerson, Executive Vice President and Head of our E&P business.

If you've not done so already, please go to our website, qepres.com, to obtain copies of our earnings release, which contains tables with our financial results, along with the slide presentation with maps and other supporting materials.

In today's conference call, we'll use a non-GAAP measure, EBITDA, which is referred to as adjusted EBITDA in our earnings release and SEC filings and is reconciled to net income in the earnings release and SEC filings.

In addition, we'll be making numerous forward-looking statements. We remind everyone that our actual results could differ materially from our forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, many of which are beyond our control. We refer everyone to our more robust forward-looking statement disclaimer and discussion of these risk factors facing our business in our earnings release and SEC filings.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Richard.

Richard J. Doleshek - QEP Resources, Inc.

Thank you, Will, and good morning, everyone. Yesterday, we reported our operating and financial results for the first quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA of the first quarter was $172 million, which compares to $195 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and $171 million in the first quarter of 2017. Production in the first quarter was 11.7 million barrels of oil equivalent, 345,000 Boes lower than the 12.1 million Boes we reported in the fourth quarter of last year.

Oil volumes were 4.97 million barrels, down 267,000 barrels from fourth quarter levels. The Williston Basin was down about 525,000 barrels as we didn't have a significant contribution from the refracs that were completed in the quarter. Permian Basin oil volumes were up 242,000 barrels. NGL volumes were 904,000 barrels, down 237,000 barrels from the fourth quarter, about 174,000 barrels of that decrease was in the Williston Basin.

Natural gas volumes were 35.1 Bcf, up 1 Bcf from the fourth quarter of last year. Haynesville volumes were up about 1.6 Bcf from the fourth quarter. Crude oil comprised 42% of our total equivalent production in the first quarter, which is about 1% lower than in the fourth quarter of last year and 7% higher than in the first quarter of 2017.

We've revised our guidance for full year 2018 production, ignoring the impact of future acquisitions or divestitures such as the midpoint for oil production is 22.25 million barrels, a 0.5 million barrel increase. We've also increased the midpoint for our gas production to 140 Bcf, a 2.5 Bcf increase. We have decreased the midpoint of NGL guidance to 4.5 million barrels, a decrease of 450,000 barrels. Overall, the midpoint of our oil equivalent production guidance increased 0.5 million barrels to 50.1 million Boe.

QEP Energy's net realized equivalent price, which includes a settlement of our commodity derivatives averaged $32.34 per Boe in the first quarter, which was $0.13 per Boe higher than we realized in the fourth quarter and $4.15 per Boe higher than we realized in the first quarter of 2017. The weighted average field-level price in the first quarter was $36.04 per Boe, which was 7% higher than we realized in the fourth quarter.

The equivalent price reflects field-level crude oil prices that were $60.45 per barrel, natural gas prices that were $2.91 per Mcf, and field-level NGL prices that were $21.99 per barrel. Field-level crude oil revenues account for 71% of total field-level revenues, which was about 1% higher than in the fourth quarter, 13% higher than a year ago. Derivative settlements were an outflow of $43.4 million, resulting in a loss of about $3.40 per Boe in the quarter compared to an outflow of $17.4 million or $1.44 per Boe in the fourth quarter.

Combined lease operating and transportation expenses including the $12.7 million of transportation expenses that were netted against revenue were $119 million in the quarter, down from $122 million in the fourth quarter of last year and down from $139 million in the first quarter of 2017.

On a per unit basis, lease operating expenses were $6.18 per Boe, which is $0.40 lower than the fourth quarter due to lower workover expenses in the Williston Basin, offset somewhat by higher fuel – power and fuel expense in the Permian Basin.

Transportation expense was $3.98 per Boe, which was up $0.44 per Boe from the fourth quarter. Recall however, that in the fourth quarter, we recovered some historical transportation costs, which lowered transport expense in the fourth quarter by about $0.75 per Boe.

Our guidance for lease operating and transportation expenses including the transportation expenses that are netted in revenue for full year 2018 is unchanged from the range we suggested in our initial guidance of $9 to $10 per Boe.

G&A expenses were $60.1 million in the quarter, up $14.9 million from the fourth quarter, driven by a number of unusual items, including about $6.2 million for severance; $4.6 million paid for outside professional services; and $1.7 million for our retention program. We increased the midpoint of our guidance for G&A expenses for full year 2018 by $10 million, reflective of the severance and outside services we incurred in the first quarter. Recall that in our original guidance, we had included an estimate of $20 million for our retention program that we are accruing on a monthly basis. And we'll update G&A as we make progress with the various divestitures.

For the first quarter, we reported loss of $54 million; contributing to our net loss was $10 million of unrealized loss on our derivative portfolio and $196.5 million of DD&A expense, which was up slightly from the fourth quarter of 2017.

Capital expenditures on an accrual basis in the first quarter were $418.8 million, of which $254 million was directed to the Permian Basin; $88 million to the Williston Basin; and $72 million to the Haynesville. In addition, we also reported $36 million of acquisitions in the quarter, most of which were the follow on acquisitions associated with last year's Robertson Ranch acquisition.

We increased our guidance for capital expenditures, excluding acquisition and divestiture activity for 2018 by $45 million, reflecting the increased level of capital spend in the first quarter. Chuck will give you more color on the efficiency gains we're capturing in the Permian Basin and how that's driving our CapEx in a moment.

With regard to our balance sheet, at the end of the quarter, total assets were $7.6 billion; shareholder equity was about $3.7 billion. Total debt was approximately $2.485 billion, of which $2.1 billion were our senior notes, and we had $385 million drawn on the revolving credit facility.

I'll now turn the call over to Chuck.

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Good morning, everyone. Since Richard has already discussed our first quarter operational and financial results, I'll spend a few minutes providing an update on our progress on the strategic initiatives that we announced in late-February. I'll give you a little more color around operations and then we could move on to Q&A.

As you recall in late February we announced that our board of directors approved certain strategic initiatives that are designed to rapidly transition QEP to a pure-play Permian Basin oil company. These initiatives are designed to; one, address the significant discount of our share price to the underlying value of our assets in our portfolio; two, improve operating margins by driving down drilling, completion, operating and transportation costs and by focusing on higher margin crude oil production in the Permian Basin; three, manage debt to maintain an appropriate leverage level for the recast company; four, address near term funding as we continue to drive growth through the development of our core Permian assets; and five, return value to our shareholders through a significant share repurchase program.

Since the announcement in February, we made significant early progress. We've engaged financial advisors to assist us in the divesture of our Williston and Uinta basin assets and the data rooms for those two packages are now open. We are seeing strong interest in both the Uinta and Williston basin packages.

As a reminder, as we discussed in the Q&A last quarter, we're not going to discuss expected proceeds from the sale of these assets either collectively or individually. The next update you'll get from us on the sales process on these assets will be the announcement of execution of purchase and sale agreements. We anticipate closing the sales of these assets in the second half of the year.

Work is also well underway on preparing data rooms for the remaining non-Permian assets, including our Haynesville/Cotton Valley upstream and midstream assets, which we intend to market in the second half of the year. As we sell assets, we'll simultaneously address the organization size and structure and with the G&A, as we transition to a pure-play Permian Basin oil company.

Keep in mind that these changes will not occur instantaneously as the closing of each sale – at the closing of each sale, as we will likely provide transition services to the new owners for some period of time. As we progress with the sales process, we will also incur certain severance related costs associated with the reduction of head count.

Finally, we initiated our share repurchase program buying back and retiring approximately 6.2 million shares of QEP common stock to date at a weighted average purchase price of $9.37 per share. You can see a summary of the strategic initiatives we announced in late February, and a summary of QEP's Permian assets and operations on slides 3 through 5 of our current investor presentation deck that was posted yesterday.

Now, let's turn to our first quarter results. We're very pleased with the results from the first quarter from both a operational and financial perspective. On the operations front, we averaged six rigs and two completion crews in the Permian Basin and one rig and one completion crew in each of the Williston and Haynesville during the quarter. You can see a summary of some of the key accomplishments during the first quarter on slide 6.

In the Permian Basin, our operations continue to improve as we hit our stride on tank-style development at Mustang Springs. In addition to delivering a new quarterly Permian Basin net production record of 30,900 (00:11:14) barrels of oil equivalent per day, we were able to drive operational efficiencies on both the drilling and completion front. Since the first quarter of 2017, we've achieved a 25% reduction in drill times as measured from spud to total depth on a depth and lateral normalized basis, which resulted in seven more wells than we originally forecasted reaching total depth by the end of the quarter.

On the completion front, we put on production a total of 31 wells in the Permian during the quarter, all at Mustang Springs, which was 13 more than we originally forecasted. This increase in completed well deliveries being driven by the incredible productivity of the two frac crews working for us in the Permian. These two crews together put away over 486 million pounds of proppant in 2,135 stages during the first quarter.

As a result of the drilling efficiency gains, we've already dropped one rig from the six that we ran on average in the first quarter and we plan to drop another rig in May, leaving us with four drilling rigs in the Permian for the remainder of 2018, while putting on production over 100 wells for the year. As a result, we've increased our quarterly production and well delivery forecast for the remainder of 2018, along with our total forecasted capital investment. With the performance of the assets to date, we are confident in our ability to deliver the results we have set out within the revised guidance that accompanied our release yesterday.

The efficiency gains on drilling and completion of individual wells is in part facilitated by tank-style development, which we're absolutely convinced is the right approach to advanced development of over 44,400 net acre core Midland Basin assets by allowing us to do the following. We can simultaneously develop multiple stacked horizons. We can maximize drilling and completion efficiency by minimizing downtime associated with rig and frac crew moves. We can maximize capital efficiency through shared in-field facilities to source, recycle and dispose of water and together produced oil and gas. We can maximize production and ultimate economic recovery of hydrocarbons, and we also minimize the risk of interference with and shut in of offset producing wells.

At the end of the first quarter of 2018 in the Permian Basin, we had 20 gross operated horizontal wells in the process of being drilled, of which nine only had surface casing set, but had no drilling rig present. We had eight wells at total depth that were under drilling rigs. So they were drilled in case at total depth. We had 15 wells that were waiting on completion. We had six wells undergoing completion and we had nine fully completed wells that were awaiting first production, which were part of what we call our tank-style pressure wall.

During the quarter, we completed a high-density half-mile wide unit, with 22 wells that is designed to test an ultimate well density of 44 wells per mile, spread over 5 target horizons. The first of these wells came online in late January and additional wells were put online throughout the rest of the quarter. And by the end of the quarter, none of these wells had reached the 30 day peak rate, but all are performing in line or better than our expectations for tank-style completions at this very high density of wells in the target horizons.

As a reminder, due to the large amount of frac fluid volume pumped in these wells, as we complete them in tank-style development we expect delayed individual well clean-up and suppressed peak oil rates when compared to the performance of single wells or groups of three or four wells completed in a non-tank-style development approach.

Recently, we received a number of questions about our ability to source, handle, and dispose of water in our Permian Basin assets. As part of our tank-style development approach, we've designed, constructed, and we own and operate a water system that includes water supply wells, produced in flow-back water recycling facilities for frac use and produced water disposal wells. We're currently recycling about half of our flow-back and produced water into our frac operations, and we believe we have sufficient capacity to cover our future development plans, while providing significant cost savings over traditional water handling methods.

In addition, we're currently expanding our water disposal system in anticipation of future produced water volumes. As a reminder, our disposal wells are developed in horizons that are well below the deepest targeted producing horizons in order to avoid the creation of future drilling hazards and also potential casing corrosion issues associated with shallow water disposal operations.

We've also had a number of questions about Permian Basin oil and gas takeaway challenges. Our approach is multifaceted. We start with a contiguous acreage footprint, which has been a deliberate focus of our acquisition efforts in the Permian, allowing us to develop infill gathering systems to eliminate tank batteries at individual well sites, and thus the need to truck crude oil. Moving away from our acreage, we focus on flow assurance by moving our oil by pipe to end markets where we receive excellent value for our high quality Midland Basin crude.

We do this by aligning ourselves with large creditworthy counter-parties or purchasers who hold firm capacity to the major market hubs at Cushing and along the Gulf Coast, which not only gives us physical flow assurance for our barrels, but also exposure to markets outside the Permian Basin. To further maximize the value of our high quality Midland Basin crude oil, we also work with our midstream service providers to ensure delivery of a neat or unblended barrel of Midland Basin crude oil to our buyers.

We also protect our financial margins through derivative transactions that swap local Midland Basin basis against other markets such as Cushing. You can see a summary of our current basis swaps on slide 26 of our current investor presentation.

For natural gas, we follow a similar approach, we gather it in the field ourselves and then we redeliver it to multiple downstream firm physical buyers who process the raw gas and who hold reserve – or reserve takeaway capacity on pipes that drain the basin of both NGL and residue gas.

Slides 9 through 16 in our Investor Relations deck provide additional details on our Permian Basin operations.

Turning briefly to the Williston Basin, we refracked and returned to sales seven operated wells during the quarter, all on South Antelope and all with strong results. At the end of the first quarter, we had one gross operated well being drilled. We had seven gross wells that were at total depth and waiting to be completed. We had two wells that were undergoing completion operations and one well that was fully completed and waiting to be put on production, and all of those wells were at South Antelope. You can see slide 17 to 19 for more details on our Williston assets.

In the Haynesville, we put on production two gross new drill QEP operated horizontal wells during the first quarter. The first well had a peak IP 24-hour rate of 44.4 million cubic feet of gas per day from a 9,725 foot lateral and the second at a peak 24-hour IP rate of 38.3 million cubic feet a day from a 9,947 foot lateral, both very impressive results.

In addition to these newly drilled wells, we continued our highly successful refrac program during the first quarter, completing and returning to sales a total of seven wells that had an average incremental production increase of 14.6 million cubic feet of gas per day per well compared to the pre-refrac production volumes from those wells. At the end of the first quarter, we had one rig active in the Haynesville with two wells in progress. You can see slides 20 and 21 for additional details on our Haynesville assets and activity.

In summary, we're extremely pleased with the very strong results and continued operational efficiency gains that we posted across our entire portfolio during the first quarter. We've also made great early progress on the strategic initiatives we announced in February, which we believe will unlock significant value for our shareholders and create a highly competitive pure-play Permian Basin oil company for the future.

With that, Stacy, we can open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now be conducting a question-and-answer session. Our first question comes from Neal Dingmann with SunTrust Robinson Humphrey. Please go ahead.

Neal D. Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Morning. Chuck, maybe I just wanted to check what's going on with that four rigs, can you talk about maybe the cadence for the rest of the year. I'm just – Chuck, now that you are able and ahead and you have that efficiencies in going into (00:20:36) the four rigs. How you'll tackle or more just in broad terms kind of how you see the cadence tackling that the Martin versus Andrews and some of the other areas?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Sure, Neal, good morning. In our quarterly guidance that's included in our earnings release, we actually give you a sense of the number of wells that we'll be delivering in the second, third and fourth quarter. There's a table that summarizes our forecast in production from the Permian and the number of wells that we plan to put on production. The four rig – the reduction to four rigs is really not the driving force there, it's the frac crew efficiency that ultimately determines how many wells we can put on during the year. And as I mentioned in my prepared remarks, there's been over the past several quarters and really we've hit our ultimate stride in the first quarter, a step change in our completion efficiencies, utilizing two frac crews that average over 325 stages per crew per month, which is we think industry leading frac efficiency.

Neal D. Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Very good. And then, just wanted to double check, it did sound like when you're talking about the dips (00:22:00) there at the end besides the basis hedges, does sound like you have some contracts with some of your infrastructure takeaway vendors, is that correct or how do you sort of foresee that the rest of the year?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

We don't hold firm capacity out of the basin ourselves, we sell to crude oil purchasers who hold firm capacity on pipes that drain the basin, and that's been our strategy Neal for a number of years, not only on oil, but also on gas. Ultimately, we look for large creditworthy counterparties who are in many cases end-users of the crude oil, that are refineries who hold firm capacity on the regional pipes that take oil outside the basin to their refineries or to access ship loading facilities for water board and redelivery.

Neal D. Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Yeah. It certainly seems to be working. Thanks. Thanks, Chuck.

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Thanks, Neal.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Gabe Daoud with JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Gabriel J. Daoud - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Hey. Good morning, guys. Maybe just as a follow up. Could you talk a little bit about what the efficiency gains mean for the rig count moving forward into 2019? Should we think about it as staying at 4, and then in terms of a turn-in line cadence kind of expect about 16 per quarter, similar to the 4Q number?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Good morning, Gabe. I think we're being conservative on the number of wells we think we can get online. We continue to see improvements not only on drill times, but also as we continue to perfect our completion cadence, we expect that our guidance is going to be a little soft or a little conservative relative to what we ultimately put online. It's continued to – this – what's happening in the Permian reminds me of what happened in the mid-2000s at Pinedale as we made significant operational gains on both the drilling and completion front, and it resulted in step changes in the productivity of an individual rig or the productivity of an individual frac crew.

In fact, we think we can probably drop down to one frac crew and four rigs here as we go through the year, as we continue to perfect our completion operations and drive efficiency. So, I wouldn't get hung up on the normal sort of math you do around wells delivered per rig and wells delivered per frac crew because we're making what I think is industry leading and significant progress on efficiency. It's in part the individual well operations, but it's also, again, the benefit of a compact contiguous acreage footprint and tank-style development, where we're minimizing rig moves and we're minimizing rig up and rig down of frac crews as we continue to prosecute development inside the tank.

Gabriel J. Daoud - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Thanks Chuck, that's really helpful. And then, I guess any more color you can give on productivity of some of the recent tanks and what you assume in the budget for this year. I think last quarter the 16 wells on the Thomas pad were still cleaning up. Is there maybe any update on that that you can point to?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Sure. So, the Thomas pad wells were 7,500 foot laterals, and the IP 30 on those wells is roughly 800 – 850 barrels a day on average across all the zones. The most recent set of wells, as I mentioned in my prepared remarks, have not yet hit peak rates.

They're mostly 10,000 foot wells, 9,900 foot wells. And the – 22 of those wells are in a basically a cube of rock that is roughly – it's 2,500 feet wide, half a mile wide, half a mile tall, and two miles long. And there's 22 well bores in that. So, that's testing what we think is the highest potential density across our acreage, which would be 44 wells per mile. And a couple of things there, one, we're seeing what we expected, which is delayed cleanup of those wells because of the large volume of fluid we put in the ground.

So, just to give you a little more color around that, each of those wells is receiving about 300,000 barrels of frac fluid and mostly water and sand. And so that 6.6 million barrels of water in that half mile wide by half mile tall cube of rock, that's 2 miles long. So, the clean-up times are significantly longer as a result. But we think that by developing a block of rock inside the tank, we're maximizing the stimulated rock volume, we're eliminating the parent/child or well – the well interference issues that you observe, if you come back and try to infill acreage. And ultimately, we think we're maximizing recovery of oil. So, the cleanup times are protracted. The other thing is because of the total fluid, the total water volume and total frac fluid volume that we need to recover, we'll see suppressed IPs on these wells relative to a single well or two or three wells that aren't having to recover the large volume of frac fluid.

What we've seen in other wells that have been online longer is a shallower, flatter, longer term decline. So, as we develop more of these blocks, we get more history on them, we'll share with you individual well performance or cumulative group well performance, but we just don't at this point have enough history to show you a meaningful data set, statistically meaningful data set on these wells at this point.

Gabriel J. Daoud - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Understood. Thanks, Chuck. And then, just finally, on the buyback, can you maybe just talk a little bit about the decision to put capital to work in 1Q, and then how should we think about the program for the rest of 2018? Thanks, guys.

Richard J. Doleshek - QEP Resources, Inc.

Yeah. Hey, Gabe, it's Richard. I think with regard to the first quarter, it was just looking at our expectation of where the stock price was going to be after we got through all the divestitures, et cetera, and had what we thought was sufficient liquidity to make those purchases. The program will be driven by asset sales proceeds in the second half of the year going forward.

Gabriel J. Daoud - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Great. Thanks a lot, everyone.

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Brian Corales with Johnson Rice & Company. Please go ahead.

Brian Corales - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Good morning, guys. How are you?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Morning, Brian.

Richard J. Doleshek - QEP Resources, Inc.

Good morning, Brian.

Brian Corales - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Chuck, just – I want to make sure I heard you correctly. I guess based on the frac time efficiency that you've seen, we could be completing more wells every quarter going forward similar to what we saw in the first quarter, is that fair to say?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Well, I think what you'll see is more efficiency per frac crew and the ability to potentially eliminate the second frac crew and go to one frac crew and accomplish what we show in guidance or slightly more. I mean, it's not going to be doubling the number of wells that are in the guidance table, Brian. It's just we think we can do more with less as we become more and more efficient.

Brian Corales - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Okay. And the wells that are waiting on completion, I guess with the full rig program, is that normal, 38 wells, is that a normal level?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

It's slightly inflated, but one of the things that I would encourage you to do you've got a cartoon in the slides that accompany our release, and if you would turn to slide 11 in the slides that accompany our release, it's the cartoon of the tank-style development. With the table that's included in our earnings release on page 6, you can now go in and – you can actually fill in the well counts for each of the individual columns or each of the individual panels of tank-style development and get a snapshot, at least at quarter end, as to how many wells were in each of those panels, whether it be the pressure wall, the panel that is either wells waiting on completion or being fracked, the wells that are at TD and case, but not yet fracked, and then, the wells that are in some process of being drilled.

The absolute inventory of wells in progress will come down some as we go from six rigs to four rigs. But directionally, we think that you need a minimum of one fracked, but not yet producing well in the pressure wall in each of the four or five targets and maybe two, so that gives you a sense that somewhere between eight and 10 wells will be in that pressure wall. And then, there will be likely a similar number in some progress of either waiting on completion or being fracked, and then, we'll have a number of wells in progress under the drilling rigs. So, the place where you're likely to see less wells in progress is on the drilling side rather than on the completion and pressure wall side.

Brian Corales - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Okay, that's helpful.

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

That makes sense.

Brian Corales - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

No, that's helpful. And then, one on the Bakken. I guess you have a lot of wells waiting on completion there. How should we look at 2Q for the Bakken itself? Is that – are you going to see growth again as those get completed or is that something that is not enough to kind of maintain firm production levels?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Well, we'll see a turnaround in production volumes. Yesterday, we were making roughly 35,000 barrels of oil net out of the Bakken, that's just oil, plus another 70 million cubic feet a day of wet gas. So, we've turned around the production volume there, as we continue to – well, we completed a number of the refracs fairly late in the quarter, and we've continued to put on new wells that we described. There's seven of them in various stages of being completed and being drilled out and flowing back at quarter-end, and those wells have come on. So, we've seen an uplift in production volumes as a result of that activity.

Brian Corales - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

All right, that's helpful. Thanks, guys. Appreciate it.

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Kashy Harrison with Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead.

Kashy Harrison - Simmons / Piper Jaffray

Good morning, everyone, and thanks for taking my questions. So, Chuck, it looks like the team is making forward progress on the tank-style completions given the improving efficiencies. So, congratulations on that front.

I was wondering if you could comment on the productivity of these orphan wells relative to the parent wells. So, specifically, how should we think about the well performance of an orphan well over the course of its life relative to a parent? Over time, do you expect these orphans to have the same productivity as the parent? Do you expect it to be 90%, 85%? Just trying to get a sense of how that trends over time.

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Well, all of our wells are children or parents depending on how you think about it, Kashy. They are all being – the essence of tank-style completion is that you don't create two generations of wells; a parent generation and a child generation. They're all drilled and completed simultaneously. So – and that's done for a number of reasons. One, it avoids mechanical interference, fracking into the – the child well fracking – being fracked into the parent well. It also avoids the creation of pressure sinks by the parent well if a certain quantity of hydrocarbon is removed from the reservoir, it lowers the pressure around that parent well, and then, when you go in and drill child wells, that parent well serves as a sponge that absorbs a lot of the energy associated with stimulating the child well. And then third, it avoids shut-ins of the parent wells, while you drill and complete child well.

So, the essence of tank-style completions is you create a block of wells in a block of rock that are all the same generation, they're all simultaneously completed, that there are no pressure sinks or holes in the pressure cube, which should result in even stimulation from well to well both laterally and vertically, and maximize the recovery of hydrocarbon in each of the target horizons.

Kashy Harrison - Simmons / Piper Jaffray

Apologies. I didn't do a great job explaining that. When I was referring to the parent well, I meant if you use the non-tank style of completion. So, if you are looking at a block and you just did the old parent/child style of completions, so I was saying, if you look at the performance of each tank over a period of time, how would the productivity of a certain well compare to the parent on a non-tank style completion?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

So, I think a great place to see that is actually the data that's contained in slide 12, in the slides we've put out yesterday, Kashy. And what it shows is that we have seen in our proof-of-concept pilots very little deterioration in individual well performance based on higher density versus lower density. So, in some instances, eight wells in a spacing unit in a target horizon versus 14 wells or 10 wells versus 16 wells, and in some instances, we've actually seen an uplift in performance when we've gone to tank-style completion versus lower density, single well or several well development, and we think that's a direct reflection of a more evenly developed stimulated rock volume as a result of fracking all the well simultaneously versus creating these pressure sinks, as parent/child relationships that I described earlier, and that's actually shown from micro-seismic also on slide 12.

Kashy Harrison - Simmons / Piper Jaffray

Got it. That's helpful. And then on slide 13, I found it helpful just to illustrate where, at what point or at what density the value is maximized. I was just wondering if you could walk us through, how oil prices fit into that equation. I'm assuming your density assumptions would change with higher or lower oil prices. And so, how does the oil price affect that, and what's the ability to rapidly adjust the density of a certain section, if – I'm just saying we got like $100 oil or $40 oil tomorrow?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Obviously, after it's drilled it's kind of hard to un-drill and adjust, but you're correct, if you look at the right graph on slide 13, which is basically the maximum economic recoveries, which would be a well count where present value or net present value for the drilling unit peaks, that curve will shift to the right. The peak of that curve will shift to the right at higher oil prices, and to the left, obviously at lower oil prices. This is a cartoon. There's no scale on it, but a $5 change in oil prices probably results in gaining or losing a couple of wells in a spacing unit, depending on the reservoir and depending on the lateral length. But that's a reasonable directional guess as to what would happen.

Obviously, the wells are in the ground or in the ground at whatever density that we drill, going forward it's not that difficult to change the spacing. It takes a little while to get the permits changed to add wells. It's easier obviously to subtract them and move their bottom hole locations. But it's a relatively easy thing to do, so we can make those adjustments more or less on the fly. We have to do some well planning to make sure we don't create issues with collision, et cetera, but it's not a real difficult thing to do.

One of the things I should mention is, so one family of wells we've put on in the first quarter is to test this 44 well per spacing unit concept. The next family of wells that are coming on is roughly half that density, so it would be 23 or so, 24 wells per spacing unit density. So, one of the things we're trying to do early on is to determine what we believe is the optimal density to hit that peak on that right graph, which is to maximize the present value or maximize the economic recovery of oil in any given unit. And in part, the reason we're dropping to four rigs is so that we have time to watch these wells as we move forward and develop them.

Kashy Harrison - Simmons / Piper Jaffray

Got it, and that's very helpful. Just one last one for me, and just following up on an earlier question. As we think about 2019, I know you were saying that the – it's getting harder to look at rigs relative to wells put to sales. And so, I guess, should we just think about 2019 in terms of just the capital spend, so CapEx in the Permian for 2019 would be pretty similar to 2018, and then just back into how many wells we think you guys $800 million in 2019. (00:41:16)

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Yeah. I think that's a reasonable – obviously, we haven't given guidance for 2019, but I think that's a reasonable operating assumption at this point, at the beginning of the second quarter of 2018. The one thing, Kash, that we can't get our head around yet is, what's happening with inflation. And we're seeing signs of inflation – inflationary pressure across the drilling/completion front, it's labor, it's fuel, it's supplies. We're hoping for to optimize our proppant and use locally sourced proppant, that's been delayed. Today, we're probably at – maybe a third of our wells are being fracked with local proppant, we had hoped to be at 100% by now. We think that's a way to address inflation and potentially stave off any increase in well costs. Obviously, getting faster as we are continuing to do in both the drilling and completion side is another way to stave off inflation. But the Permian Basin is very busy, and both the infrastructure and manpower are stretched, and it's putting incredible pressure on our asset teams to maintain well cost, and hopefully, drive them down.

Kashy Harrison - Simmons / Piper Jaffray

Got you. And just a follow-up on your comment on inflation, are you seeing anything on the pressure pumping side? You mentioned a lot of items, but I noticed pressure pumping wasn't there.

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

I'd rather not get into details there.

Kashy Harrison - Simmons / Piper Jaffray

All right. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Derrick Whitfield with Stifel. Please go ahead.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Good morning all and congrats on a strong start.

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Thanks.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Chuck, some might look at your Permian guide and call it conservative. Could you comment on the risk factors you've assumed in the third and fourth quarters of your guidance? For example, are the cleanup periods longer than expected or is the timing of your turn-in lines backend weighted with each quarter?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

So, we've been – we hope, we've been conservative in our estimates of cleanups. Obviously, this big block of 22 wells that are drilled very close together are – they're the highest density wells that we think anybody's drilled in the basin. And so, we don't really have a guidepost to estimate cleanup time. So, we think we've been conservative there. We've taken our current pace and used that to forecast both drilling and completion cadence for the rest of the year. We hope that's conservative, although sometimes you have surprises along the way operationally, but given the team that we have working on this and their track record for driving efficiencies, I hope that proves to be conservative as well.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Got it. That makes sense. And then, is my follow on, you guys must feel quite vindicated with the direction the industry is headed with regard to fulfill development concepts, while the below-ground benefits of tank-style development are clear, perhaps could you elaborate on the above-ground benefits and comment on the cost delta on a per well basis, if any, to accommodate more production at once?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Sure. We actually have a couple of slides in our deck. The slide 16 talks about the surface benefits, and I think it starts with having a contiguous block of acreage because none of the other benefits, whether it be tank-style development or any of the surface infrastructure, benefits are realizable, if you have a fragmented acreage position, because you just can't afford to develop the infrastructure if you have a 2 mile long, 1 mile wide unit, and that's all you have, and then you've got another one 5 miles away. So, we've been able to build our own oil and gas gathering infrastructure. We've been able to – as a result of that the centralized facilities save on individual well facilities about $170,000, and then another couple hundred thousand just on the well site improvements themselves.

And then long-term, because of the centralized facilities, we think we see about a 20% decrease in gas transportation cost, about a 60% reduction in our water disposal cost, and I went over with you our water disposal system that we've developed. And there's a great slide on slide 15 that shows what that looks like, but a 60% reduction in water disposal cost, a 40% drop in our sourced water for fracking because, obviously, we're sourcing it ourselves, but we're also trying to maximize the amount of produced water, flow back water that we recycle back into our fracking, and we hope that we'll be able to use that not only here, but also as we continue to develop to the south.

And then, as a result of being able to gather our oil – put our oil into a regional gathering system and keep that oil barrel neat or unblended, we think we maximize the value of our high quality roughly 39 API gravity Midland Basin crude oil barrel as well. So, concentrated footprint, build, own and operate our own gathering system. It eliminates individual tank batteries in individual wells, which eliminates trucking, which as we watch the development in the basin, truck traffic is becoming more and more of an issue.

We're not having to utilize the roads to move oil or water. It's all piped. And then, being able to control the hydrocarbon streams and keep them pure and redeliver them to off-takers who hold firm capacity on pipes that drain the basin, whether it be oil, gas or NGL, we think is the right strategy going forward.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

And if I could just maybe add one follow-on to that. If we were to think about it this way to try to simplify it, so assuming no below ground uplift, what would the NPV uplift per well be in comparison to a three to four well pad? If you were to put the pen to the paper and try to calculate the NPV uplift?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

I haven't done that. That's a great question. We'll do that, and we'll include it in our materials going forward. But it's significant.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Very good. Thanks for taking my questions.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jeoffrey Lambujon with Tudor, Pickering. Please go ahead.

Jeoffrey Restituto Lambujon - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities, Inc.

Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. The first one is just regarding the purchase of additional oil and gas interest in the Permian mix in the release. Just wondering if that's one-off in nature, kind of finishing off what was left from the 2017 deal that was mentioned or if you're planning to continue bolting on kind of throughout the year. Just trying to get a sense for the opportunity set there.

Richard J. Doleshek - QEP Resources, Inc.

Yeah. Hey, Jeoffrey, it's Richard. Those are the, what we call the friends and family acquisitions that were associated with the Robertson Ranch transaction last fall. So, it's just the continuation, there were a number of pieces that didn't get closed and discontinuation of that, and that was $36 million in the quarter. There'll probably be another $10 million in the second quarter, and that will sort of close out the remainder of those friends and family acquisitions that we talked about.

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

In addition to that we're also continuing to do acreage trades to block up our acreage, to maximize the number of 10,000 foot plus laterals that we can drill, and we're being quite successful in that trading endeavor. So, you should expect that the shape of our acreage map will change going forward.

And as we drill more wells even this year on Mustang Springs, it's possible that we will have higher interest in those wells than we had originally anticipated, as a result of some of the trades that we've done that should increase lateral length and/or increase our working interest in some of the wells that we have planned for the rest of this year.

Jeoffrey Restituto Lambujon - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities, Inc.

I appreciate that. And then, in the Williston just curious on latest thoughts there on the refracs and how recent performance has been. Seeing the slides that you got data through it looks like January, so just curious on performance from those wells, as production's continued and also any newer refracs and how those are tracking.

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

So, they all are very encouraging. They all on average show IPs that are in sort of the 80% to 82% of original well IP. And from the declines that we see, very similar declines to the virgin well performance, so they're all performing at or above what we had forecasted prior to approval of undertaking the refracs.

Jeoffrey Restituto Lambujon - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Gail Nicholson with KLR Group. Please go ahead.

Gail Nicholson - KLR Group LLC

Good morning. I believe in your prepared remarks you said on that 22 well pad that you guys did that, you tested five horizons. I'm assuming with Middle, Lower Sprayberry, Wolfcamp A and B, what was the step?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

We've got some wells in the Dean, which is what we thought originally was a frac barrier. But from further coring, we've determined might be a potential target. And so we placed some wellbores in the Dean.

One of the things we've observed is that the zones outside of the Dean, the Sprayberry Shale and the upper part of the Wolfcamp both seem to be influenced by the Dean, and we think that that's potentially a contributor to performance there. So, we wanted to place some wellbores directly in the Dean. We also are evaluating additional targets and we'll update you on those in coming quarters.

Gail Nicholson - KLR Group LLC

Okay, great. And then, kind of switching fields here, going to the Uinta, you guys did two wells this quarter. Can you just provide a little bit more color on those two vertical wells you brought online, what you were targeting, and what you saw in those?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Sure, those are targeting the Mesaverde stack sands, they were vertical wells. They were drilled to preserve federal units, which together comprise, I don't know, 30,000 acres, 25,000 acres. So, they were basically unit obligation wells that we had to drill to preserve the acreage there. And as you know, our Uinta assets are one of the assets that we are currently marketing, and so we wanted to make sure that we preserve for a potential buyer the tremendous upside and tremendous gas in place that we see across that Uinta Basin asset.

Gail Nicholson - KLR Group LLC

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Kevin MacCurdy with Heikkinen Energy Advisors. Please go ahead.

Kevin Moreland MacCurdy - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Hey, good morning guys, just one for me. To follow-up on the oil takeaway from earlier, and sorry if I missed this, but can you quantify how much of your sales contracts are linked to Gulf Coast or Cushing prices versus Midland?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

I don't have the percentage. I think going forward it's probably 30% Gulf Coast and 70% for the rest of the year – 70% Midland for the rest of the year, second half of the year. And that will change over time, and then, I'd remind you that we've got basis hedges in place that protect as well.

Kevin Moreland MacCurdy - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

When you say it changes over time, does it get more weighted towards the Midland?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

No, it's the opposite.

Kevin Moreland MacCurdy - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Okay, that's helpful guys. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. I would like to turn the floor over to Chuck for closing comments.

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Thank you everyone for dialing in today, and thank you for your interest in QEP. Management team will be on the road next week in the Midwest, and we look forward to visiting with our shareholders. Have a good day.

Operator

This concludes today's teleconference. Thank you for your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.