Trouble At Digirad

On February 12, 2018, I wrote about the risks facing Digirad's (NASDAQ:DRAD) dividend in the article "How Risky Is Digirad's Dividend?" I stated that these risks were too great to buy the stock for the large dividend it was yielding. Since I wrote that article over two months ago, the stock is down 37%, the dividend yield is up to 15.2%, but the company is facing new issues. I will analyze the two new major developments that have occurred since mid-Q1 2018 to understand if the risks of owning Digirad is worth the 15.2% dividend yield.

Change in leadership - CFO resigns

On March 30, 2018, the Chief Financial Officer, Jeff Keyes, notified the company of his intention to resign on April 10, 2018. The Chief Executive Officer, Matthew Molchan, has taken on the additional role of Interim CFO while the company searches for a new CFO. Mr. Keyes left Digirad for a CFO position at privately held Custopharm, Inc., a company that is currently listed to have 11-50 employees. In comparison, Digirad had 515 full time employees as of December 31, 2017.

Resignations from CFOs can be a red flag, in this case especially since Mr. Keyes left to go to a private company that appears to be significantly smaller in size. Mr. Keyes was at Digirad for over five years.

Debt - weakening financial flexibility

The company entered into a five-year revolving credit agreement with Comerica Bank in June 2017. The agreement has a modified maximum credit amount of $20 million. The original maximum was $25 million, but was reported on the most recent 10-K that is was reduced to $20 million, most likely in exchange to relax a covenant that does not allow for assets to be sold.

The chart below highlights the recent development of large debt with the dangerously low levels of working capital.

Source: SEC.gov

While obtaining this debt is not a new event, the amount of the credit facility used is. They are now close to the maximum allowed to borrow; with $19.5 million of long-term debt, less than $1 million is left to borrow from this credit facility. Under the restrictive covenants, they cannot obtain additional debt outside of this agreement. With $1.9 million in cash and cash equivalents on December 31, 2017, this puts a lot of pressure on generating cash from operating activities. To grow the dangerously low cash balance, Digirad sold the warranty contract maintenance sales portion of the MDSS business to Philips for $8 million in February 2018.

With a $28.2 million market cap, Digirad is considered a nano-cap company. I am not a fan of nano-caps paying a dividend or obtaining large amounts of debt, Digirad is doing both. I would much rather see a company raise additional capital thru follow-on offerings. Digirad may have trouble with this due to very little analyst coverage.

The agreement with Comerica for debt has additional risk since the credit facility interest rate floats with market interest rates. Therefore, an increase in prevailing interest rates will have an adverse effect on the interest rates for Digirad on their variable rate debt. In a rising interest rate environment, this can be catastrophic for Digirad.

While this revolving credit agreement has some very restrictive covenants, surprisingly, the agreement does not limit the ability to pay dividends. Only in the event of a default on the loan can Comerica force Digirad to reduce or eliminate the dividend.

The chart below shows the low levels of cash and cash equivalents, which were driven down by paying a dividend.

Source: SEC.gov

Other issues facing the company

I previously wrote about or mentioned the earnings risks from the following areas:

Protecting Access to Medicare Act of 2014

Declining revenues

Declining margins

Sold a portion of the MDSS business when Philips Healthcare cancelled its contract with Digirad

Large cuts to the operating structure

None of the risks with the items listed above have changed since I wrote about them in February. I still consider these all real risks to the company's earnings and ability to generate positive cash flows.

Conclusion - expect the dividend to be suspended

I am very concerned about their cash levels and the increasing levels of debt. Digirad took to selling a portion of the company to mitigate some of the working capital risk. This is fine for the short-term, but has very negative long-term consequences.

I expect Digirad to announce a suspension of the dividend on the May 1, 2018 earnings call, so do not count on that 15.2% dividend yield.

With this company facing the aforementioned risks, I would not buy Digirad today. I believe it has a lot farther to fall before it becomes an attractive investment.

