Outokumpu's (OUTKF) CEO Roeland Baan on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Good day ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Outokumpu’s Q1 2018 Results Call. This conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Tommi Jarvenpaa. Please go-ahead sir.

Tommi Jarvenpaa

Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to Outokumpu’s Q1 2018 earnings call. My name is Tommi Jarvenpaa, I’m the head of Outokumpu’s Investor Relations.

With me here today are also our CEO, Roeland Baan; and our CFO, Chris de la Camp. We will be referring to the presentation that can be found on our website. As always, please pay attention to the disclaimer in the presentation as we will be making forward-looking statements.

With these remarks, I’m pleased to hand over to our CEO, Roeland. Please go ahead.

Roeland Baan

Tommi thanks and welcome to the call. As always, I would like to start with the vision, as you know our vision is to best value creator in stainless steel by 2020 through customer orientation and efficiency. And I just want to bring back to memory, when it comes to the stakeholder, shareholders here, the target that we set for 2020 are 750 million of EBITDA, 35% gearing max, return on capital employed of more than 12%.

Now I just want to say we are now almost at the midpoint of this journey till 2020. And as you can see from the numbers, we are well on our way to fulfilling that vision.

So, turning to the first quarter, we saw in the first quarter of 2018 the continuation of the improvements we have made since the fourth quarter of -- third quarter of 2017 with sequential improvements we’re seeing quarter since.

Here look at how this was made up of and through this fourth quarter you can see had significantly higher deliveries. Of course, we did have reputation of the higher maintenance that we had in Q4. We had a special item in a gain from emission rights that we owned in [indiscernible]. And then we had slight negatives on pricing on time and hedging, on ferrochrome because of the lower pricing from 139 down to 118. And it would cost as we had flagged already the cost of the electrodes and of [process], which bring us to a solid 133 million a quarter.

If you look at the environment in which we were trading, pretty high -- pretty volatile driven by many things, rumors around sanctions against Russians et cetera, et cetera. Of course, the 232 announced in the US has influenced as well significantly. And overall, if you look at it, we saw differential base prices in Europe. We saw an increase in base prices in US. But very strong up in nickel price set before ferrochrome price significantly weakened. And all these had their own tax issue as you are well aware.

So, with this sort of general description, I would like to hand over to Chris to talk about the more specifics.

Chris de la Camp

Thank you, Roeland. Good morning, good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Let's turn to slide 7 our Group key financials. Hitting some of the highlights, I think it’s good to see that our stainless-steel deliveries were back up to normal or normal levels after a very weak fourth quarter and very much in line with our deliveries in the same period last year. And the sales were driven -- improvement in sales versus last quarter is driven with higher prices on the raw material side, so its upcoming from all the surcharges but also from those higher deliveries and then it was clearly up against the fourth quarter, albeit down against the very, very strong quarter last year than the first quarter, where of course we have the abnormal impact of the extremely high ferrochrome prices as you recall.

The net result was positive, also driven by lower interest costs and that was below tax base, and we generated positive earnings per share and a positive operating cash flow. In the quarter which is seasoned usually quite weak from a cashflow point of view as working capital requirement increased. And that’s our Outokumpu investing activity, I actually meant that was a small reduction on net debt. So that remains below EUR1.1 billion and we spent CapEx in line with our overall CapEx spent plan this year which sits around EUR220 million, so, little behind what was required on our various initiatives.

Let’s breakdown the results, the financial results into the individual business areas and we now have four of them. For the first time, [indiscernible] and taking Europe, our biggest business area, first. Overall, it’s generated a very robust operational performance in the first quarter. You can see that in line with the group results, had a significant recovery from the very weak third and fourth quarters of last year with EUR83 million which results, as the group resulting contributed by Europe. This was driven most significantly by higher deliveries and you recall that in the fourth quarter we struggled with getting good deliveries because of the electrode surcharges and that’s caused our market share and we’re pleased to see that we have recovered that in our market share.

We spent significantly less on maintenance which we pushed into the fourth quarter last year and of course that did not recur, so that was the second major contributor then we had minor deviations on the downside from pricing which just tailed off a little bit during the first quarter and very small impact from nickel’s timing and hedging and slightly high input cost of course as we’ve seen the full impact of the electrode surcharges come through and also some other input costs such ferrosilicon and refractories, overall, a very positive development in Europe.

We then move on to slide number 9 to the Americas, a very different picture. It was a disappointing quarter and it was predominantly slow because although deliveries were up very significantly versus fourth quarter last year, we struggled most particularly with moving out pricing up. Come back to that in a moment, you will remember that in the fourth quarter we had a significant positive best timing and hedging impact, which should not repeat in the first quarter, but if we look at the pricing of course, well, overall base prices, reported base prices in the U.S. moved up, we struggled and this was due to the fact that we sold a lot of our production capacities for the first quarter back into end of December and then this prices moved up through the quarter, we had those fixed prices and contracts in place. So, we did not move in line with the market there.

In terms of input costs, same as in Europe we saw high electrodes costs, also some high input costs of ferrosilicon and the final negative here was a restructuring charges that took -- in an attempt to further improve our cost structure in the Americas by taking out headcounts and reducing overall cost but that of course comes with redundancy payments and that’s what reflected here and will end up being a positive for the results going forward as we continue to improve our cost base and efficiency in the Americas. If you put it all together it was a very disappointing result at minus 6 million.

Loan product, reasonably flat quarter-on-quarter some ups and downs deliveries were up a little bit and pricing was also up a little bit and we didn’t have quite the timing impact that we saw in the fourth quarter so that was a small deviation on the downside and then again same story here a long part of the business of course which [has a – shop and check it] which is like higher electric charges there as well. But they’re overall pretty flat quarter-on-quarter.

Then moving to our new business area fulcrum which at the moment is also our second biggest business area in terms of contribution to the group results and I think no surprise here that the results came in at the lower than in the fourth quarter. Its noteworthy that deliveries were extremely strong during the quarter, so we had very, very high deliveries as that business area and only smelters were working extremely well but obviously we saw a significant decline in the ferrochrome contract price which fell from 139 in the fourth quarter to 118 so that’s had a significant negative impact.

It’s also worth pointing here that ferrochrome is sold exclusively in US dollars and if you watch the development here of course dollar in the first quarter it was significantly lower against the euro than in the fourth quarter. So, while our cost base of the ferrochrome business based in euros, our revenue is based in US dollars and the declining US dollar is bad for this business and that’s also reflected in this ferrochrome price that you compared into euros but rather into dollars per pound.

And then slightly high input cost which came in with mainly from [indiscernible] which resulted in a solid result of 42 million euros but a little weaker of course from the fourth quarter. If we then move onto our cash flow, here is the bridge if we add the adjustments items that we took out of our normal operating adjusted EBITDA, we come to a clean of 140 million euros. We saw a significant increase in working capital to the first quarter. This is seasonally normal as after usually a weaker fourth quarter, you see an increase in business increased in sales volumes, you saw that on the previous slides already. We also although we saw ferrochrome move down as what nickel moved up to the quarter in terms of significantly towards the end of the quarter then we also had release of provisions, intention payments that includes our interest cost for the quarter that is now down versus last year it includes minor minimum tax payments and release of some provisions that’s negative and then for the positive operating cash flow of 39 million euros.

We used a lot that to invest in various projects, not just ongoing maintenance and improvement projects, but most particularly also in some of our key projects with a [indiscernible] now up and running in terms of investment that I will speak to that’s really now being worked on very hard and it's on track and but also our [ERP] project which is also consuming a significant proportion of our global CapEx spend during 2018, overall led to small positive cash flow produced that product net debt of EUR 6 million.

If we then look at the next slide, slide number 13, you can see our balance sheet metrics here. The net debt stayed broadly stable. The gearing moved up very slightly. The reason for this is that we already took the deduction of the dividend that we paid in early April against the equity. So that then the equity base declined by about EUR 100 million, of course the net debt did not change perhaps also small change in the gearing ratio.

And then on the right-hand side, you see the development of our leverage. And clearly with now the very, very high result of the first quarter 2017, dropping of the LTM, back at the LTM period, we’re faced with a weaker first quarter of this year, so that our LTM EBITDA is now down against improvement last year at the same but similar to the 2017, so that moves the leverage up. We continue to be very confident that will achieve a net debt of below -- a leverage -- net debt leverage of 1 or less by 2020.

And with that, I will hand it back to Roeland to comment on our outlook for the second quarter.

Roeland Baan

Thank you, Chris. So, the outlook for second quarter is mixed bag various things flowing in different directions. First of all, the market stays healthy, we see healthy demand because the import tariffs in US we see are still trending up pricing in the US but conversely due to the deflection of volumes part of US to other markets we see price pressure in Europe.

We have a higher ferrochrome which is offset by the planned maintenance in ferrochrome furnace to one of the smaller furnaces and its maintenance that was planned already a year ago, so that is part of normal business. And on the stainless-steel deliveries themselves, we expect them to be relatively flat Q-on-Q leading to guidance for the second quarter to be at similar level to the first quarter.

Tommi Jarvenpaa

Thank you, Roeland. And operator, we are now ready for the questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And we will take our first question from Michael Shillaker of Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Michael Shillaker

Yes, thanks very much for taking my question. So, my first question, could just guide us as to the loss of EBITDA contribution from the ferrochrome maintenance in the second quarter. I guess it’s something like 20 million to 30 million but if you could confirm that that would be helpful?

Second question just the planned nature of the outage is relatively unusual, strategies to define for second quarter and we end up that being taken in the third or fourth quarter which is seasonally weaker. So, is this just a standard maintenance outage that was planned a long time ago or rather still operational issues in ferrochrome that we should be both aware of and potentially confirm about? And then just to help us on this, also going forward, do you have any other planned outages through the year or rather any other known one-off costs of disruptions that we should be adding into our models for Q3 and Q4 through 2018.

And then just last question on base price trends, obviously the base price is higher in the U.S., I guess it’s up about 100 bucks since the start of the first quarter. It looks like European base price is lower by about EUR40, net-net, given you’re doing price of volume in the U.S. and Europe, as of now that should be more or less be netting off, but can you tell us about those trends into the second quarter and give us some little more help on the exit rate out of the second quarter, are base prices in Europe still falling, are base prices in the U.S. likely to raise further and if your exit rate out of the second quarter likely to be better or worse in the entry as a consequence? Thank you.

Roeland Baan

All right. Good questions. So, the loss EBITDA to the ferrochrome maintenance is about EUR10 million and that is about EUR3 million of capital costs, couple of million for variable costs and then the rest is lost revenue on the four weeks that this furnace is up. The fund nature, there are moments that you actually have to maintain and we said last year that we could call these factsheet to the beginning of 2018, but then we need it to do it. So, it’s nothing major, it’s just the normal realigning of the main vessel which happens every four or five years. But there comes a point you run these furnaces with double couple of sort of sensors to see whether they have full four points, and you want to avoid that metal burns through the factory because then you burn actually though the shell. So, it sounds like you have to [indiscernible] one of those Q1 and Q4 or Q3, you don’t have that really in your own hand.

So other plans out, just we have a normal maintenance program in two goals. One in let’s say July, August when we do part, then again in December of 2018, we’ll have the maintenance starts during the Christmas break. So, we try to do the normal general maintenance as much as possible during the holiday periods.

Base price trends, U.S. up, Europe down. What you will see is that on the one hand as the pricing in the U.S. goes up, you’ll not see that one-on-one translated into the results because of the contract pattern, we have discussed it before and conversely you see the same in Europe where the hits on our realized prices will not be as large as the numbers would suggest. However, what we have seen in business line, we actually think that the European business will be more than offset the U.S. There has been an acceleration towards the end of Q2. And that unfortunately makes sense as well. It takes time for trade streams to redirect and it takes time for material to reach markets and clearly, we see that building up and coming to towards the end of the second quarter. So, the exit rate as you call in Europe is for Q3 significantly lower than what the average for Q2 would be and for Q3 in the US will be significantly higher than what the average would be for Q2.

Now, this is all on the assumption to all things will remain equal, of course I just come out of a lunch with the Commissioner of Milestone of [indiscernible] where we have been extensively discussing the 232 effects on Europe and the way forward and she has been very clear in confirming that the EU is not only prepared to take measures but will actually take those measures after having gone through the investigation period which is primarily going on and which is ending by the end of May and so that we have the rationale ready on the WTO [ph] rules to announce the safeguards by June. Now what we have done in our forecast is we are speculating what might be. We are giving you what we see kind of in that this is what the forecast which we built on.

Operator

We will take our next question from Seth Rosenfeld of Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Seth Rosenfeld

Good afternoon. Just a follow up question sort out please with regards to outlook for European prices, obviously at the end of last year you lost the market share, the commercial strategy with the electric surcharge and as you’ve regained market share, can you clarify how that impacted your pricing strategy. I guess I’m sure were you offering discount in order to take that market share so quickly and does it ultimately hamper the Q1 performance in particular or should that be a view to see weakening perhaps outlook for full year ’18 contracts as well. Any light there please?

Roeland Baan

So, absolutely not. I mean we are market leader, we are product leaders in this market and we don’t discount. We do not just reflect the market, we make the market. You can see that by looking at the realized prices in Europe in Q1 and compare that to what you see as the prices in Europe and you’ll see that we are higher than CIU which is exactly where we should be given the contracts portion in our contracts as well as the product issue that we have.

Seth Rosenfeld

Great. Thank you. And the second question please, over in the US please, your price realizations in the region disappoint to our own expectations which is even taking into account the time lag for longer lead times coming from the drop in Q4. Was there any change in your mix in the US in Q1 that also weighed on price realizations or was it purely an issue of timing and we think about the profitability for the US given that you are operating what seems to be north of 100% nameplate utilization rate a strong pricing. Can you help us understand if there is any reason why we shouldn’t expect your margins to meaningfully expand in that one or two quarters?

Roeland Baan

I mean to say yes to the second question or let’s start with the first. So, we clearly had to converse process happening in US long term in Europe. So, if you go back when we contracted our business for the first few months, in some cases it was first six months that happened during October and specifically November and December. And if you look at pricing at the end of the year, last year, that was significantly lower than for instance in Q3 last year. It was a clear -- in US a clear trend downwards and predominantly because of [ATI and Chin Chen] starting to market their products. It was pressure on pricing and we decided to in that market to go ahead and book our first quarter. Because 232 was at this stage still talked about and not a reality and we were not going to wait and lose maybe both volume and price. So, we booked at pricing as was at the end of 2017.

As you know for the 1st of January then [MAST] announced a 2-discount point reduction, which is $7 to $8 improvement. So, we missed that because we were booked for until at least the middle of March. So that explains why our realized pricing for the benchmark three or four quarter was lower than what CRU reports.

As to the mix, actually our mix domestically was higher than it was before. So, the mix improved as well slightly and a big part of the volume however was flat sales in the market because that was an opportunity we had. So, in the domestic market we actually did better, but at a pricing that was clearly lower than what we wanted.

To your second part of the question, expecting better pricing forward, absolutely the end of result is driving the improvement that we see for Americas in next few quarters.

Operator

We will take our next question from Carsten Riek of UBS. Please go ahead.

Carsten Riek

Thank you very much. Most of my questions have been answered but may be just two. The first one is on your free cash flow generation which was comparably strong. But what I noticed is that the payables increase was quite significant more than twice compared to the receivables. Is that likely to be reversed in the second quarter and what does that mean for your net debt expectation in the second quarter? The other question I have is, you mentioned on ferrochrome that you got hit by the US dollar depreciation. Were there any thoughts on hedge in the US dollar given that you know roughly how much production volumes in ferrochrome you will have over a year?

Chris de la Camp

Yes, let me take the second quarter first. Of course, when you think about this, the problem is, if you look at the size of the ferrochrome business, main revenue stream for that, you’re trying to hedge it a year in advance, you end up with very, very large hedging positions and that would be extremely expensive to hedge. So, it’s really too big to hedge that in advance on that. So, it’s not feasible too out of that and to be honest big in the size of our company.

And in terms of the first question, yes, supply, payables went up maybe for the business picked up in the first quarter relative to the fourth quarter of last year and a lot of the increased level here across the receivables driven by higher nickel prices, I mean nickel prices moved up significantly in the first quarter and particularly so there was a spike over the last two weeks because of the concerns around certain [indiscernible] nickel, that you saw a very big spike in nickel prices towards the end of the quarter and of course when we material we book as a payable straight away, so some of the accruals that will reflect the very high nickel prices towards the end of the quarter.

Now, over the course of the second quarter, we’ll have to see what raw material prices do, but you normally expect that to work its way through and to ultimately receivables and then into cash, so I don’t think we’ll remain at these levels of payables unless nickel stays at the sort of levels that we saw on last week or two. It doesn’t have any impact on net debt over the course of the quarter, well that the one big hit to the net debt will of course with the fact that we paid over EUR100 million of dividends at the beginning of this month. So that will have a negative impact and then the working capital does start to normalize and then reduce as we go through the year. And so, we’ll have to see, but we would expect that our operating cash flow will be positive, excluding some of these one-off effects especially the divided.

Operator

We’ll take the next question from Menno Sanderse of Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Menno Sanderse

Yes, good afternoon. Two more general questions. So the first one is on the slight contrast between maybe your objectives on 2020 and the statements you’ve made, the company talked about solid healthy robust results which all sounds is almost it is good as it gets except for maybe market pricing, on the other hand you have your 2020 objectives and you’ve made it clear you are only have halfway, how do I cross those two bridges first of all? And then secondly is really on leverage, is 1.9 times first quarter annualized and more than 2 times last 12 months the right number given where we are in the cycle and the fantastic trading conditions that we have in general?

Roeland Baan

Okay. So, I don’t see a contrast between our vision and where we are today, you go back to 2015 we were at EBITDA of EUR100 million. We are now whether you want to [indiscernible] as the production for this year in the challenging pricing environment and you’ll see that we’re actually more than halfway compared to timeline versus target. We look very clearly as what happens in operations. We follow exactly what is happening in our mills, we measure productivity, we measure all the things that drive your financial performance in the end and things like yields [indiscernible] OE et cetera et cetera. we have probably 70 to 90 different projects running always for savings that we monitor very, very specifically. We look at our delivery performance to manage stability et cetera et cetera. So, I can only say that we have made progress continuously which we can see back in our cash conversion cost per ton in – as well is invariable you can see it back in the SG&A progress we made. So, as we go through this, no doubt about it.

I didn’t fully understand your question on the leverage. So, what we have said is we want to get to a leverage of about one and that means that for where we are now just below 1.1 billion. I want to get to approximately 750 to 800 million on net debt which we will get over the next couple of years.

Menno Sanderse

My point is more, do you think that is now too long a period and given where markets may or may not go where you have to exposed in that scenario? My point is that most companies in industry are significantly lower than the 1.9 to 2 times net debt to EBITDA so don’t you think you are taking too much of a risk with respect to where markets are in the next two years.

Roeland Baan

The only thing I can say is we come from a very poor position of 3.5 billion of debt four years ago and we have got tremendous drought in hammering that down to now just over a billion. We do what we can but at the same time we have the balance as well with the needs of the business to be able to keep on growing. We cannot jeopardize our future growth just with an obsession with the debt balance. Generally speaking even at two times EBITDA that in a cyclical industry is sitting pretty nicely if you compare to the current still set for instance we are in a position where even some of the investors ask us are we not going to get in efficient technology. I don’t believe that we get down to absolutely 750 million and but I don’t really see any of this at this month given the liquidity that we have.

Menno Sanderse

Okay, that’s great. And then finally on the US, one quick follow up, the company mentioned trying to improve the client mix now that product quarter it is getting a bit better, what’s the magnitude of improvement in pricing that, that the company can achieve if you get to where you want to be in terms of product mix, in terms of dollars per ton and any other method you can point to.

Roeland Baan

You’ll now get to the area where both the condition existing with us and IR has. The only thing I can say is that we see for Q2 significant increase in our pricing which we’ll find back as well in a significant improvement in the results in the Americas.

Operator

We will take our next question from Rochus Brauneiser of Kepler. Please go ahead.

Rochus Brauneiser

Yes, thanks for taking the question. Let me come back to the issues around the performance in US, maybe as a starting point, when you elaborated on the contract business, can you give us a sense where the contract share stood at the beginning of the year?

And secondly, I guess in the previous quarters there was a bit of a debate about the quality issues you’ve had to deal with coming from your totaling [ph] partner. Is that now entirely resolved and have you done any work to make progress to get any alternatives for -- in terms of totaling [ph] there? And the other question is, okay, US based price is up, but noting that the tariff impact of a 25% is kind of a $500 and more on current pricing. What’s keeping the -- what’s leading to this lag in prices moving up in US, is it a price differential between the US and Asia, is there anything else, is it ATI, where do you -- what do we think is the reason why things are a bit slowly progressing there?

Roeland Baan

Alright. So, on contract business, we’ve always said, we can’t disclose how much we do on contracts. I can tell you that the majority, so clearly all the 50% is on contact. And as we are getting deeper and deeper into the domestic co-hold market, the percentage of contract business will increase. Within that, you have secondly which is your contracts per quarter for six month and for full year. I would say that within our contract business probably the bulk of the contract again it will be more in six month and the rest is a bit of a mixed bag.

And there of course you have within those contracts as well you have the leverage of working with the volumes where you can -- in a min-max environment you can move the volumes to coincide with the where you want to be given the price. So, it’s a lot of possible levers and buttons you can push to optimize that mix.

And if you look at the quality issue that we have and I said at the last call as well, we have been working extremely closely with [indiscernible] they are great partners and very responsive and currently we actually not only have these issues behind us, we have seen clear improvements in the quality leading to improved operational parameters within our operations.

And on the other basis, why are [indiscernible] doesn’t get additional -- there’s a whole other stuff, temporary exemptions, Europe was exempt, Brazil was exempt, South Korea has gotten their exemption based on trade deal. So, it’s not free for all. Yes, there’s clearly opportunity for driving up, but no we’re not in an environment yet whereby you can do what you like. Canada and Mexico are still exempt, Mexico is still an import market, there are no barriers. So, you have to be an intelligent on how you move in those markets.

Rochus Brauneiser

Okay. And I also asked about alternatives for totaling [ph], is there anything you’re pursuing at this moment, or is this now off the table and maybe also on graphite electrodes I think you’ve been saying last time that you had problems this year market share and now you have recovered that but are you still pursuing this graphite electrode surcharges or is this being removed from there, your pricing mechanism?

Roeland Baan

So, as we said last time we have qualified in our mill just in case. So, we have done if something goes wrong then we have a qualified third-party source that we get. We’re not actively doing that because it is much better to have the relationships we have with our neighbor and we do not want to in a sense do something that would be the best for a relationship.

However, if there is a non-performance on that side and the agreement which we announced ourselves is clear as well that we can go out and get what we need for our segment from this source. For the electrodes, the pricing graphite electrodes is still behind running at spot markets on $20,000 a ton. We are covered not the best price, but we have introduced the surcharge and actually we re-introduced that stronger in the U.S, we announced it in first of April, we are charging $80 a ton electrodes surcharge to our customers.

Operator

We’ll take our next question from Luc Pez of Exane BNP Paribas. Please go ahead.

Luc Pez

[indiscernible] finished with the graphite electrode issues. Are you going to experience extra cost for Q2 versus Q1? So that’s my first question.

Secondly with regard to working capital requirement which you managed very well over Q1, what are your expectations I guess, I suppose Should we expect some further detail here?

And one last question maybe once again on the U.S., I do appreciate that each quarter you come up with good explanations for this weak performance. And I am always puzzled by the continued growth in shipments, utilization rates now almost at 100% and profitability which is not picking up. So, could you help us maybe better understand normalized profitability or normalized profitability that you would have in mind over the let's say next quarter.

Roeland Baan

So, I’ll start with the actual, yes, we see a quarter-on-quarter increase in cost because of electrodes. And again, we’ve recovered through long-term projects that is also all the time last where we want share so there is an increase not significant, but there is an increase quarter-over-quarter.

Chris de la Camp

Working capital obviously we try to set on top of this as best as we can and its already a bit of difficult there are things that you can influence such as the inventory levels to some extent the payment terms that you negotiate from your suppliers and negotiate with your customers and those things we have under our controls to a large expense. But the one thing we do not have under our controls is movement of raw materials. So, if we see a significant surge or a significant decline of for example nickel and ferrochrome. Ferrochrome is fixed to Q2 so we know that there is a significant variation in nickel to the quarter it will well lead to a further increase in and working capital.

So, I think fundamentally the key drivers that we can impact we will continue to improve, we have a significant improvement potential still on the inventory side in terms of the inventory volumes that we have. But we do the appropriate manufacturing exactly now what Nickel was to the rest of the quarter and then draw conclusions on working capital on that. So as far as we can, we will continue to manage this tightly and continuing to improve but it is this time short to the top of it to add to that control just.

Roeland Baan

And then normalizing America, as long composite has been possible but if you look at what we have in Q4 where we had about a zero line, we are now just on this line we still see this is breakeven but big impact was 10 million on timing and hygiene. So, if you think about normalizing the first step we have the construction cost of 2 million so it's the second step so let’s say 12 million of normalization and then you should get expected price improvements including our surcharge that we put on to give you an indication of where those results do have gone.

Luc Pez

Thank you. And then a follow-up then on the US market outlook, I do appreciate of course the recent swing on the US market in the context proficient as we do that is prior than and understand the number of countries for example this would for the finance group of these measures then of course and at the same time ATI is continuing with this with or without exemption on the slide surfing. So to what extent this would stay the party I would say in the US pricing conditions?

Roeland Baan

Actually, I understand the ATI has changed the tune a little bit. First of all, there is no reason that we did extension but we actually have office to sell as subs we have that we have capacity so there is no subs in the market and so and this is of course one of the grounds of exception where you have to prove that there is no alternative sourcing in domestic market. So secondly, they have now started to cope up there by actions as well to match where we as a market are now going into Q2 and Q3. So, I don’t see that as a significant pick.

Operator

We will take our next question from Cedar Ekblom of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Cedar Ekblom

Thanks very much, guys. I have got a few more questions mostly focused on the US. Can you talk about what feedback you had from customers in terms of their experience so far with ATI and [indiscernible] and the fact that you were forward selling product in Q4 for Q1 suggest to me that you are a little bit concerned about your position in the market and I just wonder if reality has been any different from what your expectation was coming into the event?

Secondly, have you done anything similar in the Q2 so forward selling products and if we are not exposed to a stock prices may or may not go?

Thirdly, how are you thinking about your decision to provide an explicit surcharge on graphite electrodes considering some of the pushback that you have had from customers and the fact that your peers have not gone the same way. Is it something that you are re-thinking? And then lastly, on the mix in restructuring, can you just give us an idea if there any more costs to come in the future and may be quantify what you think the benefits are from that restructuring? Thank you.

Roeland Baan

Alright. So, I have been too eager to book in Q4 from Q1, reality is that you have to because you have to plan lead times are normally six to eight weeks, so if someone wants to have delivery in January then order has to be in November otherwise there will no production and no product. That’s not specific to this just how steel mill works. It takes time for materials to be brought, run through a mill, come out, to be shipped et cetera. So, there’s no -- there has been no pre-selling forward selling into Q1, it is just normal cycle of selling products. Secondly November is always special.

Cedar Ekblom

Roeland, can I just ask, sorry just to ask you on that, the comment that you made earlier talking about ATI ramping up and you wanting to and if I interpreted I think correctly, ATI is ramping up and in Q4 you wanted to get some kind of certainty around volumes. Is that not what the comments was made?

Roeland Baan

What I said was that as ATI started offering material in Q4 for Q1 they pushed prices down because they were literally offering 3 to 4 discount points below the market. Now that doesn’t mean that we thought, we haven’t but it does mean that you can see it from the CRU numbers month-to-month that pricing in the US has gone down all way a quarter as the price pressure by ATI started to take its toll. Does it clarify?

Cedar Ekblom

Yes, yes.

Roeland Baan

So, no forward selling for Q2 other than what we generally do is we see same cycle. Now one of the [indiscernible] to have the electrode surcharge or not we would have first as you know we were not fall out initially. We see that we’re being fall out now broadly. ATI has fall out, ATS has fall out in Europe. We can see from that our surcharge that there has been -- we have competitors put an extra element into the surcharge. So broadly there has been fall out and broadly this makes sense because we all are facing same reality that input prices are going up. On Mexinox restructuring, it’s not growing, there’s probably in the next couple of quarters, now EUR2 million to EUR3 million that we expect from there.

Cedar Ekblom

Okay. And then the last question I don’t if you answer, have you had any feedback from customers on the new ATI product, just…

Roeland Baan

I can’t talk about my competitors’ products.

Operator

We will take our next question from Sebastian Sanovicz of Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Sebastian Sanovicz

Yeah, good afternoon, gentlemen. I have a couple of questions left. The first one is again on the Americas, I’m wondering if we look at the business and the performance,

you obviously have been essentially setting product at a cash loss and we all know that the export business is much more or much less profitable than the domestic business. Have you really be running the mill at say operating or the operational optimum, i.e., have you really been optimizing the mix, so has the problem that you’ve been producing and then you’re rejected in the domestic market and you were forced to ship it to the export market, but you would have been cost wise much better off, if you wouldn’t have had produced this sort of material, that is my first question. I have two more.

Roeland Baan

Okay. So, absolutely, not. We haven’t sold a kilo that doesn’t have a contribution. That’s an absolute rule, nothing is being sold for prices that we’re not be with contribution. So, it is of course true that a slab has less contribution than [indiscernible]. On the slabs, again the slab sales that we have in the first quarter were orders put in during Q4. For instance, in Europe, actually remember, we had in Q4 we had an issue with our [indiscernible] came back out of maintenance and as a result of course we had a shortage in slabs which was made up for [indiscernible] producing slabs for our own system. That accounts as volume, but there is very little EBITDA in there. So that probably explains the higher volume, higher than normal without you seeing significant increase in there.

Sebastian Sanovicz

Okay. Thank you, that’s been helpful. Then one more question on U.S. prices. If we compare U.S. prices versus European lower surcharges, it seems like the U.S. lower surcharges has gone up much more meaningfully versus European, I know there is a different way of calculating the lower surcharge in both regions, but is my impression correct that you’ve got a bit of margin out of the higher U.S. lower surcharge as well? And then my last question is also just to get year-over-year on general market, what do you make out of Chinese prices here, they’re going down as nickel and chrome are essentially going up and western market prices are raising, is your view here that the Chinese players are facing margin pressure, or are they simply not facing the same degree of cost inflation on variable cost i.e. they are basically buying chrome and nickel much cheaper than what western players are able to. Thank you.

Roeland Baan

First on our surcharges, actually if you hold on the trend the surcharge in the Europe and Americas have been following with some lag in there also with the same trend and they are calculated slightly differently but the main drivers people ferrochrome and carbon steel are the same. So, they do follow the same rules and there is some more immediate relationship in the US related to calculated, but it is more of easing out calculation. So again, you will see quarter-on-quarter you will see differences and months-to-months you will see differences but if you even it out over trends over time, you will see that they behave exactly the same way.

And then on China, the trends are an interesting thing. In short you can say that’s an unusual effect and if you move that if you look at the trade figures in China and then in the imports into China that skyrocketed and this is of course the Chin Chan effect that has been putting enormous amounts of Indonesian product into the Chinese market but it has there had the best pricing in this.

Operator

And then we take our next question from Kevin Hellegard of Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Kevin Hellegard

Yeah just one quick follow up here, in your guidance are you baking in any gains or losses from hedging and timing effects in 2Q and given nickel prices are higher ferrochrome prices are higher, wouldn’t that normally lead to a gain or?

Roeland Baan

We to the extent that we know what the prices are and again the answer is yes but we don’t know a course where nickel in particular is going to land at the end of the quarter. So factoring and hedging effect is very difficult, there is some timing assumption in that but we tend to assume that they aren’t such big up or down on raw materials and there is very strong indications to the contrary.

Operator

As we have no further questions in the queue, I would like to turn the call back to the speakers for any additional or closing remarks.

Roeland Baan

Alright, thank you very much for attending our earnings call. And then our second quarter results will be published on July 24th until then thank you and good bye.

