Still Waiting For Signs Of Capitulation

Wednesday’s trading session was a welcome respite from the relentless decline of the last few days in the major averages. There were even some preliminary signs that the bulls will take their latest reversal attempt a step further in coming days. As I’ll argue in this report, however, the weight of evidence still technically favors the bears and until we see the needed diminution of stocks making new lows, remaining in cash is the most prudent course of action.

Stocks reversed an earlier loss on Wednesday, trimming its weekly loss as the bulls are trying to reverse the slide that began a week ago. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished higher by 0.25%, snapping a 5-session losing streak, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.18%. The Nasdaq Composite shed 0.05% as the techs continued to lag.

Initially, it looked as if Wednesday’s session might be a continuation of Tuesday’s sell-off. Stock prices dropped sharply soon after the opening bell. The market quickly found support, however, and began climbing. Continued strength in Treasury yields has been an ongoing concern among participants, but there is at least one sign, which we'll discuss, that the market may soon get a respite from rising yields.

After crossing the 3.0% mark on Wednesday, the 10-Year Treasury Yield Index (TNX) finishing four basis points above its Tuesday close at 3.02% - its highest close in more than four years. Meanwhile, the 2-yr yield climbed three basis points to 2.49%, which was its highest close in nearly a decade.

Regardless of what happens in the Treasury market in the coming days, stock market bulls have at least one advantage - admittedly not a major one - in their attempt at reversing the latest decline. One is a factor which I’ve emphasized in recent reports and is of paramount importance for measuring the immediate-term (1-4 week) path of least resistance for equities. The 4-week rate of change indicator of the cumulative NYSE new 52-week highs and lows (HILMO) is the indicator in question.

Since the new highs and lows is one of the best measures of incremental demand for equities at an investor’s disposal, the rate of change (momentum) of the new highs-lows can show how much buying pressure is needed to move stocks higher. When this indicator is rising in a sustained fashion, it’s easier for the bulls to control the market and push stocks higher - if they choose to take advantage.

The HILMO indicator mentioned above has begun a gradual ascent with an upward slope that isn’t particularly steep. However, if this indicator begins accelerating higher in the coming days, it will greatly increase the likelihood of a worthwhile rally in the major averages. The more steep the angle of ascent in the new highs-new lows, the greater the expression of demand for stocks.

While the rate of change in the new highs and lows is increasing, the actual number of NYSE and Nasdaq-listed stocks which are making new 52-week highs is not increasing. More significantly, the number of stocks on both exchanges which are making new 52-week lows on a daily basis remains abnormally high (i.e. above 40) and is therefore a sign that internal selling pressure is an ongoing concern.

In my experience, the single most important factor for determining the overall strength or weakness of the broad market is the daily trend in the new highs and lows. When new lows are consistently above 40 for several days running, it means the market is experiencing a measure of internal weakness which cannot be ignored - regardless of which sector(s) the new lows are coming from.

At some point during a decline, though, there is such a thing as too many new lows. This can be a sign of exhaustion on the part of the sellers. On Wednesday, there were an incredible 166 new 52-week lows on the NYSE, while 114 new lows were tallied on the Nasdaq. These are the type of extreme numbers that are often seen at, or just before, short-term lows are established, so perhaps the market is indeed on the cusp of reversing its decline.

To make an unqualified assumption like this is decidedly unprofessional, however, since disciplined trading requires indisputable proof of a bottom. So until we see the new 52-week lows actively diminishing day by day, we must assume that the sellers are still in control of the immediate trend.

One of the truly remarkable aspects of the market’s latest decline has been the lack of intensity. While the market’s decline since last week has been steady much like the dripping of a faucet, at no time has there been evidence of desperation to exit the market among participants. This can be seen in the subdued nature of the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), which has remained below the benchmark 20.00 level for most of the last two weeks.

There has also been a lack of fear as reflected by the even-keeled nature of the CBOE Total Put/Call Ratio, below. Normally, a market bottom is characterized by a spike in the put/call ratio as options traders have a tendency to panic and liquidate their positions just as the market is bottoming.

Some observers are asking if this lack of concentrated fear be a sign that investors are still complacent toward the decline, which if true would imply the market may have more downside potential. A decline often - though not always - doesn’t reverse until small investors (the so-called “weak hands”) have been shaken out. This shake-out process is underscored by a spiking VIX and a vigorous rise in the put/call ratios.

There are exceptions to this “rule,” however, so it would be unwise to assume that a spiking VIX is a requisite for the next confirmed stock market low. That said, if VIX does shoot up in the next few days, it will make it that much easier to identify the market’s low.

For now, I recommend that investors focus on the indicator which is most important, namely the NYSE and Nasdaq new 52-week highs and lows. As long as there are greater than 40 new lows on both exchanges, it’s safe to assume that the market remains vulnerable to additional selling pressure. Accordingly, investors should remain in the safety of cash for now until the market confirms the bottom is in.

