GGP And Brookfield Property: It Can't Be Awful For Both Sides

Investors who think GGP will approve the deal should probably be buying GGP, not BPY.

The two sides have different perceptions of the deal, but both sides' narratives can't be entirely correct.

When Brookfield Property announced it was buying GGP, both stocks plummeted. In the carnage following this unpopular deal, GGP is a bargain.

The deal

Brookfield Property Partners, L.P. (BPY) is trying (in a joint venture with Calpers and TIAA) to buy GGP, Inc. (GGP). Their offer is 61% cash and 39% equity in BPY. The equity portion of the offer has fallen in value with the unit price of BPY, so the proposed purchase price isn't currently really $23.50, but currently more like $22. GGP owners can express a preference for either cash or BPY units. As the cash option is currently worth more, it is possible that people who want cash will get a mix of cash and BPY units. GGP owners who receive at least some equity can choose whether to receive BPY units, or shares in a REIT that tracks BPY.

The deal has been approved by the GGP board's Special Committee, but awaits the approval of GGP shareholders. BPY expects the deal to close in the third quarter of 2018.

BPY already owns 34% of GGP, and is a partially owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management (BAM).

What's interesting

I see two apparent paradoxes in this "$23.50" deal and have been trying to make sense of them.

Both GGP and BPY owners think they are getting the bad end of the deal.



General consensus on SA suggests the deal will happen. Share prices haven't gotten the message.

Perception

Following investor reactions on SA, there seem to be two competing narratives surrounding this deal. These are not direct quotes, but are merely my effort to synthesize sentiment I've encountered across a variety of comments on SA:

GGP owners:

Brookfield, oozing brilliance and self-interest as always, had its obedient pawns at GGP put up a little theatrical performance. They pretended to negotiate on behalf of GGP's other shareholders, but never really intended to hold out for a fair price, or walk away from talks. They'd rather keep their roles (or find some new role within the Brookfield empire) than go against the BAM CEO...who also is the GGP Chairman. Masters of timing and value, Brookfield is buying some crown jewel assets at a time A malls are healthy but B and C malls are struggling...and, more importantly, in the news for it. Perfect cover for an inside job. To make it worse, BPY isn't paying all cash, but instead forcing us to take some lousy limited partnership units as they absorb us into their fee-generating base. No voting power, lots of fees, and aggressively optimistic IFRS accounting that likely exaggerates true property values. This is an outrage, and I'm voting against it!

BPY owners:

The BPY execs must have been out of their minds to offer $23, let alone $23.50. The old portfolio had a lot of great assets: trophy office buildings in the middle of major cities, industrial properties, multifamily housing, and various opportunistic assets. Why stink it up with more retail? Malls are dying, regardless of supposed quality, and online shopping is the future. To make it worse, BPY is issuing new units. Units already trade at a substantial discount to fair value. We're being diluted on both portfolio quality and per-unit value. This is an outrage, and GGP doesn't deserve this offer!

Reality

Now I happen to believe that the truth is in the middle, albeit closer to the GGP end of the spectrum. (I hope any bias I have gets balanced here, as I am very long both GGP and BPY's parent company BAM.)

But regardless of where the truth lies, I don't see how it's possible for both explanations to be mostly or entirely correct. And yet, both stocks took a beating on the news of the deal, and have continued to suffer. I don't see how the deal can be so awful for both sides, so it seems like at least one stock must be overreacting.

I don't believe interest rates have risen enough to account for such pessimism on a fundamental basis. It does seem possible that GGP and BPY are just being sold off because they are on a list of rate-sensitive companies quants consult.

BAM may win under a wide variety of cases. Even if its stake in BPY gets diluted a bit on a value-per-unit basis, the fee-generating base grows. But this doesn't really reconcile the BPY vs. GGP conflict.

Will the deal happen?

The "$23.50" deal was approved by GGP's Special Committee, and the general sentiment among SA posters seems to be that institutions will go along with it. BPY's existing 34% stake serves as a pretty intimidating obstacle for any prospective competing buyer. Neither company is on the verge of bankruptcy, and short-term interest rates are still pretty low. BPY has said it expects the deal to close in the third quarter of 2018.

Given that, one might expect GGP to be trading pretty close to its buyout price.

But as of market close on 4/25, that's not so clear:

A shorter, simpler analysis:

GGP: $19.39

BPY: $19.32

61% of $23.50: $14.33 (The cash portion of the offer, assuming everyone wants as much cash as possible.)

39% of a unit of BPY: $7.53 (The equity portion.)

Buying GGP gives ($14.33 + $7.53 = $21.86) of value for $19.39 (an 11.3% discount). That would seem to suggest a little doubt from investors that the deal will happen.

A more complicated, but more comprehensive analysis:

The present value of the $14.33 (assuming the deal closes in about 13 weeks and the money sits in a 13-week Treasury (annual yield of 1.85%): $14.26

Expected GGP dividend to be declared and go ex before closing: 22 cents (assuming no fractional final dividend for GGP owners).

Expected BPY distribution to be declared and go ex before closing: 31.5 cents (or possibly 63 cents if the timing was very favorable for BPY unitholders and BPY really wanted to stick it to GGP).

If you bought GGP at the 4/25 close, assuming the deal closes, in 13 weeks you should have: $14.33 (currently worth $14.26) plus a 22 cent dividend plus 0.39 units of BPY (currently worth $7.53). That works out to $22.01, and implies an 11.9% discount if you buy GGP at $19.39.

if you buy GGP at $19.39. If I make the pessimistic assumption that BPY generates no value in that time, and that a 63 cent payout means the BPY unit price is 63 cents lower when the deal closes vs. today ($19.32 - $0.63 = $18.69), then in 13 weeks GGP should give value of [($14.26 + $0.22 + (0.39)($18.69)] = $21.77 (a 10.9% discount at $19.39).

Rationally or not, prices suggest some doubt that the deal will happen. Otherwise, to earn 10%+ in just 3 or 4 months would represent a very high annual yield.

Some related questions

Why is anyone selling GGP right now? Maybe the sellers are mostly shorter-term traders who expected a better second offer. Maybe they just sell anything with bad momentum. Maybe sellers think the agreed price is bad for malls, regardless of whether the price reflects true asset values or BPY's influence.

If a GGP owner thinks the "$23.50" offer will be accepted, selling GGP now reflects extraordinary pessimism about BPY. $19.39 - $14.26 = $5.13 for 0.39 BPY. $5.13 / 0.39 is $13.15. Without making adjustments for BPY's distributions, that's a 32% discount to the current value of BPY! If someone thinks BPY is that bad, why not just short BPY?

At a $13.15 purchase price, a $1.26 annual distribution represents a 9.6% yield. I don't like having to pay incentive distributions (as a BAM owner I like to be on the receiving end!) but fees are less of a concern when the starting yield is so attractive.

If a GGP owner thinks the "$23.50" offer will be rejected, then it's important to recall that GGP fell on news of the board's approval of the deal. GGP could plausibly rally on news that shareholders rejected it, staying free from BPY's clutches. GGP could be free to resume its share repurchase program...which may eventually lead to another (hopefully better) BPY offer for GGP. It's not likely that BPY will sell shares, so any buyback would further increase BPY's percentage. I do think some sort of eventual deal is likely, given BPY's stake in GGP, the Brookfield preference for being involved in operations, and BPY's expertise in real estate development. As of yet, there have been no competing bids.

Why is anyone buying BPY right now? If the deal is approved, GGP will give investors a cheaper entry point into BPY (compared to buying BPY directly). Someone would have to be extremely optimistic about the future of BPY to buy it directly for a premium (vs. indirectly via GGP) to avoid a cash payment that would dilute potential gains in BPY. Or they think GGP will reject the offer, and they have no interest in a lot of retail assets.

Conclusion

If you think GGP will accept the deal, and would want to own BPY if it was cheap enough (but aren't terribly bullish), GGP offers a better effective purchase price.



If you think GGP will accept the deal, you should only buy BPY if you are extraordinarily bullish on it.

If you think GGP will reject the deal, stick with the company you like more. Both stocks fell on news of the deal, perhaps in overreaction. It's a stock-and-cash-for-stock deal. It can't be so bad for both sides.

If you really dislike BPY and GGP, don't buy either.

Disclaimer: Do your own due diligence. Nothing I say here is formal professional advice.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GGP, BAM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no ownership interest in BPY itself. I do have a significant position in both GGP and BAM. BAM controls BPY, has a large stake in it, and receives various distributions and fees from BPY.