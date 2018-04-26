Goldcorp First-Quarter 2018 Results Analysis

On the right side, Gold price realized was $1,334 per ounce, which mitigated the weak production results.

The company produced 590K Oz of gold during the First quarter 2018, down 10% from a year ago and down 8.7% sequentially. It was a weak performance this quarter.

Goldcorp reported $846 million in revenues for 1Q'18, down 4.1% compared to 1Q'17. The Company said it had a profit of 0.08 per share compared to $0.20 last year.

Investment Thesis

Goldcorp (GG) is one of the largest gold producers in the world, with quality assets and a unique project pipeline (Cerro Casale, Coffee, Cerro Negro, Cochenour, etc.) After reviewing the first-quarter results, while I was disappointed with the weak quarterly results, I still believe that the company is on the path to recovery and I am optimistic about the future company outlook.

Investing in the top-tier gold miners works well as a hedge against inflation/U.S. dollar, and it is the traditional rationale behind why I am keeping a constant gold holding in my portfolio. I am a firm believer that hedging gold is the acme of prudent long-term investing. Gold is often portrayed as the ultimate refuge. I have always allocated about 8% of my total portfolio to precious metals (Gold, Platinum, and Palladium mainly) for this purpose and it has been quite rewarding.

However, investing in the gold majors such as Goldcorp makes sense only if the balance sheet is showing a secured horizon and unfortunately we have had plenty of reasons to be disappointed by Goldcorp past performance.

Holding Goldcorp is not an easy walk in the park, that's for sure. The company has been plagued by operating issues that have severely compromised the stock these past few years. But, the future looks better and even encouraging from a long-term investor's perspective. Patience is the key.

Thus, we can imagine using this low stock valuation to accumulate cautiously for the long-term especially with the gold price standing firmly in the $1,300's per ounce. Furthermore, robust reserve growth and project execution enhance confidence in the Company's growth plan.

An increase in proven and probable gold reserves to 53.5 million ounces, plus strong project delivery of expansions at Peñasquito, Musselwhite and Porcupine underpin our plan for a 20% increase in gold production, a 20% increase in gold reserves and a 20% reduction in AISC by 2021.

Balance Sheet and Production in 1Q'2018. The raw numbers.

Goldcorp 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Billion 1.017 1.188 1.098 1.072 0.944 0.753 0.915 0.898 0.882 0.822 0.866 0.853 0.846 Net Income in $ Million −87 392 −192 −4270 80 −78 59 101 170 135 111 242 67 EBITDA $ Million 339 887 373 −4683 345 221 390 403 404 354 373 185 352 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 33.0% 0 0 8.5% 0 6.4% 11.2% 19.3% 16.4% 12.8% 28.4% 7.6% EPS diluted in $/share −0,11 0,47 −0,23 −5,17 0,10 −0,09 0,07 0,12 0,20 0,16 0,13 0,28 0,08 Cash from operations in $ Million 58 528 443 401 59 234 267 239 227 158 315 511 271 Capital Expenditure in $ Billion 432 317 232 240 173 166 148 203 180 487 265 409 267 Free Cash Flow in $ Million −374 211 211 161 −114 68 119 36 47 −329 50 102 5 Total cash $ Billion 0.365 0.940 0.257 0.383 0.458 0.365 0.383 0.200 0.212 0.123 0.195 0.234 0.163 Long term Debt in $ Billion 3.89 3.54 2.70 2.69 2.94 2.81 2.68 2.51 2.58 2.57 2.58 2.48 2.44 Dividend per share in $ 0.15 0.15 0.06 0.06 0.04 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 817 834 830 887 835 832 849 766 857 859 869 867 869 Gold Production 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 Gold Production K Oz 725 908 922 909 784 613 715 761 655 635 633 646 590 AISC $/Oz 885 853 858 977 836 1067 812 747 800 800 827 870 810 Gold price realized $/Oz 1,217 1,189 1,114 1,098 1,203 1,277 1,333 1,181 1,236 1,256 1,287 1,286 1,334

Gold Production details and commentary

The company produced 590K Oz. of gold during the first quarter of 2018, down 10% from a year ago and down 8.7% sequentially. If we compare the company AISC to Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC), Barrick Gold (ABX) and Agnico Eagle (AEM) the company is showing an excellent AISC (on by-product basis) under $850 per ounce. The company managed to reduce it significantly sequentially.

AISC $ per ounce 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 ABX 772 710 772 756 804 AEM 741 785 789 905 - KGC 953 910 937 1,019 - GG 800 800 827 870 810

The major difference between 1Q'17 production and 1Q'18 production comes from disposition or closure of non-core mines over the last year. Goldcorp is expected to reduce AISC by 20% by 2021.

Source: Presentation January 2018

2018 Guidance unchanged.

The company expects to produce 2.5 M Oz of gold in 2018, which is in line with its previous guidance. Goldcorp expects AISC to decline further to roughly $800/ Oz, as GG continues to realize savings from its program targeting $250 million of annual sustainable efficiencies by mid-2018 is on track.

Presentation Feb 2018

Goldcorp has one of the most robust project pipelines in the industry. The company also announced that a key milestone was achieved with the completion of pre-feasibility study at NuevaUnión and advancement to the feasibility stage.

Gold Production has been quite disappointing this quarter with Penasquito still on the weak side as well as Pueblo Viejo and Eleonore. However, the company is maintaining its guidance for 2018.

Commentary and Technical analysis.

1- Revenues.

Goldcorp reported $846 million in revenues for 1Q'18, up 4.1% compared to 1Q'17 ($882 million). The company said it had a profit of 0.08 per share compared to $0.20 per share a year ago. Analysts expected 0.11 per share for this quarter.

Goldcorp is also producing other metals and more importantly Silver. Silver accounts for nearly ~11% and other base metals used to reduce AISC account for about ~17%.

2 - Free cash flow

One crucial financial element that deserves some serious attention is the ability of the company to deliver sufficient free cash flow. On a yearly base, FCF is still negative but the two last quarters were positive, and I expect the company to stay positive FCF in 2018.

Free cash flow is essential information that should always be carefully evaluated when looking at a long-term investment. FCF should be sufficient and of course positive if the business model can be regarded as viable to fit a long-term investment.

GG doesn't pass the test here. The company is struggling with free cash flow. However, the last three quarters the company managed to make $157 million in free cash flow.

3 - Net debt.

Goldcorp net debt is $2.27 billion and is easily manageable. The company said in the financial statement reference earlier:

On March 14, 2018, the Company entered into three one-year non-revolving term loan agreements, totaling $400 million. The term loans bear interest at LIBOR plus 0.65%, reset monthly, and are repayable before March 14, 2019 without penalty. The proceeds from the term loans were used to repay the $500 million 2.125% notes that were due on March 15, 2018.

Goldcorp debt to equity ratio is below 0.2 as of March 2018 which is an excellent ratio. Another dominant ratio is the Net debt-to-EBITDA for 1Q' 2018 is currently 1.8x and expected to decrease to below 1x by 2019 and virtually to drive to zero by 2021.

4 - Project pipeline

Source: Presentation January 2018.

5- Technical analysis (short-term).

GG is forming a symmetrical triangle pattern after climbing to $14.70 (sell flag). The new line resistance is not indicated in the chart above and is built with the recent top at $15.40 in January 2018 and the last high around $14.60. On the other side, I recommend taking some profit off the table around $14.60-$14.75.

Converging top and bottoms characterize this chart pattern. The pattern is created when there is indecision in the direction of the market. They are the pressure areas in a stock chart where the bulls are optimistic about the market and require to buy more.

However, depending on the gold price the stock may eventually test the pattern support at $12.75 (strong buy flag). The stock may be under pressure due to the weak performance. I recommend accumulating GG on any weakness at or under $13.15 (buy flag next resistance).

