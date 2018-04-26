CARBO Ceramics (CRR) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CARBO Ceramics, Inc. (NYSE:CRR) Q1 2018 Earnings Call April 26, 2018 11:30 AM ET

Executives

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

Analysts

John Watson - Simmons & Company International

William Joseph Dezellem - Tieton Capital Management LLC

William Baldwin - Baldwin Anthony Securities, Inc.

Operator

Hello, and welcome to today's CARBO Ceramics, Inc. First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. After today's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. Please be advised this call is being recorded today, April 26, 2018, and your participation implies consent to our recording this call. If you do not agree to these terms, simply disconnect.

Some of our comments today may include forward-looking statements, reflecting the company's view about future prospects, revenues, expenses or profits. These matters involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the company's beliefs based on current conditions that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that are detailed in the company's press release and public filings.

Our comments today also include non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures, including EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, are not a substitute for GAAP measures and may not be comparable to similar measures of other companies. A reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as discussed on this call is presented in the company's earnings release, which is available on its website.

Your host for today's call is Mr. Gary Kolstad, President and Chief Executive Officer of CARBO Ceramics, Inc. Mr. Kolstad, please begin your call.

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

Thank you and welcome to everyone to our first quarter 2018 earnings call. I'm excited to tell you today about our solid progress on our transformation strategy to diversify our revenue streams and return the company to profitability. Our execution of that strategy continues to be on track.

We were pleased that the revenue for the first quarter of 2018 was slightly ahead of our plan and increased 42% year-on-year, driven by strong growth in our oilfield and industrial business sectors.

The growing top-line revenue contributed to a strong adjusted EBITDA incremental margin of 42% year-on-year. One of the key drivers for this growth in revenue and profitability is our focus on expanding our suite of technologies into other industries to drive future revenue growth. Selling our technology products into other industries has two significant benefits. One, the revenue growth rates are high; and two, the profit margins are generally better.

Now for a brief discussion on business sectors. In the oilfield, our oilfield technologies continue to exhibit the value they bring clients as sales volumes increased 20% year-on-year. The technology products including KRYPTOSPHERE, the GUARD family, CARBOAIR and CARBONRT continue to perform well in the market. We are seeing more adoption of our technology products internationally.

Base ceramic sales volumes increased 12% year-on-year, adjusted for the sale of our Russia ceramic business, and we had modest price increases. We, like others, had some disruptions in rail service during the quarter. However, we still achieved a large increase in frac sand sales volume due to client demand, as well as the capacity increases we realized from the fourth quarter of 2017 start-up of an additional sand operation in the Northeast.

In addition to improving profitability and providing cash flow, frac sand sales drive opportunities to stay in front of clients to discuss and promote our technologies and the ways that CARBO can add value through technology products and engineered completions.

At recent industry conferences, E&P operators have highlighted a renewed focus on increasing EURs and improving overall return metrics. Commentary like this is encouraging, given our position as a hydraulic fracturing technology leader that provides solutions to enhance production at an overall lower total cost per barrel of oil equivalent.

In our industrial sector, momentum is building for continued increases in sales, where revenue grew over 70% year-on-year. We are gaining new clients in several key industrial sectors, including the foundry and grinding sectors.

The new products we introduced late last year have been successful and we continue to develop new products and look at new markets for further market penetration. Contract manufacturing opportunities, which we sometimes refer to as mineral processing, are materializing ahead of plan, which is important for increasing plant utilization and positively impacting profitability. We are ahead of our plan in growing our contract manufacturing backlog and are in discussions with multiple parties to carry out a number of projects.

In our environmental sector, ASSETGUARD is off to a good start this year as revenues for the first quarter of 2018 increased 37% year-on-year. This increase is largely associated with improving drilling activity levels in the oilfield. However, just as we are doing in our other businesses, we're expanding ASSETGUARD products into other industries. We're also pleased with our recent entry into Canada, where we will start having product sales.

Now, turning to a brief overview of the first quarter financial results, the revenues for the first quarter increased 42% or $14.7 million compared to the same period in 2017. All three business sectors, oilfield, industrial and environmental, contributed to that growth. The year-on-year increase in revenue contributed to an incremental gross margin of 64%.

Operating loss for the first quarter of 2018 improved to $20 million compared to $30 million in the same period of 2017, primarily due to increased sales combined with a reduction in certain fixed structural costs, and a decrease in slowing and idling expenses. Approximately two-thirds of the $9.7 million of slowing and idling expenses is non-cash related.

First quarter net cash used in operations improved to $7.1 million versus $19.1 million in the same period last year.

Now, turning to our outlook, we continue to anticipate full-year 2018 revenue of approximately $250 million. All areas of our business are expected to improve in the second quarter. Based on the visibility we have today, we believe the second quarter of 2018 will result in increased revenue and operating cash, both sequentially and year-on-year. Consistent with the results of the first quarter, we expect the continued growth in revenue to result in strong adjusted EBITDA incremental margins year-on-year.

In the oilfield, we have a good backlog of oilfield ceramic technology jobs scheduled for the second and third quarters of 2018, including several KRYPTOSPHERE HD jobs. In base ceramic, the first quarter witnessed some modest pricing gains, both sequentially and year-on-year. Although base ceramic sales volumes remain at historical lows, 2018 sales volumes are tracking ahead of 2017.

With our Northwest – Northeast sand project ramping up, we have expanded our frac sand capacity to approximately 1.4 million tons annually. We continue to pursue additional opportunities that would increase our frac sand capacity through asset-light business models.

Sales of our industrial ceramic media and in our contract manufacturing sector should see a strong increase for the second and third quarters of 2018. Our backlog is building. We continue to develop new products to enter new market segments and provide solutions to our clients' requests.

During the first quarter of 2018, we increased our sales and business development resources to continue to execute on our industrial growth plans.

In environmental, we anticipate continued growth in our environmental business, ASSETGUARD, from oilfield activity increases, continued growth in product sales and our continued focus on growing sales in industries outside the oilfield.

Now, before turning over for questions, I'd like to summarize some areas of our transformation execution success and set expectations for 2018. Our revenue improvement has been substantial. We bottomed in 2016 at $103 million, we increased to $188 million in 2017, and we expect at least $250 million in 2018.

The first quarter revenue was slightly above our plan. To reach a revenue of $250 million for 2018 means that the remaining quarter's need to average close to $70 million revenue per quarter. We are excited about this step up in quarterly revenue, because we are seeing a high incremental adjusted EBITDA margin on this additional revenue.

While we are very pleased with the strong adjusted EBITDA incremental margin of 42% in Q1, we expect that to increase in the following quarters. So, assuming the industry activity unfolds as we see it now and we achieve our anticipated $250 million in revenue at least, we should reach breakeven on adjusted EBITDA for the entire year of 2018. This is incredible progress when you think about it. We improve adjusted EBITDA by approximately $50 million in one year on approximately $62 million in additional revenue.

And with that, I will turn it over to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, Mr. Kolstad. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. And your first question will come from John Watson of Simmons & Co. Please go ahead.

John Watson - Simmons & Company International

Good morning, guys.

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

Good morning.

Unknown Speaker

Good morning, John.

John Watson - Simmons & Company International

Gary, I found that your commentary to be really interesting. Can you elaborate on that, and have there been incremental discussions with customers about a return to base ceramic or is it more just a focus on EUR right now and not yet a shift back towards considering using ceramic?

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

I don't say we have more interest in more discussions going on. We, of course, have some clients in some geographical areas that continue to use base ceramic and their programs are picking up in activity, and a lot of those are real high stress regions. But I think it's more just conversations. I think also it doesn't hurt that oil is up above $60 now too, which might drive a lot more interest. And I think finally, most of the E&P operators we talk to when we say, have you finalized your completion design, where do you think you're at in that. And I think most of the people say they're in the third or fourth or fifth inning. I don't think anybody believes we're at where we'll be out in the future. So, it's just higher interest. We're seeing some growth in base ceramic this year, and I think that kind of summarizes it.

John Watson - Simmons & Company International

Sure. That's helpful. In the Q, it looks like price per pound fell slightly in Q1 for ceramic sales. Is that due to a lack of KRYPTOSPHERE jobs, and should we see that tick back higher in Q2 and Q3 when you do have a few KRYPTOSPHERE jobs...

(00:11:56)

Unknown Speaker

Right, that's just going to be a function of mix, you got that, John, yeah. Just depending on the content of that ceramic, you'll see that that price fluctuate a little bit on a per pound basis.

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

Yeah, we actually saw an increase in base ceramic. But technology products, some of them have quite different price points on them depending upon what's being sold.

John Watson - Simmons & Company International

Okay, okay, great. And for those HD jobs, could you give us any feel for if it will be more weighted towards Q2 or Q3 or is that too early to tell right now?

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

Right now we're kind of thinking that'll be split, about half and half, just because of the nature of those critical wells, rigs and everything like that. It doesn't surprise us if one moves into one quarter or the other. So, that's why we'd like to talk about Q2 and Q3, but Q2 is going to be, I think, very nice to us as well as Q3.

John Watson - Simmons & Company International

Okay.

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

I think you're going to see nice incremental revenue gains in both those quarters.

John Watson - Simmons & Company International

Perfect. That's helpful. Switching to sand, the ramping up of the Northeast project is good to hear. Have you seen any of the rail issues in Q2 that you experienced in Q1 or have those gone away for the most part?

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

That predominantly impacted our plant in Wisconsin, because the railroad we're on there, and we've seen a lot of improvement. In fact, I think today we'd probably say we're almost all over it. So, April went from having problems at the beginning to getting better, getting better, and I think today it's semi-normalized. We'll – it will get a little bit better for us, but I think as we head into May and June, you're kind of normalized.

John Watson - Simmons & Company International

Okay. Perfect. And then maybe one more if I can squeeze it in. Sand prices, have you seen any softness as of yet or do you expect pricing for sand to be flat to up in Q2?

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

Yeah. We haven't seen softening of prices. You might probably characterize it a little bit modest increases.

John Watson - Simmons & Company International

Okay, okay, great. Thanks, guys. I'll turn it back.

Operator

Your next question will come from Bill Dezellem of Tieton Capital Management. Please go ahead.

William Joseph Dezellem - Tieton Capital Management LLC

Thank you. Appreciate it. Two questions. First of all, you talked about the higher incremental margins that you're anticipating for the remainder of the year. Would you discuss the logic behind that and how you're going to accomplish that, please?

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

It's really a make-up of the products that we're selling. So, you have the mix factor. The other thing is the – just the higher revenue. If we say we're going to be at $250 million at least, that tells you, as I've stated, that the next three quarters need to average $70 million at least. And so, it'll be quite a step up from Q1. So, the more we utilize the assets, the more technology that is sold, maybe some marginal price increases, the industrial business growing, those all work in our favor. And so, we are really pleased with what we see ahead and proud of what everybody's done.

William Joseph Dezellem - Tieton Capital Management LLC

Great. Thanks, Gary. And then, relative to the industrial sector, specifically the foundry business, what are you seeing in terms of interest and adoption levels relative to the new regulations coming? Are you sensing that the prospective customers are continuing to delay as long as possible, or even longer than they're supposed to?

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

I think there is a very rapidly increasing interest in, oh oh, the deadline is getting close, now what are we going to do. So, your comment might have been appropriate. Last year or maybe towards the end of last year, but now reality is hitting, and there's not going to be a reversal of the decision. So, we are getting a lot of calls on that. And while we don't like to talk about individual things or the successes we're having, we're having successes with foundries in converting to ceramic.

William Joseph Dezellem - Tieton Capital Management LLC

Great, thank you.

Operator

Your next question will be from William Baldwin of Baldwin Anthony Securities. Please go ahead.

William Baldwin - Baldwin Anthony Securities, Inc.

Yes, thank you. I've been a longtime observer of CARBO Ceramics, and I want to congratulate you and your team on the job you've done here over the last several years through some very, very difficult circumstances and environment there.

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

Thank you.

William Baldwin - Baldwin Anthony Securities, Inc.

So, my question is, I don't know how specific you can be, but on your ASSETGUARD, you're talking to industries other than the oil and gas industry. Have you talked about or disclosed what other industries this technology would be applicable?

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

It's all in the industrial world, which of course involves numerous industries, but it...

William Baldwin - Baldwin Anthony Securities, Inc.

Or the applications maybe it'll be...

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

Yeah, we've seen people that, let's say, our GROUNDGUARD which is an impermeable, call it a flooring if you want, that sits out in containments sites, at oil sites. That same durability, impermeability or lack of permeability, et cetera, sits (00:17:58) things such as construction sites. We think there's been interest shown in maybe mining or water storage or anything where you really need an impermeable flooring, let's call it. And conversely, our team is really good at adopting products, so we've had people come to us and say, hey, (00:18:25) technology in your manufacturing is really good, what can – can you do this for me. And it involves putting (00:18:33) I hate to get too specific here, but making products for us that can be around water containment type of places.

So, we search for everything. We've added resources and we're really moving much more to be product-based. And we're just moving into Canada now. So, I think it's so broad right now. And I'd say we're in the first inning there. I really expect that business to be a lot bigger in the future.

William Baldwin - Baldwin Anthony Securities, Inc.

Well, I guess as time progresses too, you'll be able to prioritize where the applications are the most rewarding to you and your customer.

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

Yeah.

William Baldwin - Baldwin Anthony Securities, Inc.

Right now it's kind of a scattershot I guess to a certain degree.

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

Well, we stay pretty focused on that, we look at all the opportunities, but we stay focused on what we execute on.

William Baldwin - Baldwin Anthony Securities, Inc.

Okay. Very good. Good luck.

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

And there appear to be no additional questions at this time. Mr. Kolstad, I'll turn the call back to you for your closing remarks.

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

Well, thank you, everybody, again for joining us this morning. I want to close by summarizing a few key points. We continue to execute on our transformation strategy to diversify our revenue streams and drive profitable growth and positive cash from operations. Assuming the industry activity takes place as we now see it for the remaining quarters of 2018, and we achieve the $250 million or more in revenue for 2018, we anticipate the adjusted EBITDA to reach a breakeven point for the year of 2018. And this will be a tremendous accomplishment to improve $50 million year-on-year on approximately $62 million in revenue.

The oil and gas downturn had a large negative impact on CARBO, it's primarily due to lower demand for base ceramics, but myself, along with the rest of our talented group of employees, have never wavered from the belief that our transformation strategy will be successful. Along that lines, I'd like to personally thank our employees for their continued hard work and dedication to seeing CARBO succeed through this transformation process and build an enduring company.

Thank you for joining us today, and we look forward to seeing you on the second quarter earnings call.

Operator

Thank you, sir. Ladies and gentlemen, the conference has concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. At this time, you may disconnect your lines.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.