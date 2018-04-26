Freeport-McMoRan: Mixed Earnings Report But Still A Buy

Freeport-McMoRan cash flow is projected to be over $4 Billion in 2018 at today's copper price and will be higher if the copper price increases as expected.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), one of the largest mining companies in the world, is a buy for the growth value investor. Freeport-McMoRan has steady growing cash flow as the demand for copper increases, and future dividend increases should come as the cash flow increases each year. The stock comprises 1.9% of The Good Business Portfolio, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Freeport-McMoRan has a poor chart crashing in 2015 from the drop in oil price. The end of 2016 and 2017 to date have shown a strong recovery as the cash flow grows, but recent earnings miss has been over-done on the downside.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Freeport-McMoRan passes 9 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Freeport-McMoRan does not meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 7 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with four years of increasing dividends over the past ten years and a 1.0% yield. Freeport-McMoRan is, therefore, a poor choice for the dividend growth investor. The payout ratio of dividends is low at 10%. After paying the dividend, this leaves plenty of cash remaining for investment in expanding the business, reducing the debt and increasing the dividend. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 Billion. FCX easily passes this guideline. FCX is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $28 Billion. Freeport-McMoRan 2018 projected cash flow at $4.0 Billion is good allowing the company to have the means for company growth and debt reduction. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2%. The three-year forward CAGR of 86% meets my guideline requirement. This good future growth for Freeport-McMoRan can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued demand for copper in the United States and foreign countries. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. FCX fails this guideline since the total return is -47.48%, less than the Dow's total return of 48.81%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $7,800 today. This makes Freeport-McMoRan a poor investment for the total return investor looking back but has strong future growth as the economy continues to grow and the cash flow is increasing. One of my guidelines is that the S&P CFRA rating must be three stars or better. FCX's S&P CFRA rating is five stars or strong buy with a target price to $21.0, passing the guideline. FCX's price is presently 35% below the target. FCX is under the target price at present and has a low PE ratio of 10, making FCX an excellent buy at this entry point. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The cash flow is great and growing making FCX a good business to own for the growth and value investor. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes FCX interesting is the potential long-term demand for copper which is producing strong positive cash flow.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Freeport-McMoRan loses against the Dow baseline in my 51.0-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 51.0 month test period (starting January 1, 2014, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The poor total return of -47.48% makes Freeport-McMoRan a very poor investment for the total return investor over my test period. FCX has a below average dividend yield of 1.1% and has had increases for four years of the last ten years, making FCX also a poor choice for the dividend growth investor. The dividend has just been restarted at $0.05/Qtr. or 1.1% and the cash flow should allow increases easily on a yearly base as debt is reduced.

DOW's 51.0 Month total return baseline is 48.81%

Company name 51 Month total return The difference from DOW baseline Quarterly dividend percentage Freeport-McMoRan -47.48% -96.29% 1.1%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on April 24, 2018, Freeport-McMoRan reported earnings that missed expected at $0.46, compared to last year at $0.15. Total revenue was higher at $4.87 Billion more than a year ago by 45.8% year over year and missed expected revenue by $60 Million. This was a mixed report with bottom line missing expected and the top line increasing with a good increase compared to last year. The next earnings report will be out July 2018 and is expected to be $0.55 compared to last year at $0.17 a good increase.

Business Overview

Freeport-McMoRan is one of the largest a mining companies in the United States and foreign countries.

As per Reuters

Freeport-McMoRan is a mining company. The Company operates through geographical assets with proven and probable reserves of copper, gold, and molybdenum, and traded copper producer. The Company's segments include refined copper products, copper in concentrate, gold, molybdenum, oil and other. The Company's segments include the Morenci, Cerro Verde, Grasberg copper mines, the Rod & Refining operations and the United States (U.S.) Oil and Gas Operations. The Company has organized its operations into five divisions, which include North America copper mines, South America mining, Indonesia mining and Molybdenum mines. The Company's portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, copper and gold deposits, and mining operations in the Americas, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in North America and the Cerro Verde operation in South America."

Overall Freeport-McMoRan is a great business with 86% CAGR projected growth as the worldwide economy grows going forward with the increasing demand for copper. The good cash flow growth provides FCX the capability to continue its growth as the business increases by reducing debt and investing in the expansion of existing facilities.

The graphic below shows the growth of cash flow for Freeport-McMoRan versus the copper price. At the present price for copper at $3.13 that will be over $4 Billion in cash available in 2018 for increasing dividends and reducing debt.

Source: FCX Earnings call slides

The FED has kept interest rates low for some years, and on March 21 they raised the base rate up 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will not raise the rates three more times this year, but will go slow at 1-2 for the rest of 2018, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The recent market volatility may slow down the FED.

From April 24, 2017, earnings call Richard Adkerson (Chief Executive Officer and President) said

We operate - we're the largest operator of copper mines in the world. We operate all the mines that we have interest in. We have a set of high-quality assets that would be very difficult to replicate in today's world and a very experienced team of mine developers and operators that are well respected and have had great success in developing and operating mines and our company has a focused strategy as we go forward. With respect to financial policy, we have a balanced approach. Over the past two years, we've been very successful in taking our debt down from unsustainable levels to below our targeted levels actually. And as we look forward, we will be generating substantial cash flows in excess of our capital spending and we will use those cash flows to further reduce debt. We're assessing future investments and we have a number of alternatives that we are pursuing, and we'll move forward with in a disciplined way, and we started paying a dividend now and so we're focused on returning cash to shareholders over time. We'll continue to delever. We will invest in a disciplined way. We will look to increase the dividend either as regular dividends or as special dividends, we go forward in the future. In the first quarter, we maintained our focus on productivity cost management, cash discipline and as Kathleen said, our operating cash flows exceeded our CapEx by about $1 billion. Our unit net cash costs were below $1, significantly lower than the year-ago quarter. We repaid $2 billion of debt and our net debt is below $8 billion and we're working hard to advance planning for our development activities. Copper markets, every quarter, I get a one page report from our marketing team about copper markets and I'm just going to read the headlines of the report I received yesterday. Copper demand steady after a quiet spot market in the US, positive sentiment in China, European cathode consumption, improving as scrap is driving up, Japanese copper sectors are positive. That tells the story about where we are, and today Steve Higgins sent me a note saying that we're getting a great start off into the second quarter. We supply about 40% or so of the copper used downstream in the US market from our mines in the US."

This shows the feelings of top management to the continued growth of the Freeport-McMoRan business with an increase in future growth. FCX has good constant cash flow and will continue to increase as the world economy grows.

The graphic below shows the 2018 goals that will continue to bring cash flow to the stockholders.

Source: FCX Earnings call slides

Takeaways

Freeport-McMoRan is a good investment choice for the growth value investor with its above average cash flow and increasing demand for copper. Freeport-McMoRan is 1.9% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be added to if cash is ever available. If you want a growing value play on copper demand, FCX may be the right investment for you. Freeport-McMoRan has a negative overhang since the deal with Indonesia has not been completed. It is in the interest of both FCX and Indonesia to make a deal, FCX wants to mine copper and Indonesia wants the tax income. The graphic below shows the present summary of the negotiations.

Source: FCX Earnings call slides

