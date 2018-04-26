ServiceNow To Acquire VendorHawk For Subscription Management

NOW is buying VendorHawk to beef up its software asset management capabilities as enterprise clients continue to transition to the cloud.

VendorHawk has developed a software application that helps businesses optimize their myriad subscription software and data assets.

ServiceNow has agreed to acquire VendorHawk in an all-cash deal of undisclosed amount.

Quick Take

Enterprise software firm ServiceNow (NOW) has announced an agreement to acquire VendorHawk in an all-cash transaction.

VendorHawk has developed a SaaS-based system that enables enterprises to track and optimize their software subscriptions.

NOW is acquiring VendorHawk to bolster its software asset management capabilities. As enterprises continue their historic transition from on-premises legacy systems to the cloud, NOW is positioning itself to take advantage of customer demand for software service optimization.

Target Company

Seattle, Washington-based VendorHawk was founded in 2015 to assist businesses in achieving greater visibility into the software subscription spending and utilization.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Patrick Lowndes, who previously held various positions at PayScale.

Below is an overview video of VendorHawk’s system:

(Source: VendorHawk)

VendorHawk’s offering includes the ability to analyze data from accounts payable and other expense systems to develop a full list of software apps.

It also enables the ability to track upcoming renewals and usage through its various third-party integrations.

The service offering starts as low as $450 per month.

Investors funded a total of $1.3 million in seed and Series A funding and included venture capital firms and individuals from the Northwest U.S. and Canada.

Market & Competition

The market for managing SaaS subscription spend is a relatively small but growing segment of the larger technology vendor management market.

According to a 2017 market research report by Research and Markets, the Global Vendor Management Software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.63% from 2017 - 2021.

There is a trend toward integrated vendor management software suites that can access numerous cloud services to provide a more holistic view of software vendor status and activity.

Competitive vendors that provide similar capabilities include:

Blissfully

Meta SaaS

BetterCloud

Onspring

Zylo

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

ServiceNow didn’t disclose the acquisition price and didn’t file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance, so the all-cash transaction was likely for a non-material amount to its $29 billion market cap.

NOW is acquiring VendorHawk as part of an initiative to rapidly expand its offerings in the software asset management space.

As enterprise customers continue their transition to the cloud, they are increasing their usage of subscription-based software and data vendors. In addition, the need to determine which software expenditures are being relatively underutilized is increasing.

As ServiceNow stated in the deal announcement,

ServiceNow Software Asset Management helps: Automate asset management with real-time views across the entire organization

the entire organization Minimize software compliance exposure

Optimize existing software assets

Eliminate unnecessary and underutilized assets

VendorHawk will be added to the Now Platform as part of its Software Asset Management release in 2019.

ServiceNow’s stock has risen dramatically in the past 12 months, from $94.00 to as high as $174.

NOW announced the acquisition as part of its current quarter earnings release and investors are bidding up the stock over 5% in response to those earnings.

The chart below shows NOW’s stock performance in the past year:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

While the deal itself is a small acquisition, it presents investors with a window into understanding management’s interest in expanding its offerings in the software asset management space.

I expect to see additional moves by NOW to increase its capabilities in this growing area as enterprises are still in the early phases of what promises to be a multi-decade move from on-premises, legacy systems to the cloud and connected applications.

