Oil And Energy Stocks Have Upside

I gave a positive outlook for the price of oil and energy-related stocks in the beginning of 2018. The price of oil [WTI crude] was $61.73 in January. The supply/demand balance for oil put upward pressure on the price which increased to $68 recently.

The slump for oil and energy stocks appears to be over. There is a better supply and demand balance for oil, which should provide support for strong oil prices. With strong price support for oil, many energy-related stocks are set to grow earnings in 2018 and 2019. Consider the oil majors to lessen risk due to their diversification beyond oil with their natural gas exposure. The major oil companies are also attractive for their dividends.

Supply/Demand Outlook for Oil

Projections from EIA.gov show that the production/consumption of oil will maintain a close balance through 2018 and into the beginning of 2019. The supply/demand balance should keep the price of oil strong during this period. This will help drive oil and energy related stocks higher.

Total global oil demand (consumption) is expected to be 100.31 mb/d in 2018 and 102.16 mb/d in 2019. This is approximately in-line with expectations of global supply (production) of 100.47 mb/d in 2018 and 102.22 mb/d in 2019. The production and consumption balance should be close enough to keep the price of oil relatively strong and profitable for oil-related companies.

WTI crude is expected to average $59 per barrel in 2018 and $58.68 in 2019. For some context, the price of WTI crude averaged between $50 and $51 in 2017. With the price of oil near $70, those forecasts could turn out to be too low. The average price of crude in 2018 & 2019 should be strong enough to support production and keep oil-related companies performing well this year and next year.

Most of the large oil companies also have exposure to natural gas. The price of natural gas is also looking strong in 2018 and 2019. The price of natural gas is expected to be $10.55 per thousand cubic feet in 2018 and $10.95 in 2019. The price of natural gas averaged $10.92 in 2017 and $10.04 in 2016. So, the price will continue to be relatively stable and support profitable production looking ahead.

The oil-related companies adjusted to lower oil prices during the downturn from mid-2014 through 2016. These companies used data analysis to improve production and to locate oil and gas deposits deep beneath the ocean floor. These process improvements are making oil-related companies more conducive for working with $50 oil as opposed to previous prices of $100, which were last seen in 2014.

Valuations Look Reasonable for Oil Majors

While the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) trades with a forward PE of 20.9, most of the oil majors have valuations below this level. Here's how the oil majors stack up:

Company Forward PE EV/EBITDA Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) 20.63 N/A Exxon Mobil (XOM) 16 10.5 BP plc (BP 14.97 6.87 ConocoPhillips (COP) 20.85 8.89 Chevron (CVX) 19 12 Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) 12.9 8.36 Total S.A. (TOT) 11.88 6.83

ConocoPhillips is the only company among this group trading above the XLE in terms of forward PE. However, COP still looks attractive since it is trading with an EV/EBITDA ratio below 10.

The valuations of all of these oil companies are attractive, which is likely to allow for further stock price appreciation. The catalyst that will drive these stocks higher will be earnings growth. All of the companies that I listed here have upgraded earnings estimates for 2018 and 2019.

The positive outlook for the price of oil to remain strong in 2018 and 2019 is contributing to the higher earnings estimates. The combination of attractive valuations and a stronger oil price outlook is likely to keep the momentum going for the stock prices of the large oil companies.

Risks to the investment thesis?

Another supply glut or an unexpected drop in demand for oil could lead to the price of oil to decline. The supply glut was the primary factor for the drop in the price of oil from 2014 through the beginning of 2016. OPEC's decision to create an oversupply of oil above the level of demand caused this steep drop in price and the slump for the oil companies.

Frankly, I don't see OPEC creating the same issue that they did in 2014. The sharp drop in price wound up hurting the OPEC nations along with the non-OPEC nations. OPEC is likely to agree to keep production close to demand to keep prices strong so that their profits remain healthy. Of course, the U.S. could ramp up production to increase supply, but OPEC and the other nations could make production adjustments as they see fit to get the outcome that they want. That outcome is likely to be a close balance between production and consumption for prices to remain strong enough for profitability and growth.

I also don't think that demand (consumption) will decline any time soon. The global economy is doing well. Global GDP is expected to increase 3.1% in 2018. That should keep demand strong for oil as the economy continues to grow. Demand from businesses and consumers are likely to keep consumption strong.

Final Thoughts on Oil Stocks

As we witnessed over the past decade, the price of oil can be extremely volatile. I wouldn't recommend just buying and holding large oil company stocks without keeping up on the dynamics of the oil market.

Savvy investors can profit if they are willing to watch the supply/demand situation on a regular basis. The large price fluctuations associated with the cyclical nature of the oil market make the oil companies trading vehicles in my opinion rather than long-term buy and holds.

With that said, I think now is a good time to buy the stocks of oil companies as the production and consumption outlook remains in balance. If something changes that such as another supply glut or an impending recession that would lower demand, it would indicate the time to sell.

