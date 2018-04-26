Chevron: Not Rallying With Oil

A key to the upcoming Q1 earnings report is signaling costs controls as oil surges beyond $70/bbl and a refrain from a ramping capital spending.

The company needs to work on cash allocation issues with asset sales at the wrong times.

Despite surging oil prices, Chevron (CVX) trades at the same levels as last October. My previous warning made it clear that the rally in the stock had already priced in future gains while ignoring the downside risk from cash flow issues from lower oil prices. The situation is becoming more balanced with oil around $70/bbl, but one needs to assume higher oil prices to expect a rally in the stock from here.

Source: Chevron website

Volatile Oil Prices

The fundamental problem with Chevron and a lot of the energy giants are the need to grow production regardless of the commodity pricing environment. The companies don't focus enough on generating cash flows and profits when oil has a questionable future due to alternative energy sources like solar and wind.

For this reason, the price of oil is highly volatile. Saudi Arabia wants higher oil prices while independent energy producers were happy to produce at full speed ahead based on 2017 prices of around $55/bbl. OPEC might be unlikely to control production controls going forward.

Chevron has already rallied to over $120 based on spending cuts. The stock is back at 2014 levels despite oil being far below the $100/bbl prices at the time. The risk is that oil heads lower from here.

CVX data by YCharts

Cash Flow Questions Persist

The biggest issue with Chevron is that the tech giant has the insane concept of focusing on cash flows based on including asset sales. The valid metric focuses on cash flows from operations less capital spending and compares that amount to dividend payouts to ensure proper coverage.

Cash flows improved dramatically over 2016 levels, but the company only slightly covered the dividend. The good news for investors is that Brent crude prices are up substantially from 2017 levels setting a promising cash flow scenario. The bad news is that Chevron already hiked the dividend $0.04 in January to pull forward payouts.

Source: Chevron Q4'17 presentation

The problem though is whether prices remain this high with energy giants like Chevron forecasting up to a 7% bump in production in 2018. Will these companies resist the urge to ramp up capital spending in an attempt to capture these higher commodity prices?

As well, the company has squeezed spending that is unlikely to remain sustainable. Look for capital spending to start rising with the production gains as drilling costs stop declining and operating expenses rebound to support higher production levels. The forecast is already for the annual capex to reach up to $20 billion over the next couple of year.

Source: Chevron Q4'17 presentation

When the energy giant reports Q1 results on Friday, the key focus should be on spending levels and cash flows and not quarterly profits. Look for Chevron to start ramping up spending as Brent tops $70/bbl when the company should actually use the higher prices to unload assets and explore alternative energy opportunities. Instead, Chevron used assets sales when oil prices were significantly lower to cover the dividend.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that shareholders should look at the current situation for Chevron as the stars aligning. Low costs and higher oil prices have finally brought the company back to a positive cash flow scenario. The risk though now appears to the downside as either spending will rise or oil prices will fall.

Unless Chevron flips the switch on production gains and focuses on maximizing cash flows, the stock is closer to peaking than one to buy on dips.

