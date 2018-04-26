Biotech Analysis Central Pharma News: Takeda Raises Shire Bid, Daiichi Fails DMD Trial, Celldex Cuts 20% Of Workforce

Welcome to Biotech Analysis Central Daily News, a daily news report and analysis about what has happened lately in the biotech industry.

Takeda Raises Its Bid For Shire To $64 Billion

News: Recently, Takeda (TKPPY) raised its bid so that it could acquire Shire (SHPG). The latest bid by Takeda stands at $64 billion. Takeda has made several bids prior, and it is not yet known whether or not Shire will accept the latest bid. The latest bid puts it around 4.3% higher than the previous bid. Takeda wants to get its hand on Shire's pipeline, which is full of targets against rare diseases.

Analysis: I think this will be a tough deal for Takeda to accomplish. First of all, Shire is double the size of Takeda. Many question if it is probable for a smaller company to buy one that's twice its size. Secondly, this latest bid may not be enough to entice Shire shareholders. They are probably not too keen on taking this deal that would give them 56% of shares of Takeda. If this deal does end up going through, it will be the largest overseas takeover by a Japanese company. I'm still not convinced that Shire shareholders are too happy with the latest bid. For that reason, I believe Shire will continue to operate on its own.

Daiichi Sankyo Misses Primary Endpoint In DMD Trial

News: Recently, Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF) missed a primary endpoint in a phase 1/2 study treating patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). This trial enrolled six patients with DMD who were given weekly subcutaneous doses of DS-5141b for approximately 12 weeks. The hope was that the drug would generate dystrophin mRNA exon 45 skipping and therefore improve disease outcome. The primary endpoint was looking to see an improved amount of expression of dystrophin protein created. This was only partially shown in the study, but not detected entirely.

Analysis: The results for this phase 1/2 study were not good at all. Daiichi played off the results as being positive, and intends to continue with more studies for its clinical candidate DS-5141b. I think it's a bad idea because it was pretty evident that the drug did not do what it was supposed to do. That was to create dystrophin proteins for these DMD patients. It's not clear how this program advances, but based on this data I don't think that Daiichi will have an easy time moving it forward. Especially since Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) is gearing up to release results from its phase 3 candidate treating patients who are amenable to exon 45 skipping next year.

Celldex Therapeutics To Cut 20% Of Its Staff After Phase 2 Trial Failure

News: Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) announced that it would cut 20% of its workforce after the setback it had suffered last week. That was when it was forced to cut its glembatumumab vedotin drug due to lack of efficacy. The phase 2 study was looking to see if glembatumumab vedotin could improve upon progression-free survival for patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC). Unfortunately the primary endpoint of the study was not met, and just about posted the same PFS rate as the comparator drug Xeloda, which is marketed by Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY). It was observed that those treated with glembatumumab vedotin obtained a progression-free survival rate (NYSE:PFS) rate of 2.9 months compared to those on Xeloda with a PFS rate of 2.8 months. That gave a p-value of p = 0.76 which was not statistically significant.

Analysis: I believe that this was a necessary step for Celldex, and it should be able to preserve its capital. It currently has $139.4 million cash on hand. The company believes that this should be sufficient enough to fund its operations all the way through 2019. This new workforce reduction will preserve more of that capital and it can act on its plans to fund the remaining pipeline. Hope still lies in the varlilumab clinical candidate. This drug is being developed to treat B-cell malignancies, head and neck cancer, ovarian cancer, colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and Glioblastoma multiforme. The key thing to note about varlilumab is that it's being developed in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab). Opdivo already is approved to treat a variety of cancers. There are two phase 2 trials with respect to this candidate that is put together with Opdivo as a combination therapy. I believe that the combination therapy with Opdivo provides a better chance of success.

