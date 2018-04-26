This Energy Giant Just Raised Its Dividend Again, Yields Over 5%

ONEOK has raised its dividend twice so far in 2018, for a 5.2% current yield.

By Bob Ciura

Commodity prices are gradually moving higher, which makes this a good time to investigate the energy sector for high-yield dividend stocks. After a brutal downturn for most of the past four years, energy stocks are finally showing signs of life. High-quality energy stocks have resumed raising their dividends, such as ONEOK Inc. (OKE).

ONEOK recently raised its dividend, and has a 5.2% dividend yield, with strong dividend coverage. It is on our list of 5%+ dividend yielding stocks, which we believe to be particularly attractive options for income investors. You can see all 432 stocks with 5%+ dividend yields here.

Plus, ONEOK has a long history of dividends and steady growth. With an operating history over 100 years, and a 3%+ dividend yield, ONEOK has earned a spot on our list of “blue-chip” stocks. You can see our full list of blue chip stocks here.

ONEOK has stated its intention to raise dividends by 10% each year through 2021. With two dividend increases to start 2018, it is well on its way. ONEOK is a highly attractive stock for income investors.

Business Overview

ONEOK is a midstream natural gas giant, with a market capitalization of $24.4 billion. It operates three main business segments: Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, and Natural Gas Pipelines. These assets are focused on processing, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas and natural gas liquids.

ONEOK has a vast network of assets, which includes 38,000 miles of natural gas and NGL pipelines. The company’s transportation assets have access to some of the premier natural gas fields in the U.S., including the Bakken, Williston, and Permian Basin. Having assets located in such high-quality areas of production, is a competitive advantage.

Source: April Investor Update, page 14

Another operating advantage for ONEOK is that its assets are fee-based. As a midstream operator, ONEOK is paid fees based on volumes transported and stored. Approximately 90% of ONEOK’s earnings come from fee-based sources.

The company once traded as two separate entities, ONEOK Inc. and ONEOK Partners. But ONEOK Inc. has merged with its partnership business, which helped it become more efficient. ONEOK, Inc. acquired all of the outstanding units of ONEOK Partners that it did not already own. The deal simplified the company’s financial structure, which will help lower its cost of capital, and boost future growth.

Growth Prospects

ONEOK is coming off a decade-long period of very high investment spending. From 2006 to 2016, the company utilized $9 billion to invest in infrastructure. It spent heavily on its assets in places like the Bakken, Permian Basin, Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent Region, and the Midwest. This investment spending is finally paying off, as growth is set to ramp up. For example, from 2013 to 2017, adjusted EBITDA rose by 67%.

ONEOK continues to grow, as evidenced by the company’s recent earnings announced on February 26th. ONEOK generated fourth-quarter and full-year EBITDA growth of 16% and 7%, respectively. Growth last year was fueled by higher volumes, as well as higher rates. The average fee rate for ONEOK’s natural gas gathering and processing segment was $0.86 per MMBtu last year, an increase of 13% from 2017. Plus, fourth-quarter natural gas volumes processed increased 20%, while NGL volumes gathered increased 17%, from the same quarter the previous year.

Among the most important growth projects for ONEOK are the STACK and SCOOP plays.

Source: April Investor Update, page 29

The STACK and SCOOP projects involve growth across the three business segments. In NGLs, there will be 100,000 barrel-per-day supply growth by the end of this year. The projects currently have capacity of 900 MMcf/day of natural gas processing, with expectations of 1.1 Bcf/day by the end of 2018. Separately, ONEOK has considerable operations in the high-quality Permian Basin, with connections to more than 25 natural gas processing plants, and total capacity of 1.9 Bcf/day.

ONEOK’s strong assets are likely to result in another year of growth in 2018. ONEOK expects adjusted EBITDA of $2.2 billion to $2.4 billion, along with distributable cash flow of $1.6 billion to $1.8 billion for 2018.

Source: April Investor Update, page 20

Based on this guidance, ONEOK’s adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase by 11% to 21% this year. Distributable cash flow is expected to rise by approximately 16% to 30% for 2018. The company expects a dividend coverage ratio of at least 1.2.

Valuation & Expected Returns

Using fourth-quarter average diluted shares outstanding of 388 million, ONEOK is expected to generate distributable cash flow (DCF) per unit of $4.12 to $4.64 in 2018. At the midpoint of guidance, the stock trades for a price-to-DCF ratio of 13.6. This is not deep-value territory for ONEOK stock, but it is at least fairly valued, if not slightly undervalued due to its growth potential.

While investors may not see the price-to-DCF ratio expand from current levels as a driver of future returns, ONEOK can generate returns through DCF growth and dividends. For example, if the company generates annual DCF growth of 4% to 6% on a per-share basis, the stock could produce total returns of 10%, once the 5.2% (and rising) dividend yield is taken into account.

Dividend Analysis

On April 19th, ONEOK declared a new quarterly dividend rate of $0.795 per share, up 3.2% from the previous quarterly dividend of $0.77 per share. This is the second dividend increase announced already in 2018. On January 17th, ONEOK raised its dividend by 3.4%. And, this comes on the heels of a 21% dividend increase last July.

The dividend increases are part of a previously-announced plan for ramping up dividend growth over the next few years. Now that the period of elevated investment spending is past, ONEOK believes it can achieve 10% annualized dividend growth through 2021, as its growth projects ramp up.

A key risk factor facing ONEOK and its dividend growth target, is rising interest rates. Debt is utilized heavily for many midstream operators like ONEOK. For midstream energy firms, raising capital through the debt markets is necessary to finance growth projects. But as interest rates rise, raising new capital will become more costly.



Fortunately, ONEOK has dramatically improved its balance sheet over the past several years.

Source: April Investor Update, page 18

Since 2013, it has reduced its debt-to-EBITDA ratio from 6.7 to 4.6, with expectations to further reduce its leverage ratio to 4.0. In addition, the company does not expect to issue equity for 2018, and into 2019. The company maintains an investment-grade credit rating of ‘BBB’ from Standard & Poor’s. Holding an investment-grade credit rating helps midstream energy firms mitigate the risk of rising interest rates.



A healthy balance sheet and strong financial position will help ONEOK to reach its dividend growth targets. In addition, the growth generated by ONEOK’s investment spending provides the dividend with strong coverage ratios. ONEOK’s fourth-quarter and full-year 2017 dividend coverage ratios were 1.28 and 1.34, respectively.

Final Thoughts

ONEOK’s strategic decisions to merge with its partnership, and accelerate investment in growth projects, is paying dividends. ONEOK is growing EBIDTA and cash flow at a high rate, and it is benefiting from a simpler organization structure and improved balance sheet.

ONEOK stock has a dividend yield of 5.2%, with strong dividend coverage. The company expects to increase its dividend by 10% a year through 2021. These qualities make it an attractive pick for high-yield, and dividend growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.