Turkcell's Digital Push Continues To Drive Better Growth

You wouldn't know it by the share price, but management's plans and efforts to drive growth, and more profitable growth, at Turkcell (TKC) are working well. Turkcell continues to leverage its network superiority to generate postpaid subscriber growth as well as increased data consumption, and the results are showing up in the revenue and margin performance. Turkey's overall economy remains a risk factor, as does the company's fractious ownership group, but the shares continue to look undervalued.

Data Driving Growth

Turkcell posted better than 17% revenue growth for the first quarter and beat sell-side expectations by a modest amount. Growth in the company's Turkish operations (which represent about 85% of total revenue) was better than 15%, as the company benefited from ongoing growth in data consumption and digital services.

Unfortunately, Turkcell changed their presentation of quarterly information so historical comparisons are more challenging. From what management presented, though, it would seem that there was minimal growth in voice revenue in Turkey, with data consumption driving the growth. Postpaid subscriber growth continues to drive overall subscriber growth, and the company's blended ARPU rose 9%. Revenue from data and digital services was up about 16%, with the average mobile user using 47% more data than a year ago and the average 4.5G user increasing their consumption by 26%.

Turkcell's international operations remain a small part of the total, with revenue up 13% overall in Turkish lira and growth in the Ukraine business of 3% in local currency. Outside of its core services, Turkcell continues to see strong growth in its consumer finance business (up 83% yoy). This is not a segment that I want to see grow to a large portion of Turkcell's revenue, but so far it is under 5% and helping to facilitate the company's push toward getting more smartphones in the hands of its subscribers (which, in turn, drives more profitable data consumption).

A change in accounting methodology complicates the profitability comparisons a little bit, but Turkcell continues to see ongoing benefits from growth in its higher-margin data and digital services. EBITDA grew 44% under the new reporting methodology but was also up 21% under the old way. So, either way, Turkcell is, in fact, delivering on its stated goal of leveraging increased data consumption to drive higher margins.

Still Plenty Of Room For Growth

Turkcell's current growth plan is largely predicated on driving increased use/consumption of higher-margin data and digital services. To that end, about 75% of the company's mobile revenue now comes from its triple-play services, while less than 60% of its subscriber base is currently signed up. There are some economic limitations on how quickly Turkcell can continue to migrate subscribers to more expensive service offerings, but I nevertheless believe that Turkcell is looking at a good runway of future growth as it drives more of its business away from basic voice service (particularly prepaid service) toward its more advanced offerings.

Turkcell is also continuing to push for growth in its pay TV and fixed-line broadband services. The company is still seeing double-digit growth in its fiber subscriber base, while it is also succeeding in getting more of its subscribers to use more of its services - residential fiber customers who are subscribed to Turkcell's Multiplay with TV service grew from a little under 39% a year ago to just under 46% in the first quarter of this year.

I believe it is also important to note that Turkcell has the capacity to support ongoing growth. The company has about one-third more spectrum than Turk Telekom's Avea and more than 60% more spectrum than Vodafone (VOD). Turkcell continues to lead in various service quality metrics, and the company recently successfully tested 1Gbps service over/through its existing 4.5G network. Turkcell's position is not as strong relative to Turk Telekom on the fixed side, but the company continues to invest at a steady pace to improve its infrastructure.

The Opportunity

Historically, Turkcell's ownership group has not worked and played well together, but apparently, Telia (OTCPK:TLSNY) and the other shareholders in Turkcell Holding can now at least agree that they want robust dividends from Turkcell. To that end, Turkcell Holding proposed a higher dividend than what company management had proposed (1.9 billion versus 1.24 billion), and as they are the controlling shareholders, they got that higher dividend. This dividend will be paid out in three installments over the year and is supportable by expected free cash flow.

That said, I'd recommend keeping an eye on this. Management and Turkcell Holding clearly had very different views about the right level of dividend payout, and while I don't want to be an alarmist, this could ultimately prove to be the beginning of a divergence in opinion about how best to run the company. Telia and Turkcell's other major investors definitely need the cash that Turkcell can throw off, and Turkcell is in a good place with respect to its liquidity, capital needs, and credit quality (and recently completed a Eurobond offering), but there are limits to what the company can, and should, payout. What's more, Turkcell's present leadership has done well with its data/digital-driven strategy and is earning respect and credibility with the institutional shareholder base.

I continue to expect high single-digit revenue growth from Turkcell, driven in large part by increased data and digital service consumption by its user base. Not only will increased use of data and digital service drive revenue growth it will drive more profitable revenue growth, and Turkcell continues to invest in digital value-added services like e-commerce, entertainment, and gaming. With higher-margin services making up a larger share of revenue, I expect FCF margins to improve into the mid-teens, driving low-to-mid teens growth in free cash flow, and supporting a fair value well above today's price.

The Bottom Line

It's all but impossible to completely separate Turkcell from Turkey, and there are still valid questions about the health and direction of Turkey's economy and how it will affect the exchange rate. Although Turkey still has a lot of work to do to earn back any benefit of the doubt, I believe Turkcell is in meaningfully better shape today and that the share price doesn't adequately reflect the quality and growth potential of the business.

