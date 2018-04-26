Husky Energy's (HUSKF) CEO Rob Peabody on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Husky Energy Inc. (OTCPK:HUSKF) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Dan Cuthbertson

Thanks and good morning. I’m joined today by our CEO, Rob Peabody; COO, Rob Symonds; and Acting CFO Jeff Hart. They will provide an overview of our first quarter results and then we will open up the line for your questions.

Today’s call will include forward-looking information. The associated risk factors and assumptions can be found in this morning’s news release, which is posted on our website and in our annual filings on SEDAR and EDGAR. All numbers are in Canadian dollars and before royalties unless stated otherwise. Reminder that if you have specific modeling questions, please get in touch with our Investor Relations team.

Rob will now begin the call.

Rob Peabody

Thanks Dan, and good morning, everyone. The first quarter saw persistent deeply discounted prices for Canadian heavy oil and it appears the market dynamics behind the wide differential may be with us on and off for a while. Industry continues to wait on additional rail capacity and ultimately pipelines to clear the glut. This is when our business model really demonstrates its value, our integrated quarter’s purpose built to capture the margin available from a refinery, from the reservoir to the refinery rack regardless of these types of market dislocations. Our downstream heavy oil processing capacity is matched with our upstream heavy reduction.

And we have the ability to upgrade and refine in Canada and in the United States. We benefit from significant long-term transportation capacity to end users in the U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast refining complexes. This gives us the flexibility to quickly adjust to any environment. We now have about 4,000 barrels a day of total refining and upgrading capacity with approximately three quarters sitting in the United States, benefiting from the recent tax changes.

We’re investing in our ability to process more heavy crudes. We’re having up at Lima with the crude oil flexibility project underway. And later this quarter, we’ll be adding 5,000 barrels per day of heavy capacity at our Superior Refinery. This was our first full quarter of operations at Superior. The refinery came on with significant storage assets that complement our existing capacity in the region. Combined with long-term pipeline commitments, which include 75,000 barrels a day on the existing Keystone line, this means we don’t need to use rail to move any of our upstream production.

With the integrated quarter, we are essentially covered on our heavy oil exposure until 2021. At that time, we expect to have more clarity on the outlook for export pipeline capacity and can make informed decisions about the most value enhancing way of accommodating our future heavy oil growth. The offshore business further enhances our resilience by contributing high net back production. The Atlantic region receives a premium to Brent pricing and our Asia Pacific business benefits from fixed price gas contracts. Putting it all together in the quarter, we generated funds from operations of $895 million that more than covered our CapEx program and the dividend.

This morning we disclosed, we are taking a 75% share stake in the third field at Liwan, up from 49% that we have in the rest of the complex. We hold the view that Asia will continue to be one of the fastest growing energy markets in the world for foreseeable future. This puts our net share of 29-1 production to 45 million cubic feet a day of gas and 1,800 barrels per day of liquids once ramped up. The project has a few advantages including production from 29-1 can be effectively tied back to our existing infrastructure. And we have a strong partner in CNOOC as we continue to build on our longstanding relationship.

Now I’ll hit on a few operational highlights as we continue to deliver on our five-year plan. The modular assembly line approach we’ve honed at our Lloyd thermal projects continues to pay off. Construction at Rush Lake 2 will be completed two quarters ahead of schedule and we now see it coming online in Q3 of this year. This will be the 11th Lloyd thermal we’ve delivered and we keep building our expertise on with each one. Capital efficiencies on this project are expected to be in the $25,000 per flowing barrel area.

Moving to the Sunrise Energy Project, we hit 50,000 barrels per day last month or about 85% of the nameplate capacity for Phase 1. The ramp up to full capacity is ongoing. The SOR for the first 55 well pairs is now approaching three. And I certainly see this is a great long-term asset, which regulatory approval in place to grow gross production up to 200,000 barrels a day. And at that rate we’d still expected to have life in excess of 50 years.

Looking forward, we’re working on debottlenecking projects for Sunrise and combining those with co-gen opportunities, which will also help lower our operating cost in the fullness of time. And we are looking to build on the success that we’ve had at our Lloyd thermal to develop further phases of Sunrise in a more modular way at lower costs with less risk.

To wrap up, we continue to execute against our five-year plan by investing in our deep portfolio projects. We further reduce – and by investing in those projects, we further reduce the oil price we need to achieve for our earnings and cash flow breakevens. At the same time, we are returning cash to our shareholders and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Just before I pass it over to Jeff, let me say – let me just say that John McKenzie made a solid contribution over his three years at Husky. One area of focus I’ve had since joining Husky has been building on the depth of our senior management talent pool. I think Jeff who has been with us for eight years working through a series of more and more senior financial positions is a great example of what we’ve achieved. Hopefully those who haven’t already met Jeff will get a chance to meet him over the next few months.

Now Jeff will walk you through the financial results.

Jeff Hart

Thanks, Rob. We generated overall funds from operations of $895 million in the quarter, at 35% increase over a year ago, our capital spending $637 million and with $40 million invested in joint ventures, leading $218 million in free cash flow. These results are the outcome of consistent performance in both our businesses, starting with their Integrated Corridor, which generates about two-thirds of our funds from operations.

As Rob mentioned, while Canadian heavy oil was challenged by wide differentials, we’re largely shielded by the tight integration of our upstream and downstream assets. The reduction in EBITDA in our upstream is being picked up in the downstream business. Our U.S. refineries continue to deliver value realizing margins of $8.51 U.S. per barrel. However, those numbers don’t tell the whole story. A key to avoiding the Canadian heavy differential like the ones we saw this quarter is the ability to move our molecules to U.S.

We capture most of this gain through our access to pipelines including our committed capacity on the existing Keystone line. You’ll see that the infrastructure marketing segment captured EBITDA of $190 million in the quarter, an increase of 98% year-over-year. When you put it all together, this resulted in a full value chain netback for our heavy production of about $44 per barrel for the quarter.

We respond to the differential situation by reducing some of our own heavy barrels. This meant, we could purchase additional third-party distressed heavy production and run it in our Downstream. Our sensitivity to the differential is largely mitigated through our existing Keystone capacity and Downstream assets. We’ve included this in our sensitivity table in the MD&A.

Now turning to our offshore business, which generates about one-third of our funds from operations. Liwan Gas sales prices averaged $13.95 Cdn per mcf with liquids pricing averaging $73.60 per barrel. Our overall Asia Pacific netback was $70.31. And in the Atlantic region, where we capture Brent like pricing and netback was $65.23 per barrel.

Corporately, of the $895 million of funds from operations, $637 million was directed to our CapEx program, including our inventory projects that meet in internal hurdle rate of 10% at $45 US WTI. And that spending was mostly weighted towards advancing 60,000 barrels a day of Lloyd thermal projects and the West White Rose Project. Continued investment in these types of projects keeps reducing our operating cost. OpEx for the quarter was $13.33 per boe down from Q1 2017 and 23% reduction since the same period in 2014.

After spending on CapEx and investment in joint ventures, we realized $218 million of free cash flow, $75 million of which will be returned to shareholders through our quarterly cash dividend. And we close the quarter with net debt of $3.2 billion including seasonal working capital builds and $2.3 billion in cash. This represents less than one times net debt 2017 funds from operations.

We are reviving our annual production guidance for the year, lowering by 10,000 boe per day. We now expected to average in the range of 310,000 to 320,000 boe per day, while still exiting the year in the 330,000 to 340,000 boe per day range. However, we remain on track with our previously guided $4 billion of annual funds from operations and $1 billion in free cash flow.

We reduced heavy oil production in light of wide Canadian heavy differentials and substituted discounted third-party crude as feedstock for our Downstream operations. This allowed us to maximize the value capture. Also contributing to the production guidance revision is a slower ramp up at the BD project in Indonesia. We have a few turnaround schedule for the year, both in Upstream and Downstream, and you can find the details in today’s news release.

Now I’ll turn the call over to Rob Symonds to talk about our first quarter operations.

Rob Symonds

Thanks, Jeff. Let’s start with the integrated Corridor. Combined thermal production was 123,200 barrels a day for Lloyd, Tucker and Sunrise. We continue to advance the 60,000 barrels a day of new Lloyd thermal production that we expect to bring online by 2021.

As Rob mentioned, work at the Rush Lake 2 plant is progressing better than planned. We also completed the drilling of the first 12 well pairs in the quarter. We’re now looking to commence steaming in Q3 and production will start a couple of months later. At Dee Valley, construction began in March and the first modules for the central processing facility have been arriving on site.

Meanwhile, site clearing is underway at Spruce Lake North and Spruce Lake Central. All three projects are expected to be on production in 2020. And we’re advancing the Westhazel and Edam Central projects which were sanctioned in November of last year.

At Tucker, taking the wide differential for Canadian heavy oil into consideration, we have advance to turnaround into the third quarter of this year. Tucker has also been impacted by low delivery pressures from our third-party natural gas system during the first quarter, reducing production by about 1,000 barrels a day. Tucker’s averaging around 22,500 barrels a day as we work towards our production target, 30,000 barrels a day by the end of the year. The new 15 well pad achieved first oil last month.

Moving next to Sunrise, as we mentioned it would during our last call, Sunrise remained relatively flat quarter-over-quarter and 46,800 barrels a day gross production. This is the results of recompleting a few of the original wells in January and February. This work is proving very successful with just three wells that are back on production going from less than 500 barrels a day to more than 1,000 barrels a day on average.

Following that work to ramp up continues. Sunrise April month to date production is over 50,000 barrels per day. And we remain on track to reach 60,000 barrels a day by the end of this year. And the SOR for the original development area is now approaching three. Although, it will continue to fluctuate as team is allocated to get better long-term performance.

At our Western Canada resource plays, our 18 well drilling program in the Ansell and Kakwa areas, which is targeting the Wilrich formation is underway, with seven wells drilled during the quarter and four completed. And in the oil and liquids-rich Montney formation, we have an eight well program this year in the Wembley and Karr area.

Turning next to the Downstream business. Overall throughput for the quarter averaged 398,100 barrels a day. Overall capacity utilization was 92%, including 100% of the Lloydminster Upgrader and 89% of our U.S. refineries. But our Canadian facilities, synthetic crude sales average 56,000 barrels a day at the Upgrader along with 6,400 barrels a day of diesel. The actual refinery ran at 99% utilization with throughput averaging 28,700 barrels a day in the quarter.

In the U.S. throughput average 276,400 barrels a day, including 37,000 barrels a day at the Superior Refinery. This was our first full quarter of operation is Superior and it’s proving to be a great asset for us. I’d remind you the seasonally Q1 is generally the weakest for U.S. refining margins. Particularly for refinery that produces a significant value stream of asphalt.

The turnaround is currently underway at Superior. We’ll allow us to run more heavy there, increasing the flexibility of our feedstock. Our total gasoline, diesel and jet fuel in the United States sales were 228,000 barrels a day in the first quarter. In the offshore business starting with Asia Pacific. As Rob mentioned we are taking 75% stake in the 29-1 field, 49% stake in the main Liwan field, so this represents a larger position and one that we will happy to have.

We expect to drill three wells in the fourth quarter of this year, four wells were previously drilled. So this will bring the total in the field to seven. First gas is anticipated around the end of 2020. Gas will be processed at the onshore Gaolan Gas Plant to delivery to buy. At Liwan in the quarter, sales averaged 367 million standard cubic feet per day, a 180 million net to Husky. Associated liquids were 16,700 barrels a day, 8,200 Husky share.

At the shallow water Block 15/33, we started drilling an exploration well this month – sorry, last month. This will be followed by a second in Q2. After that, the wriggle move over and exploration drilling will commenced on the nearby 16/25 well, block with two wells scheduled.

Moving to Indonesia, we continue to ramp up the liquid-rich BD Project in the Madura Strait. Production in the quarter averaged 19 million standard cubic feet per day net to Husky, compared to 17 million in Q4. We sold 1,000 barrels a day of liquids Husky working interest. At the MDA-MBH fields, seven production wells will be drilled in the second half of this year and first gas is expected in 2019.

Turning to the Atlantic, through our infill and step up well program, we plan to bring on two wells a year on average. At West White Rose, workers advancing at the Graving Dock and on the top size in living quarters.

Thank you. Now turn the call back to the operator, so that we can take your question.

Greg Pardy

Thanks. Good morning, all. Just some quick ones really on the operating side, heard the comments just around 29-1 and that being at the end of 2020, is your sense that really will offset declines at the field? Is that really was designed to do?

Rob Peabody

Yes, absolutely. It should offset decline. I do a little better. We’ll see how when we get there. If we look at the reserves associated with the only one complex. As of today really we haven’t really depleted any reserves. We continue to add them as we’re taking production off. So the field continues to hold up even better than we originally anticipated. We’ve got similar hopes for these extensions. So we’ll see how it plays out as we get a little closer, but at the moment that’s the way we’re portraying it is something that will maintain the plateau production.

Greg Pardy

Okay. Thanks, Rob. And then the exploration expenditures you’ll pick up, will you cut those essentially and in the form of higher production.

Rob Peabody

Correct. Yes, once we come on production, we get allocated a higher portion of the production until that’s paid off.

Greg Pardy

Okay, perfect. And then just with Madura, what’s the line of sight for rates there like that’s not a wellhead issue right, its really a function of the consumers and how quickly they will uptake the gas?

Rob Peabody

Correct. I’ll let Rob give you a little more detail on that.

Rob Symonds

Yes, Greg. It’s Rob Symonds. Certainly, Indonesia like many of these emerging Asian markets that the pace of which the market is able to take the gas is always challenge and certainly a little slower than we had anticipated. Its absolutely not a wellhead issue. Today we are seeing higher nominations and we’re very confident as we move to the back end of the year, we will see the full nomination being taken in that $100 million a day gross number.

Greg Pardy

Okay, perfect. And then last one for me is just with Lima, can you talk in the throughputs look really good. And I know you booked benefits of the wider spread and so forth a lot of that’s coming to the midstream and so on. But can you just talk a little bit about just Lima’s performance in the quarter end or Toledo?

Rob Symonds

Yes. This is Rob Symonds again Greg. Yes, Lima had a couple of operational upsets at the early part of the quarter in both the Kakwa and some of the other units. And as a result we weren’t running optimally in terms of capturing the full spread. So while this throughputs not too bad, even though down a little bit from our expectation. There were some hiccups in Q1. Today I can tell you everything is back running as we wanted to do.

Greg Pardy

Okay.

Rob Peabody

Yes. I would just add Toledo, Toledo had again a problem with one of the units. So again full throughput raids not affected too much, but some – the key here sometimes is how you plan and how you run these refineries. And if you plan one thing and then you have to make some adjustments you never capture what the same level of margin though.

Greg Pardy

Okay, perfect. And last one for me, just with Alberta’s climate, policy and so on, have you – is there much of a bearing on your cost structure as a result of those policies are now?

Rob Peabody

No. What’s going on here, which is good and I think this is a good move actually by the Alberta government, generally is that we continue our major projects that would be affected our Sunrise and Tucker. And as you’ve been – if you’ve been watching these projects the SOR has been continually declining in those projects and will continue to decline for another couple of years probably. And the Alberta government is recognizing that under their output based allocation system. So the – because we continue to improve, it’s not actually it mitigate well, essentially it means we don’t have, we get a credit for that improvement against what would have been that taxes are extra charges, but the moment it’s not having an impact.

Greg Pardy

Okay. Thanks very much, guys.

Rob Peabody

Thanks, Greg.

John Royall

Hey, good morning. This is actually John Royall sitting in for Phil.

Rob Peabody

Hello, John.

John Royall

Hi, how are you? So we just had a one quick question, as we look at your first quarter FFO, what’s the $900 million at a WTI price of greater than 60. And then we think about your guidance for the full year $4 billion at 55 WTI. Can you help us bridge how you get there from 1Q?

Rob Peabody

Sure. I mean just the short answer really is that one we have a ramp up over the years. So we’re looking at 330 to 340 as I kind of exit rate. And the other real component of that is the seasonally lower cracks in U.S. refining in 1Q that are which is a normal seasonal factor. And we are seeing U.S. refining cracks improve here as we come into 2Q. So you kind of put those two things together and that’s what takes us up to the levels that delivers the – over $4 billion of funds from operation over the year. So we’re still broadly on track for that goal.

John Royall

Great, thank you.

Dennis Fong

Hi, good morning guys, and thanks for taking my questions. So first just quickly on the BD field, I was actually curious as to what your own expectations for the production sales profile look like through the year. And second, if you wouldn’t mind in reminding us as to be the take or pay agreements that you have with the end users.

Rob Symonds

Yes, Dennis, this is Rob Symonds. As we look out, what we’re seeing currently is quite a decent take going on. Our expectation is that they will fluctuate between now and the end of the year in the physical take. As you saw first quarter, I share around 19 million. By the end of the year, net shift for us is about 40. So we’re on track to make that physically, but to your point on send or pay about 85% of the volume is covered by send or pay obligations. Those depending on the contract, they chew up some of them every six months, some of them every quarter. So cash wise, we would get it although obviously in today’s environment. Cash is not as much of a concern for us. So we’re working with the market and we fully expect that the full consumption off-take will occur by year end.

Dennis Fong

Okay, thanks. And then just with respect to Sunrise and notwithstanding the recompleted wells. How are the other wells kind of ramping up? Are they ramping up your expectations and how are you thinking of those individual well pairs proceeding forward from here.

Rob Symonds

Yes. The original development area wells, we guided some time ago, they would be in the 800 to 900 range. And they are currently in that range. They’re running in the 850-ish range today that original area. The additional 14 well pairs are ramping up slightly better than the original area did and so very much on expectation for us. So everything is as we expect and we expect to reach 60,000, as we’ve said by the end of the year.

Dennis Fong

Okay.

Rob Peabody

Yes. And the only thing I’d add to that is, as I say, it looks like we’re comfortably in the 800 to 900 range on these. I mean, and again it’s interesting to look at the spread, because we have quite a few wells well over a 1,000 barrels a day. So I mean, one of the gratifying things is when you actually stack that up against other oil sands projects. This is one of now – that kind of the top oil sands projects average about 1,000 barrels a day per well. So we are now in the kind of one of the top three for well production or production per well. So which I think reflects the quality of the overall lease.

Dennis Fong

Perfect. And so it’s just to really other quick ones. So just clarity on the shut in, those are just conventional heavy oil production. They have nothing to do with the more thermal operations that you guys have, outside the acceleration of the Tucker turnaround. Correct?

Rob Peabody

Absolutely, correct, Dennis.

Dennis Fong

Perfect. And then just finally, just plans for that excess free cash flow, is that still just going to your balance sheet. How are you guys thinking about the uses of the accessory cash flow you’re generating about the dividend?

Rob Peabody

Well, one of these I keep saying is that first we’ve got to earn it and then we can spend it. I guess, I’ve been in this business too long to assume that things always play out the way they appear, they’re going to play out. So as we go on, as I think we’ve said we established a dividend and we were quite conservative about the way we put it in place very much with the idea of being able to progress, simply grow it over time. Particularly, as we continue to drive down the breakeven on our earnings and cash flow going forward.

So that sort of the framework is we’re – obviously, as we have lots of capacity to pay dividend and that becomes sustainable and we’ve got the balance sheet where it is, I think that’s a good place to be in. I think the only thing I’d add to that is, I do like maintaining a balance sheet that maybe at the moment, we seen as marginally under levered. Because we are in an environment, where there are a number of things becoming available not big things, it’s more of the smaller stuff, but we – there’s some great opportunities out there, now to buy versus build, which we like to keep – we look at and we may take advantage of a few of those as we go forward when they’re compelling. Very similar to what we did on the Superior Refinery.

Dennis Fong

Okay, thanks.

Joe Gemino

Thank you. So what’s up your production if any is exposed to the heavy oil discount, obviously not from the integrated refineries or for your commitments on the Keystone?

Jeff Hart

Yes, it’s Jeff here. We – none of our heavy oil at this point, as we are largely mitigated on all our heavy oil and bitumen production. So it’s not even the product that goes to our Downstream facilities with the capacity we have on the existing Keystone line. The differentials are largely driven by the Canadian location differential and that pipeline is mitigated that. So effectively think of it right now is largely all of our heavy oil and bitumen production is mitigated from the location differential.

Joe Gemino

Great. And any of your growth projects will they be any subject to some of the heavy oil discounts or location differentials.

Jeff Hart

Yes, it’s Jeff again on that. We’re largely balance through the end of this decade into 2021, which will give us some more time to, we’ll see how the pipeline situation goes. But we’re balanced and not exposed through 2021.

Joe Gemino

Great, thank you.

Ashok Dutta

Hi, good morning, Rob.

Rob Peabody

Good morning.

Ashok Dutta

Good morning, sir. A quick question, how many barrels were shut in and when was that done?

Rob Peabody

On average over the quarter was around 5,000 barrels a day and it was just done kind of over the quarter. Rob, you want to add to that?

Rob Symonds

Yes. Let me just give you a little more color. A lot of what we did was, if wells went down, we didn’t perhaps go out and bring them back as fast as we would have done in a different price environment. So that was less about shutting in wells large numbers of wells is more about slowing down the way we – the pace we brought them back.

Ashok Dutta

Okay. So it’s more about slowing down rather than shutting in, but in effect you still lost about 5,000 barrels on an average last quarter. Did I get it right?

Rob Symonds

Yes. And we did that very and – the reason was we could make more money by using the capacity we had to pick up other barrels that were sitting in Alberta that were quite distressed. There were barrels that that people were trying to send down pipelines that that just didn’t get allocated pipeline space and they had really no place to put them and they didn’t at storage place. So we – that was just such a compelling opportunity rather than just producing our own production.

Ashok Dutta

Okay, all right. Thank you very much.

Rob Symonds

Thank you.

Chris Varcoe

Hi Rob, I know you in the past and talk to fair bit about pipelines in the fact you want to see them get built and obviously with the developments in the last few weeks on Trans Mountain. I’m just wondering what do you think about the Alberta in the federal government getting involved and potentially becoming owners or potential owners in that entity.

Rob Peabody

Well. I’ll take the first. I’ll split your question in two, one in about them getting involved and then about becoming owners. I think in terms of getting involved, thank, goodness, they’re getting involved. In fact they were always involved, but I think they’re really both getting much more deeply engaged and it’s great to see that they’re recognizing the value of those pipelines, not just to the industry, which is often spoken about, but really to the problems into country and to the tax base and to the funds that they can be redeployed brawl sorts of public uses.

So I think quite rightly they’ve kind of woken up to that fact and are now very engaged. So that’s good. In terms of the specifics of how they’re going to do it and how a deal might work or might not work for Kinder Morgan, I’m not really close enough to it to really comment on the exact mechanisms they might be discussing. It’s really I think between – well, it’s really ultimately up to Kinder Morgan I guess as to whether it satisfied their needs for risk reduction around completion of the pipeline.

Chris Varcoe

And just a follow-up, we’ve seen the Alberta government in this news legislation that would leaded issue export permits and potentially restrict the flow of crude oil and refined products going in either direction. Have you looked at this legislation at all and do you think it when it have an impact upon you and I guess what is your overall reaction to that piece of legislation.

Rob Peabody

Well, I guess, from a housekeep point of view, we have the refinery in Prince George in BC. It’s actually generally sourced from crude I think in BC. So it’s not likely to be to affected in terms of its source of supplies and we’ll certainly continue to do our best at supplying customers in that part of BC.

Dan Healing

Good morning, thanks take my question. Rob, I wonder if you could expand at all on what you were saying about there being opportunities out there to buy assets. Are you talking about in Canada? And are you specifically talking about heavy oil, light oil. What – can you give us any hint on that?

Rob Peabody

I like to look at assets from through an economic and accounting lens sort of. So geography doesn’t have to come into it. Superior was the acquisition. The Superior Refinery was compelling, because the alternative was building our own refinery, which we still may do down the road. But this opportunity became available to basically give us the capacity immediately and compared to building our own refinery. This added $500 million of free cash flow, including the acquisition price over the five years of the plan. So we look at two things, is it on strategy with our two major businesses, the Integrated Corridor and the Offshore business.

And then beyond that, if you look at the five year plan is an acquisition actually going to improve the five year plan. And then finally, of course, we look at the economic metrics around the acquisition. So those could be – those could absolutely be heavy oil assets, but they could be really anything around our core businesses, where the acquisition look compelling the – versus our base plan.

Dan Healing

Okay. So is that where you’re seeing the, I guess the bargains or the areas where there’s a good opportunity to buy something at a good price.

Rob Peabody

Yes. I think – I mean, we’re seeing in a lot of areas and it’s just I think a factor of the industry has been through a long period here a pretty tough environment and people’s – on many people’s balance sheets are quite stretched and they’re needing to sell things in order to get their balance sheet back to a reasonable position. So that’s what’s I think generating the opportunities.

Dan Healing

Okay. And kind of a related question, when you’re talking about picking up distressed barrels in the first quarter to supply to your refineries. Are you talking about heavy oils that go to the Lloydminster works or something else?

Rob Peabody

Well, we were actually talking about both heavies, but mostly bitumen blends on that. And we can take those – we were able to take those either down to our U.S. refining system through our midstream committed capacity or in many cases right down to the Gulf of Mexico, because we have pipeline commitments in place to take us all the way down to the goal

Dan Healing

Okay. So those would be Canadian deal bit primarily done. And you’re saying about 5,000 barrels.

Rob Peabody

Well, that’s what we – that’s, yes. That was kind of the offset.

Dan Healing

Okay, great. Thank you.

Rob Peabody

Thank you.

Rob Peabody

Thank you very much for your questions. To sum up, the Integrated Corridor is doing what it was built for capturing the emergence available from the reservoirs or the refinery rack regardless of heavy light in Canadian U.S. differentials. Essentially, the results for this part of the business are tied to Brent pricing. Combined with our offshore business, we are generating funds from operations that more than cover our capital spending and dividend resulting in free cash flow. And we continue to execute against our five year plan.

At our Investor Day, at the end of May, we’ll be sharing more details about the way ahead and we certainly hope to see you all there. On a final note, a quick reminder that we’re holding our AGM in Calgary later this morning and that presentation will be webcast live on our website. So thanks again for participating today.

