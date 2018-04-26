CVS Health: A Store-Level Look At The Proposed Healthcare Giant

Since about the middle of 2015, investing in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) has not been a healthy move for most portfolios. The all-time high of $113.65 hit in July of that year looks positively unreachable now that the stock is trading in the mid-to-high $60's, even after the recent bounce off $60.14. Simply looking at the hard numbers isn't enough to understand the sharp decline in CVS.

Image Source: Yahoo Finance

Image Source: Company 10k

2013 revenues were nearly $127 billion, building to nearly $185 billion in 2017, with year-over-year gains each year in between. We see a similar story with net income rising from nearly $4.6 billion to over $6.2 billion in 2017. Dividends show a dramatic upward trend during this 5-year period as well, starting off at $0.225 per quarter to the current $0.5 per quarter. Current yield is about 3%.

With 9,800 pharmacies across the United States, CVS fills more prescriptions than any other chain. CVS also operates a large, profitable, and growing pharmacy benefits management solution. So what gives, especially considering the broader market has soared while CVS has languished for well over 2 years?

Walking into your average CVS, the most visible part of the business is a vast assortment of retail goods, indistinguishable from goods you can get at a dozen nearby places. It's also worth noting that many of these places have wider selections at competitive prices. Think Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT). In fact, I started following CVS in 2015 because of the announcement that CVS was taking over Target's pharmacy and clinic businesses for around $1.9 billion. At the time CVS wasn't too interesting. I like to buy things that are out of favor. CVS got a temporary bump in stock price following the announcement, reaching its all-time high discussed earlier.

Another blow to CVS is that many of the goods they sell can easily be bought on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and delivered right to your door. The number of Amazon Prime subscribers has exceeded 100 million globally. Amazon and this wildly successful service have scared investors in the traditional retail business model for a few years now. I don't want to pound this issue into the ground because I bet you've heard it before, especially if you follow me. But take a moment to pull up a 5-year chart of just about any large publicly traded department store and you'll see a similar story, with peaks just a few months before CVS's. It took the market a few extra months to apply the death of retail narrative to CVS.

I'm a big believer that traditional brick-and-mortar retail will be just fine long term, but I'm not interested in CVS because they sell cookies, window washer fluid, and copper frying pans.

Expanding Healthcare Offerings

CVS has been in the pharmacy benefits management business in one form or another for years. PBMs negotiate prices with drug manufactures, contract with pharmacies, and administer the prescription drug programs for private insurers, commercial health plans, government employee plans, and Medicare Part D plans. This is obviously a plus for the largest filler of prescription drugs in the U.S., but its old news.

The focus now is on CVS's $69 billion bid for health insurance giant Aetna (NYSE: AET), announced in December of 2017. Aetna is the third largest health insurance company in the U.S., by membership. While profitable, Aetna's revenue and net income are fairly static over the past few years, compared to CVS. But the real question is what will the combined company look like? Where will the synergies be?

CVS estimates $750 million in near-term synergies, but that number doesn't mean much to me. Synergy estimates are simply that, estimates. I mainly look at things from the store level, but more on that later. Large insurance buyers who use one company for health insurance and another for PBM might see the logic of one-stop shopping. The hope is that these synergies lead to competitive offerings that can increase Aetna's market share. If CVS can get current PBM customers that use other insurance companies to switch, so much the better. In my view, this deal is all about cost savings that can be passed on to consumers to increase market share company-wide. Those cost savings to consumers is one reason I'm not overly concerned about the deal being blocked by regulators.

One concern I believe the market has is that this might be a desperate move by a retailer that sees the landscape changing. Is CVS grasping at straws? Is this a poorly thought out defensive move to try to ward off Amazon and others? Fears that Amazon will get into the pharmaceutical distribution business have abated lately, but that isn't the only front the behemoth threatens from. Did CVS make this bid out of fear? I don't think so. I see this as CVS's bid to become a huge player in the healthcare industry, and probably not the last step.

A huge potential benefit is CVS's over 1,100 MinuteClinics. MinuteClinics are medical clinics within existing CVS stores, treating minor illnesses and injuries, providing vaccinations and screenings, physicals, and various wellness offerings including smoking cessation and weight loss programs. Imagine the cost savings to a health insurer of getting even a small percentage of insured individuals to stop smoking or lose weight. Now I'm not naive, most people aren't interested in such programs, but the benefits are obvious.

The real potential here is not only in expanding the number of MinuteClinics, but in expanding the services they provide. I was in a CVS yesterday, looking over the merchandise. It occurred to me that a lot of things were unnecessary. The window washer fluid and copper frying pans could probably go. A wall of picture frames and albums? No thanks. The greeting card section was positively huge, as well as toys. There were even three separate locations for stuff I'll simply lump in as cords, cell phone cases, chargers, earbuds, etc. Now I'm no expert on what CVS sells and what they don't, but they could easily eliminate or reduce underperforming sections of merchandise, and make ample room for expanding MinuteClinics.

MinuteClinics are basically a step below urgent care centers. Emergency rooms cost health insurance companies big bucks, and they are doing everything they can to keep the insured out of them. With my current insurance I have a $700 copay for simply stepping foot in one. Rest assured that I'm headed for my nearby in-network urgent care center if I have an urgent issue that I believe they can handle. I won't be heading to the ER with the sniffles anytime soon. If MinuteClinics can expand their offerings into services such as lab draws, dialysis, or care options that help keep people out of emergency rooms, then the cost savings to their health insurance operation could be very meaningful. Controlling the process means controlling costs.

And don't forget the foot traffic these services, if successful, would bring through the door. Come in for a sprained ankle, leave with a soda and possibly that car phone charger you've been meaning to pick up. Retail is trending toward services to get people through the door, and this isn't much different. I'm no expert on health insurance, but I know a thing or two about retail, and retail with a service flavor is the future.

So what are the risks with investing in CVS today? I see two main reasons to be cautious. The Aetna deal will add a huge amount of debt to CVS's balance sheet. I'm a balance sheet kind of guy, I'll look at it before an income statement any day of the week. CVS will more or less triple its long-term debt to get this deal done. I'm confident the deal will be a good one longer term, but I'll be keeping an eye on debt levels going forward.

The second concern is intertwined with the first. What if the integration with Aetna doesn't go as planned? CVS will need to spend money expanding services to take advantage of the opportunities the combined company will provide. What if I'm wrong about the extent of these opportunities? What if management fumbles and ends up simply tacking a health insurer onto a pharmacy that continues to have shelves full of window washer fluid and fashionable clothing for the family dog?

CVS and My Portfolio

As I write this, CVS is trading around $67.75, thanks to the rally that's lasted for about three weeks. I have a limit order in to start a position at $64.50, because I usually try to let volatility give me a discount when I purchase stock. With CVS reporting earnings next week, I may just get my price. We'll see. I'm also not taking on a full position at that price. Given the falling knife look of the chart, and the risk involved, I'm open to the idea that CVS might make new lows. If everything looks in place while it does, I'll probably be there buying.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CVS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.