Facebook Pops On Earnings Beat: Charts And Key Trading Levels

The stock has been below a "death cross" since April 13, and that has slowed the stock gains so far today.

First quarter earnings for Facebook were not adversely impacted by the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Social media giant Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) reported first quarter earnings after the close on Wednesday, April 25, and handily beat analysts’ estimates.

Investors breathed a sigh of relief as the Cambridge Analytica scandal did not impact earnings. Beware however the scandal did not come to light until March 19. The earnings report reflected continued growth without knowledge of the scandal for 2.5 of the 3 months in the first quarter. The effects of the scandal may not be felt until the end of the second quarter.

The company now has a winning streak of beating earnings per share estimates for 20 consecutive quarters. The stock set its all-time intraday high of $195.32 Feb. 1 after beating earnings after the close on Jan. 31.

Shares of Facebook then fell with the market trading as low as $167.18 on Feb. 9, just below its 200-day simple moving average, then at $168.79. In this 14% correction from $195.32 to $167.18 the stock crossed my semiannual pivot of $182.90. The rebound with the market that followed had the stock trading back and forth around $182.90 between Feb. 23 and March 16 as the "power of the pivot."

The Cambridge Analytica scandal broke on March 19 and shares of Facebook now look up at the $182.90 level as my semi-annual risk level.

Facebook opened at $173.22 on Thursday, down 1.8% year to date and in correction territory 11.3% below its Feb. 2 high of $195.32. The stock traded as low as $149.02 on March 26 in reaction to the scandal and shares have been forgiven by 16.2% since then.

Most comments I read pre-earnings where favorable towards Facebook.

The consensus was that Facebook’s advertising business survived the Cambridge scandal but the costs to prevent further fallout are unknown.

Investors may be concerned that Congress could consider regulatory measures to control the privacy of consumer data online.

Robert W. Baird & Co. conducted a survey suggesting that the Cambridge scandal resulted in a decline in user engagement. This may show up in Facebook’s second quarter earnings.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently told reports that there would be no "meaningful impact" on user behavior or on Facebook’s businesses.

Given the uncertainties and share-price volatility, the daily and weekly charts, and key levels should be used to adjust investment and trading positions.

The daily chart for Facebook

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart shows that Facebook shows the formation of a "death cross" on April 16 when the 50-day simple moving average crossed below its 200-day simple moving averages which is now being challenged at $170.70 and $173.93, respectively. A "death cross" is a warning that lower prices lie ahead and that was the case until the earnings report. The stock is back above my annual pivot of $162.65 which indicates potential strength to my monthly and quarterly risky levels of $177.71 and $178.68, respectively. These are shown as horizontal lines on the chart.

The weekly chart for Facebook

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Facebook is positive with the stock above its below its five-week modified moving average of $169.81. The stock remains well above its 200-week simple moving average of $119.45 also known as the "reversion to the mean." The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to end this week rising to 34.48 this week up from 30.05 on April 20.

Given these charts and analysis, my trading strategy is to buy weakness to my annual pivot of $162.65 and reduce holdings by selling strength to my monthly and quarterly risky levels of $177.71 and $178.69, respectively.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.