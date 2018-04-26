GE's $5.5 Billion Dilemma On Pressure Pumping

We have written extensively on the past mistakes that GE (GE) made which contributed to the collapse of its share price lately. In this recent article, we described in detail the acquisition of Baker Hughes (BHGE) by GE and the fallout from this deal. One of the arguments for this deal was to combine GE's oil and gas assets with Baker Hughes in order to achieve scale and a complete suite of service offerings. However, one of the important news that was overlooked by many GE investors was when Baker Hughes divested its pressure pumping business to private equity firms after GE announced the transaction with it. We found that Baker Hughes has lost an appalling $5.0+ billion of value on its pressure pumping assets and the divestiture could not have come at a worse time as the pressure pumping industry rebounded strongly in 2017 after the cyclical trough in the prior year.

Acquisition of BJ Services

On August 31, 2009, Baker Hughes announced its acquisition of BJ Services (BJS) for $5.5 billion, paying 16.3% premium over BJ's closing price. Post-transaction, BJ shareholders owned 27.5% of the combined company. Chad Deaton, then CEO of Baker Hughes, said the following:

"Our two companies have highly complementary products and services with very little overlap. Baker Hughes has a long record of partnering with BJ Services on major projects. The proposed merger will make Baker Hughes a stronger, more efficient service provider for our customers worldwide, by integrating pressure pumping with Baker Hughes' wide range of products and services.

Clearly, Baker acquired BJ in order to fill a big gap in its product offering and to enhance competitive positioning in the market. Before the acquisition, Baker's larger competitors, Schlumberger (SLB) and Haliburton (HAL), all have a substantial amount of revenue generated from pressure pumping. Baker wanted to use BJ to bridge that cap and pro forma the deal its share of revenue from pressure pumping would be 24%.

Another important aspect of the acquisition was to fill the gap in Baker's existing product line. Pressure pumping was the largest market with $24.4 billion revenue generated in 2008 and Baker was clearly missing out. After the acquisition of BJ, Baker now offers a complete suite of services with the only exception of geophysical. We would like to keep this in mind as we contemplate its exit from pressure pumping in 2016.

Partial Sale of BJ Services

After the 2009 acquisition of BJ Services to form its pressure pumping business, Baker Hughes announced that it will sell a majority stake of these assets to CSL Capital Management and West Street Energy Partners, a fund managed by Goldman Sachs. The deal was announced on November 29, 2016, and closed on January 2, 2017. It is important to note that the deal only included the onshore pressure pumping assets in North America and excludes international pressure operations and Gulf of Mexico offshore operations.

Baker Hughes will retain 46.7% of BJ services and receive $150 million from the CSL and West Street. As part of the transaction, CSL will also contribute its portfolio company, Allied Energy Services, to the pro forma entity. Allied is another provider of onshore hydraulic fracturing and cementing services in North America. In addition, CSL and West Street will also contribute $175 million in cash to the combined entity to fund growth and help shore up the balance sheet. After the deal, BJ Services will have a combined hydraulic fracturing capacity of 1.9 million HHP and over 250 cementing units.

Potential IPO of BJ Services

On July 14, 2017, BJ Services filed the prospectus for an initial public offering to bring the pure-play pressure pumping business to the public markets. However, BJ has since halted its IPO process likely due to the unfavorable market conditions and potential competition from a potential outright sale.

In 2017 we saw a slew of hydraulic fracturing companies filing for IPO including Keane (FRAC) Liberty (LBRT), and FTS International (FTSI). Upon IPO we will be able to assess the value of Baker's remaining stake in BJ Services, however, we are certain that the valuation will be much lower than the price Baker paid in 2009. Based on our industry knowledge we think BJ could likely fetch between $1,500 to $2,000 per HHP, implying a valuation of $2.8 to $3.8 billion based on BJ's capacity of 1.9 million HHP. However, we are not sure of its capital structure thus unable to value GE's equity interest. One bookend would be assuming no debt (unlikely to be true) and high end of the valuation, GE and Baker's stake in BJ could be worth $1.8 billion. Including the $150 million in cash received outright, the total valuation of $2.0 billion is still far below the $5.5 billion initially paid in 2009, not including the investments and losses incurred on these assets during the Baker's ownership. Another thing to keep in mind here is that we have made two very optimistic and oversimplified assumptions here: no debt and valuation of $2,000 per HHP. The actual value of Baker's stake is likely much lower than these numbers.

GE's Role in All These

The deal came in a month after GE announced its acquisition of Baker Hughes, so it is clear that GE approved the transaction. Baker Hughes has destroyed a massive amount of shareholder value on the BJ assets as we have shown above. Baker was never able to turn a profit on its pressure pumping business due to limited scale and challenging market since 2014. The recent oil downturn helped its decision to spin off the unit into a standalone entity, along with other partners and additional assets from CSL.

We think the deal was most likely underway well in advance of the GE investment announcement and was orchestrated under Baker's leadership. But the question remains on whether the spin-off was done at the optimal time from an industry cycle perspective? We think the answer is likely no. As the chart below shows that 2016 was the year of bottoming in oilfield spending in North America, and 2017 already saw strong rebound in spending which is expected to continue into 2018. We have detailed our investment thesis for pressure pumping companies in several articles focused on Keane Group, Calfrac Well Services, and Trican Well Services. Baker and GE most likely have sold their pressure pumping assets at the worst possible time, further exacerbating the loss of shareholder value.

We previously wrote that GE has changed its decision on its Baker Hughes stake, switching from divesting to keeping. This means that GE will now face the problem of Baker Hughes once again missing out on the boom in pressure pumping. As producers focus on the prolific Permian and Eagle Ford, pressure pumping has become an integral part of the overall service offering. It was reported that Haliburton has added more than 700k HHP of pressure pumping fleet since Q1 2017 while Schlumberger plans to add up to 1.0 million HHP after agreeing to acquire pressure pumping assets from the battered Weatherford (WFT). The two largest competitors are all doubling down on the burgeoning pressure pumping industry while GE has to sit on the sidelines having just sold the assets at a cyclical trough. Although the deal was orchestrated by the Baker Hughes management team, as the new majority shareholder, GE is stuck with the consequences and will now have to decide how it plans to address the gap.

The multi-billion dollar dilemma for GE has no easy answer. To re-enter the pressure pumping market means that it has to enter the crowded market at much higher costs than what it received on the BJ sale, a slap in the face. Another alternative would be to maintain exposure through its passive stake in BJ Services, which filed for IPO but also could be sold in the near-term. However, just as when Baker Hughes first acquired BJ in 2009 with a goal to complete its service offerings, GE and Baker would be facing once again a big gap in its services given the rising importance of pressure pumping amid the resurgence of shale production. The billion dollar question will likely cause a lot of pain to GE as other players continue to benefit from a rebound in pressure pumping. We think GE should instead focus on running the assets it has, instead of frequently transacting given its horrific track record of dealmaking. We think most investors would like to see GE fix its troubling power business before making any more deals in the oil and gas space.

