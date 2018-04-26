Ascendas REIT: Latest Results Show Trust's Steady Growth

The trust successfully completed the renovation of two properties in Singapore, which had an impact on the valuation of its portfolio.

On Monday, April 23, 2018, Singaporean real estate investment trust Ascendas REIT (OTC:ACDSF) announced its fourth quarter 2017/2018 results. Unlike most American companies, Ascendas REIT ends its fiscal year on March 31 so the company actually announced its full year results in this release as well. The company's results were on the whole quite respectable, with the trust showing some conservative year-over-year growth along with a corresponding hike in its quarterly distribution. This is precisely the kind of thing that we like to see in a real estate investment trust.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of these results. This is because these highlights provide background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Ascendas REIT's fourth quarter 17/18 results:

Ascendas REIT reported gross revenues of S$862.1 million ($649.5 million) in the most recent quarter. This represents a 3.8% increase over the S$830.6 million ($625.8 million) that the company brought in in the prior year quarter.

The trust had a net property income of S$629.4 million ($474.2 million) in the fourth quarter 17/18. This represents a 3.0% increase over the S$611.0 million ($460.4 million) that it had in the year-ago quarter.

Although there were some acquisitions and divestments over the year, the number of properties in the trust's portfolio remained static at 131.

Ascendas REIT spent a total of S$52.9 million ($39.9 million) improving the properties in its portfolio over the course of the year.

The trust increased its quarterly distribution per unit by 1.5% year-over-year to S$0.0391 ($0.03).

The first thing that I noticed and indeed the likely first thing many readers noticed is that the trust's revenue grew at a steady pace year-over-year. This type of scenario is relatively common among well-run REITs and is often caused by annual (or otherwise periodic) rent increases. In this case however, an improving occupancy rate played a bigger role in growing the trust's revenues. The occupancy rate is the portion of a real estate portfolio that is currently leased out to a tenant. Thus, the closer the trust comes to having 100% occupancy, the more revenue that it is able to extract out of its property portfolio. This trust shows the trust's portfolio occupancy rate now as well as at the end of the previous and prior year quarters:

Source: Ascendas REIT

As shown here, the trust's portfolio in both Singapore and Australia had a higher occupancy rate in the most recent quarter than in the year-ago one. In addition, the Singapore portion of the portfolio also saw a quarter-over-quarter increase in the occupancy rate. As the trust had the highest percentage of its available space leased out in the fourth quarter of 17/18 compared to the previous quarters, it makes sense that its rental revenue would be highest in the most recent quarter.

Unfortunately, the trust did not have the same sort of success at increasing the rents on its tenants. We can see this by looking at the portfolio rental reversion rate. A rental reversion is a periodic adjustment (oftentimes at lease renewal) that a landlord makes to change the rent in line with the market rent for an occupied property. When market rates are increasing, we can expect to see a positive rental reversion rate as this indicates that the landlord was able to broadly increase the rents. Unfortunately, what we see is this:

Source: Ascendas REIT

Here we see that while Ascendas REIT was able to broadly increase its rental rates over the full course of the 2017/2018 fiscal year, its fourth quarter was disappointing. Those tenants that renewed their leases during the quarter saw their rents decrease by an average of 6.8%. This will have a negative effect on the trust's revenue going forward as those tenants that renewed at lower rates will now contribute less to the trust's top-line going forward. The more worrying aspect here though is the possibility that market rates have entered into a bear market and further negative reversions will apply adverse pressure to the trust's top-line. While Ascendas does believe that rental reversion will improve in 2018, this is a very real risk.

One activity that Ascendas REIT frequently undertakes in order to increase the value of its portfolio and presumably its rental revenue is to renovate or otherwise improve its properties. By far the largest project that the company completed in the 17/18 fiscal year was the redevelopment of 50 Kallang Avenue in Singapore. The trust spent S$45.2 million ($34.1 million) to install new facade cladding, reconfigure the parking garage, and install a new air conditioning system in this high-specification industrial tower.

Source: Ascendas REIT

The second, much smaller, improvement project that it completed was located at The Gemini in Singapore. As a part of this S$7.7 million ($5.80 million) improvement project, Ascendas REIT upgraded the lobby, lifts, terrace, and restrooms, and installed a new air conditioning system and energy efficient lighting.

Source: Ascendas REIT

The completion of these renovations was one of the things that increased the value of the trust's real estate portfolio year-over-year. As of March 31, 2018, the total value of the trust's portfolio was S$10.14 billion ($7.64 billion). However, the value of the 126 properties that it owned for at least a year was S$9.84 billion ($7.41 billion). This was an increase over the S$9.75 billion ($7.35 billion) that these same properties were worth at the end of March 2017. The portfolio valuation unfortunately grew faster than rents as the capitalization rate of the portfolio as a whole fell from 6.29% to 6.24% year-over-year. This might ultimately reverse itself should rents increase going forward but the trend in the most recent quarter was decidedly negative.

The primary reason why most people invest in a real estate trust is to derive income from it. Investors should thus be pleased that Ascendas REIT managed to increase its distribution per unit year-over-year to S$0.0391 ($0.03). As units of the trust currently trade hands for S$2.70 ($2.03) on the Singapore stock exchange, the trust has a current and respectable annualized distribution yield of 5.79%. This also represents a fairly long string of distribution hikes:

Source: Ascendas REIT

As shown here, Ascendas REIT has managed to grow its distribution in every year since the 09/10 fiscal year, although the distribution has not always been consistent on a quarter-over-quarter basis. The growth as a whole should please income investors, however.

In conclusion, Ascendas REIT continues to prove itself as a steady and solid real estate investment trust. The steady growth should ultimately please investors, although it is showing the early signs of weakness in the rental market. If this proves to be true then it may encounter some difficulties in the coming months. Overall though, the trust looks like it could be a good way to add some international diversification to a real estate portfolio and investors may wish to take a deeper look at the trust.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.