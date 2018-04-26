Ceridian: May The Dayforce Be With You

At levels surrounding the IPO price, I am a happy buyer based on the relative modest sales multiples, given the top-line growth percentages and the fact that the company is profitable.

Ceridian HCM (CDAY) is a very interesting IPO which looks very expensive at first sight, yet the underlying business hosts a very interesting, fast growing, and lucrative Dayforce business, which makes that the valuation makes a lot more sense. At levels around the IPO price, I would be very glad to have bought into the shares, yet with shares having risen towards the $30 mark, my enthusiasm has been limited a great deal.

Making Work Life Better

The header of this paragraph in short describes the mission of Ceridian, a human capital software company better known from its Dayforce cloud HCM platform. The platform allows corporations to manage all kinds of HR services such as pay, benefits, workforce, and functionality, among others.

The company notes that workers traditionally viewed jobs as a source of income, as this perception has gradually shifted, and their demands outside of pay have increased significantly as well. This includes scheduling flexibility, career development, work-life balances etc., increasing the workload on HR managers.

At the same time, corporations can improve their decision-making if they have access to better, more accurate, and live data, while increased regulatory burdens pressure organisations as well. Besides easing the burden on HR managers, the highly automatised solution allows the remaining work to be "spread out" over the month, rather than managers stressing out peak workloads surrounding the actual pay dates.

Since its founding, Dayforce has grown to serve 3,000 customers, which represent 2.5 million users across the globe. Note that Ceridian was acquired back in 2007 by Thomas H. Lee Partners and Cannae Holdings, as Ceridian acquired Dayforce in 2012 and made its founder David Ossip CEO of the combined company. In connection to the IPO, the company will spin off LifeWorks to its "old" shareholders, a business which is responsible for $79.9 million in sales in 2017 on which it incurred a $0.4 million loss.

The Offering And Valuation

The company sold 21 million shares at $22 per share, being a dollar above the high end of the preliminary offering range of $19-21, in an offering which brings in $462 million in gross proceeds. Thomas H. Lee Partners and Cannae will furthermore buy 5 million shares at $22 from the company, thereby resulting in total gross proceeds of $572 million. This amount is more than sufficient to repay expensive senior notes which are outstanding as these $475 million borrowings are very expensive, carrying a coupon of 11%.

Despite this deleveraging action, the company still carries quite a bit of debt as it operates with just $83 million in cash and $670 million in debt, for a net debt load of $587 million, at least according to the filing. As 26 million shares are sold $2 higher than anticipated, net debt comes in closer to $540 million following the offering. The nearly 135 million shares are valued at $3.0 billion at the offer price, for a hefty $3.5 billion overall valuation if net debt is included.

The actual underlying operations warranting this valuation require a bit of attention. The focus of the prospectus is on Dayforce while the company has other solutions being offered as well such as Powerpay (being a cloud solution just like Dayforce) as well as Bureau Solutions and LifeWorks, as the latter is being spun off concurrent to the offering.

At first sight, the underlying business does not look that impressive. The company generated $694 million in sales in 2015 on which it posted operating profits of merely $7 million. Sales inched up to $704 million a year later, but growth was underwhelming. Even worse, the company posted an operating loss of $4 million that year. Growth was much more impressive last year as revenues rose to nearly $751 million, while the company returned to profitability and posted an operating profit of $32 million.

This still leaves very little earnings power to justify a $3.5 billion valuation, yet we really have to look at each individual the business to judge the underlying dynamics. The spin-off of LifeWorks contributes roughly $80 million in sales which break even and are not growing; in fact, they are flat at best.

That leaves the "bureau" segment are the cloud businesses. The bureau business is the "traditional" solutions business which saw sales fall by 18% to $262 million in 2017, as cloud revenues jumped by 40% to $336 million.

Following the spin-off of LifeWorks, both the earnings potential and growth profile of the business will improve further. Preliminary first quarter results show that revenue growth from cloud solutions is set to accelerate further to 60%, with revenues hitting a run rate of $500 million a year. The bureau segment is seeing sales fall by 20% to a run rate of $240 million, suggesting that total revenues in 2018 could be flat or even exceed those of 2017, despite spinning off roughly $80 million in revenues.

Operating profits could be running at a rate of $100 million a year based on the Q1 numbers, showing that real growth in the cloud business is now demonstrating in better earnings as well. With EBITDA running at a rate of $160 million a year, leverage ratios come in at 3.4 times. Assuming a 5% cost of debt on the remaining net debt load, pre-tax profits could run at $75 million, or $60 million after taxes. Such earnings power would translate into earnings of $0.45 per share, resulting in steep multiples with shares priced at $22, of course.

Final Thoughts

While the earnings multiple is high, we have to recognise that the company is really a cloud business which is growing at a 60% rate in Q1, and it posting sales of half a billion, for a 7 times multiple (disregarding the still sizeable revenue contribution from the bureau segment). This 7 times sales multiple (at the offer price) seems reasonable, given the growth and fact that the business is profitable. While competition is stiff, many established competitors would likely be interested in such a business, given the growth and margins demonstrated on.

Note that many competing firms trade at high multiples as well, including names like Workday (NYSE:WDAY), ADP (NASDAQ:ADP), and Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI), among others. While competition is a risk, the actual results show that the company is doing something very right, making that a take-out is a realistic scenario in my book as growth of the business exceeds that of these competitors.

The valuation is the greatest risk in my book as the post-IPO run towards $30 per share has pushed up the sales multiple for the cloud business to 9 times sales, as the valuation has jumped by a billion to $4.5 billion. As sales multiples have jumped a factor of 2 times, opening day returns have been quite large, enough of a jump to cool my enthusiasm.

While the owners are backing the stock by buying it at $22, and I would be comfortable to buy shares at that level, that is no longer the case in the $30s, at least not for me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.