3M Stumbles, And The Knives Come Out

3M is in good shape for the long term, but valuation got ahead of itself, and there are better options out there for this phase in the cycle.

If 3M (MMM) had in fact been benefiting from the unwind of General Electric (NYSE:GE) as the go-to multi-industrial name and a change in perception that it was no longer so sensitive to short-cycle movements, a lot of that has unwound since late January. 3M still has quite a lot of exposure to sectors like autos and electronics, not to mention "general industrial", and investors are increasingly worried that those businesses are now past their peaks. Add in growing worries about margin leverage, 3M's inability to cover input cost inflation, and a high valuation, and institutional shareholders are scrambling for the exits.

As I wrote in prior articles on 3M, the shares got too high on overheated enthusiasm about the economic cycle, and there is definitely a risk that perception will overcorrect in the other direction. 3M isn't yet at an obviously cheap level yet, though the shares are getting back to a high single-digit long-term implied return, provided that mid-single-digit FCF growth remains a valid long-term assumption.

Not So Bad At First Blush, But Bad Enough

While the Street clearly did not like 3M's earnings or guidance, and I believe sentiment was at least partly influenced by issues with other industrials as well, the numbers themselves weren't all horrible.

Revenue rose almost 3% on an organic basis, but that was less than half the growth seen in the fourth quarter and second half of 2017. Pricing power remained weak, with less than 1% growth from price. On a segment level, Safety and Graphics continued to do very well (up 7%, with double-digit growth in personal safety), but the rest of the segments slid into the 2% growth range, with Industrial up 2.2%, Health Care up 2.7%, Electronics up 1.7%, and Consumer up 2.1%.

Margins were the bigger issue, and as I have maintained in the past, margins have a bigger influence than commonly realized when it comes to short-term valuations for industrials. Gross margin slid more than half a point, and overall operating margin was up just 30bp. Segment margins didn't look so bad, as only Consumer saw an actual decline (down 150bp), but Wall Street is about expectations, and consensus expectations for segment margins were generally higher, with only Safety and Electronics & Energy outperforming.

Investors probably would have looked past a weak quarter in isolation, but 3M management lowered guidance for the remainder of the year - something they haven't done for a while this early in the year. Management clipped 1% of the high end of the organic revenue growth range (from 3-5% to 3-4%) and dropped the midpoint of the EPS guidance range by about 1%.

The Cycle Is Dead (Long Live The Cycle?)

The word "consensus" really doesn't mean all that much when talking about analyst expectations, as there are often pretty sharp differences on the two ends of the spectrum. Over the past few months, there has been an increasing split between those analysts predicting a "steady as she goes" continuation of this general industrial recovery and those looking for shorter-cycle industries to start peaking and rolling over.

At this point, those analysts in the latter group are looking like they have a stronger case. Between Stanley Black & Decker (SWK), 3M, Rockwell (ROK), and Illinois Tool Works (ITW), it's clear that demand from the auto sector has definitely slowed across a range of spending categories. Likewise, the electronics sector as a whole has slowed, with companies like Teradyne (NYSE:TER), Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY), and Fanuc (OTCPK:FANUY), and 3M expressing more caution. And given the reports from companies like SWK, 3M, Illinois Tool Works, and Rockwell, I think there's a case to be made that "general industrial" is also at least slowing.

What does this mean for investors? Companies with significant exposure to non-industrial markets like life sciences, I'm thinking particularly of Danaher (DHR), should be in a relatively better position. Likewise, companies with more exposure to long-cycle opportunities like aerospace and process automation (Honeywell (HON), for instance) should be relatively better positioned.

A Transition Period For 3M

I'm not in the doom-and-gloom camp on 3M. Although I thought the valuation had gotten too high, I still think the company will generate low single-digit organic revenue growth, and business segments like safety, industrial (especially abrasives and so on), and healthcare are doing okay. I do think, though, that the company's weak price/cost leverage is going to be a challenge in 2018.

I'd also note that 3M is going to see a change in leadership at mid-year, with CEO Inge Thulin stepping aside for Mike Roman. As a long-term veteran of 3M, I don't expect major changes to 3M's operating philosophy, though Roman won't be taking over at the most opportune time in the cycle. Although I don't think there's a lot of low-hanging fruit in 3M's cost structure, a renewed efficiency/cost-cutting drive could be on the way; new CEOs often like to set a tone, and finding ways to take costs out of the supply chain would likely go over well right now.

I also wouldn't rule about the possibility of M&A. 3M's balance sheet can handle more debt, and management has talked recently about an interest in health, industrial, and safety as M&A spending targets. While you can't typically trick the Street by boosting earnings through M&A, a deal that produces worthwhile near-term cost synergies would probably have above-average appeal to the board this year.

The Opportunity

My modeling estimates for 3M were low relative to the sell-side, so my model/fair value doesn't change as much after this disappointing quarter - I already expected less growth in 2018, so I can't really view management's performance/guidance as a big surprise (even though I recognize and acknowledge that it DID surprise the market). I'm still looking for long-term revenue growth around 4% and FCF growth in the mid-single-digits, and my fair value moved only a couple of percentage points with my revisions.

The Bottom Line

At this point, 3M still isn't a bargain, and I still believe that Honeywell is cheaper (not to mention having arguably better end-market exposures for this part of the cycle). On the other hand, 3M's sharp slide has pushed up the expected long-term annualized shareholder returns back to around the high-single digits, and I'm not in a hurry to sell out of what I still regard as a strong long-term core holding.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.