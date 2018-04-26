Cannabis Wheaton: The World's First Pot Streaming Company

Welcome to our Discover Cannabis series where we publish in-depth research reports for companies that have not been covered before by us. We plan to initially cover at least 25 new names which we believe would be greatly beneficial for investors looking for opportunities in the cannabis sector.

Overview

Today we will discuss Cannabis Wheaton Income (OTCQB: CBWTF), one of the few cannabis streaming companies in the world. The company was formed as a streaming company to provide alternative financing sources for smaller licensed producers. The company claims to be the first-ever cannabis streaming company in the world and a leader in the domestic market. Based on the last investor presentation, the company entered into licensing and streaming deals with at least 15 LPs so far. We think investors will be well-served to learn about the business model of cannabis streaming, despite our cautious view of this particular application of the cannabis industry.

Business Model

Wheaton aims to provide a single platform for investors to gain exposure to a group of licensed producers. Given the upcoming legalization of the recreational market in Canada and the common belief that the market will be undersupplied in the near-term, many smaller producers were formed to grab a share of the burgeoning industry. Capitalizing on the rising number of smaller producers and the lack of proper financing channels for them, Wheaton aims to help fill the gap and provide financing for entrepreneurs and LPs looking for capital to fund expansions.

As the example below shows, Wheaton provides financing to its streaming partners in exchange for minority equity investments and streaming rights. Unlike the more mature streaming companies for precious metals such as gold and silver, Wheaton also takes minority equity interests in addition to getting a portion of the cannabis production. Often times the financing will be used to help producers obtain Health Canada licenses or to fund expansion plans at licensed producers.

(Company Presentation)

Wheaton has three models for its financing deals:

Conventional streaming : provides financing in exchange for minority equity interests and streaming rights

: provides financing in exchange for minority equity interests and streaming rights Traditional joint venture : form a JV where Wheaton will likely contribute capital and receive a stream of future production. JV partners are usually experts in other areas such as greenhouse, cultivation, and construction

: form a JV where Wheaton will likely contribute capital and receive a stream of future production. JV partners are usually experts in other areas such as greenhouse, cultivation, and construction Licensing joint venture: basically help people who have no expertise in cannabis, but have other resources or experiences, to obtain a license. Wheaton usually do not provide capital and instead contribute knowledge and resources to help the JV partner obtain Health Canada license and in return receives a stream of future JV productions

Why Streaming?

The reason why companies will choose to work with Wheaton is due to the current lending environment in Canada. Big schedule I banks are mostly against lending to cannabis companies at the moment, especially the smaller producers. As BMO entered the scene through Canopy (OTCPK:TWMJF) and Cronos (CRON) equity offerings, we think the large Canadian banks are close to starting lending to the cannabis industry. However, we think the initial lending will be confined to the largest and most credible companies, meaning financing remains scarce for smaller producers. If a producer wants to finance an expansion or international operations, they face little options besides equity offering or private investments, causing equity dilutions. Wheaton is able to minimize equity dilution by providing an alternative source of capital through streaming deals. The business model of streaming is well-understood in the metals and mining and oil and gas industry, with the most successful streaming company including Franco-Nevada (FNV).

Besides the financial benefits of streaming, Wheaton argues that its streaming solution has numerous benefits compared to equity and debt. Some of the benefits include enhanced project economics, minimal equity dilution, and ongoing support from the Wheaton management and ecosystem.

(Company presentation)

Distribution Model

We have reiterated our view that the single biggest concern for cannabis companies is their ability to place their final products under the different provincial regulations. Wheaton aims to use the following channels:

Medical : Use wholly-owned LP subsidiary, RockGarden, to sell directly to medical patients

: Use wholly-owned LP subsidiary, RockGarden, to sell directly to medical patients Pharmacies : exclusive distribution alliance with a national chain of independent pharmacies with 40 locations

: exclusive distribution alliance with a national chain of independent pharmacies with 40 locations Convenience Stores : exclusive distribution alliance with a national c-store operator with 350 locations

: exclusive distribution alliance with a national c-store operator with 350 locations Other provincial retailers : other potential cannabis retailers with distribution licenses in permitting provinces such as Alberta

: other potential cannabis retailers with distribution licenses in permitting provinces such as Alberta International: still far away and negligible at this stage

Our view of the distribution model is neutral to negative. The medical channel is dominated by the existing big guys given Wheaton is not even in the medical market at all. The exclusive alliance with the unknown pharmacy chain and c-store chain looks unimpressive, given the location numbers seem light compared to the truly national stores. We speculate these partners are smaller, potentially private companies, thus creating a concern over the exclusivity. Lastly, the channel with other provincial retailers seems uncertain and immaterial at this point. The deal between Wheaton and Inner Spirit has huge risks given that none of the Inner Spirit stores are actually up and running and there is absolutely no track record of this concept and its soon-to-be newbie franchisees. Given many of the largest markets in Canada do not even allow private retailing (Ontario, Quebec), we think this group of retailers will be very limited in terms of addressable market.

Why Are We Concerned

As we look into Wheaton, we had several serious concerns regarding the viability of its business model and financial appeal of its streaming deals. Our concerns center around the following reasons:

Demand and Supply : Wheaton's business model centers around the thesis that the cannabis market in Canada will be large enough that all the production capacities currently being developed will not result in an oversupply. We don't share the same belief and think that the market will be massively oversupplied by 2019/2020 due to all the production capacities announced so far and risks to common estimates of the Canadian medical and recreational cannabis markets

: Wheaton's business model centers around the thesis that the cannabis market in Canada will be large enough that all the production capacities currently being developed will not result in an oversupply. We don't share the same belief and think that the market will be massively oversupplied by 2019/2020 due to all the production capacities announced so far and risks to common estimates of the Canadian medical and recreational cannabis markets Pricing : Significant pricing risks exist for cannabis productions if the market becomes oversupplied.

: Significant pricing risks exist for cannabis productions if the market becomes oversupplied. Streaming Model : Unlike precious metals and oil and gas, cannabis does not have hedging options resulting in the streaming companies retaining a 100% exposure to the pricing risks

: Unlike precious metals and oil and gas, cannabis does not have hedging options resulting in the streaming companies retaining a 100% exposure to the pricing risks Commodity? Given that Wheaton is getting cannabis through streaming deals with dozens of producers, it won't have a consistent branding and control over quality. Unlike precious metals such as gold and silver, which are fungible and have liquid commodity markets for trading and hedging, cannabis does not even have a functional market just yet. Wheaton will bear significant risks relating to pricing, storage, trading, and quality.

Given that Wheaton is getting cannabis through streaming deals with dozens of producers, it won't have a consistent branding and control over quality. Unlike precious metals such as gold and silver, which are fungible and have liquid commodity markets for trading and hedging, cannabis does not even have a functional market just yet. Wheaton will bear significant risks relating to pricing, storage, trading, and quality. Buy High? Wheaton has touted its ability to harvest higher returns through equity investments in addition to streaming. However, as we are about to show you through the case study below, some of Wheaton's investments were finalized during the cannabis bull market through January 2018. With prices tumbling, the deal economics could be seriously impaired.

Case Study - ABcann (OTCQB:ABCCF)

To illustrate the structure of a typical deal between Wheaton and its partners, let's take a look at its recent transaction with ABcann. The deal was first announced on May 29, 2017. Wheaton agreed to provide a total $55 million to help fund ABcann's 50,000 square feet expansion at its Kimmett site. In return for the funding, Wheaton will be entitled to 50% of the cannabis produced in the production area (estimated at 8,000 kg/annual by 2020, for 99 years)

(ABcann presentation)

As part of the deal, Wheaton will invest $30 million in ABcann equity through two tranches. The first tranche was done at $2.25 per share and the second tranche requires Wheaton to pay the greater of two times the ABcann 10-day VWAP or $2.25. The VWAP as of March 31 is between $1.50 and $2.00, which means that Wheaton's second investment will be done at prices between $3.00 and $4.00. Note that Wheaton has already lost a substantial amount of its investments due to the share price decline since its first investment in June 2017. If they were to be required to make another round of investment at a substantial premium to current share price, it would deal another blow to this nascent business model. As we have discussed, the deflated cannabis market will impose a much-needed sense of reality into the LPs and investors.

Putting Everything Together

Wheaton offers a unique way for investors to invest in the cannabis industry. The success of streaming companies commonly depends on providing funding for projects during cyclical lows in order to strike on favorable terms and secure future upside. Streamers such as such as Franco-Nevada funded gold and precious metals projects when the industry shunned by the bank lenders, creating opportunities for them to negotiate deals with favorable terms that also generated significant upside when the industry recovers. Franco-Nevada is targeting oil and gas deals now looking for similar situations given the oil downturn since 2014 that made financing tough to find for energy companies. Cannabis, however, does not seem to have the qualities for successful streaming operations. First of all, cannabis is not a commodity that can be sold on the open market easily. Furthermore, cannabis is not fungible and have a finite shelf life, making storage difficult. The barrier to entry is also extremely low, thus limiting the value of the streaming assets acquired. There is no clear path to for Wheaton to sell its productions from steaming partners given that the cannabis distribution will be closely regulated by the government. Finally, we also have significant doubts over the risk profile of Wheaton's steaming partners, most of which are small and early-stage applicants that might not have produced cannabis at all. The key to the streaming business model is finding quality assets with reliable operating partners - if partner companies go out of business, Wheaton's streaming deal could be derailed with little value left for its initial investments. More importantly, Wheaton has yet to prove its business model given no revenue has been earned through its investee companies and no cannabis has been delivered through streaming, further highlighting our view on its portfolio of small and risky small cannabis ventures. Wheaton has provided little details on its smaller streaming deals for investors to fully understand its portfolio and investors have no confidence in the management's ability to find quality deals. Successful streamers such as Franco-Nevada has the management team that oversaw decades of deal-making the value-creation, earning premium multiples and trust from investors. The shares have traded lower along with the cannabis sector during the first quarter of 2018 and importantly, we think the business model has several significant risks due to its pioneering business model. Due to the high degree of uncertainty over its business model and lack of management track record, we have a Reduce rating on the stock.

