Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report - One More Bullish Report In The Making Followed By 3 Bears

But the first 3 storage reports in May will be bearish as fundamental balances start to turn bearish.

Following this week's bullish storage report, next week's storage will report will also be bullish on a relative basis.

This was 1 Bcf higher than our estimate of -17 Bcf and 6 Bcf higher than the consensus average of -12 Bcf.

The EIA reported a -18 Bcf change in storage for the week ended April 20. This brought storage to 1.281 Tcf. This compares to the +74 Bcf change last year and +60 Bcf change for the five-year average.

Going into this storage report, a Reuters survey of traders and analysts pegged the average at -12 Bcf with a range of +9 Bcf to -22 Bcf. We expected -17 Bcf and were 5 Bcf above the consensus. We were off by 1 Bcf on this storage report.

This week's report was clearly bullish from the standpoint that a -18 Bcf storage draw was 92 Bcf lower than last year and 78 Bcf lower than the 5-year average.

And following this bullish storage report, we estimate next week's storage report will also be a relatively bullish one. We currently have an estimate of +45 Bcf versus last year's +67 Bcf and +69 Bcf 5-year average.

But it's not good news for the natural gas bulls following next week's report. Our estimates for 5/4, 5/11, and 5/18 week all show higher than average injections. On a relative basis, the first three weeks of May will show storage injections to be:

Higher than 5-year average by 29 Bcf.

Higher than last year by 92 Bcf.

Throughout the injection season and at least for May, injections should continue to be higher than the 5-year average. This is the result of fundamental balances now shifting negative despite storage being materially lower y-o-y. Yes, we do realize that storage is now almost 900 Bcf below last year's, but keep in mind that the natural gas market is forward-looking and with supplies showing a max capacity limit of ~81.5 Bcf/d today, this could bode bearishly for fundamentals during cooling demand season.

As natural gas prices currently test the upper range of our price band, we have initiated a DGAZ long position. The recent price moves have not been based on fundamentals as our readers will have noted from our past articles.

The market will try to test the price band on both sides, and following unsuccessful efforts to break out, it will trade back. This is why summer gas trading is much easier than winter gas trading because weather plays a smaller role in this.

For now, we have initiated a short NG position via a long DGAZ.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DGAZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.