AT&T: Well, What Now?

The stock has already priced in a declining performance and we are buying the selloff because this is a 30-year holding for us.

Investors need to really focus on cash from operations, free cash flow, and most of all, the dividend payout ratio.

Our expectations for AT&T's first quarter were less enthusiastic than in the past but we were disappointed.

Look out below! It was an ugly set of headlines for our top dividend stock holding, AT&T (NYSE:T). We have covered this name extensively, so we want to get right into the material. It is our belief that AT&T underperformed in Q1, and we believe concerns over the Time Warner (TWX) transaction could be a distraction from the fundamentals.

We want investors to remember that AT&T had a volatile 2017, with some homerun quarters and other strike outs. Well, our interpretation of the present quarter is that it was a good at bat, but was another strike out. Ultimately, we are looking forward to Q2 as we expect clarity on the merger, and a focused effort to right the ship.

AT&T is a long-term, and we mean very long-term play for us, so long as dividend growth continues and performance is reasonable. Despite our belief that this quarter was less than stellar, we are buying the recent dip:

Source: Yahoo Finance

While the name has pulled back from recent highs, and is currently around 20% off of the 2017 highs, earnings matter for the momentum of the stock's trajectory. We believe shares will selloff on this news, but create a buying opportunity for the long-term investor. We will discuss the critical metrics you need to be aware of, but based on these results, we have updated our 2018 projections for the company and our outlook for the name.

What we thought we saw coming in Q1

We made our projections back in the beginning of February for AT&T. Our expectations were based on seasonal performance, the long history of AT&T essentially meeting expectations quarter after quarter, and factoring in a lower tax rate. Obviously we realized some quarters AT&T beats, some quarters it misses, but the name usually comes in right around expectations with only some surprises, especially on the earnings front:

Source: Seeking Alpha AT&T earnings page

When we look at this history, coupled with the trajectory we had seen in 2017, as well as trends in consumer wireless pricing and video subscriptions, our expectations were less enthusiastic than in the past. While we usually have a good read on the company, we were a bit surprised by these results. Given the overall results, we expect the stock is going to move heavily this week with a lot of downside pressure. Let us discuss.

Top line

Recall that revenues had begun to flatten for the company in recent quarters. We also were anticipating a dip this quarter. Our prediction came to fruition, but much more so than we expected:

Source: SEC Filings

As you can see, revenues have been declining and we predicted this would continue. All in all, our revenue expectations were slightly more conservative relative to the pack. Analysts covering the company were targeting a consensus $39.31 billion. We were targeting $39 billion for this metric, as we felt the impacts from the loss of video subscribers and ongoing promotions to bring in wireless business would weigh. However, we were blown away by the posted result of $38 billion.

What happened? Well there was a positive here as the company added 312,000 DirecTV Now subs to reach 1.46M subs. However, total video net adds were 125,000, meaning declines were experienced in the linear business and that was painful. Broadband IP performed about as expected (we were eyeing 150,000 subs), with the company adding 154,000 net subs, with overall broadband at 82,000 net adds. Now, while the revenue number was a big miss for us, earnings were a slight miss, though seeing the revenue number, we were nervous and thought it could be worse.

Earnings performance

The bottom line has shown very little growth coming into tax reform. We know that excluding tax reform, earnings growth for AT&T is simply extremely slow. We predicted (and factoring in tax reform) that earnings operationally would have been roughly flat. We were eyeing $0.86 per share in earnings, and although this figure was missed, it could have been worse:

Source: SEC filings

Earnings per share were expected to be in the range of $0.84 to $0.89 from analysts, with consensus around $0.87. Our thought process to arrive at our estimate of $0.86 per share stemmed from changes in share count, and well managed expenses, while factoring in our slightly more conservative revenue expectations. As you can see the actual earnings did increase to $0.85, though in reality, earnings not counting tax reform help were about on par with last year's $0.74. What you may not realize, however, is that although the results missed consensus and our expectations, expense results (operating expenses were $31.8 billion versus $33.0 billion) were better than we thought.

Moving forward on earnings

The drop in revenues is of course driving a bit of the earnings pressure we are seeing. Although we were helped by well-managed expenses, we cannot forget the positive impact of share repurchases. As we look ahead, we are going to operate under the assumption that the Time Warner acquisition will not go through (though we expect it will in reality). We still consider the whole court proceedings a distraction, and a pricey one. Still, you need to focus on operational issues.

That said, excluding the potential for a merger, we continue to expect nearly flat operational earnings if the company cannot stop the loss of video DirecTV subscribers. Of course, we do expect continued help from tax reform, but this benefit to earnings is largely ignored by the Street. We think this is a slight mistake, because if we assume in 2018 that we will see flat operational income before taxes, we estimate that under the old tax rate vs. the new tax rate, nearly $3 billion is added to net income for 2018, all things being equal.

As we move forward, we need to see the company continue to do all it can to cut expenses to protect the bottom line, but of course, this has limits. In 2018, investors should anticipate pressure on earnings until the revenue problems discussed above are resolved, and until the company can truly address its video sub issue. In addition, the heavily competitive and promotional nature of the wireless side of the business weighs. With this understanding, we urge investors to keep a close watch on the impact to cash flows and dividend coverage.

Operational cash results

We were projecting a slight uptick in cash from operations to $9.25 billion stemming from our revenue expectation of $39 billion, but operating cash flow actually dipped:

Source: SEC filings,

As you can see, we were incorrect, but not surprised once we saw the revenue figure. We were assuming that just like with revenue and net income, cash from operations would level off if not rise in the quarter versus last year. Of course, with this measure coming in like this, it impacts free cash flows negatively since it came in below our projections. Free cash flow, of course, is a vital metric for the dividend.

Free cash flow disappointed

AT&T is aiming to exceed $18 billion for the year in free cash flows. We expected free cash flows to stay on pace with last year and we were eyeballing $3.2 billion, but the company came up short here:

Source: SEC filings

We felt our flat year-over-year expectations were reasonable. While free cash flow does tend to be stronger later in the year, we have some concerns with the $18 billion free cash flow target. This is a metric we will closely watch for in the next few quarters. This quarter's weakness stemmed a lot from the weaker than expected cash from operations. We were surprised by this and it significantly increased the payout ratio relative to our expectations.

Dividend payout ratio

The dividend payout ratio is the most critical indicator to keep an eye on. The payout ratios have been volatile and in Q1 AT&T has paid out more in dividends than in free cash flow. We were however eyeballing a high 90% payout ratio for the quarter, but instead the payout ratio far exceeded 100%:

Source: SEC Filings

As you can see, the dividend payout ratio was 108.5%, higher than we projected. However, with cash from operations and free cash flow dipping, the actual result is not surprising. While the overall annual payout ratio has fallen for the last three years running, AT&T is off to a rough start here in 2018 with another Q1 rise in this metric. We thought the payout ratio would approximate 95% this quarter, based on $3.07 billion in dividends paid and a target of $3.2 billion in free cash flow. However, we were too bullish, and with free cash flow disappointing, the actual payout ratio came in higher than we would like.

Looking ahead on dividend coverage

Although the dividend has been hiked again, we do fully expect that the dividend for the year will be more than covered by free cash flow. While the dividend hike has a negative impact to the payout ratio in and of itself, if free cash flow comes in at $18 billion for the year, we project the payout ratio will remain comfortably under 70% for the year (68%).

The dividend has been raised like clockwork every year, and has been hiked for 2018. While the dividend hike has a negative impact to the payout ratio if free cash flow remains flat, we project the payout ratio will remain comfortably at or under 70% for all of 2018. Keep in mind, we are of course projecting another one penny per quarter increase come 2019.

As the stock has fallen, investors are seeing an increase in the dividend yield, but these same investors should also expect to see the payout ratio suffer if free cash flow remains flat and dividends are hiked, even if share repurchases reduce the total dividend burden.

It all starts with revenues. Cash from operations and subsequently free cash flow begins with the top line. As such, 2018 revenues are key going forward, as is expense management. We think $18 billion in free cash flow is attainable, though our initial expectation of $20 billion we gave in February (excluding any possibility of Time Warner) is going to be difficult. Still, if free cash flows come in between $18 and $20 billion, the payout ration will be 61% to 68%, implying a safe dividend.

Revising our 2018 projections

The company reiterated full year guidance but we are compelled to slightly revise lower our expectations. Continuing to operate under the expectation that AT&T will not close the Time Warner deal for the purposes of consistency, we are expecting 2018 to be another flat year mostly, though we of course continue to opine that a boost in earnings per share is more than likely thanks to tax reform.

Factoring in the outlook from the company, the trajectory of revenues, video subscriber patterns and wireless competition, we are projecting revenues that could decline, and are eyeing $158.5 to $164.0 billion (down from the top end $165.0 billion we gave in February). Ultimately, this is very low single-digit movement vs. last year. We are expecting earnings per share in the range of $3.37 to $3.56 (down from $3.39 to $3.59) Still, when trading at $34 per share, the stock is trading at 10 times 2018 earnings (or less) with a covered dividend.

Our take on the stock

The yield is creeping higher, and the dividend will be covered. We admit, there are tons of better growth opportunities out there. But this is an income name and one that we are planning to hold in the name for 30 years. As such, we are collecting/reinvesting dividends, trading around the core position, and adding to holdings whenever the yield gets noticeably higher. This quarter mostly disappointed, but we think for the longer-term multi-year investor, this selloff will be an opportunity to add.

We welcome your comments. What do you think?

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.