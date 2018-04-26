Higher Treasury Yields Breathe Life Into The U.S. Dollar

Expectations for an expanded U.S. government deficit have weighed on the U.S. dollar, but inflation is unlikely to significantly exceed 2% in the near term.

Expectations for U.S. GDP growth are 2%. Q1 is typically a weaker quarter for GDP over the last 8 years. The Federal Reserve will likely view any slowdown as transitory.

After a moderately long downtrend, the U.S. dollar has recently traded a bit higher and is around 3 month highs. The ten-year yield just hit 3% and it's widely believed that the increase in yields is supporting the USD.

Higher long term interest rates or yields are U.S. dollar positive if the driver is tightening monetary policy and increasing short-end rates, not high inflation. Relatively high inflation is a leading cause of currency depreciation, but it also pushes yields higher, so one can make the argument that higher yields can be either currency negative or currency positive. The question to ask is, what is the main driver behind the appreciation in yields, rising inflation expectations or tighter monetary policy?

The answer can be seen in the expected real yield. The expected real yield will show whether the rise in treasury yields is being mainly driven by inflation expectations or monetary policy tightening pushing short end rates higher (which filter through to the longer end). A higher expected real yield is positive for the U.S. dollar as it signals tighter monetary policy and higher yields with stable inflation expectations. A lower expected real yield is USD negative as it signals inflation expectations are outpacing monetary policy tightening.

The expected real yield is shown in the chart below using the 10 year inflation indexed security yield. It has more than tripled since September 2017 at 0.25% and now stands it 0.79%. The DXY has interestingly fallen over this same time period, which I believe is a sign of an unjustified sell-off in the currency. The last time the expected real yield reached 0.79% was in September 2015. At that point, the DXY was at approximately 98. Currently, DXY is at 90.75, potentially showing the index is around 10% undervalued.

The 2-year Treasury yield is outpacing the core inflation rate recently. Again, this signals that monetary policy, higher short end yields and Federal Reserve tightening are mostly driving the rise in 10-year yields, not rising inflation or inflationary expectations.

Over the next say 5 to 10 years, I personally believe inflation will average higher than 2% because of several years of QE and zero interest rate policy, but in the near to medium term, I don't expect a significant upward shift in inflation expectations. One can look at M2 money supply growth as an indicator of future inflation. As shown below, it is trending downwards actually.

Is this an ominous sign for the U.S. economy? I believe that no, it is not, because there is still solid money supply growth, but an inflationary overshoot would be accompanied by rising M2 growth rates, not falling. This solidifies near to intermediate term inflation stabilizing at 2%.

Moving out of the U.S. let's take a look at the global picture for signs of inflation. The European economic recovery is stumbling, trade and protectionism concerns are high, inflation continues to undershoot in Japan, China is "reporting" stable growth, but risks remain elevated for the Chinese economy and financial system. The next PMI data for China will shed some light onto the health of the world's second largest economy. First though, Europe.

Eurozone inflation, PMI and business confidence surveys have failed to meet expectations and this has continued over into Q2. The plausible reasons for a European economic slowdown are many, but in my view it can be narrowed down to an appreciating euro, higher bond yields, expectations for less aggressive ECB easing, global trade concerns, and equity volatility. The European economy is very reliant on exports compared to other economies in the world. A stronger currency makes exports less competitive versus global peer and this can weigh on GDP growth. Exports account for 44.1% of European GDP compared to 11.9% for the United States, 16.1% for Japan and 19.6% for China. Financial conditions in Europe have tightened, despite the ECB offering large stimulus. This could encourage the ECB to prolong easing with a softer end to QE purchases down to 10 billion or 15 billion a month, instead of a complete stop from 30 billion. Even if the ECB decides to stop asset purchases or end QE in September, the central bank will still be holding a massive stock of assets on it's balance sheet. The ECB will also likely provide dovish forward guidance that rate increases are still a long way in the distance and reversing QE or unwinding the balance sheet is not even on the radar. This all can be expected to weigh on the euro currency and European bond yields. Oppositely, the Federal Reserve is actively tightening, increasing rates and reducing their balance sheet, which is evidence that the U.S. Treasury-German Bund yield differential will widen further. For further reading on Europe's economy reference some of my other articles.

In Japan, core inflation rose a rather meager 0.9% annualized in March compared with a 1.0% rise in February, quite lower than the 2% target. BOJ, chair, Kuroda believes inflation will reach target over the next 5 years, quite a long time. According to Marcel Thieliant, senior Japan economist at Capital Economics:

We expect inflation excluding fresh food to average 1 percent in the current fiscal year, below the median forecast among BOJ board members of 1.4 percent, If we are right, the bank will have to reduce its inflation forecasts yet again over the coming months, underlining that policy tightening is a long way off.

As for China, I believe the crackdown on debt, increased regulation of shadow banking and wealth management products, real estate restrictions, non-performing loans and failure of zombie SOE's will all weigh on the Chinese economy, employment and the financial/banking system. China has a whole host of issues, none of which they want to disclose to financial markets. GDP growth is in a secular decline, and this is occurring even as fixed asset investment continues to outpace GDP growth, which shows continued reliance by the Chinese authorities on the old, industrial, investment-driven economy. China has relied too heavily on fixed investment and construction to fuel GDP growth, and it was largely a one-off, not a sustainable growth model, as there are severely diminishing returns to growth. This can be seen in the increasing Chinese incremental capital output ratio, which measures the amount of capital investment needed to produce each respective unit of GDP. China is a large demand center for commodities, and it's economic health will dictate cost push inflation and many raw material prices for firms.

Also, the recent Chinese government takeover of Anbang Insurance (one of the largest players in the WMP market) is one example of risks in wealth management products, where returns are "guaranteed." But the point is, if the "guaranteer" fails, who's left holding the bag? Chinese retail investors. Or the Chinese government - see bailout. Any downturn in the Chinese economy or financial system is negative for inflation expectations and actual inflation.

The global picture points to risk tilted to the downside and minimal inflationary pressures. Will the entire global QE experiment have inflationary consequences over the long run? Most likely. But in the near to medium term, I don't expect a significant inflationary overshoot globally or in the U.S.

My bet is on the U.S. dollar. In my view, the U.S. economy will disengage and lead the global cycle allowing the normalization of monetary policy while facing global headwinds. This decoupling of the U.S. economy with strong domestic data combined with minimal or target rate inflation while the global economy lags is very supportive of the U.S. dollar versus other currencies. Again, higher yields can occur while inflation expectations stay stable or decline and investors can look back to 2013. The reason is that inflation expectations are only one component of long term treasury yields, the other being the path of monetary policy and short-end rates.





