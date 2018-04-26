Tupperware: I'm Not Buying This Rally

How does one go from being mildly bullish on a stock to suddenly turning sour on it in a matter of a couple of months? By watching shares rise while the company's fundamentals show little signs of improvement.

This is what I believe has just happened to Tupperware (TUP). The company reported results Wednesday morning, and the headline numbers (i.e. revenues and EPS) did not diverge much from what management had pre-announced two weeks earlier. Yet, the stock surged by nearly 10% in the early part of the trading session. It did not take long for TUP to trade a hair below last week's levels, recovering most of the losses triggered by the deteriorating 1Q18 outlook, as if nothing had happened.

A brief look at the numbers

Revenues of $542.6 million landed below my estimated $543.7 million, which in turn had been set consistently with management's updated guidance. From a geographical perspective, performance was in line with my expectations, as Indonesia, India, and developed markets in Europe proved to be the weakest links, while China held up very well.

I was surprised to see gross margins stay relatively resilient at 67.0%, while my projected 66.4% assumed a more pronounced loss in profitability from lower revenues in Asia and the over-sell in Brazil. Operating expenses landed near my estimated $287.2 million, and helped to keep op margin afloat and very consistent with year-ago levels - which must have pleased some investors.

The table below further summarizes the results of the quarter. Notice how income taxes were unusually high this quarter, and I calculate that a rate of 25.4% that's consistent with 1Q17 levels would have added eight cents per share to the bottom line. In the end, $0.91 in adjusted EPS matched my projection to the penny.

I'm not buying this rally

Even though the results of Tupperware's first quarter were not as disastrous as management had previously warned, with margins dropping but not by as much as I believe de-risked expectations called for, I see few reasons for shareholders to celebrate. Full-year 2018 guidance was revised sharply down, and GAAP EPS is now expected to land at $4.06 at the mid-point of the range vs. $4.58 previously - even if a good chunk of the outlook trimming might be tax related. If I had hopes that the headwinds that blew strongly in 1Q18 could have been temporary and short term in nature, now I have reasons to believe that the whole year might be compromised by weakness in key global markets.

To make matters worse, TUP has bounced off quickly from 52-week lows following earnings (although the stock is trading lower again today). Once the Street goes through a full round of earnings estimate revisions to better align its projections with guided numbers, forward P/E is likely to climb back above 10x. Valued in double-digit territory, I believe shares might be a bit too aggressively priced, considering all the risks.

