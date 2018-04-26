Lincoln Electric Doing Its Part, But The End-Market Outlooks Are Getting Murky

Lincoln Electric is a well-run company, but with limited prospects to substantially outgrow its underlying industrial end-markets. Accordingly, investors may still want to exercise some caution.

The end-market outlooks are getting foggy, as concerns are growing that many industrial end-markets are looking at near-term peaks or plateaus in growth.

Lincoln Electric is posting strong organic revenue growth on recoveries in key end-markets like heavy industry and general fabrication, but margins are seeing some pressure from inputs and M&A.

Welding market leader Lincoln Electric (LECO) has gone nowhere fast over the past year, as the market seems to be uncertain about the prospects for ongoing recoveries in the industrial markets that the company serves. Lincoln Electric is also dealing with input cost inflation while working to integrate its Air Liquide acquisition and continuing to build out its automation offerings.

Although metalworking demand still seems to be relatively healthy, I can understand investor caution regarding heavy industry and general fabrication markets, as this recovery cycle has been going on for a little while. Lincoln Electric is a very well-run company, typically producing mid-to-high teens ROICs, but it remains cyclical, and investors seem to be more and more cautious toward cyclical industrial stocks right now.

Basically On Target For Q1

Lincoln Electric's first quarter results were slightly better than expected, as a little outperformance on revenue was offset by a little underperformance on margins. Revenue rose more than 9% on an organic basis, with consumables up double digits and equipment up at a mid-to-high single-digit rate. The Americas region led with over 12% growth, while the International business logged only 2% growth.

Lincoln Electric is seeing margin pressure both from the absorption/integration of Air Liquide's welding business and rising input costs. Gross margin declined one point from a year ago (a little worse than expected), with Air Liquide accounting for half of that. Air Liquide also created 110bp of operating margin pressure (versus 180bp in the fourth quarter of 2017), as operating income margin declined 150bp on a 17% improvement in reported income. Segment-level earnings rose 17%, with a very small decline in margin in the Americas segment, flat margin in the Harris business, and a 130bp margin decline in the International business.

Will The Real Market Please Stand Up?

Figuring out the end-market outlook for industrial companies is enough to add a few gray hairs right now. Many companies have seen their share price correct (in some cases sharply) since January, even though sell-side estimates have been heading higher. Of course, there have already been a few earnings/guidance disappointments so far this quarter, and those estimates may start heading back down once this cycle is over.

For its part, Lincoln Electric reported double-digit growth in its heavy industry and general fabrication end-markets. That would seem to corroborate the double-digit revenue growth expectations for companies like Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), Deere (NYSE:DE), and Cummins (NYSE:CMI), not to mention the strong recent performance in the metalworking index. What happens next is the big question, though, as growth for those three heavy industry companies is expected to slow significantly as the year progresses and into 2019. At the same time, the reports from companies like Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) and 3M (NYSE:MMM) don't have the market feeling especially confident about the health of the "general industrial" space. Likewise, Illinois Tool Works (ITW), one of Lincoln Electric's prime competitors in welding, reported similar growth in its welding business for the first quarter and management there is looking for company-wide organic growth of around 3% to 4% for the year.

Although it seems plausible that end-markets like general industrial, trucks, construction, and autos are at a mature point in the upcycle, it's not always so simple to tie that directly back to Lincoln Electric's performance. Take the case of autos; 3M, SWK, and Illinois Tool Works all saw slower growth here, but Lincoln Electric saw mid-to-high single-digit growth due to some recent new product/platform introductions gaining traction. What's more, process industries (like chemicals and refining) and oil/gas have had lumpy, idiosyncratic recoveries, and Lincoln Electric is still seeing declines in offshore energy and process industries; as process industries recover (which seems like a reasonable expectation given the order flow patterns for process automation companies), that should support better results for Lincoln Electric.

The Opportunity

While Lincoln Electric is a well-run company, investors should remain realistic about the growth expectations. From 2006 to 2017, Lincoln Electric grew revenue at an annualized rate of less than 3%, and that includes multiple acquisitions. Free cash flow growth has been stronger on a long-term basis (in the mid-single-digits), but the fact remains that this is a cyclical company with relatively modest prospects for substantially outgrowing GDP or industrial production in the future.

With the acquisition/integration of Air Liquide, further investments in automation, and generally decent prospects for industrial markets over the next three to five years (even if this is the beginning of a short-term correction), I believe Lincoln Electric can generate mid-single-digit growth in both revenue and free cash flow. Discounting those cash flows back, a mid-$80s share price suggests an expected annual return from the shares in the high single-digits.

The Bottom Line

My biggest concern with Lincoln Electric right now is that it's a good company at a not-so-good time in the cycle. I do think that reported revenue growth will be strong for 2018, but I'm more concerned now about slower growth in a wide range of industrial end-markets and what that may mean for sentiment. Given that lack of conviction, I'm inclined to hold off in the hope of buying at a lower price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.