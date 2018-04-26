People's Utah Bancorp's (PUB) CEO Len Williams on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

People's Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Mark Olson - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Len Williams - President and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Thomas Gallagher - Sandler O'Neill & Partners LP

John Rodis - FIG Partners, LLC

Donald Worthington - Raymond James Financial Inc.

Mark Olson

Good morning. Thank you for joining us today to review our first quarter 2018 financial performance. Joining me this morning on the call is Len Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer for People's Utah Bancorp.

I will now turn the call over to Len Williams. Len?

Len Williams

Thanks Mark. Good morning and thank you for joining us on the call today. We are pleased with our first quarter financial performance and believe our results which Mark will discuss in a minute are reflective of our continued strong organic growth and a successful completion of the acquisition conversion and integration of both the Utah branch locations from Banner Bank and Town & Country Bank.

We believe these in-market transactions strengthened our standing as the second largest Utah based bank and bolster our market presence along the I-15 corridor in the Intermountain West. We achieved 46% or $536 million year-over-year loan growth with total loans ending the first quarter at $1.7 billion. First quarter loan growth remains strong at 3.7% growth rate, which was attributed to great work from our lending staff coupled with a mild winter where construction growth did not suffer the typical seasonal slowdown.

We also accomplished 23% or $383 million year-over-year deposit growth with total deposits ending the first quarter at $1.8 billion. Total assets ended the first quarter at $2.2 billion, at 26% or $446 million increase from a year ago. Looking at our asset quality metrics, non-performing assets increased to $7.4 million at March 31, 2018 compared with $5.9 million at March 31, 2017.

Non-performing assets to total assets declined to 0.34% at March 31, 2018 compared to 0.35% a year ago. During the quarter, we increased specific reserves by approximately $1.1 million on classified loans and we are actively monitoring the performance of the acquired loan portfolios, as well as our existing loan portfolio, and we believe we are currently adequately reserved. These two transactions behind us, we believe we can continue to grow our business organically and diversify our loan portfolio and expand our low cost core deposit base particularly within our larger footprint.

We are excited about our prospects to expand our commercial and industrial lending to small and medium size businesses throughout our footprint, but particularly in the Salt Lake City metro markets. We are also looking at opportunities to improving our overall efficiencies through the implementation of new technologies, while still maintaining our high-touch exceptional customer service culture which we will discuss greater in future quarters.

We are fortunate to be operating in one of the strongest economic markets in the country. Utah's unemployment rate is 3.2% versus the national rate of 4.1%. Utah has the third fastest population growth in the nation in 2017. Job growth was 2.9% year-over-year versus 1.4% nationally, and Utah had the nation's second highest personal income growth.

We will continue to actively evaluate other potential acquisition opportunities both in Utah and in contiguous states particularly along the I-15 corridor. I'm also pleased to announce that the Board of Directors declared an increased quarterly dividend to $0.10 per common share. The dividend will be payable on May 14, 2018 to shareholders of record on May 7, 2018.

I will now turn the call back over to Mark to discuss our financial performance for the first quarter. Mark?

Mark Olson

Thank you, Len. Net income was $0.9 million or $0.48 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2018, compared with $0.6 million or $0.03 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $6.5 million or $0.36 per diluted common share for the first quarter a year-ago. In our earnings release we have excluded costs related to the acquisition of the Utah branches of Banner Bank and the merger of Town & Country Bank incurred in both 2017 and 2018 and higher income tax expense related to the one-time write-down of our deferred income tax assets recorded in 2017 to derive non-GAAP financial information.

We believe this non-GAAP financial information is useful and understanding our core financial performance. Net income from core operations with $9.3 million or $0.49 per diluted common share for the first quarter 2018 compared with $8.1 million of $0.43 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter 2017 and $6.5 million or $0.36 per diluted common share for the first quarter a year-ago.

As a result of strong financial performance and lower income taxes our return on average assets for the first quarter of 2018 improved to 1.7% compared with 0.12% for the fourth quarter of 2017 and 1.59% for the first quarter of 2017. Return on average assets for core operations for the first quarter of 2018 was 1.75% compared with 1.58% for the fourth quarter 2017 and 1.59% for the first quarter a year-ago.

Return on average equity for the first quarter 2018 was 13.96% compared with 0.92% for the fourth quarter 2017 and 11.39% for the first quarter of 2017. Return on average equity from core operations for the fourth quarter 2018 was 14.37% compared with 12.59% for the fourth quarter 2017 and 11.39% for the first quarter year earlier.

I will now discuss financial results in detail. Net interest income for the first quarter of 2018 increased $8.21 million or 46% to $26 million compared with $17.8 million for the same period a year earlier. The increase was primarily the result of average interest earning assets growing 27% or $432 million, and yields on interest earning assets increasing 77 basis points for the same comparable periods to 5.52% for the first quarter of 2018.

Higher yields on interest earning assets was primarily the result of yields on loans increasing 28 basis points to 6.3% for the same comparable periods and the percentage of loans to total interest earning assets increasing to 82% for the first quarter of 2018 compared with 72% for the first quarter year earlier.

Total cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 18 basis points to 0.49% for the first quarter of 2018, and is primarily the result of a $97.3 million increase in short-term FHLB borrowings at a borrowing rate of 1.73% for the first quarter of 2018. The increase in short-term borrowings in the first quarter of 2018 is primarily the result of seasonal deposit outflows and approximately $10.3 million in deposit run-off from our two acquisitions. The cost of interest bearing deposits increased 7 basis points to 0.38% for the first quarter 2018 compared with the same period a year earlier.

Net interest margin increased 67 basis points to 5.22% for the first quarter of 2018 compared with the same period a year ago. Acquisition accounting adjustments, including the accretion of loan discounts, and amortization of certificate of deposits premium, added 24 basis points to our net interest margin in the first quarter of 2018.

We expect of the impact of acquisition accounting adjustments will diminish in future quarters as these static loan pools paydown and we record acquisition accounting adjustments on an effective interest method. We recorded provision for loan losses of $2.1 million for the first quarter of 2018 compared with $0.2 million for the first quarter of 2017. The increase in provision for loan losses is due primarily to growth in loans held for investment and a $1.1 million increase in specific reserves on classified loans. We incurred net recoveries of $0.4 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared with net charge-offs of $0.3 million in the first quarter of 2017.

Non-interest income was $4.3 million for the first quarter 2018 compared with $4.1 million for the same period a year-ago. The increase was primarily due to an increase in card processing fees and service charges on deposit counts, offset by lower mortgage banking income.

Non-interest expense was $16.7 million for the first quarter 2018 compared with $12.4 million for the first quarter of 2017. Non-interest expense for the first quarter 2018 included $0.3 million in non-recurring costs associated with our two acquisitions.

In addition non-interest expense for the first quarter 2018 increased as a result of $2.5 million of higher salaries employee benefits primarily from the addition of employees retained from the two acquisitions and $0.4 million of higher occupancy costs associated with a net increase of five branches from these transactions.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 55% for the first quarter of 2018 compared with 56.8% for the first quarter 2017. The Company's efficiency ratio from core operations was 53.9% for the first quarter of 2018, compared with 56.8% for the first quarter 2017.

Income tax expense was $2.6 million for the first quarter 2018 compared with $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2017. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2018 was 22.1% compared with 29.6% for the same period a year earlier.

The lower effective tax rate in 2018 compared with 2017 as a result of the reduction of the federal corporate tax rate to a flat rate of 21%, the reduction of the Utah state corporate tax rate to 4.95% as well as tax benefits related to tax deductible stock compensation expense.

I'll now turn the call back over to Len. Len?

Len Williams

Thanks Mark. With the two acquisition transactions behind us, we're excited about the prospects of our larger banking platform can offer. We're now focused on growing this combined franchise with an emphasis on growing our low cost deposit base and diversifying our loan portfolio, as we expand our commercial industrial lending to small and medium sized businesses in our footprint.

We appreciate your joining us today. At this point, I will now turn it back to the host who can open it up for questions.

Len Williams

Good morning, Jeff.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. This is actually [indiscernible].

Len Williams

Hi, Jennifer.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. So what driver caused the sharp increase in NPA this quarter?

Len Williams

Can you repeat that? I’m sorry, couldn’t hear you.

Unidentified Analyst

What factors caused the sharp increase in NPA this quarter?

Len Williams

I guess, the first I'd say is that we’re coming off a historic low from the prior quarter, but we had several credits that came into non-performing loans, a couple from our lease portfolio, a couple of C&I loans, and an ag loan as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. And what factors drove the strong loan growth this quarter?

Len Williams

Probably the largest factor to that was the economy in the market and the mild winter. We’ve had a pretty good pipeline of real estate construction growth, and also bringing on the additional groups, we've had a nice pipeline as well. So traditionally the first quarter is a little bit slower because the winters are a little bit harsh and business slows down. That was not the case this year. So our pipeline filled up a little sooner. We expect it to leverage out as the year moves on.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thank you. That’s all the questions I had.

Len Williams

Thank you.

Mark Olson

Thank you, Jennifer.

Thomas Gallagher

Good morning. This is actually Thomas on for Andrew today. How are you guys doing?

Len Williams

Hey, doing well.

Mark Olson

Hey, Thomas.

Thomas Gallagher

So just kind of going a little bit off – more off of loan growth, how does the pipeline look and was there any production pulled forward maybe causing the pace to slow in the future?

Len Williams

There was nothing pulled forward and the pipeline is still quite strong actually. We are blessed with the fortunate economy and some superior loan officers; we continue to fill that bucket. We're focusing actually more on the funding side of that at this point with low cost deposits as we drive forward, so that's where a lot of our initiatives drive which maybe your next question. It looks good going forward.

Thomas Gallagher

Yes. Perfect. And then just one more thing related to that. So I know you mentioned that there wasn't really a seasonal slowdown to construction, do you think that it's going to continue at that pace? There's likely not to be a seasonal increase in construction correct?

Len Williams

Well, we will see I guess. There are still a lot of cranes around town. On the residential side, there's still no unsold inventory. So the market continues pretty strong. We don't see it backing down any.

Thomas Gallagher

Okay. Great. And then just moving on to pricing. What are you seeing in terms of loan and deposit pricing? And do you think the margin will continue to slowly rise with future rate hikes?

Len Williams

We do anticipated a bit. We're fortunate in this market. The community banks in the market are pretty disciplined on pricing across the board and we've been able to maintain decent margins there. We are seeing deposit pricing going up to a degree and that's driven predominately with the national banks and credit unions in the market driving it. So we continue to watch that and move ours accordingly, but that's a competitive market.

Thomas Gallagher

Okay. Great. Thanks for the intro on that. That’s helpful. And then was there anything outsized in the FDI expense line this quarter or is not a good level going forward?

Len Williams

I'm sorry, I didn’t understand the question. Can you say it again Thomas?

Thomas Gallagher

Sorry. Was there anything outsized in the FDI expense line this quarter or is not a pretty good level going forward as a run rate?

Len Williams

Are you talking about the FDIC premiums?

Thomas Gallagher

Yes.

Len Williams

Yes. That would be the run rate going forward. Obviously, our deposit base increased with the two acquisitions and that increase the cost as well as some changes in the factors given the two acquisitions increase the cost overall. So yes, that's a good run rate going forward.

Thomas Gallagher

Great. Thank you for that. And then just on the M&A front, how the conversations with potential sellers has been going?

Len Williams

That's an active market. I think a lot of folks are talking. I think the income tax rates boosted that a little bit, but this is a pretty tight market that has a lot of family on organizations and institutions, and when the time is right the time is right. So there's not been the activity here that you've seen in California, Texas and some of the other areas, but conversations continue along. At this point, the mix for us has to fit as well. The last couple of acquisitions have been lone heavy, so we continue to look for the right mix as well. The conversations continue at a pretty good rate, but certainly nothing imminent.

Thomas Gallagher

Great. That was my last question. I'll step back from here. Thanks guys.

Len Williams

Thanks, Thomas.

Mark Olson

Thank you, Thomas.

John Rodis

Good morning, guys.

Len Williams

Is this really John?

John Rodis

It is John.

Len Williams

How are you?

John Rodis

Good. How are you guys doing?

Len Williams

Good. Thanks.

John Rodis

Good. I guess, maybe Mark question for you. On the yield accretion, you said it should – the 24 basis points this quarter, so I guess the core margins around 5% you said the 24 basis should trend down. I mean can you give any sort of magnitude as far as how quickly does that trend down?

Mark Olson

Yes. We don't give forward-looking statements, but we think it would trend down sequentially. The portfolio that we acquired has a relatively short duration, so we're going to see the accretion happen relatively quickly. But it's a static one pool and – so as that pool declines, the accretion will decline as well.

John Rodis

Okay. Just to make sure my math, the 24 basis points that was a little bit over a $1 million for the quarter, is that right?

Len Williams

Yes. $1.2 million, yes. If you look at the back page of our non-GAAP financial measures, we actually show the accretion of loans discounts and amortization of CD premiums, so you can take a look there.

John Rodis

Okay. So I guess optically though if you get – if the core margin of 5%, if you get the benefit of rising rates that goes up some, the yield accretion comes down some. It could sort of kind of…

Len Williams

Yes, that’s a good comment John.

John Rodis

Okay. When we look at the provision, so you mentioned $1 million or $1.1 million specific reserve, so if you sort of back that out, you had looks like about $1 million for loan growth, assuming loan growth is either at this pace or a little bit lower is that $1 million sort of the right way to think about provisioning going forward, depending on loan growth?

Len Williams

Yes.

John Rodis

Okay. The tax rate Mark is a little bit lower this quarter that I think last quarter you guys said 25%-ish…?

Len Williams

Right.

John Rodis

What should we use going forward?

Len Williams

Yes, I think that's a good rate going forward.

John Rodis

25%

Len Williams

Yes.

John Rodis

Okay, and then on the – on operating expenses, if you back out M&A charges, operating expenses were about $16.3 million. Is that given your comments before on FDIC expense and so forth? Is that sort of a good level to build off of?

Len Williams

Yes, it is.

John Rodis

Okay. Okay and then maybe just one final question for you. I mean what do you think the biggest challenges today for you guys? I mean you're in a strong market, you talked about deposit pricing and so forth competition seems pretty rational, but what worries I guess?

Len Williams

The lengths of this expansion worries may a little bit just because I've been in the business so long may normally don't move on this way. So we continue to look at our asset quality, make sure we've got our arms around the new acquisitions. In our conservative manner, not a big worry, but something we spend a lot of time on.

The other area probably my biggest worry is we tend to have at the end of the year in this market we have some deposit drop off it's a heavy market for charitable contributions at the end of the year. First quarter we have a little run off at tax time, which is pretty traditional as well. The combination of those two – well I haven’t been around the organization long enough to see that cycle downs back.

Core positive growth I think is probably our largest concern right now. As we said we took on a couple organizations that had more loans than the positives pretty good number in the banner acquisition. The other was pretty well even and with a lot of high cost the St. George acquisition in Town & Country, a lot of high cost deposits that we've intentionally runoff because it quite a bit higher than our borrowing rates are. But I think that's the biggest issue. It's very – getting very competitive in the core deposit acquisition gain.

John Rodis

Okay, and Len just given your comments on I understood the expansions long in the tooth and stuff and you talked about MPAs and fully realizing that the increase this quarter came off a low level. So it's magnified, but you mentioned it looks like it was a handful of credits. Is that was there any – but a different categories and so forth was there anything in common with those credits or anything?

Len Williams

Not really – not really the ag industry is a difficult industry. We've got a few credits in there and sometimes those take a little bit of patience in time. There is cyclical, but we want to recognize those early. With the acquisition while we have taken pretty strong write-downs.

We're pretty aggressive on that front as well. And then I think the other one was a pretty good sized lease, so there nothing real in common their specific identification. We continue to watch it closely though. This has been a pretty long, pretty solid credit cycle and we'll continue to look at them very closely from a reserve perspective as we go quarter-to-quarter.

John Rodis

Okay, sounds good. Thanks guys.

Len Williams

Thank you.

Mark Olson

Thank you, John.

Donald Worthington

Thank you. Good morning.

Len Williams

Hi, Don.

Mark Olson

Hi, Don.

Donald Worthington

Want to get back to the deposit outflow and Mark I missed the amount that you said was from the acquired entity?

Mark Olson

Don that was $10.3 million roughly that we saw run off.

Donald Worthington

Okay. And then you expect a little more of that in terms of intentionally running off higher cost deposits out of those franchise?

Len Williams

Yes, Town & Country we expect there will see some more run-off and certainly at a lower rate than we saw last quarter. Banner Bank branches actually we're seeing an increase in deposits there. Over the last couple weeks so we expect that to continue to grow.

Donald Worthington

Okay. Great. And then mortgage banking revenue which your outlook there relative to what you had this quarter?

Mark Olson

Yes, we would - there's still a new home volume. There but with the uptick in rates we've seen the refinance market drop off significantly. So our outlook on that is probably fairly steady with the first quarter. Seasonally you tend to see a little bit more in the late into the second and third quarter, but we don't expect tremendous amount of growth because of the refi market slowdown.

Donald Worthington

Okay. All right. Great that's all I had. Thank you.

Len Williams

Thanks, Don.

Mark Olson

Thanks Don.

End of Q&A

Len Williams

Great. Thank you, Daniel. Well I appreciate everyone joining our call in your interest in People's Utah Bancorp. I look forward to our next update following our second quarter results and thank you for your time. Have a great day.

