Calvert Global Water Fund: Diversification And Social Responsibility At A Price

A look at the fund's performance since our initial article and fund's inception.

A look at the changes in the portfolio since our initial article.

"When the well's dry, we know the worth of water."

- Benjamin Franklin

We are now coming to the last update article in our water infrastructure and investing series.

In our last article we performed an update of the Allianz Global Water Fund (AWTAX). It is one of the two open end mutual funds focused on water. In this article we will take a look at the other open end mutual fund, the Calvert Global Water Fund (CFWAX)(CFWCX)(CFWIX).

We initially covered this fund in the article "CFWAX: An Index Fund With A Conscience" on February 16th, 2017. There we discussed the fund's methodology and selling points for why you should consider the investment.

The primary difference between the Calvert and Allianz water funds is that while the Allianz Global Water Fund is an actively managed portfolio, the Calvert Global Water Fund is an index fund, following the Calvert Global Water Research Index. You can learn more about the index and its methodology here.

Fund Updates

At the time of our previous article on 2/16/2017, the Calvert Global Water Fundhad $441.8 million in net assets across all of the share classes. Today the fund has $450.2 million in net assets.

CFWAX Total Assets Under Management data by YCharts

The reason we look at the assets under management is that this is how fund managers get paid. There are often cases of great fund, such as the Summit Water Infrastructure ETF (WTRX) that performed well yet were forced to shut down after not being able to raise enough assets.

In this case, the fund has a solid base of assets to work with and I do not foresee the fund being forced to liquidate..

The portfolio is now comprised of 108 securities and is by far, the most diversified plays on water.

The fund's index methodology also makes it the least concentrated too. The top 10 holdings make up just 13.63% of the fund.

Source: YCharts

One thing we can have an issue with is that open end mutual funds are required to maintain a cash positions from which they pay out distributions and redemptions. As such, they are generally not fully invested. As of the latest data the fund had .76% allocated to cash. A cash allocation of less than 1% essentially makes this fund fully invested.

Source: Calvert Website

In that asset mix we can also find that the portfolio more than other global funds we have looked at, is majority focused on foreign equities with more than 53% of the portfolio invested there.

Breaking it down further we find that the portfolio also has a good allocation to Asian Pacific countries, the bulk of the developing markets and the population growth centers.

Unfortunately Latin America is still grossly under-represented in my opinion.

Source: Calvert Website

What makes the fund unique however is the fund's index methodology.

While every other ETF and mutual fund has generally focused on either water utilities or industrials focused on clean water development and infrastructure, Calvert also places a focus on companies and industry leaders which minimize their water use and general impact in their fields. The index methodology allocates 25% to these companies and I described this in detail in our initial article.

Source: Calvert Website

Interestingly, another point of differentiation for this fund is the broader and more well balanced market capitalization breakdown. While its global peers are predominantly focused on large caps, the Calvert fund is predominantly Mid cap focused and actually has a larger allocation to small caps than large cap companies.

Source: YCharts

Looking next at the risk data shows us data which I believe is in line with expectations.

Over the previous 5 years the fund has experienced a beta of 1.047. While this is higher than the numbers achieved by the Allianz fund, it is lower than what was achieved by the PowerShares Global Water ETF (PHO). The reason for the higher beta versus the S&P 500 (SPY) is the increased allocation to small and mid caps.

Source: YCharts

While there is not enough data for a 10 year Sharpe Ratio the fund's Sortino Ratio, while not outstanding by itself, is fantastic against the fund's water peers.

Even though the fund has done fairly well, the fund has been losing capital and money has been flowing out of the fund over the last 3 years. This simply comes down to bad marketing efforts and the proliferation of new, lower fee ETFs.

Source: YCharts

Looking at the fund's history, even though it was the fastest growing and the largest global water fund from 2014 through 2015, the fund started losing capital and was overtaken by the Allianz fund and the ClayMore/Guggenheim/Powershares S&P Global Water ETF (CGW).

CFWAX Total Assets Under Management data by YCharts

Performance Update

Year to date, the fund is down 2.04% (A Shares) and 1.94% (I Shares) for the year. There have not been any distributions paid out yet for year.

CFWAX Total Return Price data by YCharts

Over the previous year, the fund is up 9.37%/9.74% on a total return basis and up 8.29%/8.35% on its price per share.

CFWAX Total Return Price data by YCharts Since our last article on February 16th, 2017, the fund has achieved a 11.65%/12.14% total return while the price per share increased 10.61%/10.66%.

CFWAX Total Return Price data by YCharts

So how did the fund's unique index strategy perform against its peers?

The Calvert Global Water Fund through its various share classes competes directly with a number of global water focused investments including the open end Allianz Global Water Fund (AWTAX)(AWTIX) and the two global ETFs, the PowerShares Global Water ETF (PIO) and the PowerShares S&P Global Water ETF (CGW).

Furthermore, the fund competes with three other domestic focused ETFs, the PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (PHO), the First Trust Water ETF (FIW) and the Tortoise Water Fund (TBLU).

Year to date, the fund's A Shares are down in line with its open end Allianz peer. Both funds are ahead of the S&P Global Water index but trail the trading focused (PIO).

CFWAX Total Return Price data by YCharts

Over the previous year however while the fund returned positive numbers, it was outperformed by all of the competing products.

CFWAX Total Return Price data by YCharts To get a 3 year number we have to take out the Tortoise Water Fund (TBLU).

Over the previous 3 years the story remains unchanged, the Calvert fund has been a meaningful laggard.

CFWAX Total Return Price data by YCharts

Over the previous 5 years the situation does not get better for the Calvert fund as it is the worst performer in the water space.

CFWAX Total Return Price data by YCharts

Looking back over the previous 10 years the fund does perform better, but that is merely because the two PowerShares NASDAQ indexed water funds were just so bad. The Calvert fund failed to outperform its remaining peers.

CFWAX Total Return Price data by YCharts

Bottom Line

The Calvert Global Water Fund is without a doubt a unique solution.

It is the most diversified fund that goes beyond the typical investments targeted by water funds which we have previously covered. It combines its index methodology with its ESG mandates to create a diversified water fund which would be compliant with most "green/sri" investors.

Unfortunately all of those feel good benefits have a price. The fund has lagged both the actively managed Allianz Global Water Fund and the various passive ETFs.

In essence, this fund would be a good way of getting exposure to water if you have to follow strict investment policy statement mandates such as those which set up exclusions for concentrated investments or mandate that all investments must been SRI or ESG compliant. For a detailed discussion of this topic please take a look at my Editor's Pick article, "Socially Responsible Investing: Great For Your Soul But Not Your Wallet?"

If you do not have those restrictions however, this fund would be best avoided in this space.

More information on this ETF is available at the fund's website.

If you have not done so already, please take a look at my previous articles on this space.

Investing in Water Series

